Reflections After 1,000 Days: Israel’s Reckoning and America at 250

In this reflective episode of Tel Aviv Diary, Marc Schulman marks two historic milestones: 1,000 days since October 7th and the 250th anniversary of American independence. Speaking from Tel Aviv, Marc reflects on a lifetime lived between two countries—born and raised in America, shaped by American history, but rooted in Israel as home.

The episode moves between personal memory and national reckoning: the meaning of July 4th, the legacy of America as a haven for Jews, the rescue at Entebbe during the U.S. Bicentennial, and the very different mood surrounding America’s 250th year. Marc examines the parallels between Donald Trump and Benjamin Netanyahu, the politics of division, the erosion of democratic norms, and the weakening of America’s role as a moral force in the world.

Turning to Israel, Marc reflects on the thousand days since October 7th, the hostage crisis, the strategic failures of the war, and the growing recognition that Israel’s diplomatic position has rarely been worse. He discusses the Herzliya Conference, Nitzan Alon’s remarks on the hostage negotiations, the launch of Gadi Eisenkot’s Yashar party, and why the coming Israeli election may be one of the most consequential in the country’s history.

This is a more personal and historical episode—about patriotism, disappointment, memory, responsibility, and the urgent need for new leadership in both Israel and America.