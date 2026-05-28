Tel Aviv Diary

Tel Aviv Diary

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Jack Lowenstein's avatar
Jack Lowenstein
5h

On the Lebanon issue, I don’t feel France’s lamentable role gets enough blame.

France seems to talk loudly but carry a small stick.

It could easily revitalize and fund the LAF, it has the military and naval capacity to be an honest broker in the internal Lebanese quagmire. Yet all it does is claim a role and refuse to act on it, and the whine from the sidelines.

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