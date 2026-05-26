Hezbollah has continued its attacks against Israeli troops in southern Lebanon and, even more significantly, against communities along Israel’s northern border. In response, Israel has reportedly decided to deepen its military penetration into Lebanon by crossing the Litani River and pushing farther north in an effort to establish a wider buffer zone.

Will this strategy be effective? We do not know. Some reports suggest that certain Hezbollah drones have operational ranges of roughly 30 kilometers, significantly farther than even the expanded security zone Israel may now be attempting to establish. More importantly, a deeper buffer zone could create a new problem. While it might push some drone operators farther away from Israeli border communities, it would also place Israeli troops deeper inside southern Lebanon. In effect, Israel could end up expanding the very zone in which those drones are able to target its forces..

It has become increasingly clear that the existing status quo is unsustainable. Iran has continued insisting that there should be a ceasefire in Lebanon alongside the broader ceasefire between Israel, Iran, and the United States. That may sound reasonable in theory, except that in practice there has been no ceasefire in practice

Under those circumstances, Israel had no choice but to respond in some fashion. For now, Israel seems to have concluded that direct strikes on Beirut would risk provoking particularly strong opposition from both the Iranians and the Americans. Instead, Israel is deepening its military presence farther inside southern Lebanon.

Personally, I do not believe that attacking Beirut would accomplish very much. There are those who argue that Israel must make life increasingly difficult inside Lebanon in order to generate internal pressure against Hezbollah. But Lebanon has already seen considerable domestic frustration and criticism directed at Hezbollah, and it has changed very little. In the end, Hezbollah possesses the decisive military power inside the country, and political pressure alone is unlikely to alter that reality.

So pushing Hezbollah farther back may make a certain amount of tactical sense. I say “may” deliberately, because it brings us back to the central question: will this strategy actually improve Israel’s security, or will it simply create additional targets for Hezbollah’s drones deeper inside southern Lebanon?

In many ways, the underlying problem in Lebanon was always tied to Iran and its regional influence. From Israel’s perspective, the only truly decisive resolution would have involved fundamentally weakening or destabilizing the Iranian regime itself. That did not happen. As a result, Israel now finds itself trapped in a far murkier reality, one in which there is still no clear strategy for how the conflict in Lebanon ultimately ends.

IRAN

Meanwhile, the larger regional story appears, at least temporarily, to be on pause. Last night, the United States reportedly struck Iranian forces attempting to deploy additional naval mines in the Strait of Hormuz, an action Washington viewed as a violation of the ceasefire understandings. American forces also targeted missile positions along the Iranian coastline.

The Iranians clearly do not appear eager to return to full-scale war. At the same time, they seem determined to test the limits of American restraint, and particularly President Donald Trump’s willingness to tolerate incremental escalation. Their strategy increasingly appears to involve pushing the situation as far as possible without crossing the threshold that would trigger a major American response, then stepping back slightly before the line is crossed.

They are skilled negotiators, adept at buying time, delaying, and then delaying some more. That appears to be precisely what is happening now.

At the moment, it remains entirely unclear what the next stage will look like. This morning, President Trump was undergoing medical tests at Walter Reed Hospital, meaning that any major decisions or announcements may not emerge until later in the day.

Until then, much of the region remains in a state of suspended uncertainty, with no one entirely certain what comes next. Late this afternoon, reports also emerged suggesting that the United States may be returning to its earlier plan of escorting commercial shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.

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GAZA

Tonight, Israel killed newest commander of Hamas’s military wing. Israel killed the previous military commander a month ago.

NETANYAHU CHIEF OF STAFF FACES INDICTMENT

Israel’s Attorney General, Gali Baharav-Miara, is reportedly preparing to indict Tzachi Braverman, Prime Minister Netanyahu’s former chief of staff, pending a hearing, on charges of obstruction of justice, fraud, and breach of trust.

The case centers on an October 2024 meeting involving Braverman and Netanyahu media adviser Eli Feldstein. According to the allegations, Braverman informed Feldstein that authorities were investigating the leak of classified documents to the German newspaper Bild. He also allegedly implied that he could intervene to halt the investigation if Feldstein were connected to the affair.

Braverman, who has been appointed Israel’s next ambassador to the United Kingdom, has so far been unable to assume the position because of the ongoing investigation. His attorneys sharply criticized the Attorney General’s decision, calling it “a mistake” and arguing that it perpetuates what they described as a serious injustice against him.

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STRONG SHEKEL CONTINUES TO BATTER ISRAELI EXPORTERS

Despite the interest rate cut, the Israeli shekel continued to strengthen, reaching roughly 2.88 to the dollar today. Just a year ago, the exchange rate was close to 4 shekels to the dollar. For Israeli exporters, the current level is devastating, particularly since the stronger currency has done little to meaningfully reduce consumer prices inside Israel.

For those of us whose income is largely dollar-based, the impact has also been severe. So please help out by becoming a paid subscriber!

ISRAELTECH INTERVIEW

As part of our ongoing partnership with with IsraelTech, we bring you this week’s interview:

“Elon, Tesla, and Israel’s Mobility Future,” featuring Yaron Flint.

This past week, IsraelTech was on the ground at the Smart Mobility Summit in Tel Aviv, where leaders from across the mobility, automotive, defense, and tech industries came together to talk about what’s next.

One of the biggest moments from the summit was hearing Elon Musk speak about the future of full self-driving technology and where countries like Israel fit into that future.

While at the conference, we sat down with Yaron Flint to talk about everything happening across the mobility world right now, from Chinese electric vehicles and autonomous driving to drones, logistics, infrastructure, and why Israel continues to play such an outsized role in the industry.

The conversation also dives into how technologies are moving between sectors faster than ever, especially across mobility, defense, and robotics.

You can watch the entire interview here, or check out an excerpt below.

BUSINESS NEWS

Israeli software giant Amdocs is deepening its investment in artificial intelligence through the acquisition of the founders and development team of stealth AI startup Yess, a company specializing in autonomous “agentic AI” systems for enterprise customers. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed, though industry estimates place the deal at between $8 million and $10 million. Founded in 2023 by former Amazon Web Services Israel executives Jonathan Bregman, Ido Perlson, Matan Zutta, and David Feldstein, Yess employed 13 people and had raised approximately $7 million from investors including S Capital. The startup focused on developing AI systems capable of autonomously carrying out complex organizational tasks across multiple software environments and workflows, a fast-growing area of competition within enterprise technology.

As part of the acquisition, Yess’s entire founding and engineering team will join Amdocs’ Generative AI and Data division, which was established last year as the company accelerated development of AI-driven infrastructure and products for the global telecommunications industry. The division, led by senior vice president Ilan Sade, is developing what Amdocs describes as an “Agentic Operating System” designed specifically for telecom providers. The deal reflects a broader trend across the software sector, where established enterprise firms are increasingly acquiring small, specialized AI startups in order to rapidly secure talent and shorten development cycles in the race to commercialize autonomous AI systems. Jonathan Bregman said the move would allow Yess’s technology to operate at a far larger scale, noting that Amdocs already sits “at the core of operations for nearly all major service providers in the world.”

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Elbit Systems

Defense electronics company Elbit Systems reported sharply higher first-quarter results on Tuesday, as rising global military demand and continuing regional conflict pushed the company’s order backlog above $30 billion for the first time in its history.

The Haifa-based company reported first-quarter revenue of $2.19 billion, up from $1.90 billion in the same period last year, while GAAP net income climbed to $160.8 million from $107.1 million a year earlier. Non-GAAP net income rose to $186.4 million, with diluted earnings per share increasing to $3.87 from $2.57 in the first quarter of 2025. Operating profitability also improved significantly, with non-GAAP operating margins surpassing 10% for the quarter.

President and CEO Bezhalel Machlis said the company entered 2026 with “strong quarter across all key metrics,” pointing to double-digit growth in both revenue and profitability, strong cash generation and record backlog levels. He said Elbit continues to expand production capacity and increase the use of automation, robotics and artificial intelligence to meet growing demand from customers worldwide. The company also highlighted a major European contract announced earlier Tuesday, reinforcing its expanding presence in international defense markets.

Growth was broad-based across most business segments. Land systems revenue rose 27%, driven primarily by ammunition and munitions sales in Israel and Europe. C4I and Cyber revenue increased 17% due to strong European demand for radio and command-and-control systems, while ISTAR and electronic warfare sales also climbed 17%, helped by increased demand for airborne and land-based high-power laser and electronic warfare systems. Revenue at Elbit Systems of America increased 5%, supported by stronger night-vision system sales.

The company’s order backlog reached $30.2 billion as of March 31, with approximately 71% tied to international customers. Nearly half of the backlog is scheduled for execution through the remainder of 2026 and 2027. Elbit said backlog growth during the quarter was driven primarily by new orders from Israel and Asia. Operating cash flow rose to $281 million from $183.6 million a year earlier, reflecting higher profitability and increased contract liabilities.

Elbit also acknowledged the continuing impact of regional conflict on operations. The company said the wars and military escalations that began after October 7, 2023, generated a “continued material increase” in demand from Israel’s Defense Ministry, while also creating supply-chain disruptions, transportation delays, reserve-duty call-ups and operational challenges at some international facilities. Although ceasefire agreements reached earlier this year reduced some disruptions, Elbit warned that future instability in the region could again affect operations and production.

Elbit Systems announced today that it has been awarded a contract valued at approximately $1.4 billion by a European customer for extensive military modernization programs. The contract will be performed over a period of five years.

The modernized programs will provide improved maneuverability and survivability, spanning the entire battle domain. The state-of-the-art solutions to be delivered include a variety of uncrewed autonomous solutions, advanced networked land electronic warfare (EW), precision-guided munitions (artillery and air-to-ground), coupled with electro-optical designating and reconnaissance systems, all networked by software-defined radios (SDR). These solutions will improve the nation’s operational effectiveness towards becoming an advanced and modern army.

BioProtect

Japanese medical device giant Olympus Corporation is acquiring Israeli medtech company BioProtect for $270 million in cash, in one of the larger Israeli medtech exits of the year. BioProtect, based in Netanya, developed a biodegradable balloon implant designed to protect healthy tissue during radiation treatment for prostate cancer. The company employs 130 people split between Israel and the United States, and according to the company its operations, including research and manufacturing, will remain in Israel following the acquisition.

BioProtect’s technology creates a temporary physical barrier between the prostate and surrounding healthy tissue during radiation therapy, significantly reducing side effects and improving patient outcomes. The company received FDA approval for its radiotherapy balloon at the end of 2023 and launched commercial sales in the United States and Europe in 2024. Revenue grew from $8 million in 2024 to $14.5 million in 2025, reflecting rapid adoption of the product. CEO Itai Barnea said the acquisition would allow BioProtect to leverage Olympus’s global marketing and distribution network to accelerate growth worldwide.

Founded in 2004, BioProtect raised approximately $80 million from investors including Triventures, MVM Partners, Almida Ventures, and Peregrine Ventures. The company originally emerged from the Xenia Ventures incubator and later spun off orthopedic company Orthospace, which was sold to Stryker Corporation in 2019. Investors said Olympus viewed the acquisition as a strategic entry into the growing urology market, where competitors such as Boston Scientific and Teleflex already operate. Unlike many medical device acquisitions that rely heavily on milestone payments, the BioProtect deal is an all-cash transaction completed at signing.

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TODAY IN JEWISH HISTORY

The Six Day War

On May 26, 1967, Nasser declared:

If Israel embarks on an aggression against Syria or Egypt, the battle against Israel will be a general one and not confined to one spot on the Syrian or Egyptian borders. The battle will be a general one and our basic objective will be to destroy Israel.”

The language was not rhetorical posturing to be explained away as domestic bluster. Syrian Defense Minister Hafez Assad had already declared on May 20th: “The Syrian army, with its finger on the trigger, is united.... I as a military man believe that the time has come to enter into a battle of annihilation.”

Iraq’s president said that “the existence of Israel is an error which must be rectified. This is our opportunity to wipe out the ignominy which has been with us since 1948.”

Jordan’s King Hussein flew to Cairo on May 30th and signed a mutual defense pact with Nasser, placing his army under Egyptian command, completing the encirclement of Israel by hostile forces on every border. Iraqi troops began moving westward into Jordan. By the end of May, approximately 250,000 Arab troops, 2,000 tanks, and 700 aircraft were arrayed against Israel in a ring of steel.

The Arab press and radio were saturated with genocidal rhetoric: the destruction of Israel was spoken of openly, joyously, as an imminent certainty. Ahmed Shukeiry, chairman of the Palestine Liberation Organization, was asked what would happen to the Israelis after the Arab victory. “Those who survive will remain in Palestine,” he replied. “I estimate that none of them will survive.”

For Israelis, a nation of barely 2.7 million, many of them Holocaust survivors or their children, the language was not abstract. They had heard such language before. In the last week of May 1967, Israelis dug trenches in public parks, prepared mass graves, and said goodbye to their families.

On the same day that Nasser declared his objective to be the destruction of Israel, Israeli Foreign Minister Abba Eban sat down with President Lyndon B. Johnson in the White House for a meeting that both men understood could determine the fate of the Jewish state. “Israel will not be alone unless it decides to go it alone,” Johnson told Eban, a formulation that was simultaneously reassuring and warning.

Eban had flown to Washington, London, and Paris on an emergency mission to secure international action against the blockade. His instructions from Prime Minister Levi Eshkol were breathtaking in their ambition: he was to ask Johnson to declare that an attack on Israel would be treated as an attack on the United States. Secretary of State Dean Rusk, in a memo preparing Johnson for the meeting, framed the policy problem starkly: Israeli intelligence believed an Egyptian and Syrian attack was “imminent,” and Israel wanted strong, public American support.

Rusk immediately undercut the Israeli claim, telling Johnson that the U.S. did not agree with this assessment. Johnson told Eban that the United States was working on a British proposal to organize an international naval flotilla, a “Red Sea Regatta”, to challenge the blockade and reopen the Straits of Tiran by sailing through them under multinational escort. Johnson urged Eban to give diplomacy time.

“Israel will not be alone,” he repeated — but he also made clear that if Israel struck first without exhausting diplomatic options, it would face the consequences alone. The message was: don’t shoot first. Eban returned to Israel and reported to the cabinet on May 28th. The cabinet decision not to go it alone “had been taken decisively in closely balanced situation largely on basis message received by Prime Minister that morning and on his report of his conversation in Washington.”

The cabinet voted to wait — but only for a limited time. The Israeli military, led by Chief of Staff Yitzhak Rabin and generals Ezer Weizman and Ariel Sharon, was pressing furiously for immediate action, arguing that every day of delay allowed the Arab armies to strengthen their positions and cost Israeli lives. The Red Sea Regatta never materialized. Johnson could not assemble the international coalition needed, and the British, French, and other maritime nations found reasons to demur.

By June 4th, the Israeli cabinet concluded that diplomacy had failed, that no international force was coming, and that the noose around Israel’s neck was tightening. The next morning, at 7:45 a.m. on June 5, 1967, the Israeli Air Force launched Operation Moked, and the Six-Day War began.

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