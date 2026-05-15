War, Politics, and the Future of Mobility: Israel at a Crossroads

This edition of Tel Aviv Diary combines Marc Schulman’s weekly reflections on Israel’s political and security situation with an in-depth interview on one of Israel’s most important emerging technology sectors: autonomous mobility.

Marc opens the episode with a candid assessment of the war on Israel’s northern border, as Hezbollah drone attacks continue and another Israeli soldier is killed in South Lebanon. Drawing on historical parallels from earlier Israeli operations in Lebanon, he discusses the danger of becoming trapped in an endless low-intensity conflict and questions whether Israel’s current security doctrine — the idea that every threat must be eliminated militarily — can realistically provide long-term stability. The conversation then turns to Iran, the uncertain role of President Donald Trump, and the growing concern in Israel that too much of the country’s strategic future has been tied to a single American political figure and a single high-risk policy gamble.

Marc also reflects on the approaching Israeli elections and explains why he has decided, for the first time, to move beyond commentary and actively support former IDF Chief of Staff Gadi Eisenkot and his new political movement. He describes spending the day campaigning in Tel Aviv’s Carmel Market, the reactions he encountered from voters, and why he believes Eisenkot may represent a rare figure capable of reducing some of Israel’s political and social polarization after the trauma of October 7.

The second half of the episode shifts from politics and war to technology and the future of transportation. Marc interviews Elad Hofstetter, Chief Business Officer of Innoviz, one of Israel’s leading LiDAR and autonomous driving companies. The discussion explores how LiDAR technology works, why many in the automotive industry believe cameras alone are insufficient for safe autonomous vehicles, and why companies such as BMW, Volkswagen, Mobileye, and others are investing heavily in sensor fusion systems that combine LiDAR, radar, and cameras.

The interview also examines the changing economics of autonomous driving technology, the growing role of artificial intelligence in mobility systems, and the broader evolution of the autonomous vehicle market after years of hype and delayed expectations. Hofstetter explains how Innoviz manufactures its systems, how the company survived the difficult consolidation of the LiDAR industry, and why the field may finally be reaching a real commercial turning point. The conversation concludes with a discussion of how technologies originally developed for autonomous vehicles may increasingly find applications in defense and drone detection — subjects now impossible to separate from daily life in Israel.