The War Winds Down: Lebanon Ceasefire, Iran’s Next Move, and Israel’s Dangerous Gap Between Promises and Reality

In this Friday afternoon episode of the Tel Aviv Diary Podcast, recorded on April 17 in Tel Aviv, Marc Schulman opens with what he sees as one of the clearest signs yet that the war is winding down: the return of Knaf Tzion, the Israeli government plane, from Berlin to Israel. From there, Marc examines the newly imposed ceasefire in Lebanon, President Trump’s decisive role in shaping Israeli policy, and the widening gap between what the Israeli government promised and what it can actually achieve. At the heart of the episode is a blunt argument: Israel’s leaders continue to promise outcomes they cannot deliver, from eliminating Hezbollah to fundamentally transforming the strategic landscape, and ordinary Israelis, especially those in the North, are once again left disappointed.

Marc then turns to the deeper structural problem exposed by nearly three years of war: Israel does not have the military manpower to sustain the ambitions of its government. He lays out, in stark terms, the growing burden on reservists, the overextension of Israeli ground forces across Gaza, Lebanon, Syria, the West Bank, and multiple borders, and the basic reality that air power alone cannot achieve the political goals being sold to the public. He also looks ahead to what may come next with Iran, arguing that the most likely endgame is some version of a renewed nuclear agreement rather than the sweeping victory once promised. Along the way, he reflects on missed diplomatic opportunities, especially in Lebanon, and asks whether any path to stability remains open.

The episode closes with a warning about Israel’s eroding support in the United States, especially among Democrats, following the Senate vote in which 40 Democratic senators opposed funding arms to Israel. Marc argues that Israel’s crisis in American public opinion is not simply a hasbara problem but the result of years of strategic neglect, poor diplomacy, and a failure to understand the cost of certain tactical decisions. He also offers a brief look at the U.S. midterms, shares his latest thoughts on the astonishing speed of AI development, and explains why tools like Claude and other large language models are already transforming business and creative work. A wide-ranging episode on war, diplomacy, American politics, and the future, all from Tel Aviv at what may be the start of a new phase.