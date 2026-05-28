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Our Next ZOOM BRIEFING will take place on Sunday, May 31st

6PM Israel Time • 4PM GB • 11AM EST • 8AM PST

Invitations will go out on Sunday morning

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Once again this morning, Israelis awoke to the familiar and painful phrase Hutar LePirsum, “permission has been granted to publish” the name of another fallen soldier. This time, it was Sgt. Rotem Yanai, (20), a service conditions NCO in the Givati Brigade’s Rotem Battalion. She was killed yesterday afternoon, in a suicide drone attack near the Lebanese border. The attack was part of a broader wave of drone strikes in which Hezbollah launched multiple drones toward the same target area, an IDF base adjacent to Moshav Shomera

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Yanai was the 24th soldier killed in this latest round of fighting, a figure that also includes a civilian employee of the Defense Ministry. The IDF responded yesterday with a noticeably more aggressive posture. Beyond expanding operations deeper into southern Lebanon, Israel also carried out a targeted strike today in Beirut. According to reports, the attack was aimed at a senior Hezbollah figure associated with the group’s missile forces. At this stage, however, it remains unclear just how senior or strategically significant the target actually was.

The IDF announced this afternoon that since the beginning of this round of fighting, it has killed 800 Hezbollah terrorists. Perhaps that figure is accurate, and perhaps it is not. In some ways, the announcement reminds me of earlier wars in which success would be measured by the daily body count.

Today alone, northern Israel was hit by more than a dozen separate drone and rocket attacks.

THE PROBLEM WITH ISRAEL’S CURRENT STRATEGY IN LEBANON

Yesterday, a Tel Aviv Diary reader asked what exactly I would propose instead, given my criticism of Israel’s actions in Lebanon. First, I would not have resumed the war in Lebanon in the way we did. The renewed escalation came after Hezbollah launched a limited number of rockets into Israel in support of Iran. Israeli leaders concluded that this created an opportunity to finally “finish off” Hezbollah. But it now appears increasingly clear that Israel fundamentally misjudged the situation and overestimated Israel’s ability to achieve that objective militarily. That is the first thing I would have avoided.

Now that we are engaged in the combat in Lebanon, I do not want to second-guess the army on specific tactical decisions. Still, it seems to me that nearly all Israeli efforts should now be concentrated on identifying and disrupting Hezbollah’s drone production facilities, supply chains, and launch teams. At the moment, that is the central threat. Much of the rest increasingly feels secondary.

IRAN & THE US-IRAN TALKS: RUMORS, DENIALS, AND CONTINUED UNCERTAINTY

Last night, the United States reportedly attacked several Iranian drones that officials said posed a threat to shipping in the Strait of Hormuz, along with an Iranian military facility connected to the operation. In response, Iran launched a ballistic missile toward an American base in Kuwait. Tonight, there have been additional military engagement near the Strait of Hormuz.

Beyond that, there continue to be numerous reports suggesting that the United States and Iran have reached either an agreement or at least the broad framework of one, pending final approval from President Trump.

At the same time, Iranian officials are publicly insisting that the reports are false and that Tehran would not agree to the terms currently being described. So once again, we are left in the familiar position of not really knowing what is happening behind the scenes — or whether an agreement is actually close at all.

AG MOVES TO INDICT NETANYAHU ADVISOR IN CLASSIFIED DOCUMENTS LEAK CASE Israel’s Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara announced Thursday that she intends to file criminal charges against Yonatan Urich, a close adviser to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, over the alleged leak of classified military intelligence documents to the German newspaper Bild in 2024.

According to the Attorney General’s Office, Urich is expected to face charges including transmitting classified information with intent to harm state security, possession of classified material, and destruction of evidence.

Prosecutors allege that the leak formed part of an effort to influence Israeli public opinion during intense debate over a possible hostage agreement with Hamas following the murder of six Israeli hostages in Gaza in August 2024. Investigators claim the classified document originated within IDF Military Intelligence and was intentionally leaked to a foreign newspaper in order to bypass Israel’s military censor. Prosecutors argue that the leak was designed to strengthen Netanyahu’s public claim that Hamas, rather than the Israeli government, was preventing a hostage deal.

Yonatan Urich, who no longer formally serves in the Prime Minister’s Office but continues to advise Netanyahu, mocked the severity of the charges in a post on the social media platform “X.” In a sarcastic remark, Urich wrote he was surprised prosecutors had not sought the death penalty.

His attorneys, Amit Hadad and Noa Milstein, sharply rejected the allegations, arguing the decision to indict was “disconnected from the evidence.” They insisted that Urich neither transferred classified material nor caused harm to state security.

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The case follows the earlier indictment of former Netanyahu aide Eli Feldstein. Prosecutors allege that Feldstein obtained the classified document from a military intelligence non-commissioned officer and devised the plan to leak it to the press.

Urich and Feldstein are also under investigation in the separate “Qatargate” affair, which centers on allegations that associates of Netanyahu accepted money connected to Qatar in exchange for promoting Doha’s image while working on behalf of the Prime Minister.

TRANSPORTATION NEWS

Wizz Air resumed flights to Israel today, a significant development for travelers seeking lower-cost connections to Europe. The airline is expected to operate flights to roughly ten European destinations, marking an important expansion of travel options after months of disruption in Israel’s aviation market.

The director general of Ben-Gurion Airport warned today that unless the American aircraft currently stationed there depart in the near future, the airport may soon be forced to cancel a significant number of flights. He added that many of the foreign airlines now preparing to resume service to Israel could face serious operational difficulties returning under the current conditions. According to the director general’s remarks, roughly two-thirds of the airport’s operations are presently devoted to supporting the American military presence.

For anyone who has passed through Ben Gurion Airport in recent months, the scene has become unmistakably familiar: a long row of American tanker aircraft parked along the tarmac, accompanied by a steady stream of freighters arriving and departing with supplies and equipment supporting the American military presence now in Israel.

The impact has extended beyond the airport itself. Many of the American personnel stationed in Israel are also occupying hotel rooms in Tel Aviv that otherwise might have remained empty during the prolonged downturn in tourism.

BUSINESS NEWS

Rafael Advanced Defense Systems

Rafael Advanced Defense Systems reported a sharp rise in first-quarter profit, reflecting the continued strength of Israel’s defense industry amid sustained demand at home and abroad. The state-owned company posted net profit of 334 million shekels, up about 23% from the same period last year, while sales rose 7% to roughly 5 billion shekels. New orders reached 8.15 billion shekels in the quarter, an increase of 28% year over year, bringing Rafael’s order backlog to 76.4 billion shekels, or about $24 billion, up 23% from a year earlier.

Exports accounted for 63% of Rafael’s sales for the first time, even as the company said its work for the IDF and Israel’s defense establishment remained unaffected. CEO Yoav Turgeman said the growth was not driven by a few large deals, but rather by a broad range of medium-sized contracts across several product lines, especially the Trophy active protection system and Spike missiles, both of which remain in strong demand among foreign militaries. Rafael also continued to expand its workforce, hiring 500 employees in the first quarter and bringing total headcount to approximately 11,000.

The strong results were accompanied by growing concern over the Defense Ministry’s mounting debt to Rafael. Turgeman said the ministry now owes the company nearly 7 billion shekels for equipment already supplied, calling the delayed payments “not a badge of honor for the State of Israel.” He added that the unpaid debt, combined with the weaker dollar and euro against the shekel, is creating financial discomfort for the company despite its record backlog and rising sales.

Turgeman also addressed Rafael’s Iron Beam laser defense system, saying it is designed as part of Israel’s broader air-defense architecture and is meant to protect entire areas rather than move with individual units in the field. He said the Defense Ministry is advancing significant procurement of the system, while the IDF has also ordered a smaller tactical version mounted on combat vehicles. Rafael is also developing additional low-cost kinetic interceptors intended to counter drones, including fiber-optic drones. Chairman Yuval Steinitz said the company enters 2026 with strong momentum but faces rising competition in the global defense market, requiring it to remain at the forefront of advanced military technology.

Elbit Systems Ltd.

Elbit Systems Ltd. announced today that it was awarded a contract valued at approximately $350 million from an international customer to deliver upgrades for Main Battle Tanks (MBTs). The program includes the integration of advanced Fire Control Systems, Electric Gun & Turret Drive Systems, Communication and Situational Awareness solutions, as well as Mid Life Upgrade package. The contract will be performed over a period of four years.

Under the contract, Elbit Systems will modernize the tanks’ systems to extend their service life and enhance combat readiness. The upgrade program includes replacing and enhancing key onboard systems, featuring lightweight, high‑performance electro‑optical sights with Artificial Intelligence (AI) capabilities that provide day and night‑time observation, as well as advanced target detection and tracking. The contract also covers the supply of spare parts and the provision of maintenance and technical support to ensure long‑term operational availability. In addition, it includes the integration of a secure, high-capacity voice communication suite.

Nano Dimension/Markforged

Nano Dimension is selling U.S.-based additive manufacturing company Markforged to Stratasys for $42.5 million, just over a year after acquiring the company for $116 million. The deal marks another turn in the long-running consolidation battle within the 3D-printing industry, where Nano Dimension and Stratasys have repeatedly crossed paths, including Nano Dimension’s failed attempt to take over Stratasys in recent years. Under the terms of the agreement, one Markforged product line will remain with Nano Dimension, while Stratasys said the acquisition is expected to close in the second half of 2026. Markforged generated approximately $70 million in revenue in 2025, according to Stratasys.

Stratasys said the acquisition will expand its distribution channels and strengthen its industrial manufacturing capabilities, particularly in high-demand sectors such as defense and aerospace. Chief Executive Yoav Zeif said the addition of Markforged’s products and software would accelerate revenue growth and deepen the company’s position in industries where supply-chain resilience and scalable production are increasingly critical.

Nano Dimension, meanwhile, described the sale as part of a broader strategic restructuring effort aimed at reducing annual cash burn by roughly $15 million. The company, now under different management from the team that led the original Markforged acquisition, said it continues to evaluate strategic partnerships and opportunities designed to maximize shareholder value. Stratasys currently has a market value of roughly $839 million, while Nano Dimension is valued at approximately $372 million, though both companies remain far below their peak valuations during the additive manufacturing boom.

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WIX

Wix officially confirmed a sweeping round of layoffs on Wednesday, announcing plans to reduce its workforce by approximately 20% as the company restructures for what it describes as a new era shaped by artificial intelligence and changing economic realities. The announcement follows reports earlier this week that the Israeli website-building company was preparing one of the largest rounds of layoffs seen in the local technology sector in recent years. In a lengthy letter to employees, co-founder and CEO Avishai Abrahami called the move “one of the hardest decisions” he has ever made, but said he believed it was necessary to ensure the company remains competitive in the years ahead.

Abrahami pointed to two central pressures behind the decision: the rapid strengthening of the Israeli shekel against the U.S. dollar and the accelerating transformation brought about by artificial intelligence. Because most of Wix’s employees are based in Israel and paid in shekels while much of the company’s revenue is generated in dollars, the currency shift has sharply increased operating costs. “The reality creates structural pressure on our ability to operate at our current scale,” Abrahami wrote. At the same time, he described AI as the most significant technological shift in software development since the emergence of modern programming languages in the 1970s, arguing that companies must fundamentally rethink how they are built and managed in order to survive.

According to Abrahami, Wix has already begun reorganizing around AI-driven workflows, introducing new internal roles designed specifically for AI-based development and operations. He said the company now needs to become “faster, leaner, and flatter,” with fewer management layers and smaller teams capable of making decisions more quickly. “Companies must make this transition in order to lead and compete — or risk being left behind,” he wrote, adding that Wix has chosen to adapt aggressively rather than delay difficult changes. The company said affected employees will receive personal outreach and customized severance packages as part of the restructuring process.

The announcement comes amid a broader wave of layoffs across both Israeli technology firms and multinational development centers operating in Israel. In recent weeks, companies including Meta, Intuit, ZoomInfo, and AI21 Labs have also announced significant cuts affecting hundreds of workers in Israel. While many executives argue that AI-driven efficiency gains are forcing companies to rethink staffing models, critics increasingly accuse some firms of using artificial intelligence as a justification for broader cost-cutting and restructuring efforts. Wix’s decision is likely to be closely watched across Israel’s technology sector, both because of the scale of the layoffs and because the company has historically avoided large-scale workforce reductions.

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TODAY IN JEWISH HISTORY

The Fall of the Jewish Quarter of Jerusalem’s Old City

On May 28, 1948, after months of siege and desperate resistance, the Jewish Quarter surrendered to the Jordanian Arab Legion. Outnumbered, outgunned, and exhausted of ammunition, food, and medical supplies, its remaining leaders were left with no alternative but to negotiate terms of surrender with Major Abdullah el-Tell.

The agreed-upon terms dictated a strict separation of the remaining population. Women, children, the elderly, and the severely wounded—roughly 1,200 people in total—were evacuated through the Zion Gate and escorted safely to Israeli-held territory in West Jerusalem. By contrast, all able-bodied men, including approximately 290 to 340 defenders and combatants, were taken prisoner. They were marched through the Old City and transported to the POW camp at Mafraq in Jordan, where they remained for nearly a year.

By the end of the grueling conflict, 39 of the quarter’s defenders had been killed and 134 wounded. Jewish morale had plummeted after the capture and destruction of the iconic Hurva Synagogue. The fall of the Jewish Quarter was one of the most devastating moments of Israel’s War of Independence. The ancient Jewish presence in the Old City, maintained continuously for centuries, was extinguished in a single day.

The expulsion of the Jewish residents and the systematic destruction of the quarter’s synagogues by Jordanian forces were a blow whose full emotional and historical significance became apparent only when Israeli paratroopers captured the Old City in June 1967 and reached the Western Wall for the first time in nineteen years.