NOTE: As tomorrow at Sun down begins the Shavuot Holiday, there will be no Tel Aviv Diary update. We will be back on Sunday.

The interception of the Turkish flotilla bound for Gaza was completed last night. It took Israeli forces nearly two days to intercept all of the vessels, and initially it appeared the episode had passed quietly. That, however, did not happen.

Most damaging of all, was the role played by Itamar Ben-Gvir, National Security Minister. Ben-Gvir ensured that the detainees were transferred into the custody of agencies under his authority, including the police and prison service. He then had himself filmed while one of the detainees was reportedly being beaten and others were forced to kneel or bend over on the ground in scenes reminiscent of images previously circulated of captured terrorists.

These were, from Israel’s perspective, among the worst possible images that could have emerged from the operation. And, of course, Ben-Gvir made certain the footage was then widely distributed. After all, for Ben-Gvir and much of his political base, such scenes are seen not as a liability, but as a demonstration of toughness.

The message Ben-Gvir projected was unmistakable: “We are the masters of this land.” No doubt many within his political base found the display gratifying. But the damage done to Israel’s image was so severe that even members of the coalition, including Prime Minister Netanyahu, publicly criticized Ben-Gvir for what he did and insisted that this was not in line with how Israelis are supposed to behave.

Netanyahu suddenly discovered his voice largely because, by this point, he is no longer politically dependent on Itamar Ben-Gvir. The government had already begun moving toward dissolution, and Ben-Gvir no longer holds the same leverage over the coalition.

And yet, in the past, Ben-Gvir openly boasted that he had helped block multiple prisoner exchange agreements that might have ended the war in Gaza, and Netanyahu remained silent. This time, Netanyahu finally chose to speak. But for many Israelis, the response came far too late and carried far too little weight.

Once again, Israel has inflicted further damage on an international image that was already badly eroded. And this incident is hardly isolated. Over the past two and a half years, there has been a steady accumulation of episodes like this, each one deepening the sense that something unhealthy is taking hold within parts of Israeli public life.

As one commentator said tonight, “I’m not only embarrassed, I’m afraid.” I understand that feeling. The concern is no longer only about how Israel is perceived abroad, but about what repeated scenes like these are beginning to do to Israel itself.

Netanyahu found his voice largely because the political reality around him had already begun to shift. Today, the Knesset voted in its first reading to dissolve itself, signaling that the coalition may finally be approaching its end.

In many ways, however, the decisive moment had already come last week. Rabbi Dov Lando Hirsch, one of the leading figures of the Lithuanian ultra-Orthodox community, reportedly declared that the partnership with Netanyahu was over. According to those accounts, he described Netanyahu as a liar who could no longer be trusted and instructed the Knesset members aligned with his faction to support dissolving parliament.

Netanyahu is still maneuvering to delay elections until the end of October, essentially allowing the government to survive until the conclusion of its formal term. The ultra-Orthodox parties, by contrast, are reportedly pushing for a much earlier date, possibly September 1st or September 15th. At the moment, it remains entirely unclear how that will end.

Even now, Netanyahu continues to insist he intends to pass legislation exempting much of the ultra-Orthodox community from military service, despite the fact that, politically, the issue appears increasingly unpopular with large parts of the Israeli public and makes little obvious electoral sense.

We will likely know by next week when the elections will finally be held. For many Israelis, that moment cannot come soon enough.

TRUMP KEEPS EVERYONE GUESSING ON IRAN

A friend of mine keeps telling me to stop trying to decipher what President Donald Trump may or may not do regarding a possible attack on Iran. I cannot entirely manage that, though I am trying to restrain myself, at least somewhat.

In short, over the past twenty-four hours Trump first declared that an agreement with Iran must be reached. He said the Iranians now have two, three, or at most four days to provide a satisfactory response. Failing that, he warned, the United States would attack.

Today, following a lengthy conversation with Prime Minister Netanyahu, President Trump appeared to signal yet another shift in tone. According to reporting by Barak Ravid, Netanyahu opposed a proposal supported by Trump that would establish a framework for extending negotiations with Iran for an additional thirty days.

Trump nevertheless projected confidence in his ability to control events. “Netanyahu will do whatever I want,” Trump said. He then added, “We cannot allow the Iranians to have nuclear weapons, but I have time. I’m not in a rush.” What precisely any of this means remains difficult to determine. At this point, I am reluctant to speculate much further.

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TUCKER CARLSON AND THE FUTURE OF U.S.-ISRAEL RELATIONS

Last night, Tucker Carlson was interviewed by Udi Segal, the lead anchor of Israel’s Channel 13 evening news. Carlson was sharply critical of Israel and argued that the United States should end all aid to Israel.

Whatever one thinks of his views, it was important for Israelis to hear the interview directly, particularly given Carlson’s enormous audience and influence in parts of the American political right-wing. I would encourage people to listen to the interview themselves and draw their own conclusions.

ISRAEL STILL STRUGGLING TO COUNTER HEZBOLLAH’S DRONES

In Lebanon today, a drone strike hit a group of high-ranking Israeli officers. A brigade commander was critically wounded, and two additional officers sustained serious injuries.

Tonight, it was announced that another drone attack had seriously wounded a female Israeli soldier and left three additional soldiers with lighter injuries.

Once again, Israeli forces appeared largely unable to stop the drone before it reached its target, underscoring the growing vulnerability posed by this new generation of low-cost aerial weapons.

TRANSPORTATION NEWS

El Al

El Al swung to a quarterly loss in the first quarter of 2026 as the impact of Operation “Roar of the Lion,” rising jet fuel prices, and the strengthening shekel weighed heavily on results. The airline reported a net loss of $67 million, compared with a net profit of $96 million during the same quarter last year, while revenue declined 27% to $562 million.

El Al estimated that the conflict with Iran caused approximately $145 million in damages to the company, including roughly $90 million during the first quarter alone. EBITDAR also fell sharply, dropping to $16 million from $213 million a year earlier.

Despite the weaker financial performance, El Al reported a rapid recovery in demand following the end of the military operation. The airline said its order backlog reached $1.2 billion at the end of April, up from $1.02 billion a year earlier, while April marked the company’s strongest monthly sales period on record with ticket sales totaling $560 million. Average daily ticket sales in the period following Passover and immediately after the conclusion of the operation reached $21.3 million, representing 31% growth compared with the same period last year.

El Al also highlighted continued expansion of its frequent flyer business despite softer quarterly profitability. The Matmid frequent flyer club posted net profit of $11.9 million, down 14.4% year-over-year, while operating profit declined 22.5% to $16.5 million. At the same time, membership in the program continued to grow, with the number of members rising 8% during the quarter and affiliated credit cards increasing 13%. Earlier this year El Al transferred management of its frequent flyer credit card program from CAL to Isracard, a move the airline expects will contribute between NIS 100 million and NIS 130 million annually to group profitability over the life of the agreement.

Zim Integrated Shipping Services

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services reported a sharp decline in first-quarter profitability as weaker global shipping demand and falling freight rates weighed on results. The Haifa-based container shipping company posted revenue of $1.4 billion for the quarter ended March 31, down 30% from the same period last year, while carried volume fell 8% to 866,000 TEUs.

ZIM recorded a net loss of $86 million, compared to net income of $296 million a year earlier, as average freight rates per container dropped 26% year-over-year to $1,310. Adjusted EBITDA declined 60% to $313 million, while adjusted EBIT moved to a loss of $5 million from a profit of $463 million in the first quarter of 2025.

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Chief Executive Eli Glickman said the results were broadly in line with expectations amid softer freight markets and weaker demand across the company’s main trade lanes. He also pointed to the continuing effects of instability in the Middle East and the Persian Gulf, which have driven sharp volatility in fuel costs. While the impact on first-quarter results was limited, ZIM expects higher bunker costs to affect second-quarter performance before fuel surcharges and higher freight rates begin offsetting the increase. The company said its early investment in LNG-powered vessels and long-term LNG supply agreements with Shell should provide a competitive advantage, with roughly 40% of its fleet now powered by liquefied natural gas.

Despite the weaker quarter, ZIM said it has recently seen signs of improvement in the Transpacific trade lane, with both demand and freight rates strengthening. The company completed annual shipping contract negotiations effective May 1 while maintaining contracted volumes similar to last year, with approximately 65% of Transpacific cargo volume still exposed to spot pricing. ZIM is also expanding newer logistics initiatives such as “ZIM on Air,” a combined sea-and-air freight service linking Asia with the United States and Europe. At the same time, the company continues to pursue its proposed transaction with Hapag-Lloyd, which remains subject to regulatory approvals, including in Israel.

BUSINESS NEWS

Viewz

Israeli fintech startup Viewz emerged from stealth on Tuesday, announcing a $7 million seed funding round led by Ibex Investors and FLINT Capital as it seeks to build what it describes as a fully autonomous AI-driven finance team. The company, founded by finance and operations veterans Moti Cohen, Omer Aviad, and Liran Kassel, said it has already reached several million dollars in annual recurring revenue since its quiet launch roughly a year ago, while maintaining what it described as near-zero customer churn. Viewz also said it secured enterprise-grade certifications including SOC 1, SOC 2, and ISO 27001 within a relatively short period of time.

The Tel Aviv-based company is attempting to overhaul how finance departments operate by replacing fragmented accounting, payroll, planning, and compliance systems with a unified AI-native infrastructure built around autonomous agents. According to the company, finance teams today still rely on disconnected systems, outsourced bookkeeping, spreadsheets, and manual workflows, resulting in month-end closing cycles that can stretch for weeks and frequent exposure to human error. Viewz argues that its platform allows companies to reconcile financial activity continuously in near real time rather than only at the end of each month or quarter, while dramatically shortening implementation times compared to legacy enterprise systems such as NetSuite or Priority.

Investors backing the company said the early traction suggests customers are not merely adding another AI layer to existing finance software stacks, but replacing them altogether. Sergei Gribov, a partner at FLINT Capital, said one CFO told him the platform could potentially reduce finance department staffing needs by roughly 30%. Ibex Investors partner Aharon Rinberg said most startups in the financial AI sector are building tools on top of legacy infrastructure, while Viewz is attempting the far more difficult task of rebuilding the infrastructure itself. The company said the latest funding round will be used to accelerate development of what it calls a new operating model for corporate finance built entirely around AI agents rather than human-heavy workflows.

Ocean Security

Israeli cybersecurity startup Ocean Security has raised $20 million in a Series A funding round led by Lightspeed Venture Partners as demand grows for tools capable of defending organizations against increasingly sophisticated AI-driven phishing and social engineering attacks. The round included participation from Picture Capital, investors tied to Island founders Mike Fey and Dan Amiga, as well as executives connected to Transmit Security and Cerca Partners. A number of prominent Israeli cyber figures also joined as angel investors, including Assaf Rappaport, Yevgeny Dibrov, and Nadir Izrael. The company previously raised an $8 million seed round in 2024 and currently employs roughly 35 people, most of them in Israel.

Founded in 2024 by Shay Schwartz and Oren Moial, both former members of elite Israeli intelligence and security units, Ocean Security developed its platform after identifying growing weaknesses in traditional email protection systems. The company said AI has dramatically changed the economics and speed of cyberattacks, allowing attackers to build highly personalized phishing campaigns in minutes rather than weeks. Moial, who previously worked at Microsoft on cloud security vulnerabilities related to Azure after earlier roles at Axis Security and VisibleRisk, said the company is already generating seven-figure revenue and replacing legacy email security tools inside enterprises.

Ocean Security said its AI-based platform now scans roughly one billion emails each month and protects hundreds of thousands of inboxes globally, including deployments at major enterprises such as KAYAK, Kingston Technology, and Headspace. Rather than relying primarily on pattern recognition, the company’s AI agents analyze organizational context, sender identity, language, and links in real time to identify phishing and social engineering attempts that may appear entirely legitimate. According to the company, the platform has already helped prevent attacks that could have caused tens of millions of dollars in losses for customers. The newly raised capital will be used to expand AI research efforts, triple the company’s workforce over the next year, and accelerate development of the platform as AI-powered cyberattacks continue to increase in scale and sophistication.

Solrom Holdings

Israeli defense technology company Solrom Holdings announced the acquisition of precision manufacturing firm A.H.M Complex Engineering Assemblies in a deal that could reach roughly NIS 37 million ($10 million), as the company accelerates its expansion into military laser and electro-optic systems. The transaction, Solrom’s second acquisition since the start of 2026, includes a combination of cash, stock, deferred payments, and performance-based consideration tied to revenue targets through 2027. Founded in 1994 and based in Haifa, A.H.M specializes in high-precision machining, milling, turning, and the production of advanced components for Israel’s defense, aerospace, and high-tech sectors.

According to figures provided by the company, A.H.M generated approximately NIS 26.7 million in revenue in 2025, alongside net profit of roughly NIS 5.9 million and a gross margin of more than 37%. In the first quarter of 2026 alone, revenue reached about NIS 7.7 million, with gross profitability climbing above 46%. The company also reported an order backlog of nearly NIS 35 million, including around NIS 20 million scheduled for delivery during 2026. Solrom said the acquisition would allow it to bring advanced machining and manufacturing capabilities in-house, reduce dependence on subcontractors, and strengthen the production chain supporting its military laser systems business.

The acquisition forms part of Solrom’s broader transformation from a digital manufacturing company into a diversified defense electronics and electro-optics group. Since merging with Solrom Electronics in 2024, the company has expanded aggressively into military electronics, electro-mechanical systems, and electro-optic technologies, including development of QCL — quantum cascade laser — systems designed for long-range target marking and friendly-fire prevention applications. Alongside the A.H.M transaction, Solrom also announced the acquisition of Niron MS Systems and Projects for approximately NIS 3.2 million plus additional contingent payments. Niron develops hardware and software integration solutions for airborne, naval, ground, manned, and unmanned defense systems. Following completion of both deals, Solrom said the group will operate six production facilities across Israel and employ roughly 200 workers, with management expecting both acquisitions to contribute materially to revenue growth and order backlog expansion beginning in the second half of 2026.

Torq

Israeli cybersecurity unicorn Torq has acquired Jit, an Israeli cyber company that developed an AI Context Graph technology designed to provide organizational context for security incidents. The companies did not disclose the purchase price, but the deal is estimated at around $70 million. As part of the acquisition, Jit co-founder David Melamed and the company’s roughly 30 employees will join Torq, and Jit’s technology will be integrated into Torq’s AI SOC platform to improve detection, prioritization, investigation, and response by security teams.

Torq, founded by Ofer Smadari, Leonid Belkind, and Eldad Livni, has been expanding its autonomous AI-driven security operations platform among large enterprises and recently raised $140 million at a valuation of $1.2 billion. Its customers include Wiz, Domino’s Pizza, Macy’s, Check Point, Armis, Chipotle, Uber, PepsiCo, Virgin Atlantic, Bershka, and Procter & Gamble. Jit was founded in 2021 by Melamed and Aviram Shmueli and raised nearly $40 million from investors including Boldstart Ventures, Insight Partners, TechAviv, Lama Partners, and Tiger Global. Since 2023, the company has been led by Shai Horowitz, formerly chief revenue officer at Cybereason.

Deepchecks

Check Point is buying the technology rights of Israeli startup Deepchecks in a deal estimated at several tens of millions of dollars, but in the low double-digit range. The transaction is structured around the acquisition of Deepchecks’ technology and the hiring of its employees, rather than a full takeover of the company. Check Point is not acquiring Deepchecks’ existing customer contracts or obligations, even though some of those customers reportedly include Fortune 500 companies.

Deepchecks developed a platform for monitoring, testing, evaluating, and improving applications built on large language models and AI agents, both during development and after deployment. The acquisition reflects the growing security concerns surrounding AI-generated software and “vibe coding,” in which users create applications through simple written prompts without traditional coding expertise. As more companies adopt AI-generated tools, buyers are increasingly looking for ways to detect vulnerabilities, monitor performance, and impose control layers on AI-based systems.

Check Point plans to integrate Deepchecks’ technology into a dedicated AI security product it expects to launch soon. That product will be sold both separately and as part of Check Point’s broader Infinity platform. The deal follows Check Point’s $300 million acquisition of Swiss company Lakera in September, another move aimed at securing language models and AI agents.

Genie Security

Cyera has acquired Genie Security, a five-month-old Israeli cybersecurity startup with only five employees, in a deal estimated at $50 million. Genie had raised just $3 million in seed funding from Mensch Capital and Dynamic Loop, with angel investors including Wiz co-founder and CEO Assaf Rappaport and senior figures from U.S. cyber companies such as Okta and Elastic. The acquisition marks Cyera’s fifth purchase as it continues a rapid expansion campaign following its latest funding round, which valued the company at $9 billion.

Genie develops technology to protect sensitive data on endpoint devices. Its system runs directly on organizational workstations and detects, in real time, attempts to leak data, whether through human action or through the use of generative AI tools such as Claude and similar platforms. Despite its short life, Genie’s product has already been deployed on hundreds of endpoints in organizations in Israel and the United States. Following the acquisition, founders Nadav Noy and Noam Dotan, along with the rest of the team, will join Cyera’s data loss prevention group.

The deal reflects the growing concern inside enterprises over how sensitive information moves through organizations in the age of generative AI. As employees increasingly use AI tools in their daily work, companies face a widening gap between innovation and their ability to monitor or control the flow of proprietary data. Cyera plans to integrate Genie’s endpoint protection capabilities into its existing data security platform, which it says is already used by 20% of Fortune 500 companies.

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TODAY IN JEWISH HISTORY

Birth of Moshe Dayan