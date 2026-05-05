Tel Aviv Diary

Tel Aviv Diary

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The Practical Past's avatar
The Practical Past
1h

The Yoram Cohen party shift and Netanyahu critique captured the anxiety so clearly. Your on-the-ground feel for Israeli politics always adds that layer of lived reality.

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NJH's avatar
NJH
5h

Thank you for your section on Mauthausen and remembrance of the liberation anniversary. Never forget. Even more so today.

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