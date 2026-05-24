Tel Aviv Diary

Tel Aviv Diary

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Larry Garber's avatar
Larry Garber
3h

lol

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Carol Salmanson's avatar
Carol Salmanson
4h

What parties recognize the Board of Peace as a valid player, given the conditions at its inception?

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