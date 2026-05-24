The drone attacks in Lebanon and from Lebanon continue unabated. Staff Sgt. Noam Hamburger, 23, was killed in one such attack. This morning, three additional Israeli soldiers were wounded. Hamburger was the tenth soldier killed since the so-called ceasefire began. The continuing attacks have made normal life along the northern border increasingly untenable. At the moment, Israel still appears to have no effective answer to the growing drone threat

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Friday night, Israelis went to sleep convinced that a war was going to begin by morning. Over the course of Saturday, the picture had changed dramatically. As the day progressed, it became increasingly clear that Iran and the United States were heading toward an agreement to extend the ceasefire for an additional sixty days, while effectively postponing any final resolution of the central issue: Iran’s nuclear program. The proposed agreement appears to center primarily on reopening the Strait of Hormuz in exchange for financial incentives, sanctions relief, and other concessions to Iran.

Many Israelis seem stunned by the development, struggling to accept that President Donald Trump might ultimately choose accommodation with the Iranians rather than military action. Some continue insisting that the agreement must be a “false flag,” a deception designed to lull Tehran into a false sense of security before an eventual American strike, perhaps tonight or tomorrow night. There is, of course, a small possibility that such a scenario is correct, but it does not appear especially likely.

One of the more striking aspects of the past several days has been how thoroughly the development caught nearly everyone by surprise. For days, members of Israel’s defense establishment had been telling military correspondents that there was virtually no chance of an agreement. The gaps between Iran and the United States were considered far too wide, and a return to military confrontation was widely viewed as almost inevitable.

What many of them failed to understand was President Trump himself, particularly the extent to which his priorities differed from the assumptions guiding much of the Israeli security establishment

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Within much of Israel’s defense establishment, the phrase now being used is “strategic disaster.” I wrote something similar a week ago, but only now are larger numbers of Israelis beginning to absorb the extent of what may have happened.

In reality, Israel placed an enormous strategic gamble on the assumption that the war might fundamentally weaken or even topple the Iranian regime. There was always a narrow possibility that such an outcome could emerge. But absent regime collapse, the risks vastly outweighed the likely gains. Ultimately, the regime survived, due in part to President Donald Trump’s decision to halt key elements of the operation.

The proposed plan calls for a 60-day ceasefire, during which the Iran would gradually reopen the Strait of Hormuz, while slowly regaining access to portions of the funds frozen under the international sanctions against them. Only after those 60 days would formal negotiations over Iran’s nuclear program begin.

There have been broad claims that the agreement would somehow prevent Iran from developing nuclear weapons. But the actual mechanisms and enforcement provisions remain strikingly vague. As one commentator stated, under this arrangement the United States is paying up front, while the Iranians are offering credit, i.e., promises, to be fulfilled later.

The outcome of the negotiations, at least as they presently now, are the direct result of several factors. First, the war came to a sudden end because of heavy pressure from the Gulf states. As Iranian strikes increasingly threatened Gulf infrastructure and shipping, the priority in Washington shifted away from escalation and toward immediate stabilization. Rather than intensifying the military campaign against Iran, the United States pushed for a rapid ceasefire. That ceasefire was reached almost immediately, although the Iranians initially violated its terms by failing to reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

Instead of responding immediately by reopening the Strait of Hormuz through force or taking direct action against the Iranian violations, the United States repeatedly signaled that it was prepared to escalate, only to pull back each time. Whether Washington lacked the capability or simply the political will is difficult to know. But the broader impression that emerged was that Iran had gained the upper hand in the negotiations.

Iran possesses neither a meaningful Navy nor an Air Force capable of confronting the United States directly. What it does possess, however, is a large arsenal of drones and missiles. That is not enough to defeat the United States militarily, but it is sufficient to create a form of strategic stalemate by threatening the vulnerable oil and gas infrastructure of the Gulf states. President Trump, above all, appears deeply reluctant to risk a wider regional energy crisis.

Another notable aspect of the process is the extent to which negotiations at this level appear to be conducted largely through one man, without the kind of experienced diplomatic and strategic apparatus that has traditionally surround major international negotiations. President Donald Trump has long viewed himself as an exceptional negotiator. At times, that confidence may serve him well.

But these are not negotiations over a plot of land in Manhattan or how to restructure casino debt. This is the Middle East. This is Iran, a civilization and political system with centuries of experience navigating complex regional and international power struggles. At least for now, the Iranians appear to have emerged with the upper hand.

For decades, Israel was guided by two central strategic lessons. The first was never to allow itself to become trapped in a long war. The second was never to become completely dependent on any foreign power, even your closest ally. This has been a harsh reckoning. Alliances were essential, but strategic independence is indispensable.

Over the course of this conflict, however, both principles were steadily eroded. Israel fought the longest war in its history, for reasons that increasingly appear far less convincing in retrospect than they did at the outset. At the same time, the country became deeply dependent on the United States, to the point that its freedom to make independent strategic decisions became sharply constrained by Washington’s calculations and priorities.

President Trump has shown remarkably little interest in working closely with many of America’s traditional allies, including United Kingdom, France, and Germany. For reasons that remain difficult to fully understand, he often appears openly dismissive of much of the traditional Western alliance structure.

Instead, Trump seems far more comfortable engaging with the Gulf states, Pakistan, and a range of other Muslim-majority countries. Some maintain formal relations with Israel, but many remain deeply unsympathetic to Israeli positions and, in some cases, openly hostile to them. Yet these are increasingly the governments and leaders with whom Trump appears most inclined to consult and coordinate.

Did President Donald Trump turn to France, which for more than two decades has been among the strongest advocates of confronting Iran’s nuclear ambitions and imposing sanctions? Apparently not. Trump tends to favor a highly unilateral approach, with limited coordination or sustained consultation with allies, and the current outcome reflects the limits of that strategy.

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Instead, he largely pursued the diplomacy on his own, together with his Gulf partners.

Trump reportedly spent more time speaking with Vladimir Putin about the crisis than he did consulting America’s major European allies combined. Some of those allies have difficult or strained relations with Israel, and some have taken deeply problematic positions at times. But most maintain functional relations with Israel and have long shared concerns about Iran’s nuclear program.

Part of Trump’s political weakness stemmed from his inability to clearly explain to the American public why the conflict mattered strategically or what concrete objectives the United States was seeking to achieve. He also made little apparent effort to build bipartisan support in Washington. There was no serious attempt to bring Democratic congressional leaders into the discussion or to create a broader national consensus around the confrontation with Iran.

It is possible that launching the war was a mistake from the outset. It is also possible that, once it began, there was no good way to end it. However, entering such a confrontation and then withdrawing without achieving any clear strategic objectives carries enormous consequences, not only for Israel, but also for the United States. Yet he could not manage that either.

I do believe President Trump genuinely likes Israel. That is not really in doubt. But unfortunately, liking us is not enough. Goodwill alone is not a strategy. As things currently stand, Israel appears to be in a significantly worse strategic position than it was before the war began. The regime in Iran is now likely to emerge even more radicalized and even more determined to destroy Israel.

At the same time, support for Israel among segments of the American public has continued to erode. Perhaps most importantly, future American presidents may look at this episode and conclude that direct confrontation with Iran carries political, economic, and strategic costs that Washington is ultimately unwilling to bear. Tehran, for its part, is likely drawing the same conclusion.

This afternoon, Israeli time, Trump posted that he had instructed negotiators not to rush. “We have time,” he wrote. “Time is on our side. At this stage, nothing appears truly settled. By tomorrow morning, the region could once again find itself on the brink of war.

For now, however, my own view remains that the least dangerous course may be to avoid renewed military escalation altogether while maintaining the economic and maritime pressure on Iran through the continuing blockade.

A PROPOSED INTERNATIONAL FRAMEWORK FOR GAZA AFTER THE WAR

The following proposal outlines a possible framework for moving Gaza from war and humanitarian collapse toward reconstruction, Palestinian self-governance, and long-term stability. Based on ideas advanced publicly by Director General of the Board of Peace Nickolay Mladenov, the plan attempts to balance Israeli security concerns, Palestinian governance, and international oversight.

Proposed 14-Point Roadmap for the Implementation of President Trump’s Gaza Comprehensive Peace Plan — Principles and Political Framework

1. Commitment to UNSC Resolution 2803 and the Comprehensive Plan

The roadmap is designed not merely to preserve a ceasefire, but to move Gaza from recurring war and humanitarian collapse toward recovery, reconstruction, Palestinian self-governance, and ultimately a pathway toward Palestinian self-determination and statehood. The process seeks to restore civilian life, rebuild Gaza’s economy and institutions, and provide Palestinians with a clear political horizon.

2. Completion of Existing Ceasefire Obligations

All obligations already agreed to under the ceasefire framework must be completed before subsequent implementation stages proceed. This includes humanitarian aid delivery, fuel access, border crossings, shelter arrangements, and commitments contained in the Sharm el-Sheikh understandings. The roadmap is based on reciprocity, with obligations implemented sequentially and verified through an Implementation Verification Committee (IVC).

3. Verification Before Progression

Given the near-total collapse of trust between Israelis and Palestinians, implementation is based on independently verified reciprocity rather than unilateral promises. Each step by one side triggers a corresponding obligation by the other side, and every phase must be verified before the process advances. No irreversible measures are expected without reciprocal compliance.

4. Transitional Governance Structure

The roadmap establishes a temporary transitional governance framework centered on:

the Board of Peace (BoP),

the Office of the High Representative (OHR),

and the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza (NCAG).

The NCAG would serve as the Palestinian-led civilian administration during the transition period, while the OHR coordinates civilian, reconstruction, and security implementation. These international mechanisms are intended to support, not permanently replace, Palestinian governance until a reformed Palestinian Authority can resume responsibilities.

5. Separation of Armed Groups from Governance

The plan seeks to end governance through armed structures while protecting ordinary civil servants and public employees. Armed factions would no longer function as governing authorities, but civilian workers would continue to be treated lawfully and fairly. The objective is institutional transition rather than collective punishment.

Security and Internal Stabilization

6. One Authority, One Law, One Weapon

The roadmap establishes the principle that only authorized Palestinian institutions may exercise security authority in Gaza. Armed groups would cease military operations, only authorized personnel could carry weapons, and governance and security would be unified under a single civilian authority.

7. Police Reform and Security Integration

Civilian policing would be rebuilt gradually through:

vetting police personnel,

integrating qualified officers into civilian policing structures,

offering compensation or non-armed roles where appropriate,

and transferring police weapons to NCAG authority.

The objective is to prevent a security vacuum while restoring professional civilian law enforcement.

8. Gradual Palestinian-Led Decommissioning

The roadmap does not call for immediate surrender or unilateral disarmament. Instead, it proposes a phased, Palestinian-led, internationally verified decommissioning process implemented sector by sector according to an agreed timetable. Weapons would not be transferred to Israel, but rather to Palestinian authorities operating under the NCAG with international monitoring.

9. Regulation of Personal Weapons Under Palestinian Law

The NCAG would become the sole Palestinian authority responsible for:

weapon registration,

licensing,

license revocation,

and collection of unlicensed weapons.

The process would proceed gradually through buy-back programs, reintegration assistance, and social support measures, moving weapons regulation into formal Palestinian legal institutions.

10. Security Guarantees During Weapons Surrender

No individual would be required to surrender personal weapons until agreed security milestones and implementation benchmarks are verified. The roadmap seeks to ensure that personal safety and stability are preserved throughout the transition period.

11. Palestinian Social Peace Agreement

To prevent internal Palestinian violence, the roadmap includes commitments to:

prohibit reprisals and revenge killings,

ban armed demonstrations,

stop internal factional violence,

and end public displays of armed force.

The objective is to prevent the transition from devolving into factional conflict or civil unrest.

International Stabilization and Israeli Withdrawal

12. International Stabilization Force (ISF)

A temporary International Stabilization Force would deploy between Israeli and Palestinian-controlled areas. Its responsibilities would include:

protecting humanitarian operations,

supporting decommissioning efforts,

reducing friction during implementation,

and supporting stability during the transition.

The ISF would not govern Gaza or replace Palestinian civilian administration, which would remain under the NCAG.

13. Phased Israeli Withdrawal

Israeli withdrawal would occur gradually according to an agreed timetable linked directly to verified progress in decommissioning and ISF deployment. As implementation advances:

Israeli forces would withdraw,

Palestinian transitional authorities would assume greater responsibility,

reconstruction efforts would expand,

and civilian governance would increase.

14. Reconstruction and Palestinian Civil Administration

Responsibility for security and civilian administration in fully certified and decommissioned areas would transfer to Palestinian civilian authorities under the NCAG. Large-scale reconstruction financing and rebuilding efforts would proceed only in areas where stability, civilian governance, and verified implementation exist. Reconstruction would include:

homes,

schools,

hospitals,

infrastructure,

and economic redevelopment.

The roadmap links long-term recovery directly to verified stability, functioning institutions, and sustained civilian administration.

ON JEWISH DIVERSITY AND PALESTINIAN CONFORMITY

In this post Ahmed Fouad Alkatib, Palestinian-American activist/blogger reflects on the strengths of Jewish communal diversity and the dangers of ideological conformity:

Learning from Jewish Diversity: Over the past few weeks, the fractures within Jewish, Israeli, Zionist, and pro‑Israel circles have been impossible to miss. Religious, political, ideological, organizational, and strategic divides have erupted into open accusations: some are “too extreme,” others “too soft on Israel’s critics,” “reckless,” “undiplomatic,” “not pro‑Israel enough,” “sabotaging the cause,” or even “endangering Jewish safety.” Whatever one thinks of these claims, the reality is clear: Jewish communities and Israeli society contain a wide spectrum of socio‑religious and political diversity. Across that spectrum, there is space, sometimes narrow, sometimes wide, for people to express their unique identities, their Judaism, and their individual politics. The communal infrastructure is vast and enviable: JCCs, Federations, JCRCs, Hillel, Atid, AIPAC, Israel Policy Forum, J‑Street, JVP, the World Zionist Organization, ZOA, ICC, AJC, ADL, Birthright, and dozens more. Add to that the Reform, Conservative, and Orthodox movements, plus the full range of political organizations in both the U.S. and Israel. This is not a monolith; it is a sprawling ecosystem. That is precisely why simplistic labels like “Zionist” obscure far more than they reveal. And it is why I often find myself wishing that Palestinian, Arab, and Muslim Americans had anything comparable. Instead, there are fewer than a handful of national organizations, political and student alike, that enforce near‑total conformity on the Israel and Palestine discourse, despite the fact that Palestinian, Arab, and Muslim Americans hold a wide range of views on Hamas, Gaza, Israel, peace, pragmatism, the U.S., and belonging. One of my deepest frustrations with certain Jewish groups of a particular political orientation is the role they expect me to play as someone from Gaza. Consciously or not, some want me to perform the part of the Palestinian victim who reinforces their own narratives. They recoil when I speak about Palestinian failures, Hamas’s catastrophic impact on Gaza, or my efforts to build bridges with center‑right Jewish and Israeli audiences. To them, these points “distract” from the larger story of Israeli wrongdoing. And if my words are cited by conservative pro‑Israel voices, that becomes the ultimate offense: “tokenization,” even though anti‑Israel activists routinely cite these same groups when convenient. The result has been predictable: invitations withdrawn, doors quietly closed, and participation discouraged. I failed to play the role they had scripted for me; a victim to be wielded in their internal communal battles. And for that, I was sidelined.

BUSINESS NEWS

NanoCo

Israeli startup NanoCo has emerged as one of the latest companies seeking to capitalize on the rapid rise of autonomous AI “Claw” agents, a category that has attracted growing attention across the technology industry in 2026. The trend began earlier this year with the launch of OpenAI’s OpenClaw platform and accelerated as major technology firms, including NVIDIA, moved into the sector with projects such as NemoClaw. According to the company, NanoCo’s platform, called NanoClaw, focuses on one of the biggest concerns surrounding AI agents: security and control. Founder and CEO Gabriel Cohen said most current agent frameworks operate in the same environment as the tools they control, creating risks that autonomous systems could alter permissions or gain unsupervised access to sensitive corporate information.

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NanoCo’s solution places AI agents inside isolated sandboxed containers, allowing organizations to tightly regulate what an agent can access and what actions require human approval. Under the architecture, the agent can independently install packages, write code and build tools within the isolated environment, but any interaction with external systems must pass through a monitored gateway enforcing enterprise security policies. The company said credentials are never stored directly inside the sandbox, but instead remain secured in an external vault and are injected only at the outer layer. Cohen argued that the approach allows enterprises to benefit from autonomous AI systems without surrendering operational oversight or exposing sensitive data to prompt injection attacks or compromised agents.

Founded earlier this year by brothers Gabriel and Laser Cohen, NanoCo currently employs 10 people and has established partnerships with Docker and Vercel. The company’s open-source NanoClaw project has gained significant traction on GitHub, generating thousands of forks and contributions from the developer community. On Wednesday, NanoCo announced it had raised $12 million in a seed funding round led by Valley Capital Partners, with participation from investors including monday.com, Slow Ventures and Factorial Capital, alongside a group of technology founders and executives from companies including Hugging Face, Auth0 and Airbnb.

Arito

Israeli entrepreneur Daniel Zahavi has unveiled his new artificial intelligence startup, Arito, four years after the sale of his previous company. Zahavi’s path to Israel’s technology sector was far from conventional. Born in 1985 in Kermanshah, Iran, he and his family eventually fled the country before settling in Israel, where he later studied at the Technion – Israel Institute of Technology. Despite reportedly facing difficulties during Israeli security clearance procedures because of his Iranian origins, Zahavi ultimately worked on highly classified projects connected to Israeli military intelligence and the Prime Minister’s Office before moving into the startup world.

Arito is developing an AI-powered enterprise platform designed to create what Zahavi describes as a “living business knowledge layer” for organizations. The system connects to multiple internal corporate platforms, analyzes company data, workflows and business logic, and allows employees to retrieve insights, alerts and operational information through natural language queries. The company is initially focusing on financial departments, arguing that finance teams possess the broadest operational picture of an organization through their access to revenue, profitability, forecasting, cash flow and risk management data. The platform also incorporates role-based permissions and security controls intended to ensure that only authorized employees can access specific systems, datasets or workflows.

Zahavi argued that Arito differs from general-purpose AI assistants by focusing on long-term organizational understanding rather than simply generating responses to prompts. “The real challenge in enterprise AI is not the model itself, but building the knowledge layer,” he said, pointing to system integration, business-context mapping, permissions management and continuous monitoring as the company’s core differentiators. On Wednesday, Arito announced the completion of a $6 million seed funding round led by Amplify Partners, with participation from several senior finance executives including Thomas Seifert, CFO of Cloudflare. Founded in 2025 by Zahavi and CTO Michael Astrin, Arito operates offices in Tel Aviv and Palo Alto. The founders previously created LEVL, which was acquired in 2022 by Comcast for approximately $60 million. Current customers reportedly include Percepto and Zesty.

NewMed Energy

A major natural gas agreement surrounding the Aphrodite gas field is drawing renewed scrutiny in Israel after executives at NewMed Energy confirmed that the field’s production is expected to be sold entirely to Egypt in a deal potentially worth tens of billions of dollars. Speaking during an investor call last week, NewMed CEO Yossi Abu said the agreement had been somewhat overshadowed by recent geopolitical developments but deserved closer attention. The Aphrodite reservoir, estimated to contain roughly 100 billion cubic meters of natural gas, lies along the maritime boundary between Israel and Cyprus, with approximately 90% believed to be located in Cypriot economic waters. The Cypriot side is controlled by partners including Chevron and NewMed Energy, while Israeli rights are held by companies including Nammax, Israel Opportunity and Eden Energy.

Because most of the reservoir lies within Cypriot territory, development is expected to occur entirely from Cyprus, allowing exports to proceed without requiring an Israeli export permit, according to Israel’s Energy Ministry. Industry estimates value the agreement at more than $30 billion, reflecting higher global energy prices following recent regional instability and the war with Iran. Israeli stakeholders are expected to receive compensation for their estimated 10% share of the field, potentially amounting to between $2 billion and $3 billion before taxes and royalties. The deal mirrors earlier export agreements tied to the Leviathan gas field, under which Israel agreed to export 131 billion cubic meters of gas to Egypt. Egyptian demand remains significantly larger than Israel’s domestic market and is supported by Egypt’s LNG liquefaction infrastructure, which allows gas to be exported globally by tanker.

Critics of the arrangement argue that the decision to direct all Aphrodite gas exports to Egypt represents a strategic loss for Israel. Energy analysts note that Israel will forgo the opportunity to connect another offshore supply source directly into its domestic energy system at a time when the country’s electricity production is becoming increasingly dependent on natural gas. During the recent confrontation with Iran, two of Israel’s three active gas platforms were temporarily shut down, forcing greater reliance on coal and diesel generation.

Supporters of a domestic connection contend that linking Aphrodite to Israel’s grid could have strengthened long-term energy security, increased market competition and provided additional geopolitical leverage in regional gas exports. Questions have also emerged regarding whether proceeds from the compensation arrangement will meaningfully contribute to Israel’s sovereign wealth fund, since existing legislation primarily addresses revenues from directly developed gas fields rather than compensation agreements tied to undeveloped reserves.

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TODAY IN JEWISH HISTORY

Abraham Geiger: The Architect of Reform Judaism

Abraham Geiger was born on May 24, 1810, in Frankfurt am Main’s Judengasse, the historic Jewish quarter where Frankfurt’s Jews had long been confined. Raised in a traditional Orthodox household, Geiger received a deep education in Hebrew, the Talmud, and classical Jewish texts from his father, Michael Lazarus Geiger. At the same time, he became fascinated by the wider world of German intellectual life beyond the Jewish quarter.

As a teenager he taught himself Latin and Greek, and later studied at the Universities of Heidelberg and Bonn, where he immersed himself in philosophy, philology, and historical scholarship. The encounter between traditional Judaism and modern European academic methods shaped his central belief: that Judaism was not a fixed system frozen in time, but a living civilization that had continually evolved throughout history.

Geiger became one of the nineteenth century’s most influential Jewish scholars through his application of modern historical and philological methods to sacred texts. His early dissertation on the relationship between the Quran and Jewish sources demonstrated his mastery of Arabic and Hebrew scholarship, while his landmark 1857 work, The Original Text and Translations of the Bible, argued that the Hebrew Bible itself reflected the influence of competing Jewish sects and historical developments.

In addition, Geiger also studied the evolution of Jewish prayer and liturgy, concluding that many practices regarded as ancient and unchanging had actually developed gradually over centuries. These ideas challenged Orthodox Judaism but provided intellectual support for those who believed Judaism could continue adapting to modern life.

Serving as a rabbi in Wiesbaden, Breslau, Frankfurt, and finally Berlin, Geiger became one of the founding figures of Reform Judaism. He advocated reforms such as vernacular prayers, revised liturgy, greater emphasis on sermons, and a reinterpretation of Jewish law through the lens of historical development. His disputes with more traditional scholars, especially Zacharias Frankel, helped define the boundaries between Reform and Conservative Judaism.

At the heart of Geiger’s theology was the belief that Judaism’s essential mission lay in the prophetic ideals of ethical monotheism, justice, and universal morality, while religious forms and rituals could evolve with history. In 1872 he founded the Hochschule für die Wissenschaft des Judentums in Berlin, a liberal rabbinical seminary that would influence generations of Jewish thinkers. Geiger died in Berlin in 1874, but his scholarship and vision permanently reshaped modern Jewish religious life.