MAY 25, 2026: Hezbollah Drones Continue To Exact Deadly Toll, as Israel Struggles to Respond; Uncertainty Persists Over U.S.-Iran Talks

This morning, Israelis once again awoke to the announcement of hutar le’pirsum, the notification that the name of another fallen soldier had been cleared for publication. This time, it was Sergeant Nehoray Leizer (19), from Eilat, who was killed in a suicide drone attack in southern Lebanon. Another soldier was critically wounded in the same strike

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Attacks continued throughout the day, both in southern Lebanon and against communities along Israel’s northern border. One drone struck a private home in Metula, while another hit a school bus stop in Shomera.

Metula

For residents of the northern border communities, daily life has become dominated by constant anxiety. Every unfamiliar sound now raises the fear that another suicide drone may be approaching overhead to attack.

The pressure in Israel continues to intensify, with the government now coming under attack from multiple directions. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is now facing criticism from multiple directions, including both the right-wing and the political center. On the right, Itamar Ben-Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich argued today that Israel should demand broader freedom of military action in Lebanon from President Donald Trump, while centrist politicians and many television commentators have also intensified their criticism of the government.

Whatever one thinks of Netanyahu or of the decisions that brought Israel to this point, the reality is that the country now faces extraordinarily limited room for maneuver politically, militarily, and diplomatically. Given those constraints, Netanyahu cannot really be blamed for agreeing to limit our tactical actions in Lebanon.

The most immediate problem is that there are very few actions Israel can realistically take in the short term that would actually stop these drone attacks, even if there were no constraints coming from Washington. I repeatedly hear calls to “bomb the Dahiya,” Hezbollah’s stronghold in southern Beirut. But we have already done that many times. There are few buildings remain in that district that have not already been destroyed or severely damaged.

Each time another Israeli soldier is killed, the same argument returns: “Destroy another building in Beirut,” as though that alone will somehow bring the attacks to an end. Does anyone seriously believe that Hezbollah, which is now mobilizing supporters against the Lebanese government merely because it is willing to speak with Israel, will suddenly moderate its behavior because more buildings in Beirut are demolished?

It is difficult to see how another round of destruction in Beirut would strengthen Israel’s security or improve its already deteriorating standing in the world. Is that really what Israel needs right now?

It is terrible that Israeli soldiers continue to die, and one can reasonably question whether it still makes sense for troops to remain deployed deep inside southern Lebanon. Israel seems to have assumed that Hezbollah’s escalation would ultimately work to Israel’s advantage. Instead, it increasingly appears that Hezbollah may have succeeded in drawing Israel into a prolonged and costly war of attrition.

At this stage, the only realistic short-term hope may be that Israel’s defense industries can quickly develop more effective ways to counter this new generation of drones. But the drone threat itself is only part of a much larger problem, one that increasingly shapes nearly every dimension of Israeli policy today.

Both the government and much of the military establishment continue to operate as though every crisis ultimately has a military solution. History suggests otherwise. Military power can achieve important tactical results, but it is ultimately an instrument of politics, not a substitute for it. Without a coherent political strategy, military operations alone risk consuming lives, resources, and international legitimacy without producing durable political outcomes.

It was reported this evening that President Trump gave the go-ahead for Israel to take more vigorous actions against Hezbollah. By 9 PM tonight, Israel began a bombing campaign against Hezbollah. Communities along the border have canceled in-class learning tomorrow.

US—IRAN NEGOTIATIONS

Another day brought another round of confusion and uncertainty over the state of negotiations between the United States and Iran. The latest shift began last night, when President Trump posted that he had instructed his negotiators to slow the process down. And indeed, the pace of the talks now appears to have slowed noticeably.

That may ultimately prove to be a positive development. For the moment, it does not appear that the region is on the verge of returning to war, which, in my view, is also probably for the best. At this stage, it is increasingly difficult to see what additional military action would realistically accomplish.

Unfortunately, the war was effectively decided within its first several days, once it became clear that the Iranian regime was not on the verge of collapse. Perhaps the regime will fall someday, but this conflict did not bring it down, nor was there ever much reason to believe that air power alone could produce such a result.

From Israel’s perspective, none of its stated strategic objectives have yet been achieved. The regime in Iran remains firmly in power. Nothing in the current arrangement meaningfully addresses Iran’s ballistic missile program or its continued support for regional proxy forces. And, of course, the most critical issue of all, the future of Iran’s nuclear program, remains unresolved and deeply uncertain.

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At this stage, the maximum Israel can realistically hope for is an outcome resembling the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA). What was once viewed as the minimum acceptable outcome now increasingly appears to be the most Israel can realistically hope to obtain, and even that is far from guaranteed.

What many Israelis are now beginning to sense emotionally was reflected in a public opinion poll released tonight. 40% of Israelis said they believe Iran emerged from the war in the stronger position. Only 22% percent believe Israel won the war. The remainder were undecided.

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THE DIPLOMATIC PRICE OF THE IRAN WAR

It was reported that yesterday, President Donald Trump, while speaking with Arab leaders, urged them to join the Abraham Accords. His appeal, according to the reports, was met largely with silence.

Statements emerging today from Saudi Arabia were entirely in line with longstanding Saudi policy. Riyadh reiterated that it will not join the Abraham Accords without meaningful progress toward the establishment of a Palestinian state. That has been the Saudi position for years, and there is little reason to believe the war with Iran has altered their thinking on the matter. If anything, the conflict likely reinforced it.

As noted above, Israel’s freedom of action in Lebanon has become increasingly limited. We have far less room to maneuver now than we did after the first confrontation with Hezbollah. But the more concerning long-term issue is Israel’s relationship with the United States. We have been watching support drop precipitously, and this war certainly has not helped.

Whether Prime Minister Netanyahu supported President Trump’s decision to strike Iran cautiously, enthusiastically, or actively pushed for it behind the scenes, the political result in the United States is increasingly the same: the war is beginning to be viewed by many Americans as a major strategic mistake.

As that perception hardens, Israel is increasingly likely to be seen in the United States as partly responsible for the failure of the war, and in many political circles that process has already begun. Reversing that perception will not be easy, particularly as the broader political mood in Washington continues to shift.

With the Democratic Party increasingly favored to regain control of the United States House of Representatives in November, Israel faces a substantial challenge in repairing and stabilizing its relationship with the United States. Perhaps a change in leadership in Jerusalem might create an opening for such an effort. But even under a new prime minister, rebuilding bipartisan trust in Washington would remain an extraordinarily difficult task.

YAIR LAPID

Knesset Opposition leader, MK Yair Lapid took part in a long-form interview with Nadav Perry, his first extended conversation of this kind in quite some time. It was an interesting conversation and often thoughtful discussion. Lapid is clearly knowledgeable and brings a number of serious and compelling ideas to the table, even if I do not always agree with his conclusions

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The first time I found myself strongly disagreeing with Yair Lapid was over Iran, shortly after the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action was unveiled. Prime Minister Netanyahu had already declared his opposition to the agreement and announced plans to travel to Washington to publicly fight against it.

At the time, I was certain Lapid would take a different approach when I interviewed him. I expected him to argue that the agreement was effectively a fait accompli and that Israel therefore needed to repair relations with President Barack Obama and secure a seat at the table in order to improve the agreement as much as possible. Instead, Lapid described the deal as “one of the darkest days in Jewish history” and pledged to fight it as well. I remember being deeply disappointed by that response.

In this recent interview, Yair Lapid spoke about the war with Iran and said that he had fully supported it from the outset. He asserted that the operation was justified and said he also believed targeting Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and his family was legitimate.

At least Lapid was honest about his position. However, in retrospect, the Iran war does not appear to have been a good idea. By contrast, in a television documentary that followed Gadi Eizenkot over the course of a year included footage recorded before the most recent war began in which he warned that launching such a conflict would likely be a mistake. His reasoning was straightforward. He did not believe it was realistically possible to bring down the Iranian regime through air power alone.

When asked about the possibility of killing Ali Khamenei, Eizenkot hesitated. In the end, he said it made sense to target those surrounding the regime and its operational leadership, but that killing an elderly 87-year-old man already suffering from cancer would accomplish very little strategically. He was candid in his assessment, and in retrospect, Eizenkot appears to have been right.

TRANSPORTATION NEWS

The rapid expansion of Emirati airlines in Israel is reshaping the country’s aviation market and potentially undermining long-standing plans to establish a major low-cost operating hub led by Wizz Air. While Israeli carriers El Al and Arkiahave suspended flights to the United Arab Emirates until at least September because of security restrictions imposed after the war with Iran, Emirati airlines are moving aggressively to fill the vacuum.

Etihad Airways announced that beginning June 15 it will operate 42 weekly flights between Tel Aviv and Abu Dhabi, equivalent to six flights per day, making Israel one of the carrier’s largest destinations worldwide. At the same time, flydubai is in discussions with Israel’s Transportation Ministry about launching European routes from Ramon Airport, a facility long criticized as an underused “white elephant.”

The discussions surrounding Ramon Airport reflect a broader shift in Israeli aviation strategy. Israel’s Transportation Ministry had originally offered Wizz Air incentives to establish an operational base in Israel, including the ability to station aircraft overnight and operate from Ramon. However, the Hungarian carrier reportedly rejected the proposal, arguing that the remote southern airport would not be sufficiently profitable.

Since then, Israeli authorities have removed many of the regulatory barriers governing foreign airline operations, leaving the door open for competing carriers. Transportation Minister Miri Regev has increasingly voiced frustration over Wizz Air’s delayed return to Israel and has signaled that the same incentives could be extended to rival foreign airlines.

The Transportation and Tourism Ministries are now reportedly examining subsidy programs aimed at encouraging foreign carriers to operate from Ramon Airport. The goal is both to reduce pressure on Ben Gurion Airport and to expand Israel’s international flight network.

The growing role of Emirati airlines also reflects changing travel patterns among Israelis following the regional conflicts that disrupted many traditional international air routes. According to Israeli representatives for Etihad Airways, more than 100,000 passengers traveled on the Tel Aviv–Abu Dhabi route during the first three months of 2025, with average occupancy rates reaching approximately 90%, a 30% increase over the same period last year.

Roughly 70% of those passengers continued onward to destinations in Asia, transforming Abu Dhabi into an increasingly important transit hub for Israelis after many airlines reduced operations through Istanbul. Etihad is also competing directly with El Al on routes to Bangkok, offering lower fares, though often with lengthy layovers.

The rapid expansion of Emirati carriers in Israel stems directly from the Abraham Accords, which opened the door to commercial aviation ties between Israel and the Gulf states. Since the first commercial flights began in late 2020, aviation links between Israel and the United Arab Emirates have steadily deepened, even amid continuing regional instability.

ECONOMY

Bank of Israel Cuts Rates Slightly, While Warning of Mounting Economic Risks