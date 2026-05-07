This was largely a day of waiting. Everyone was waiting for an answer from Iran. President Trump first said a response would come within 48 hours, and then stated last night the Iranians had seven days to sign an agreement. As of this evening, no official reply has been issued by Tehran. At the same time, a range of unofficial Iranian voices, including the speaker of the Iranian parliament, have publicly rejected the American proposal outright.

Tonight brought a series of developments that, as of this writing, remain completely unclear. Reportedly, earlier today the U.S. incapacitated an Iranian vessel attempting to break the American blockade. According to the emerging reports, Iran then responded by attempting to attack U.S. naval assets operating in the region. In retaliation, American forces reportedly struck Iranian positions near the Strait of Hormuz.

The United States emphasized tonight that the strike was intended as a limited response and that Washington does not seek a return to full-scale war. History, however, has repeatedly shown how quickly confrontations of this kind can spiral beyond their original intentions. I will record a podcast tomorrow morning with whatever additional developments emerge overnight.

Late tonight, CENTCOM issued the following statement:

TAMPA, Fla. — U.S. forces intercepted unprovoked Iranian attacks and responded with self-defense strikes as U.S. Navy guided-missile destroyers transited the Strait of Hormuz to the Gulf of Oman, May 7. Iranian forces launched multiple missiles, drones and small boats as USS Truxtun (DDG 103), USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115), and USS Mason (DDG 87) transited the international sea passage. No U.S. assets were struck. U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) eliminated inbound threats and targeted Iranian military facilities responsible for attacking U.S. forces including missile and drone launch sites; command and control locations; and intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance nodes. CENTCOM does not seek escalation but remains positioned and ready to protect American forces.

Several deeply concerning intelligence assessments circulated today. One concluded that Iran could withstand an American blockade for as long as three to four months before its economy reached the point of collapse. Another assessment stated that Iran still retains roughly 70% of the missile arsenal it possessed at the start of the war, much of it reportedly operational and ready for use should the war resume.

Yet even in the face of these sobering warnings, there are growing voices within the Israeli military establishment urging a return to large-scale strikes in an effort to destroy additional Iranian assets. What often seems absent from these discussions is any serious accounting of the price already paid by the citizens of Israel. Tonight, I heard one right-wing commentator declare, “We cannot stop. We have to keep going. Maybe we can get more.”

To those advocating renewed strikes in Iran, few other considerations seem to matter. Not the shortage of interceptors. Not the likelihood of renewed missile attacks on Israeli cities. Not the prospect of another shutdown of Ben Gurion Airport. Not the collapse of tourism. Not even the fact that an exhausted country increasingly appears to require collective psychological support. Their underlying assumption seems to be that Israel can simply continue fighting, indefinitely and simultaneously, on every front.

What Trump will do if Iran ultimately rejects the proposal remains entirely unclear. Trump plainly wants this confrontation to end, and I suspect he will eventually find some way to present the outcome as an American victory, regardless of its actual substance.

Earlier today, reports circulated that Trump had suspended plans to break the Iranian blockade of the Strait of Hormuz because Saudi Arabia and Kuwait had refused to allow the United States to use their bases for such an operation. Tonight, however, both countries were reported to have reversed their position and agreed to permit the Americans to proceed.

Share

LEBANON & HEZBOLLAH

As of late this afternoon, there had already been three separate attacks by Hezbollah drones against Israeli troops in southern Lebanon. One of the attacks caused casualties, though fortunately no soldiers were killed

.

An Israeli Army radio report this morning revealed that more than a year ago the military had already received a detailed assessment about the growing use of fiber-optic-guided drones of the kind first seen extensively in the war in Ukraine. The report specifically warned that Hezbollah and other hostile groups could adopt the same tactics. It included a series of recommendations for countering the threat, among them equipping every unit with high-powered rifles capable of bringing down drones, training forces operating in Lebanon to identify and respond to them, and implementing several additional technical solutions.

Yet despite the warnings, very little was actually done. The recommendations were reviewed and discussed, but the first purchases of the necessary equipment reportedly occurred only two weeks ago. I have written before that the Israeli military’s failure to seriously study and absorb the lessons of Ukraine has been deeply troubling. Part of the problem appears to stem from from an ingrained belief that Israel has little to learn from others, an assumption which is obviously not true.

This evening, residents of northern Israel remain on heightened alert amid fears that Hezbollah could attempt to retaliatory attack following Israel’s elimination of the commander of the Radwan forces in Beirut last night. A number of public events in communities along the border have been cancelled as a precaution.

The next session of Israeli Lebanese talks are scheduled for the end of next week. At the moment, however, it is difficult to know how relevant those discussions still are in light of the continuing escalation.

Share Tel Aviv Diary

DAVID ZINI AND THE REMAKING OF THE SHIN BET

The concerns surrounding the appointment of David Zini as head of the Shin Bet increasingly appear justified. Zini, a general who has openly expressed far-right views and has described himself as a “messianist,” has already begun reshaping the organization’s positions on a number of sensitive matters. Among his first major moves was reversing the Shin Bet’s previous assessment regarding Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s testimony in his corruption trial. According to Zini, it had become too dangerous for Netanyahu to continue appearing in court.

Zini has also reportedly referred to Jewish terrorism in the West Bank, or Judea and Samaria, merely as “incidents,” while showing little inclination to deploy the Shin Bet’s extensive capabilities against it. Today, came another striking reversal. Aides to Netanyahu previously investigated over alleged ties to Qatar were determined not to constitute a security risk. This is a 180-degree change from the position of the Shin Bet before Zini’s arrival.

These are only the changes visible to the public. The more unsettling question is what may be taking place behind closed doors.

LAG BA’OMER ON MOUNT MERON

Because I was on a plane for much of the day, I did not follow developments surrounding Mount Meron and Lag BaOmer as closely as I normally would have. Mount Meron was the site of Israel’s deadliest civilian disaster. In 2021, a catastrophic stampede tore through the crowded compound surrounding the traditional burial site of Rabbi Shimon bar Yochai. Every Lag BaOmer, tens of thousands of ultra-Orthodox Jews gather there for celebrations that have become one of the largest annual religious events in the country.

Mount Meron lies well within easy rocket-firing range of Lebanon, and as a security precaution, the government decided to cancel the usual Lag BaOmer celebrations there, limiting attendance to just 400 people. Large parts of the ultra-Orthodox community, however, appeared to regard those restrictions as optional. The attitude seemed to be that state laws and emergency regulations did not truly apply to them, much as some of these same groups insisted on traveling to Uman during the war in Ukraine despite repeated warnings and restrictions by Ukrainian authorities. Thousands reportedly broke through or circumvented police barricades in order to reach Mount Meron for the Lag BaOmer celebrations.

This is another illustration of a growing phenomenon in which sectors of the ultra-Orthodox community who accept extensive state funding, still reject many of the obligations that come with citizenship. That includes acceptance of state authority and, increasingly controversially, service in the army.

Share Tel Aviv Diary

ECONOMY

Yesterday, the dollar fell to 2.9 shekels. A year ago, it was trading at close to four shekels to the dollar. That represents a decline of roughly 15% over the past month and more than 25% over the past year. On a personal level, as someone whose income is largely denominated in dollars, I certainly feel the impact. But this has become far more than a personal inconvenience. The weakening dollar is now emerging as a serious challenge for Israeli exporters, particularly the country’s high-tech sector, which depends heavily on dollar-based revenues.

In most normal economies, foreign exchange markets reflect, at least to some degree, relative costs and pricing levels between countries and help bring them into balance. In Israel, that mechanism appears largely broken. Prices have remained extremely high, while the weakening dollar has created mounting pressure on the high-tech sector, whose revenues and investments are overwhelmingly dollar-denominated. The result is simple. Those dollars no longer go as far. An investment expected to sustain a company for three years may now last only two, because salaries and operating expenses are paid in shekels and have not fallen, while each dollar now buys significantly fewer shekels.

For companies with employees in Israel, the United States, Ireland, and elsewhere, the question increasingly becomes where future development work should be expanded. In many cases, it is now significantly cheaper to do that outside Israel. Salaries in Israel have not declined in shekel terms, which means they have risen sharply in dollar terms as the shekel strengthens. The result is that employing an Israeli engineer is becoming steadily more expensive.

It is not only the high-tech sector and traditional exporters that are feeling the strain. Israel’s prospects for recovering its tourism industry are also becoming more difficult as the country grows even more expensive than it already was. At the moment, tourism remains extremely limited after nearly three years of war and the latest round of fighting. Still, a friend of mine who runs an art stand on Nachalat Binyamin, (Tel Aviv’s artists’ street) told me that the few tourists who do arrive are far more sensitive to prices than at any time she can remember.

I will not go into all the technical reasons behind this trend, but the principal driver appears to be the flow of money into Israeli financial markets, which continues to push the shekel higher. This is not a normal situation, and until recently the government has done nothing. There are a number of practical steps that could be taken. Yet, as a friend of mine who once oversaw Israel’s foreign currency operations remarked, the authorities are only now beginning to react after allowing the shekel to strengthen unchecked for far too long.

Part of the reason so little was done is that the governor of the Bank of Israel believed a stronger shekel would help reduce inflation. In theory, that should have benefited consumers by lowering the cost of imported goods and making travel abroad cheaper. At the moment, of course, foreign travel remains complicated because most international airlines are still not flying to Israel. But even setting that aside, the expected reduction in consumer prices never truly materialized. Israeli importers largely kept prices where they were and pocketed the difference created by the stronger shekel. Whether it is imported tuna, pasta, or countless other products, prices have remained stubbornly high while importers enjoyed the gains.

There are a number of steps that could be taken. The Bank of Israel could begin purchasing dollars directly, something it has done in the past. Another proposal would allow financial institutions to buy dollars directly from the Bank of Israel rather than on the open market, thereby limiting the impact on the exchange rate. There is also a suggestion that Israel repurchase the dollar-denominated bonds it issued not long ago, taking advantage of the current exchange rate and generating substantial savings in shekels before potentially issuing new bonds later. Such a move could save roughly 18% on those obligations while also helping strengthen the dollar against the shekel. So far, however, little has been done, even as conditions continue to worsen for Israeli exporters.

A MEMORIAL TRIBUTE TO MENACHEM EINI

I am including the following obituary of Menachem Eini because, for a brief period in my life, our paths intersected, and I respected him greatly. Eini was the top commander in my Air Force unit, responsible for all Air Force officers and, by extension, for the pilot recruitment project that I headed from 1975-1977.

Over the years, I attended a number of work meetings with him, but the one I remember most clearly took place near the end of my service, when he tried to persuade me to make the Air Force my career. It was one of those moments that becomes a fork in the road of a life. For me, it remains the road not taken, one I have often looked back on with a certain degree of regret.

Brigadier General (res.) Menachem Eini, the Israeli Air Force navigator who was captured by Egypt at the end of the War of Attrition, returned after nearly three years in captivity, and later became one of the translators of The Hobbit into Hebrew, passed away Sunday at the age of 88. During his military career, he filled a number of important positions, took part in the air battles of the Six-Day War, and participated in many operations. The Israeli Air Force bid farewell to one of its greatest heroes. Eini was born in Iraq in 1937 and immigrated to Israel with his family as a child. He served in the Air Force for nearly three decades, both as a navigator and in special roles. Together with the comrades who were captured alongside him in Egypt in July 1970, he became the subject of an almost legendary story. He joined the Air Force in the late 1950s and, after completing flight school, was assigned to Squadron 119 (“The Bat”) as a navigator on the Vautour aircraft. After an extended period of academic studies, he was assigned to Squadron 110 (“Knights of the North”) at the outbreak of the Six-Day War. During Operation Focus, which opened the war, he participated in the bombing of the Bir Tamada airfield deep in the Sinai Peninsula. He also served as the lead navigator for two Vautour aircraft carrying out electronic warfare operations designed to jam Egyptian radar systems and provide Israeli aircraft with freedom of action in the skies. In 1969, during the height of the War of Attrition, Eini transitioned to the new F-4 Phantom aircraft as the first “Kurnass” jets entered Israeli service. He became part of the crew that brought the aircraft to Israel and was assigned to Squadron 201, the Air Force’s first Phantom squadron. He participated in a number of major operations, including attacks on Egyptian surface-to-air missile batteries near the Suez Canal and raids against Egyptian naval targets. On July 18, 1970, Eini and pilot Shmuel Hetz led two formations of Phantoms in Operation Challenge, aimed at attacking Egyptian missile batteries west of the canal. During the mission, their aircraft was struck by enemy missiles. Eini later recalled that after the second missile hit, the tail of the Phantom was severed and the aircraft entered a violent spin, leaving ejection as the only option. Hetz succeeded in ejecting Eini before he himself was killed when he was unable to escape the aircraft. Eini parachuted into Egyptian territory and was captured, eventually joining nine other Israeli pilots and navigators imprisoned in Cairo’s Abbasiya prison after spending a year recovering in a hospital from a severe eye injury. According to the prisoners, one of the things that sustained them during captivity was the discovery of hundreds of books in the prison library, among them The Hobbit by J. R. R. Tolkien. The book, sent through the Red Cross by the brother of Israeli pilot Yitzhak Pir, became a source of inspiration for the captives. After their release in November 1973, in the framework of prisoner exchanges following the Yom Kippur War, the former POWs collaborated on a new Hebrew translation of The Hobbit, later known in Israel as “The Pilots and Navigators Translation,” which became widely beloved. After returning to Israel, Eini resumed his Air Force career, eventually serving as head of the weapons systems branch and later as the Air Force attaché in Washington. Following his retirement from the military, he was appointed to manage the Lavi fighter jet project. He was the father of three daughters. In 2021, his wife, Esther Eini-Perlmutter, published the memoir A Still Small Voice, describing the relationship between the two during the 40 months of his captivity.

BUSINESS

Quantum Machines & QHarbor

Israeli quantum computing company Quantum Machines is expanding its global operations with the acquisition of Dutch startup QHarbor and the opening of a new office in Delft, Netherlands. Financial terms of the acquisition were not disclosed. The move comes as the company plans to hire 100 additional employees, expanding beyond its current workforce of 300. The new Dutch office will join Quantum Machines’ growing international footprint, which already includes operations in Israel, the United States, Germany, France, Denmark, Japan, and Singapore. QHarbor’s team will form the core of the Delft operation and will focus on software-defined experiments, data management, and systems integration.

Founded in 2018 by physicists Dr. Itamar Sivan, Dr. Yonatan Cohen, and Dr. Nissim Ofek, Quantum Machines has emerged as one of Israel’s leading quantum computing firms. The company has raised approximately $280 million from investors including PSG Equity, Intel Capital, Battery Ventures, TLV Partners, and entrepreneur Avigdor Willenz. Quantum Machines develops hardware and software systems that provide real-time control of quantum processors, enabling organizations to transition toward hybrid quantum-classical computing environments. Its platform is designed to support a broad range of quantum computing technologies while helping researchers scale systems beyond previous technical limitations.

The company has gained significant attention for its strategic collaboration with NVIDIA, which led to the development of the Open Acceleration Stack, an architecture that directly links classical processors such as GPUs and CPUs to quantum control systems. The integration is intended to reduce bottlenecks in quantum computing development by enabling real-time synchronization between classical and quantum resources. In parallel, Quantum Machines also manages the Israeli Quantum Computing Center at Tel Aviv University, a research facility established with approximately NIS 100 million in funding from the Israel Innovation Authority and the company itself. The center serves academic researchers and industrial R&D teams working to advance practical quantum computing applications.

∞–––∞–––∞–––∞–––∞–––∞–––∞–––∞–––∞–––∞–––∞–––∞–––∞

TODAY IN JEWISH HISTORY

Jewish Autonomous Oblast (JAO) Established

The Official Decree and Geographic Reality … May 7, 1934, the Soviet government officially elevated the status of the Birobidzhan district in the Russian Far East to the Jewish Autonomous Oblast. Located thousands of miles away from the traditional centers of European Jewish life, the region sat squarely on the border with China, flanked by the Amur River. The area was remote, largely undeveloped, and characterized by a harsh climate with freezing winters, humid summers, and sprawling, mosquito-infested swamps. Despite these brutal environmental conditions, the Soviet propaganda machine went into overdrive, painting the region as a fertile, socialist paradise waiting to be tamed by Jewish hands.

The Ideological Motive: A Socialist Answer to Zionism … The creation of the JAO was driven by a complex mix of ideological and pragmatic goals. Foremost among them was the desire to provide a Soviet counter-narrative to Zionism. Throughout the 1920s and 1930s, the Zionist movement was gaining traction, encouraging Jews to emigrate to Mandatory Palestine. The Soviet state, which viewed Zionism as a bourgeois and reactionary nationalist movement, wanted to offer its Jewish citizens a socialist homeland within the USSR. By granting Jews a designated territory, the Soviet government aimed to legitimize them as a recognized “nationality” under Soviet law, which required a distinct geographic territory.

Proletarianization of the Jewish Population … Following the Bolshevik Revolution and the dismantling of the Pale of Settlement, millions of Soviet Jews found themselves economically displaced. The new communist system had outlawed the traditional merchant, trading, and artisanal roles that many Jews had historically occupied. The Soviet government sought to “proletarianize” the Jewish population by transforming them into agricultural workers and industrial laborers. Birobidzhan was pitched as the ultimate proving ground for this transformation, where Jews could shed their historical socioeconomic roles and build a new, rugged, agrarian society from the ground up.

Strategic and Geopolitical Objectives … Beyond ideology, Joseph Stalin had pressing geopolitical reasons for populating the Russian Far East. In the early 1930s, Imperial Japan had invaded neighboring Manchuria, creating a highly volatile situation on the Soviet Union’s vulnerable and sparsely populated eastern border. Stalin needed a loyal population to settle the region, build infrastructure, and create a buffer zone against potential Japanese expansionism. Encouraging Jewish migration to Birobidzhan was a strategic move to secure the frontier without having to forcefully relocate other populations, at least initially.

A Secular Yiddish Utopia … Culturally, the JAO was an unprecedented experiment. It was envisioned as a secular enclave where Jewish culture could thrive independently of religious Judaism, which the officially atheist Soviet state actively suppressed. Yiddish—the everyday language of the Eastern European Jewish working class—was declared the official language of the region. It was used in government administration, schools, courts, and a thriving local press. In contrast, Hebrew was viewed suspiciously as the language of religion and Zionism and was strictly marginalized. For a brief period, the region experienced a genuine cultural renaissance, attracting idealistic Jewish settlers from the USSR and even left-leaning immigrants from North America, South America, and Europe.

The Harsh Reality and the Purges … Despite the initial enthusiasm, the reality of life in Birobidzhan was grim. The lack of infrastructure, brutal weather, and rampant disease meant that many settlers gave up and left within months of arriving. Furthermore, the dream of a vibrant Jewish autonomy was violently shattered during Stalin’s Great Purge in the late 1930s. The local Jewish leadership, writers, and cultural figures were decimated by arrests and executions on trumped-up charges of treason and “bourgeois nationalism.” While there was a brief resurgence of Jewish migration to the area immediately after the Holocaust, the subsequent post-war “anti-cosmopolitan” campaigns of the late 1940s and early 1950s effectively crushed the remaining vestiges of Yiddish culture and Jewish institutional life in the region.

The Modern-Day Paradox … Today, the Jewish Autonomous Oblast remains a bizarre historical paradox. It technically still exists as a federal subject of Russia, and Yiddish is still visibly present on street signs and regional symbols. However, the demographic reality tells a very different story. Following the collapse of the Soviet Union, the vast majority of the region’s remaining Jewish population emigrated, primarily to Israel. Today, Jews make up less than 1% of the region’s population, leaving Birobidzhan as a fascinating, yet largely empty, monument to a failed Soviet experiment in nation-building.