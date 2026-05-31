The grim rhythm of recent weeks continued this morning with the words Hutar L’Pirsum—permission granted to publish the name of another fallen soldier. This time, it was Staff Sgt. Michael Tyukin, 21, of the Givati Brigade Reconnaissance Unit, who was killed by a suicide drone attack in southern Lebanon.

Particularly troubling was the fact that the vehicle carrying Tyukin was struck at night. If reports are correct, it may indicate that Hezbollah has succeeded in equipping at least some of its drones with night-vision capabilities. Until now, Israeli forces could move with a degree of confidence under the cover of darkness. If Hezbollah can now effectively locate and strike targets at night, it would represent a significant and deeply concerning evolution in the threat posed by its drone arsenal.

Last October, when a ceasefire in Gaza was reached, I thought mornings like this were finally behind us. For a time, it seemed they were. But after the Israeli government, together with the United States, chose to resume military action against Iran and the Lebanese front reopened, the painful phrase Hutar L’Pirsum returned to our daily lives.

The change has been felt in other ways as well, but for a few welcome months my watch had stopped vibrating with news of rocket attacks. Here in Tel Aviv, that relative calm has largely continued. In the North, however, the reality has been very different. There, rocket and drone attacks have become an almost constant feature of daily life once again.

On Shabbat, Hezbollah intensified both the pace and range of its attacks. Yesterday evening, rockets were fired for the first time toward the areas of Safed and Carmiel. Today, additional attacks were directed toward the Akko region.

The attacks have become relentless. Rarely does more than half an hour pass without another alert, announcing yet another drone incursion or rocket launch somewhere in northern Israel. The warnings have become so frequent that they now form a constant backdrop to daily life.

For the residents of northern Israel, the situation has become increasingly difficult to sustain, especially after weeks of unrelenting attacks, concentrated on the communities closest to the border. The cumulative effect on daily life, education, and local economies is becoming harder to ignore with each passing day.

In recognition of that reality, the Home Front Command finally revised its guidelines and announced that schools in the border communities would remain closed for the time being. While the decision may have been necessary from a security standpoint, it carries significant economic and social costs. Yet the broader government response to the growing strain on the region has thus far been slow and limited.

We emerged from the previous round of fighting in a relatively strong strategic position. Israel retained considerable freedom of action and was able to respond to ceasefire violations by Hezbollah without reigniting a full-scale war. During that period, Israel reportedly killed more than 300 Hezbollah operatives while avoiding a broader escalation.

Today, the situation is markedly different. Israel’s room for maneuver has narrowed significantly, both diplomatically and militarily, while casualties continue to mount at a slow but steady pace. The result is a conflict in which Israel appears to have fewer options and higher costs than it did before.

This morning, the IDF announced that troops from the Golani Brigade had once again captured Beaufort Castle in southern Lebanon, a position whose capture during the 1982 war came at a heavy cost in Israeli lives. Prime Minister Netanyahu quickly released a video describing the operation as a dramatic achievement and declaring that the “fear barrier” had been broken.

It is not entirely clear whose fear barrier he was referring to. What is clear, is that recapturing of Beaufort may represent a notable tactical accomplishment, it does little by itself to alter the broader strategic picture.

That assessment was underscored again this evening when a drone struck a group of soldiers near Beit Hillel close to the border, wounding four troops. Meanwhile, rocket and drone attacks continued well into the night.

THREE WEEKS OF RUMORS, NO AGREEMENT

On Israeli television over the past several weeks, news anchors discussing President Trump and Iran have taken to repeating a line that is only half a joke: this is not a rerun—it is a live broadcast.

The reason is simple: The humor stems from the fact that, for nearly three weeks, the story has barely changed. Day after day, the headlines have revolved around President Trump’s assertions that an agreement with Iran is close at hand and could be finalized at any moment. Yet despite the constant speculation, the reality is that no one outside the negotiating rooms seems to know whether an agreement is actually imminent—or whether one will be reached at all.

For Israel, the uncertainty is compounded by the widespread belief that almost any agreement is likely to leave the country in a less favorable strategic position than it occupies today. A deal would almost certainly provide Iran with economic relief and financial resources it currently lacks, potentially strengthening a regime whose regional ambitions appear largely unchanged.

At this stage, however, there is little point in analyzing the consequences of an agreement that may or may not materialize. Until an actual deal is reached and its terms are known, speculation remains just that—speculation.

Today’s Briefing

A PARADE, A DIPLOMATIC MISSION, AND A WAR AT HOME

Today, the Salute to Israel Parade is taking place in New York City. The event has long been an important public demonstration of support for Israel. However, given the political climate in New York and the views expressed by the city’s mayor, one can certainly understand why Israel would want a strong presence there this year.

What is more difficult to understand is why, at a moment when northern Israel is coming under near-constant rocket and drone attack, more than 30 Knesset members felt it necessary to travel to New York for the occasion.

The same question applies to some of the government’s diplomatic priorities. According to reports, Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar is currently on what has been described as an important diplomatic mission. Tomorrow, he is scheduled to open Israel’s new embassy in Fiji. That may indeed be a worthwhile undertaking. Still, at a time when the North is under sustained attack and Israeli soldiers are being killed with troubling regularity, it is hard not to wonder whether the government’s sense of urgency is entirely aligned with the country’s most pressing challenges.

Share

STUDY REIGNITES DEBATE OVER ECONOMIC IMPACT OF HAREDI SUBSIDIES

A new study by researcher Gilad Cohen-Kovach of the Israeli Democracy Institute has provided additional data on the economic relationship between Israel’s Haredi community and the broader population. The report estimates that direct and indirect government subsidies to the Haredi sector amount to between 35 and 37 billion shekels annually.

The findings come amid renewed controversy surrounding Housing Minister and Yitzhak Goldknopf, chairman of United Torah Judaism. Goldknopf recently condemned what he described as discrimination against Haredi kindergarten teachers, despite continuing criticism of labor practices within educational networks associated with his family.

According to the study, the financial burden stems from a combination of lower-than-average tax contributions and higher-than-average consumption of public services. Approximately 24 billion shekels of the annual transfer is attributed to lower workforce participation among Haredi men, lower average wages, and tax policies that favor large low-income families.

An additional 12 billion shekels is linked to greater use of public services, particularly in the areas of education, healthcare, transportation, and welfare. The estimate also includes coalition funding and what the researchers describe as the indirect economic cost of military service exemptions.

The study warns that demographic trends could significantly increase these costs over the coming decades. With the Haredi population projected to grow from roughly 14% of Israel’s population today to nearly 25% by 2050, annual inter-sector transfers could rise to between 61 and 65 billion shekels.

Cohen-Kovach argues that the issue extends beyond economics. He contends that large flows of public funding are often channeled through political, educational, and religious institutions rather than directly to individuals, reinforcing the authority of community leadership and helping preserve social separation from mainstream Israeli society.

The report calls for a fundamental restructuring of government policy, including tying benefits more closely to workforce participation and national service, reducing sector-specific subsidies, and creating a more direct relationship between the state and individual Haredi citizens. The author warns that without significant reforms, Israel may face growing economic pressures, declining public trust, and increasing social tensions. Haredi representatives reject many of these claims, arguing that their communities are unfairly targeted and that government policies have failed to provide equal opportunities, particularly in areas such as education funding and teacher compensation.

Give a gift subscription

ECONOMY

Foreign Workers, Labor Shortages, and the Future of Israel’s Economy

Israel’s foreign worker policy has undergone a dramatic transformation since the outbreak of the war, with the government more than doubling the number of permitted foreign workers from 136,000 at the end of 2023 to 336,000 today. The expansion was driven largely by restrictions on Palestinian labor entering Israel following the October 7 attacks, as policymakers sought alternatives to a workforce that had long played a central role in sectors such as construction and agriculture.

Critics, however, argue that the shift has taken place without comprehensive planning, rigorous economic analysis, or meaningful public debate about its long-term consequences. According to a recent investigation, government agencies have struggled to explain how the new quotas were determined. Researchers at the Knesset Research and Information Center reported that they were unable to identify a clear methodology for setting foreign worker quotas or any evidence that broader issues—including housing, infrastructure, labor displacement, tax revenues, and emergency preparedness—had been systematically evaluated.

While the construction industry faces a widely acknowledged labor shortage, studies by both the Finance Ministry and the Bank of Israel have found little evidence of a broader, economy-wide labor shortage that would justify a large-scale expansion of foreign workers into additional sectors such as retail, manufacturing, and services.

The rapid growth has already begun to reshape Israel’s labor market. Legal foreign workers now number nearly 196,000, an increase of 79% since 2023, while an estimated 44,600 additional workers are in the country illegally. Together, they account for more than 240,000 workers, or roughly 71% of the current quota.

Critics warn that the influx could place additional pressure on the housing market, suppress wages for lower-income Israelis, and reduce employers’ incentives to invest in automation and productivity-enhancing technologies. The Bank of Israel has also cautioned that replacing Palestinian workers with foreign labor may carry unintended security consequences by weakening the Palestinian economy and increasing regional instability.

Employers and industry groups strongly defend the policy, arguing that foreign workers are essential to sustaining economic growth and preventing labor shortages from crippling key sectors. Business organizations contend that foreign employees often cost more than Israeli workers once housing, recruitment fees, and other expenses are taken into account, making them a necessity rather than a substitute.

Labor advocates, however, argue that government policy has increasingly been shaped by employer pressure rather than by a coherent national strategy. They point to concerns about worker exploitation, the growing number of illegal workers, inadequate oversight, and the absence of a comprehensive plan addressing where hundreds of thousands of additional workers will live and how their presence may affect Israeli society in the years ahead.

Corporate Venture Capital Becomes a Pipeline to Acquisition

A new analysis by the Israeli research firm IVC Research Center indicates that corporate venture capital (CVC) investments are increasingly becoming a stepping stone to the acquisition of Israeli technology companies.

Between 2016 and 2025, global corporations acquired 36 Israeli high-tech firms after first investing in them through their corporate venture capital divisions. Those transactions were valued at a combined $5.12 billion. The trend reached its highest level in a decade in 2025, when eight such acquisitions were completed, with a total value of $758.4 million.

According to the report, the findings highlight the strategic value of early investment relationships, particularly during periods of economic and geopolitical uncertainty. By investing in startups before pursuing an acquisition, large corporations gain a deeper understanding of a company’s technology, management team, and commercial potential, potentially giving them an advantage before pursuing a takeover.

SCIENCE/BUSINESS NEWS

New Israeli Technology Could Reduce Need for Dialysis

High blood pressure remains one of the most common and costly health challenges worldwide, contributing to heart disease, stroke, kidney failure, and other serious medical conditions. Because hypertension and kidney disease are closely linked, many of the latest treatment approaches focus on improving kidney function as a means of addressing both conditions. However, most existing therapies rely on medications or invasive procedures that can be associated with side effects, limitations, and substantial costs.

Israeli medical technology company Curespec has developed a non-invasive device designed to treat chronic kidney disease and high blood pressure using acoustic pulse technology. According to the company, the treatment has demonstrated a 95% success rate in clinical studies and among patients who have already undergone the procedure.

The treatment is described as painless, resembling a massage applied to the abdominal area, and can be administered by trained nurses, paramedics, or medical technicians rather than requiring a specialist physician. The technology is protected by four patents and has received both AMAR and CE approvals, allowing treatments to begin in Israel and parts of Europe.

The company is now focused on completing a series of clinical trials aimed at securing approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and other regulatory authorities. Four major clinical studies are currently underway at sites in Switzerland, Berlin, Atlanta, and Israel’s Sheba Medical Center.

Researchers are also examining the device’s potential to delay, or even eliminate, the need for dialysis in some patients, a development that could significantly reduce healthcare costs. To date, eight scientific papers have been published on the technology, and the company reports growing interest from nephrologists and researchers worldwide as it seeks broader adoption within healthcare systems.

∞–––∞–––∞–––∞–––∞–––∞–––∞–––∞–––∞–––∞–––∞–––∞–––∞

TODAY IN JEWISH HISTORY

The Execution of Adolf Eichmann

Just before midnight on May 31, 1962, in a small chamber at Ramla Prison near Tel Aviv, the State of Israel carried out the only judicial execution in its history, hanging Adolf Eichmann, the SS officer who had served as the chief logistical architect of the Nazi “Final Solution,” for crimes against the Jewish people, crimes against humanity, and war crimes. Eichmann’s path to the gallows had begun two years earlier, when Mossad agents tracked him to a quiet suburb of Buenos Aires, where he had been living under the assumed name Ricardo Klement after fleeing Europe through the so-called ratlines that spirited Nazi war criminals to South America.

The operation to capture him in May 1960 was a feat of extraordinary daring and precision. Agents seized him on a street near his home, held him in a safe house for nine days, and smuggled him out of Argentina aboard an El Al flight, sedated and disguised as a crew member, in defiance of Argentine sovereignty. When Prime Minister David Ben-Gurion announced to the Knesset that Eichmann had been captured and was in Israeli custody, the news electrified Jews around the world. It also confronted a still-young state, barely twelve years old and home to hundreds of thousands of Holocaust survivors, with the unprecedented task of bringing one of the principal organizers of the genocide to justice.

The trial that followed in Jerusalem in 1961 was a landmark in the history of jurisprudence and of Holocaust memory, broadcast and reported around the world and structured deliberately to give voice to the survivors whose testimony transformed the abstraction of six million murdered into the concrete human reality of individual suffering. Eichmann, seated in a bulletproof glass booth, mounted the defense that would later be immortalized in Hannah Arendt’s controversial phrase “the banality of evil,” that he had been a mere functionary following orders, a bureaucrat who organized the trains and the timetables of deportation without personal animus toward his victims.

The court rejected this defense entirely, finding that Eichmann had been a willing and zealous participant in mass murder, and sentenced him to death. After his appeals were exhausted and President Yitzhak Ben-Zvi rejected his plea for clemency, Eichmann was hanged in the final minutes of May 31, 1962. His body was cremated and his ashes scattered at sea beyond Israel’s territorial waters, so that no grave would ever exist and no soil of any nation would hold his remains.

The execution stands as a singular moment in Israel’s history, a deliberate, lawful act of justice rendered by the state created as a refuge for the survivors of the very genocide Eichmann had helped to administer, and a permanent assertion that the murderers of the Jewish people would be pursued, judged, and held to account no matter how far they fled or how many years had passed.