Early this morning, I arrived back in Israel. It was a tense flight. Every few minutes I found myself checking the news to make sure war had not broken out and that we were not about to be diverted to Athens or Larnaca. It appears I was hardly alone. Many Israelis seemed to believe it was entirely possible, if not likely, that war would erupt during the night.

The repeated Iranian attacks on the United Arab Emirates yesterday were widely seen as a possible trigger that could push Donald Trump back toward taking military action. Israel, by all indications, remained on alert throughout the night, prepared at any moment for a renewed return to war. Hanging over everything was the additional question of whether Iran might choose to strike Israel, at any moment. Tonight, Iran continued its attacks on the UAE.

Today, President Donald Trump described the attacks on the UAE as minor incidents that did not amount to a violation of the ceasefire. It is increasingly clear that Trump has no desire to return to war. He still hopes to extract some form of agreement from Iran. Thus far, however, Tehran is offering neither cooperation nor meaningful concessions.

Israelis are both confused and nervous. The prevailing feeling is that the war could resume at any time. Will it? No one knows. After nearly three years of continuous conflict, we are a deeply worn society that needs quiet and recovery, not the prospect of yet another war.

RELATIVIZING OCTOBER 7

Today, Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich declared that the inclusion of MK Mansour Abbas’s Ra’am party in the Bennett-Lapid government would constitute a far greater disaster than the events of October 7. When was asked again whether he truly stood by that extraordinary comparison, Smotrich did not retreat. Instead, he doubled down, insisting that October 7 had been a tactical failure, whereas bringing Ra’am into the government would constitute a strategic disaster.

Smotrich’s appalling remark comes on the heels of a statement last week by Transportation Minister Miri Regev, who declared that giving up 20 square kilometers of disputed maritime rights to Lebanon was “a greater disaster than October 7.” These outrageous assertions are all part of a coordinated campaign to relativize the greatest catastrophe in Israeli history and to deflect responsibility from the ministers who were in power when October 7 occurred.

POLITICS

There were several political developments today, the most consequential of which was the decision by former Shin Bet chief Yoram Cohen to join Gadi Eisenkot’s Yashar party. Cohen is an significant addition. He is religious, politically right-leaning, and at the same time a sharp critic of Benjamin Netanyahu. Eisenkot has substantially blunted Naftali Bennett’s efforts to to claim that he is the uncontested leader the opposition camp.

Yoram Cohen with Gadi Eisenkot

Another notable development was the announcement by Eitan Ginzburg that he is leaving the Blue and White Party, following Chili Tropper’s declaration on Sunday that he too was departing. These two men were not peripheral figures. They were part of the party’s inner backbone from its inception. After so many defections, and with Blue and White continuing in every poll to fall below the electoral threshold, it is becoming increasingly difficult to see any political path forward for Benny Gantz. Retirement may soon cease to be a choice and become a necessity.

AIR FORCE CHANGE OF COMMAND

Tonight, a formal ceremony was held marking the change of command in the Israeli Air Force. Major General Tomer Bar was succeeded by Major General Omer Tischler, who until now had served as his deputy.

In his farewell remarks, Bar said:

We fought Iran shoulder to shoulder with the number one superpower in the world, in cooperation and with unprecedented operational achievements. We shared the most intimate intelligence, worked together on the plans, and flew together, two air forces that are a tremendous and unified force.

COMPTROLLER REPORTS: GOVERNMENT BUILT FOR SURVIVAL, NOT SERVICE

A new report by State Comptroller Matanyahu Englman has raised renewed concerns about the structure and stability of Israel’s government ministries, pointing to what it describes as significant operational and economic costs. According to the report, no fewer than 76 sweeping changes, including the creation of new ministries, the closure of existing ones, and the repeated reallocation of responsibilities, were carried out between 2020 and 2024 under three different governments. The frequent restructuring, the comptroller warned, has significantly reduced the effectiveness of government operations and weakened the quality of services provided to the public.

The report highlights the dramatic expansion in the number of government ministries in Israel, which has reached 36 under the current coalition, compared with 18 during the Bennett-Lapid government and 22 under the previous Netanyahu administration. In comparative terms, Israel’s ministerial structure is between one-and-a-half and nearly three times larger than that of other developed countries, including Denmark, Norway, Finland, and France. Particularly striking is the finding that 15 of the current 31 ministries have no clear equivalent abroad.

Over the same period, fifty areas of governmental responsibility were shifted from one ministry to another, with 40% of them transferred more than once. The comptroller’s conclusion is difficult to avoid: this is a pattern driven far more by political convenience than by administrative logic or efficiency.

The consequences of this constant ministerial reshuffling have been especially visible in critical policy areas. The report points to the repeated transfer of responsibility for the rehabilitation of communities in northern and southern Israel. These shifts continued even during wartime and contributed to delays, confusion, and the absence of coordinated planning. Similar disruptions were documented in agricultural policy, professional training programs, and services for Holocaust survivors, where the constant movement of authority from one ministry to another produced operational setbacks and a measurable decline in service quality.

One example is almost absurd in its frequency. The authority responsible for Bedouin development in the Negev has been moved through six different ministries since 2007, a level of institutional instability that all but guarantees a lack of continuity and weakened managerial effectiveness.

State Comptroller Matanyahu Englman concluded that while such structural changes may stem from legitimate political processes, their sheer scale and frequency in recent years have inflicted lasting damage on the performance of government. His report calls for reducing the number of ministries, improving inter-ministerial coordination, and establishing far clearer rules for the transfer of responsibilities in the future. Without such reforms, Englman warned, the continuing instability will further erode institutional memory, squander public resources, and weaken the state’s ability to respond effectively, particularly in moments of national emergency.

The real problem, of course, is that Benjamin Netanyahu is intelligent enough to understand perfectly well that this bloated and constantly shifting governmental structure is harmful to the country. But as has so often been the case, his political survival came before the public good. In Netanyahu’s hierarchy of priorities, remaining prime minister has consistently outweighed the country’s long-term health.

Share

Today’s Radio Show

0:00 -22:10

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

ISRAELTECH INTERVIEW

As part of our ongoing partnership with IsraelTech we bring you the latest interview: “Inside Cyfluencer: Why Trust, Not Reach, Drives Cybersecurity,” featuring Yael Moav.

What does influencer marketing actually look like in cybersecurity? In this conversation, Yael Moav, Executive Director of Cyfluencer, shares how B2B influencer marketing works when the audience is made up of decision-makers, not consumers.

From the early days of building Cyfluencer to working with global cybersecurity companies, Yael explains why trust matters more than reach, how Israeli and American companies approach marketing differently, and what it takes to build influence in a highly technical space.

The discussion also covers how influencers shape brand perception, why authenticity still matters, and how this model fits into the broader Israeli tech ecosystem.

You can watch the entire interview here or check out a the excerpt below.

BUSINESS NEWS

Zyg

Israeli artificial intelligence startup Zyg has raised an additional $60 million at a valuation of approximately $500 million, the company announced on Tuesday. The latest funding round was led by Accel and included new investors such as O.G. Venture Partners, Felix Capital, and QP Ventures. The raise comes just two months after the company emerged from stealth, revealing it had already secured $58 million from a group of prominent venture firms. In total, Zyg has now raised $118 million since its founding by former ironSource executives Omer Kaplan and Tomer Bar-Zeev.

Zyg has spent the past year developing a platform designed to help consumer brands scale their online sales using AI-driven tools. Rather than operating as a single marketplace, the company builds and manages dedicated e-commerce platforms for individual brands, providing them with what it describes as “AI agents” that handle key functions such as marketing, data analysis, and growth optimization. The platform focuses on identifying consumer product companies—ranging from cosmetics and pet food to health products—with strong commercial potential and enabling them to compete more effectively in crowded digital markets.

According to CEO Omer Kaplan, while platforms like Amazon and Shopify have lowered barriers to entry for consumer entrepreneurs, achieving large-scale growth remains a complex and resource-intensive challenge. Zyg’s approach aims to address that gap by automating many of the functions required to scale, allowing brands to focus on product development while the platform manages operations. The company’s model reflects a broader trend in e-commerce and AI, where automation and data-driven decision-making are increasingly central to building and expanding consumer brands in a highly competitive global marketplace.

Give a gift subscription

Altair Semiconductor

Israeli chipmaker Altair Semiconductor has completed its transition back to an independent company following its separation from Sony Semiconductor Solutions, raising $50 million in a seed funding round led by Pitango. Sony, which acquired Altair in 2016 for $212 million, will remain a shareholder, signaling continued confidence in the company’s technology and its position in the cellular IoT connectivity market. The move marks a return to independence after nearly a decade under Sony and reflects a broader industry trend in which specialized semiconductor firms are repositioning themselves around emerging IoT, smart infrastructure, and edge AI applications.

Altair focuses on low-power cellular connectivity chips used in a wide range of connected devices, including smart meters, energy grids, logistics systems, asset tracking, and wearable technologies. In these markets, the priority is not maximum speed but long battery life, reliability, low cost, and the ability to operate in the field for years without replacement. The company’s strategic direction centers on the transition from 4G and LTE-M solutions to next-generation 5G IoT technologies, particularly 5G eRedCap, a standard designed to bridge the gap between low-bandwidth IoT devices and full-scale 5G performance.

According to CEO Oded Melamed, the company’s renewed independence will allow it to move faster and respond more flexibly to market shifts, as demand grows for connected devices that integrate with cloud and AI systems. Altair’s roadmap includes the ALT1550 modem, currently in advanced silicon testing, with a focus on delivering cost- and power-efficient solutions capable of operating for up to 20 years in the field. For Israel’s semiconductor sector, the spinout represents more than a funding event—it underscores the re-emergence of a veteran player at a time when the cellular IoT market is evolving toward smarter, AI-enabled physical infrastructure.

Astrix Security

Cisco announced on Monday the acquisition of Israeli cybersecurity startup Astrix Security, in a deal that underscores the growing importance of securing artificial intelligence systems. While Cisco did not disclose the purchase price, recent reports have placed the deal in the range of $250 million to $350 million. It remains unclear whether that figure includes retention packages for founders and employees. Founded in 2021 by Alon Jackson and Idan Gur, both alumni of elite Israeli intelligence programs, Astrix initially focused on application security but has since pivoted to securing non-human identities, including AI agents

.

Cisco said the acquisition is aimed at strengthening its capabilities in securing AI-driven environments, where autonomous agents increasingly operate with broad access to systems and data. The company warned that the risks associated with unsecured AI agents are growing faster than many organizations recognize, placing mounting pressure on cybersecurity teams to manage these tools safely. Astrix’s technology focuses on monitoring and securing the identities and permissions that underpin modern systems, particularly API keys and other credentials frequently used—and sometimes exploited—by AI agents.

Astrix has raised approximately $85 million to date, including a 2024 funding round that valued the company at around $200 million. Its investor base includes Anthology, a joint venture between Menlo Ventures and AI firm Anthropic, as well as Workday Ventures, Bessemer Venture Partners, CRV, and F2. The acquisition reflects a broader shift in the cybersecurity market, where the rapid adoption of AI is creating new attack surfaces and forcing both startups and established players to rethink how digital identities—human and machine alike—are secured.

AlphaDrive Ventures

New Israeli venture capital firm AlphaDrive Ventures has announced the closing of a $100 million fund, marking the launch of a new player in the increasingly crowded cybersecurity investment space. The firm was founded by Yaron Elad and Elik Etzion, both former senior executives at Elron Ventures, where they spent years leading investments in technology and cyber. They are joined by U.S.-based investment banker Gurinder Sidhu, formerly head of cybersecurity investment banking at UBS. The fund enters a market already populated by specialized Israeli and international cyber-focused investors, reflecting continued demand for capital in the sector.

AlphaDrive plans to focus primarily on startups operating at the intersection of cybersecurity and artificial intelligence, an area the founders describe as undergoing rapid disruption. According to Etzion, AI is no longer just a technology that requires protection but is fundamentally reshaping the cybersecurity battlefield, where organizations increasingly face autonomous, AI-driven threats. The fund intends to invest across all stages, from seed to growth, with initial checks in the millions of dollars, and will leverage co-investment from its backers when larger rounds are required. Anchor investors include Leumi Partners, along with private investment firm Aurum and a group of cyber entrepreneurs and venture capital executives.

Beyond traditional venture investing, AlphaDrive is also pursuing a “foundry” model, building new startups from scratch and exploring acquisitions of smaller cybersecurity firms for consolidation and expansion. This strategy reflects a broader shift in enterprise demand, as customers increasingly seek not just visibility into threats but end-to-end solutions. One example is Shield8, a company developed in partnership with the fund, which plans to acquire managed security service providers and enhance them through AI-driven technology. The firm has also invested in Beacon Security, part of a new wave of companies aiming to reinvent core cybersecurity infrastructure such as SIEM systems, highlighting AlphaDrive’s effort to position itself at the center of the next generation of cyber and AI-driven services.

∞–––∞–––∞–––∞–––∞–––∞–––∞–––∞–––∞–––∞–––∞–––∞–––∞

TODAY IN JEWISH HISTORY

Liberation of Mauthausen

Eighty-one years ago today, on the morning of May 5, 1945, US troops from the 41st Cavalry Reconnaissance Squadron of the 11th Armored Division, part of General Patton’s Third Army, arrived at the Mauthausen concentration camp in Upper Austria, making it the last of the major Nazi concentration camps to be liberated by advancing Allied forces. The camp they entered was a charnel house.

The Mauthausen main camp had operated from August 8, 1938, several months after the German annexation of Austria, to that very morning, nearly seven years of uninterrupted killing. Known by the Reich Main Security Office as Knochenmühle, ”the bone-grinder,” Mauthausen was classified as a Category III camp, the harshest designation in the Nazi system, reserved for prisoners the Reich deemed “incorrigible” and whose return was “not desired.” Mauthausen and its sub-camps included quarries, munitions factories, mines, arms factories, and plants assembling Me 262 fighter aircraft. However, it was the granite quarry, the Wiener Graben, that gave the camp its particular infamy. 186 stone steps connected the quarry to the main camp.

Prisoners were forced to carry stones exceeding 100 pounds on their backs. Exhausted, falling, and crushing deaths became routine. The SS called it the “Stairs of Death.” Prisoners who stumbled were beaten or shot; guards amused themselves by pushing prisoners off the cliff at the top, murders they called “parachute jumps.”

In the final months of the war, as the Eastern Front collapsed, the SS evacuated thousands of prisoners from Auschwitz, Gross-Rosen, Sachsenhausen, and other camps and shipped them to Mauthausen, creating catastrophic overcrowding. The food rations were limited, and during the 1940–1942 period, an average inmate weighed 40 kilograms (88 pounds). By 1945, rations had fallen below 600 calories a day, less than a third of what a laborer needed to survive. Typhus raced through the barracks.

The death rate soared. And still the SS kept killing: they murdered nearly 3,000 prisoners from the infirmary after a selection on April 20, 1945, and carried out the last mass murder in the gas chamber on April 28, 1945, one week before liberation, with American tanks already audible in the distance. The total number of prisoners in Mauthausen is estimated at 199,404, of whom 119,000 died. They included 38,120 Jews.

The SS personnel understood the war was over. They fled Mauthausen on May 3, 1945. Before leaving, they attempted to destroy records and eliminate witnesses, shortly before the departure of the SS, most of the “hearers of secrets,” such as those prisoners forced to work in the crematoria, were executed, as they had become witnesses to the crimes. The last execution was carried out on May 3, 1945. The camp was handed over to a unit of fifty Viennese firefighters who stood guard around the perimeter while an International Committee, organized by the prisoners at the end of April, took over the camp.

For two days they waited for the Americans. Among the prisoners who organized the committee were Spanish Republican veterans of the Civil War, French resistance fighters, Soviet soldiers, Polish political prisoners, and Jewish survivors — a cross-section of everyone the Nazis had tried to destroy. On the morning of May 5, 1945, the town of Mauthausen was taken by US troops and the majority of the SS members were captured.

Around noon on the same day, Louis Haefliger, delegate of the International Committee of the Red Cross, who had arrived in Mauthausen a few days prior, led two American armored scout vehicles into the camp. The photographs from that moment remain among the most stirring images of the war: a huge banner decorated with the words “Spanish Antifascists greet the Allied forces!” towered over the column of American soldiers as skeletal prisoners in striped uniforms pressed around them, weeping, cheering, some too weak to stand.

Among the liberated, an American was discovered. That American was Jack Taylor, an OSS officer who had been captured by the Gestapo while on a mission in Austria and who had endured months of brutality inside the camp. Taylor immediately began documenting the evidence of mass murder, photographing the gas chambers and morgues, and his testimony would later help convict the camp’s personnel at trial.

The liberation of Mauthausen did not end the dying. 15,000 bodies were buried in mass graves. Due to diseases and starvation, 3,000 prisoners died in the weeks that followed after the liberation. Many survivors were so emaciated that their bodies could not process food; well-meaning GIs who handed out rations inadvertently killed some of them with the shock of nourishment. American medical teams worked around the clock, but for thousands it was too late.

The camp’s commandant, SS-Standartenführer Franz Ziereis, was shot while trying to escape and died shortly after, but not before making a deathbed confession in which he detailed the methods of murder used at the camp and admitted that Himmler had ordered him to blow up the entire complex, prisoners and all, if the front lines approached. The order was never carried out, thanks in part to the intervention of Haefliger and the prisoners’ own resistance committees.

The Mauthausen-Gusen trials, held between 1946 and 1947, convicted numerous SS officers, guards, and collaborators of war crimes; sixty-one defendants were tried, and all sixty-one were convicted, a rare instance of complete judicial accountability. Today, the Mauthausen Memorial Site is the most visited Holocaust memorial in Austria, and every May, tens of thousands of people from across Europe gather there for an annual liberation ceremony. The 186 steps of the Stairs of Death still stand, worn smooth by the feet of the dead, and visitors still climb them, not carrying granite, but carrying memory.