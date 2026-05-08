MAY 8, 2026: Iran, Hormuz, and Israel’s Strategic Drift — A Conversation with Ehud Haik

In today’s edition of Tel Aviv Diary, Marc Schulman is joined once again by geopolitical and intelligence analyst Ehud Haik for an in-depth discussion on one of the most uncertain moments of the current war. As conflicting signals emerge from Washington and Tehran, Marc and Ehud examine whether the United States and Iran are moving toward another round of fighting or toward an unstable diplomatic arrangement that neither side fully trusts. They discuss the strange events of the previous night, the ongoing tensions around the Strait of Hormuz, and why both the Americans and Iranians appear to be calibrating escalation carefully while still preparing for the possibility of a much larger confrontation.

The conversation explores Iran’s internal power structure, the growing role of the Revolutionary Guards, and the belief in Tehran that time may be working in Iran’s favor as President Trump’s political leverage gradually weakens heading toward the American midterm elections. Marc and Ehud analyze whether the Iranian strategy of prolonging negotiations could succeed, how China and the Gulf states fit into the broader picture, and why the United States may ultimately feel it cannot allow Iran to dominate the Strait of Hormuz or continue advancing toward a nuclear capability. They also discuss the dangerous reality that neither side appears to be observing a true ceasefire, creating the constant risk that a limited exchange could spiral into a much larger war.

The second half of the podcast turns inward toward Israel itself and the growing debate over the country’s long-term strategic direction. Marc and Ehud argue that Israel may now be in a worse strategic position than before the latest round of fighting, particularly in Lebanon. They discuss Hezbollah’s recovery, missed diplomatic opportunities with Lebanon and Syria, and what they describe as an increasingly dangerous belief inside the Israeli government that military force alone can solve every strategic challenge. Ehud warns that Israel is drifting toward what he calls a “Sparta model” — a society permanently mobilized for endless war — and explains why he believes that vision is economically, socially, and politically unsustainable.

The discussion also addresses the deeper crisis inside Israeli society: the erosion of democratic norms, growing political violence, tensions surrounding the judiciary and security services, and the widening divide between competing visions of Israel’s future. Marc and Ehud examine how the trauma of October 7 reshaped Israeli politics, why many former political rivals are now finding common ground, and whether a future election could produce a broad coalition focused less on left versus right and more on preserving democratic institutions, restoring competence, and preventing further fragmentation of Israeli society.

A wide-ranging and candid conversation on war, strategy, diplomacy, and the future direction of Israel and the Middle East.