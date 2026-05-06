Last night, Israelis went to sleep believing that the United States was on the verge of forcing open the Strait of Hormuz by military means. By morning, they awoke to a very different message. President Donald Trump announced that he had called off the operation in order to give diplomacy one more chance. The decision reportedly caught Israel by surprise.

Trump then declared that an agreement was effectively on the table and that all that remained was for Iran to accept it, at which point the war would end. At the same time, however, Trump warned Tehran that if it refused, he would order a renewed military campaign, one even more forceful than before. According to multiple sources, the United States and Iran are now closer to an agreement than at any previous point in the crisis.

As best we we can determine, the proposed agreement would require the removal of Iran’s enriched uranium stockpiles, places the nuclear program under international supervision, and impose guarantees designed to prevent renewed enrichment for at least fifteen years. It also calls for the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz. In exchange, most sanctions on Iran would be lifted, and both the war with Iran and the fighting in Lebanon would come to an end. At this stage, however, the arrangement appears to be only a framework, with a thirty-day period envisioned for negotiating a final agreement.

Tehran has not yet accepted the proposal, though Iranian officials say they are reviewing it. Reports remain contradictory as to whether they will ultimately agree to accept it.

One thing seems clear. If this is indeed the agreement, then Israel will have paid an enormous price only to emerge from the war in a weaker strategic position than the one in which it began. Iran, by contrast, would survive battered but still standing, with its hardline regime likely strengthened rather than weakened. Sanctions relief and renewed financial resources would eventually allow Tehran to rebuild and rearm. A wounded regime is not necessarily a defeated one. Sometimes it emerges angrier, more radical, and more dangerous than before.

We still have no real idea whether this war is over or merely paused. Trump certainly wants it to end, and the Iranians understand that well. There are reports that elements within the IDF are recommending a return to kinetic warfare in the belief that the additional military pressure could force Iran to become more flexible at the negotiating table. Yet even many of those advocating renewed strikes privately acknowledge the central uncertainty. While further attacks would undoubtedly weaken Iran, it is far from clear that they would make Tehran more willing to compromise.

THE EXPANDING COST OF WAR

Since the outbreak of the war on October 7, 2023, Israel has already spent roughly NIS 30 billion covering the direct and indirect damages caused by the conflict. Once compensation claims from the latest round of fighting and outstanding payments are fully accounted for, the total cost is expected to climb to approximately NIS 48 billion.

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LEBANON

Today, three Israeli soldiers were wounded in southern Lebanon in three separate attacks carried out by Hezbollah drones. One soldier was very seriously wounded, another seriously, and a third lightly. The army still appears to have no effective solution for protecting its troops from the growing drone threat in Lebanon

Chief of Staff in South Lebanon

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Officially, a truce remains in effect in Lebanon. In practice, it is a ceasefire that neither side is truly observing. Tonight, Israel responded by reportedly assassinating Malek Balut, commander of Hezbollah’s elite Radwan Force, in Beirut, in an operation said to have been carried out with White House approval. Initial reports suggest the strike was successful.

The army appears eager to return to full-scale fighting against Hezbollah, yet it is increasingly difficult to understand what strategic objective it believes such a campaign would achieve. The moment Israeli troops are deployed deep into southern Lebanon, they become exposed targets. That is a lesson Israel was supposed to have learned long ago. Perhaps, however, it is one we still have not fully absorbed.

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President Herzog Arriving in Panama

GAZA

Hamas continues to refuse any agreement that would require it to disarm in Gaza Strip. The expectation is that President Trump will ultimately give Israel a green light for renewed military operations there. Some voices on the Israeli right are once again calling for the complete conquest of Gaza and the total dismantling of Hamas rule. But that is not a realistic objective for an army that is already exhausted and overstretched after years of continuous conflict.

The more likely scenario is a slower and more incremental campaign, including the gradual occupation of additional territory combined with targeted raids against Hamas infrastructure and leadership.

TRANSPORTATION NEWS

Before the latest round of fighting with Iran, Israel was in advanced negotiations with Wizz Air, the Hungarian low-cost airline, over the establishment of an operational base in Israel. Such a move would allow the company to station crews in the country and significantly expand its operations out of Ben Gurion Airport.

The effort faced strong opposition from Israel’s domestic carriers, which feared that Wizz Air’s lower operating costs would either place them at a severe competitive disadvantage or force them to slash fares. They also argued that when war inevitably returned, foreign airlines would leave, and Israel would once again find itself dependent primarily on its own carriers.