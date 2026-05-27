It has been another difficult day along Israel’s northern border. Swarms of Hezbollah drones struck multiple locations throughout the region, as the IDF continued expanding its operations inside southern Lebanon.

According to Israeli reports, 15 drones targeted northern border communities. Once again, the area around Shomera was among the primary targets, and the attacks resulted in Israeli casualties.

At the same time, the IDF has continued pushing farther north, crossing the Litani River and deepening its military presence inside southern Lebanon. Israel has also expanded the range of its airstrikes inside Lebanon.

I remain deeply skeptical that any of these measures will ultimately succeed in providing northern Israeli communities with the basic security they both require and deserve. Much of the current escalation seems aimed less at producing a clear strategic outcome than at satisfying mounting pressure from the Israeli public and from politicians demanding a harsher response.

According to reports from the cabinet meeting, several ministers demanded Israel begin striking the Dahiya in Beirut. Prime Minister Netanyahu reportedly made clear that President Trump had explicitly told him he did not want to see additional large-scale destruction in Beirut.

I do not see what demolishing additional buildings in Beirut will accomplish at this stage. Israel has already devastated the Dahiya multiple times over the years. Watching more buildings collapse may satisfy an understandable emotional desire for retaliation, but it has neither deterred Hezbollah nor brought Israel any closer to a viable political arrangement with Lebanon.

Israel increasingly seems to operate on the belief that destroying more targets is, in itself, a strategic accomplishment. Yet it is far from clear that additional destruction necessarily improves Israel’s position. In some cases, it may actually worsen it.

The army has announced that it is striking hundreds of targets, including Hezbollah command centers. But this does not constitute a coherent strategy. It is largely tactical, and perhaps political even more than military.

Underlying much of the current escalation appears to be the belief within the Israeli security establishment that if some form of agreement with Iran is ultimately reached, Israel’s operational freedom in Lebanon will become even more constrained. As a result, the military seems determined to strike as many Hezbollah targets as possible now, before those additional limitations potentially take effect.

President Trump delivered another series of characteristically ambiguous and at times contradictory remarks today during a Cabinet meeting. Trump stated that the Iranians “very much” want to reach an agreement, but added that he remains dissatisfied with their responses in the ongoing negotiations.

Trump again hinted at the possibility that the United States could return to military action if talks fail. saying: “They’re negotiating on fumes,” Trump said. “We’ll see what happens. Maybe we’ll have to go back and finish it, maybe we won’t. Right now, it looks like they want to make a deal, but they don’t have a choice.”

THE POLITICS OF OCTOBER 7 AND THE ULTRA-ORTHODOX DRAFT CRISIS COLLIDE

Today in the Knesset, the ultra-Orthodox parties reportedly threatened Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu with supporting the establishment of a national commission of inquiry into the failures surrounding October 7. Such a commission is widely viewed as the political outcome Netanyahu fears most.

Using what reports described as the full weight of his political leverage, and perhaps more, Prime Minister Netanyahu ultimately succeeded in securing coalition backing for legislation widely seen as designed to appease the ultra-Orthodox parties. The legislation would override the Supreme Court of Israel ruling denying subsidized daycare benefits to ultra-Orthodox families whose eligible men are refusing military service and evading the draft.

The suspension of daycare subsidies had been the most significant sanction imposed thus far on the ultra-Orthodox community over the draft issue. The Knesset approved the legislation in a preliminary vote, but the bill must still pass three additional readings before it can become law and formally override the Supreme Court of Israel’s ruling on the matter.

ISRAEL RECEIVES FIRST DEDICATED AERIAL REFUELING AIRCRAFT

Israel received its first KC-130 aerial refueling aircraft, marking the first time in the history of the Israeli Air Force that it has acquired a newly built dedicated tanker aircraft. Until now, the Air Force had relied primarily on converted Boeing 707 refueling planes, many of which are roughly fifty years old.

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TEXAS DEMOCRAT DEFEATED AFTER ANTISEMITIC REMARKS SPARK OUTRAGE

Maureen Galindo lost her Democratic primary race in Texas. Galindo had drawn widespread criticism over a series of inflammatory and antisemitic remarks, including statements calling for the imprisonment and castration of “billionaire Zionists,” the establishment of concentration camps for Zionists, and other conspiratorial claims regarding alleged Jewish control and influence.

Without question, Galindo’s remarks were among the most explicit public expressions of antisemitism made by any serious political candidate in recent memory. And by “serious political candidate,” I mean someone actively seeking the Democratic nomination for the United States Congress.

For a fuller discussion of this issue, you can watch my appearance this afternoon on i24NEWS.

THE DANGEROUS TURN IN DEMOCRATIC DISCOURSE ON ISRAEL

Senator Chris Van Hollen recently published an article titled The Hard Truth My Party Needs to Face, in which he argues that the Democratic Party should reduce support for Israel and use American leverage to pressure Israel into accepting a two-state solution. There are two deeply troubling elements in this line of argument, both of which have increasingly become part of mainstream Democratic discourse.

The first is the implicit assumption that the absence of a Palestinian state is primarily, or even exclusively, the result of Israeli policy and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. I have many criticisms of Netanyahu, and he has certainly done little to advance the establishment of a Palestinian state. In some cases, he has actively obstructed it. But ultimately, the Palestinians themselves bear are most responsible for the repeated failures to achieve statehood. Any serious discussion of the conflict that ignores that reality is fundamentally incomplete.

The second troubling development is the increasingly outsized role that AIPAC now plays in Democratic primaries. In some political circles, a candidate’s acceptability increasingly seems to hinge on whether he or she has accepted support connected to AIPAC. The implication, whether intended or not, is that support from a pro-Israel organization is uniquely illegitimate in a way that support from countless other lobbying groups is not.

Candidates may accept backing from pharmaceutical companies, labor unions, environmental organizations, defense contractors, or virtually any other interest