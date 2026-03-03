Tel Aviv Diary

Tel Aviv Diary

Tel Aviv Diary
Tel Aviv Diary Podcast
Tel Aviv Diary Podcast: Dan Perry on the Iran War Shock, U.S.–Israel “Shoulder-to-Shoulder” Strikes, and the Dangerous Question of What Comes Next
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Tel Aviv Diary Podcast: Dan Perry on the Iran War Shock, U.S.–Israel “Shoulder-to-Shoulder” Strikes, and the Dangerous Question of What Comes Next

Tel Aviv Diary Podcast March 3, 2026
Marc Schulman's avatar
Marc Schulman
Mar 03, 2026

In this episode of the Tel Aviv Diary Podcast, I’m joined once again by Dan Perry—former editor in chief of AP for Europe Africa and Middle East ; and a longtime observer of Israel and the region. We talk in real time as the latest war unfolds: why Dan says the conflict was “telegraphed,” what still surprised him, and why the visible, concurrent U.S.–Israel military partnership feels historically unprecedented—and strategically consequential.

We also dig into the contrast that hangs over everything: the stunning operational success against Iran versus the catastrophic failure of October 7. Dan and I debate what the next phase could look like—whether this ends with a pause and coercive diplomacy, a push for regime change, or a pivot north toward Hezbollah—and why each option carries risks that could shape the region for years. Recorded Monday night, March 2, and released Tuesday morning, March 3, with a brief update on another mostly quiet night in Tel Aviv.

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