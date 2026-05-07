Tel Aviv Diary

Tel Aviv Diary

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Jerry Waxman's avatar
Jerry Waxman
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" Zini, a general who has openly expressed far-right views and has described himself as a 'messianist,'" The concurrent demise of the U.S. and Israel can be attributed to a common cause - Christian Nationalism. In the U.S. it is noticeably even more specific - White Christian Nationalism. Your descriptions of Israel's political landscape consistently echo descriptions of the U.S. Zini brings his religion into re-shaping Shin Bet, Hegseth brings his religion into re-shaping America's defense apparatus. Both manifest the aims of the same "Conservative" cult they belong to. ("Conservative" is in quotations to distinguish today's "conservatives" from yesterday's actual adherents to conservative ideals.)

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