Tel Aviv Diary

Tel Aviv Diary

Tel Aviv Diary
Tel Aviv Diary Podcast
Pain, Healing, and the Search for Human Dignity: A Conversation with Avi Shahaf
0:00
-38:44

Pain, Healing, and the Search for Human Dignity: A Conversation with Avi Shahaf

Tel Aviv Diary Podcast
Marc Schulman's avatar
Marc Schulman
Jun 09, 2026

In this episode of Tel Aviv Diary, Marc Schulman speaks with author Avi Shahaf about his new book, Pain and Healing: Testimonies from the Israeli-Palestinian Bereaved Families Forum. Shahaf, a former organizational consultant who has spent years studying narrative research and human dignity, interviewed Israeli and Palestinian members of the Bereaved Families Forum—people who lost loved ones in the conflict yet chose reconciliation over revenge.

The conversation moves from the deeply personal stories in the book to broader questions facing Israeli society today: whether people-to-people encounters can still matter in an age of separation, whether dignity can be restored in Israeli schools and public life, and why some Israelis have chosen to leave the country since October 7. At the center of the discussion is a difficult but vital question: in a society marked by pain, fear, and anger, where can hope still be found?

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Marc Schulman · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture