The Calm Before Another Storm? Israel, Iran, Elections, and the Future of AI

This week on Tel Aviv Diary, Marc Schulman returns with a wide-ranging solo episode examining the forces shaping Israel, the United States, and the rapidly changing world of artificial intelligence.

Marc begins with the uneasy calm that has settled over Israel after weeks of uncertainty surrounding Iran. While the missiles have temporarily stopped, few Israelis believe the crisis has truly passed. He explores the growing divide inside Israel over the possibility of renewed war with Iran, the exhaustion of Israeli society after nearly three years of conflict, the unprecedented signs of strain within the IDF, and the strategic dilemmas surrounding Gaza, Hamas, Lebanon, and the country’s broader security doctrine. He also discusses why military victories alone cannot resolve Israel’s long-term challenges and why diplomacy remains an essential—if politically difficult—part of the equation.

The conversation then turns to Israeli politics as the October elections approach. Marc explains why he believes Israel needs not only a change of leadership but a restoration of competence throughout government. He analyzes Benjamin Netanyahu’s political strategy, Gadi Eisenkot’s growing appeal, the country’s search for national unity after October 7, and the deeper structural problems that have accumulated after decades of one-party dominance. He also compares developments in Israel with the approaching U.S. midterm elections and the broader state of American democracy.

Finally, Marc devotes an extended segment to what he believes is the most transformative story of our time: artificial intelligence. Drawing on his own experience using AI to complete and fact-check his forthcoming book Between Hope and Fear: Israel from Oslo to October 7th, he explains how the newest generation of AI systems is becoming dramatically more capable. He discusses recent security concerns involving frontier AI models, the emergence of powerful open-source Chinese models, the opportunities AI creates for writers, researchers, and programmers, and the growing need for thoughtful regulation before the technology advances even further.

If you’re looking for thoughtful analysis that connects today’s headlines with the larger historical picture, this episode offers a wide-ranging look at one of the most consequential moments in recent history.

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