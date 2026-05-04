The situation with Iran remains highly fluid. As I write this Tel Aviv Diary entry on the morning of May 4, Iran has announced that it struck a U.S. warship attempting to escort commercial shipping through the Strait of Hormuz. Washington has flatly denied that any American vessel was hit.

Last night, President Trump declared that U.S. forces would move today to reopen the strait by force if necessary. CENTCOM subsequently announced that it was committing more than 100 aircraft and thousands of troops to ensure that maritime passage remains open. This morning, the United States added that it would act against any Iranian force threatening the operation.

So far, much of this remains rhetoric, and it is still unclear whether the Iranians, who are certainly talking tough, are actually willing to risk a renewed war, one that would almost clearly be devastating for them. This evening, Israel time, Iran has attacked the UAE with missiles and drones. President Trump posted that Iran has made a big mistake. I am now aboard an El Al plane heading home at 35,000 feet, hoping we get to Ben Gurion Airport before the situation worsens. Anything is possible at the moment.

LEBANON

The situation in Lebanon remains extremely difficult, with no easy solutions in sight. The United States is trying to push the Lebanese closer to some form of understandings with Israel, while Hezbollah has made clear that it will do everything possible to prevent such an arrangement from taking shape. Meanwhile, Israeli troops operating in Lebanon remain vulnerable to Hezbollah’s relentless drone attacks, which continue attacking them with troubling frequency.

Israel has now begun deploying a new defensive tool: an interceptor drone designed to catch incoming hostile drones, in a net and then lower them to the ground by parachute, preventing detonation. It is an ingenious concept. Whether it will prove effective on the battlefield is still far too early to know.

Israel also continues its destruction of homes in Shiite villages near the border. I understand the military logic behind it. The army wants to deny Hezbollah cover, infrastructure, and future return positions. But I question both the legality of what is being done and the public relations cost attached to it. Does the added security value of flattening these homes truly outweigh the damage caused by the footage circulating around the world? The IDF itself releases some of these videos.

I wish I believed that serious strategic discussions were taking place about what exactly Israel’s objective is here, and whether those objectives are realistically attainable. My fear, as has been the case through much of the last three years, is that those larger strategic conversations are either not happening at all or are taking place far too late.

THE GROWING POLITICAL ANXIETY OF AMERICAN JEWRY

My trip to America has come to an end. While I enjoyed my speaking engagements, the primary purpose of the visit was to spend time with family. I leave, however, with a number of lingering impressions.

Foremost among them is the increasingly uneasy position of American Jews. Many find themselves facing political dilemmas for which there are no comfortable answers. Most American Jews are not supporters of President Donald Trump. Yet, many are equally alarmed by the evolving face of the Democratic Party, where anti-Israel sentiment has become far more pronounced and where elements of open antisemitism are no longer difficult to detect.

Historically, overwhelming Jewish support for Democrats rested on a simple perception: Republicans were seen as the party of exclusion, nativism, and at times antisemitism, while Democrats presented themselves as the welcoming political home for minorities, immigrants, and Jews. Even today, Jewish representation among Democratic lawmakers far exceeds that within Republican ranks. However, that long-standing political instinct is clearly beginning to fray.

At the same time, the rise of antisemitic currents on the Republican right is equally disturbing. There is already serious talk in the United States of Tucker Carlson mounting a presidential run in 2028. For American Jewry, it is hard to imagine a more unsettling sign of just how politically homeless many are beginning to feel.

THE DINNER CONVERSATION THAT STAYED WITH ME

In a related story, I had one of the more disturbing conversations I have had in quite some time while in San Diego. I went out to dinner with my daughter, her fiancé, his parents, and a family friend visiting from Switzerland. He was a wealthy Swiss financier, educated at the best schools.

At one point the discussion turned, as so many conversations now do, to the collapse of trustworthy news sources. He casually mentioned that he had discovered Candace Owens, and had been listening to her podcasts, even though he personally regarded much of what she says as “unhinged” and plainly false. What came next was the truly unsettling part. He told us that many of the people he knows listen to her as well, and unlike him, who has spent years working alongside Jews such as my future in-law, they tend to believe what she says.

Pause for a moment and consider that. A significant slice of the upper crust of Swiss society is apparently tuning in to one of America’s most prolific conspiracy theorists, a woman who is openly antisemitic and virulently hostile to Israel, and absorbing her worldview as though it were serious analysis. That realization stayed with me long after dinner ended.

TARGETING MAINSTREAM JEWISH ORGANIZATIONS

In another related story, I happen to be on the mailing list of the Council on American-Islamic Relations. From an email they circulated, I learned that the student governing board at The New School (in NYC) had voted to defund Hillel. CAIR responded with the following statement:

We welcome The New School’s decision to suspend funding for Hillel as a necessary step toward accountability and adherence to international human rights principles. Student organizations should be spaces that foster inclusion, critical dialogue, and respect for human dignity, not platforms that legitimize or support genocide. At a time when communities around the world are calling for justice and an end to violence against civilians, universities have a responsibility to ensure that their resources are not used in ways that may contribute to harm or discrimination. CAIR-NY’s mission is to protect civil rights, enhance understanding of Islam, promote justice, and empower American Muslims.

What emerges clearly is that Muslim advocacy groups in the United States are now actively working to defund Hillel chapters on American campuses. They are also seeking to marginalize any organization that maintains ties with Israel. In practical terms, that means virtually every mainstream Jewish institution.

JETS, DRONES, AND THE COST OF AIR SUPREMACY

There was considerable fanfare today over the government’s approval of two additional squadrons of jet fighters for the Israeli Air Force. The announcement gives the impression of an expanding force. In reality, the Air Force is mostly holding its ground, replacing aging aircraft with newer versions as older planes leave service.

The first F-15s Israel received arrived in 1976, when I was serving in the Air Force. While the planes’ avionics and weapons systems have advanced enormously, the underlying aircraft is essentially the same. The long-term plan now envisions a fleet of roughly 150 F-16s, 100 of the latest F-15s, and 100 F-35s. That may sound substantial, but it would still leave Israel with an air force roughly half the size of the one we had when I was in uniform fifty years ago.

Two difficult questions nevertheless remain. The first is whether the Air Force should continue investing so heavily in manned aircraft rather than placing greater emphasis on drones, which are far cheaper and do not place pilots at risk. The second is how Israel intends to pay for this next generation of planes. Both are consequential questions.

The United States Air Force is already developing autonomous drones designed to serve as wingmen to piloted aircraft. Drone warfare is advancing rapidly. Israel cannot assume that it will always enjoy the kind of air superiority it demonstrated over Iran, even though it has dominated the skies in every major war since 1967, with the exception of a brief period during the Yom Kippur War.

The impressive performance of the Air Force in this war, and the extraordinary variety of missions it was able to execute in a short span of time, argue for maintaining the current strategy while gradually increasing the drone component. Still, it is difficult not to wonder whether unmanned systems may surpass piloted aircraft sooner than many expect.

Then there is the question of funding. With American aid expected to diminish over time, Israel will probably be forced to finance these planes from its already expanded defense budget. That will impose yet another burden, one I can only hope proves sustainable.

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INTERCEPTING THE FLOTILLA

Not much has been written about the flotilla of pro-Hamas activists attempting to break the Gaza blockade. Israel intercepted several of their ships, along with those sailing aboard them, in international waters near Greece. The operation appears to have drawn surprisingly little international attention, and from Israel’s standpoint it was carried out smoothly and effectively. I do have questions about the legality of seizing civilian ships in international waters under international law, but that is an issue Israel rarely seems inclined to examine too closely.

SCIENCE NEWS

The Hidden Fat That May Be Speeding Up Cognitive Decline

A new long-term study led by Ben-Gurion University of the Negev has found that reducing abdominal fat, specifically visceral fat, may play a critical role in slowing brain aging and preserving cognitive function. The research, published in Nature Communications, followed more than 500 participants in late midlife over a period of up to 16 years, using advanced MRI imaging to track both abdominal fat accumulation and changes in brain structure. The findings indicate that lower levels of visceral fat over time are associated with reduced brain atrophy, preservation of key structures such as gray matter and the hippocampus, and stronger cognitive performance, independent of overall weight loss.

The study was led by Iris Shai and drew on data from several large-scale dietary clinical trials, including DIRECT and CENTRAL. Participants underwent repeated MRI scans alongside cognitive assessments, allowing researchers to map long-term changes in both metabolism and brain health. The results showed that individuals with persistently high levels of visceral fat experienced faster brain volume loss and greater expansion of brain ventricles—both recognized markers of aging. Notably, these effects were not linked to general measures such as body mass index or subcutaneous fat, underscoring the specific impact of visceral fat on neurological decline.

Researchers also identified glucose regulation and insulin sensitivity as the primary mechanisms connecting abdominal fat to brain aging. Markers such as fasting glucose and HbA1c were found to predict structural brain changes over time, while other indicators, including cholesterol and inflammation, were not. The findings suggest that targeting visceral fat reduction—rather than weight loss alone—could become a key strategy in preventing cognitive decline. According to the research team, this represents one of the clearest demonstrations to date that metabolic health in midlife can directly influence long-term brain outcomes, offering a measurable and potentially modifiable pathway to preserving cognitive function.

BUSINESS

MSICS Pharma

Israeli biotech startup MSICS Pharma has raised $3.6 million to advance the development and clinical testing of psilocybin-based therapies targeting a range of mental health conditions. The company, founded by brothers Roei and Omer Zerahia—former executives of medical cannabis firm Canndoc—focuses on producing pharmaceutical-grade psilocybin, the active compound in psychedelic mushrooms. Backed by investors including Fusion VC, GlenRock, and several private investment groups, MSICS is positioning itself at the forefront of a growing global effort to bring psychedelic-assisted treatments into regulated medical use.

MSICS holds a rare distinction as the only company in Israel and Europe licensed by the Health Ministry to manufacture psilocybin under Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) standards. Its lead product, MSX-06, is being developed for use in structured clinical protocols targeting post-traumatic stress disorder, treatment-resistant depression, and obsessive-compulsive disorder. The company is working with Israeli hospitals and is seeking approval to begin treating PTSD patients, a condition that has gained increased attention following the events of October 7. Early trial data suggests strong outcomes, particularly in depression, where remission rates have reportedly reached as high as 70%, highlighting growing investor and clinical interest in psychedelic-based therapies as alternatives to conventional treatments.

Elbit Systems Ltd.

Elbit Systems Ltd.’s FUSE will provide its THOR Group 2 Uncrewed Aircraft System (UAS) to the U.S. Army through a partnership with Mistral Inc., under an established U.S. cooperation framework between the companies.

This follows a U.S. Army contract awarded to Mistral Inc., by the Army Contracting Command, for the procurement of the THOR UAS and mission payloads for the U.S. Army’s in support of company-level small UAS needs.

Under the contract, the companies will provide FUSE’s THOR Group 2 UAS, a backpack‑portable, rapidly deployable, fully autonomous multi-rotor VTOL mini-UAS, designed to support a wide range of company‑level tactical missions. Avandra LLC, Elbit Systems’ U.S.-based subsidiary, will closely pair with FUSE to provide local training, field & technical support.

The THOR Group 2 UAS is designed to provide small tactical units with an organic aerial capability supporting missions such as reconnaissance, surveillance, target acquisition and identification, communications relay, resupply and limited cargo delivery, as well as configurable effects options, as mission requirements evolve. Designed for fast tactical employment, THOR reduces operator workload through autonomous takeoff and landing, autonomous mission execution and multi‑platform operation, while enabling rapid role changes at the point of need through modular payload integration. The system reflects a mature and configurable architecture intended to support the integration of a variety of mission payloads.

“Elbit Systems is proud to support this effort alongside Mistral and FUSE” said Yoav Poizner, Vice President, Marketing, Elbit Systems C4I & Cyber. “The U.S. Army’s decision to select THOR as its company-level multi-rotor system, validates the technological and operational advantages offered by our solutions. Together, we look forward to helping deliver a dependable system that can be configured for evolving mission needs and scaled for operational demand.”

“This award is about getting a proven, company-relevant capability into soldiers’ hands with speed, and doing it with a system designed for real operational conditions,” said Yoav Banai, Senior Vice President – Business Development at Mistral. “By pairing Mistral’s U.S.-based integration and delivery focus with FUSE’s THOR platform, we’re positioned to provide a rapidly deployable Group 2 VTOL UAS that supports multi-mission teams and adapts quickly as the operational picture changes.

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DEFENSE-TECH EMERGES AS ISRAEL’S NEW STARTUP FRONTIER

Israel’s defense technology sector, long overshadowed by the country’s dominant cybersecurity and software industries, is undergoing a quiet but significant transformation. Beneath the surface, a new generation of startups founded in 2025 is attracting substantial investor interest, marking what industry observers describe as a record year for capital raised in defense-tech. Much of the activity remains out of public view, with many of the companies operating in stealth mode and declining to disclose details. Still, data compiled from industry sources, corporate registries, and venture databases points to a surge of early-stage firms securing sizable funding rounds despite their nascency.

These startups are focused on a wide range of technologies, including sensing systems, air defense, artificial intelligence, autonomous platforms, and drone operations. A defining feature across the sector is the composition of founding teams, which blend operational military experience, traditional defense industry expertise, and cutting-edge software and AI capabilities. Venture capital firms—both those specializing in defense technologies and traditional software investors—are increasingly backing such teams, seeing in them a convergence of battlefield knowledge and commercial innovation. Industry participants describe this triad of operational, industrial, and technological expertise as central to the sector’s emerging strength.

Among the most closely watched companies is Metacentric, founded in March 2025 and focused on maritime sensing and detection technologies. The company aims not only to develop individual products but to evolve into a prime contractor for integrated naval systems. Another notable entrant, Skapion, is developing a new type of air defense system designed to counter coordinated swarms of drones—an increasingly urgent challenge highlighted by recent conflicts. Meanwhile, G2 Systems is building an AI platform for autonomous systems that enables real-time decision-making at the edge, and LiteVision-EO is advancing electro-optical payloads for drones. A separate startup, Line 5, is working on operational frameworks for autonomous drone swarms, underscoring the sector’s emphasis on next-generation warfare capabilities.

The rapid emergence of these companies reflects broader geopolitical and economic shifts. Rising global tensions, including conflicts in Eastern Europe and the Middle East, along with increased defense spending in the United States and NATO countries, have reshaped investor attitudes toward military technologies. In Israel, the shift has been particularly pronounced following the events of October 7 and subsequent regional instability. Venture firms such as Kinetica have played a central role in funding the new wave, identifying a growing pool of talent from military and defense backgrounds that is now turning toward entrepreneurship. Industry executives note that this convergence of experience and capital—once rare in the defense sector—has become a defining characteristic of what many see as a uniquely Israeli evolution in defense innovation.

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TODAY IN JEWISH HISTORY

Birth of Amos Oz

Amos Oz, one of Israel’s most prolific and globally recognized writers and intellectuals, was born Amos Klausner on May 4, 1939, in Jerusalem, during the British Mandate for Palestine. He was born into a family of right-wing, Revisionist Zionist Eastern European immigrants. His father, Yehuda Arieh Klausner, was a scholar and librarian, and his mother, Fania (née Mussman), was a romantic and deeply sensitive woman who struggled to adapt to the harsh realities of pioneering life in Jerusalem.

Oz’s childhood was steeped in literature, multiple languages, and intense political debate. However, his early years were marked by a profound tragedy: when Amos was 12 years old, his mother, suffering from severe depression, took her own life. This traumatic event profoundly shaped his worldview, his relationship with his father, and his future literary themes.

Rebellion and the Birth of “Oz” … At age 15, rebelling against his father’s intellectual, right-wing world, Amos left Jerusalem and moved to Kibbutz Hulda, a cooperative farming community. It was here that he transformed his identity. He changed his surname from Klausner to Oz, which means “courage” or “strength” in Hebrew.

Life on the kibbutz heavily influenced his writing. He initially worked in the cotton fields and drove a tractor, fully immersing himself in the socialist, labor-Zionist lifestyle. The kibbutz would later serve as a recurring setting in his fiction, a microcosm where he explored human nature, community dynamics, and the tension between individual desires and collective ideology.

Military Service and Education … Like most Israelis, Oz served in the Israel Defense Forces (IDF). He served in the Nahal brigade and participated in border skirmishes with Syria in the late 1950s. He was later called up as a reservist to fight in two major conflicts:

The Six-Day War (1967): He fought with a tank unit in the Sinai Peninsula.

The Yom Kippur War (1973): He served on the Golan Heights.

After his initial mandatory military service, the kibbutz sent him to the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, where he studied philosophy and Hebrew literature. After graduating, he returned to Kibbutz Hulda to teach and write.

Literary Masterpieces … Amos Oz published his first collection of short stories, Where the Jackals Howl, in 1965. His debut novel, Elsewhere, Perhaps, followed in 1966. However, it was his 1968 novel My Michael—a psychological exploration of a young woman’s deteriorating marriage in 1950s Jerusalem—that propelled him to international fame.

Over his career, Oz wrote 40 books, including novels, collections of short stories, essays, and hundreds of articles. Some of his most notable works include:

Black Box (1987): An epistolary novel exploring the divides in Israeli society.

To Know a Woman (1989): A poignant look at a retired Israeli secret agent.

A Tale of Love and Darkness (2002): widely considered his magnum opus. It is a sweeping, deeply moving autobiographical novel that chronicles his mother’s tragic life, his childhood in Jerusalem, and the birth of the State of Israel. It was later adapted into a film starring and directed by Natalie Portman.



His writing has been translated into almost 50 languages, more than any other Israeli author.

Oz also wrote a number of non fiction books, and was well known for being the editor of the Seventh Day

Political Activism and “Peace Now” … Parallel to his literary career, Oz was one of Israel’s most prominent left-wing activists. He was an early, vocal advocate for a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, arguing for the establishment of a Palestinian state alongside Israel as early as 1967, shortly after the Six-Day War.

In 1978, he became a founding member of Peace Now (Shalom Achshav), an Israeli non-governmental organization advocating for peace. Oz was a pragmatist; he often described the Israeli-Palestinian conflict not as a struggle between good and evil, but as a tragic clash between right and right. He famously stated that peace is not made between friends, but between enemies, and advocated for a “painful compromise.”

Personal Life… In 1960, Oz married Nily Zuckerman, and together they had three children: Fania, Galia, and Daniel. The family left Kibbutz Hulda in 1986, moving to the desert city of Arad to help manage his son’s asthma, and later settling in Tel Aviv.

Amos Oz died of cancer on December 28, 2018, at the age of 79. He received numerous prestigious honors during his lifetime, including the Israel Prize (1998), the Goethe Prize (2005), and the Prince of Asturias Award in Literature (2007). Though he was frequently floated as a leading contender for the Nobel Prize in Literature, he never won it

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Today, Amos Oz is remembered as a titan of modern Hebrew literature. He was a master of capturing the nuances of the Israeli soul, blending the deeply personal with the fiercely political, and leaving behind a literary legacy that continues to resonate worldwide.