Missiles Over Tel Aviv, Then a Conversation About the Jewish Future | Yuval David on Advocacy, Antisemitism, and Resilience

In this hybrid episode of Tel Aviv Diary, Marc Schulman begins not with theory or politics from afar, but with the immediate reality of life in wartime Tel Aviv. Just before recording, missile alarms once again sent him, his dog, and his laptop down to the shelter, part of a now-familiar routine as Iran continues its attacks on the Tel Aviv metropolitan area. Marc reflects on the exhausting rhythm of interrupted nights, repeated alerts, and the emotional swings that come with living through a war that still has no clear end. He weighs the latest developments, including Israeli strikes on senior Iranian regime figures and the possibility, however uncertain, that sustained pressure on the regime could produce a larger political unraveling inside Iran. At the same time, he is candid about the ambiguity of the moment: the fear of a long war of attrition, the strain on Israeli society, the question of whether the Iranian regime can truly be shaken, and the uneasy sense that everything may depend on decisions being made far above the heads of ordinary people trying simply to get through the day.

From that raw and current opening, the episode shifts to a previously recorded interview with Yuval David—actor, journalist, commentator, activist, and fellow of the Middle East Forum—for a wide-ranging discussion about the battle over public opinion, Jewish identity, and the future of Israel and the diaspora. Yuval speaks about his work in strategic communications, his efforts to counter antisemitism and anti-Israel disinformation, and the challenge of operating in a world where social media, propaganda, and emotional sloganeering often overwhelm facts. Together, Marc and Yuval explore the changing nature of antisemitism in America, the erosion of the political center, the failures of pro-Israel advocacy over many decades, and the need not only to fight hatred but also to strengthen Jewish education, Jewish confidence, and Jewish public presence. The conversation is frank, sober, and often deeply personal, grappling with whether optimism is still justified in such a bleak moment.

What emerges is an episode that captures both the immediacy of war and the longer struggle over meaning, identity, and endurance. Marc brings the perspective of someone speaking from a city under missile threat, while Yuval offers the voice of an advocate trying to shape the broader information war in the United States and beyond. The result is a conversation about resilience in two senses: physical resilience under fire, and moral and communal resilience in an age of disinformation, polarization, and rising hostility toward Jews and Israel. This is an episode about fatigue, uncertainty, argument, and persistence—and about the stubborn insistence that even in dark times, one keeps speaking, keeps fighting, and keeps hoping.