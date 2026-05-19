Israelis woke up this morning still stunned by President Trump’s late-night post appearing to call off what many had come to believe was an imminent attack on Iran. As I wrote last night, there had been a growing sense that military action was becoming increasingly likely, largely because the Iranians seemed unwilling to provide Trump with any meaningful diplomatic off-ramp.

Yet, as I have also argued repeatedly, Trump himself appears deeply reluctant to launch another war. The reason is fairly straightforward. Like many observers, Trump seems unconvinced that another day, another week, or even another month of bombing would accomplish anything fundamentally different from what was already achieved during the previous weeks of airstrikes. However, if the confrontation ends more or less where it stands now, many in Israel will view the outcome as a strategic setback both for the United States and, even more so, for Israel itself.

The conflict will have demonstrated that a far weaker regional power was able to absorb sustained pressure from United States and still remain standing. Just as troubling, America proved unable to shield its Gulf allies from the economic, military, and strategic consequences of the confrontation. Indeed, according to multiple reports, it was precisely those Gulf states, fearful of further escalation and damage to their own infrastructure, that urged President Donald Trump to postpone or avoid today’s strike.

For Israel, however, the implications may be even more profound. Israel entered this confrontation hoping not merely to damage Iranian capabilities, but to fundamentally alter the strategic equation. Instead, after weeks of warfare, the Iranian regime remains in power, its missile capabilities have not disappeared, and the broader regional balance has not been decisively transformed. Meanwhile, Israel has endured repeated missile attacks, major economic disruption, continuing uncertainty, and the psychological strain of living under the constant expectation that another round of escalation could begin at any moment.

Many Israelis remain convinced that President Donald Trump will ultimately authorize an attack in the coming days. Some view the current pause as little more than a deception campaign intended to lull the Iranians into complacency. Still others continue to believe that Trump is engaged in some larger strategic maneuver, playing what they describe as “three-dimensional chess.” Perhaps Trump is simply giving the Iranians a few additional days, perhaps even a week, to accept some form of proposal. At this point, however, no one can say with confidence. Here’s what Trump said today:

How close were you to striking Iran? I was an hour away. We were all set to go. You’re talking about yesterday. We were going to be striking very... it would have been happening right now. Yeah, it was all done. The boats, the ships were all loaded. They’re loaded to the brim. And we were all set to start. You know, we’re negotiating with Iran, and then you have the Democrats. I call them the Democrats, putting in a bill that Trump should immediately stop. You know how it is to negotiate with a country where you’re beating them badly, they come to the table, they’re begging to make a deal, because they’re begging to make a deal. I hope we don’t have to do the work, but we may have to give them another big hit. We may have to give them another big hit. I’m not sure yet. You’ll know very soon. But how do you feel when you’re negotiating? You’re winning every point. And they say, but in Washington, they want to stop you from negotiating. They want to stop you, and it’s only political. It’s the Democrats. They’re dumb. It’s a new name. It’s a very accurate name. So I’m in the middle of a negotiation. I’m saying you cannot have a nuclear weapon. And it comes over the wire that the Democrats want to stop Trump from further negotiations. They want to stop Trump from, if he has to, giving them another slap. They want to have a nuclear weapon to blow up the Middle East and to blow up, frankly, the world. It’s not going to happen. I’m not doing this politically. Look, everyone tells me it’s unpopular, but I think it’s very popular. When they hear that it’s having to do with nuclear weapons, weapons that could take out Los Angeles, could take out major cities very quickly, when they hear that, you know, when they’re explaining it, I’ll tell you what, when we explain it to people, I don’t really have enough time to explain it to people. I’m too busy getting it done. When they understand, I think it’s frankly very popular. But whether it’s popular or not popular, I have to do it. Because I’m not going to let the world be blown up with my watch. It’s not going to happen. How long are giving them? Well, I mean, I’m saying two or three days, maybe Friday, Saturday, Sunday, something, maybe early next week, a limited period of time. Because we can’t let them have a nuclear weapon. If they had a nuclear weapon, they would start with Israel. They would blow it up, and they would blow it up fast. But they’d blow it up, and I’ll tell you what, they’d go after Saudi Arabia, they’d go after Kuwait, they’d go after UAE, they’d go after Qatar, they’d go after, I think they’d go after the entire Middle East. And it would be a whole different negotiation. It would be nuclear holocaust. And there’s no question in my mind that they’d use it. There’s no question. And I deal with these people. They’re extremely radicalized. These are not people like what I deal with you.

Significant damage was inflicted on Iranian military infrastructure. But military infrastructure can be rebuilt. Reportedly, portions of it already have been reconstructed during the past month. Iran’s economy has also been badly strained by the fighting and the blockade.However, two larger strategic consequences may ultimately matter far more than the physical damage inflicted during the fighting.

First, now that both Israel and the United States have directly attacked Iran and the regime has survived, Tehran may no longer view the threat of such strikes with the same level of fear or deterrence. As a result, the coercive power of future military threats may have been significantly diminished.

Second, and perhaps most importantly, the war did not produce regime change in Iran. If anything, the regime remains firmly in control. For many Israelis who supported the confrontation, that was the only outcome that could truly have eliminated the long-term threat posed by the Islamic Republic.

At the moment, there is little indication that the Iranians are prepared to surrender their uranium stockpiles or abandon their broader nuclear ambitions. And even if some form of agreement were eventually reached, it would almost certainly come at the price of massive sanctions relief. That would release tens of billions of dollars that would help stabilize the regime economically and provide it with the resources to rebuild both its military capabilities and its regional proxy network.

That reality has led many Israelis to conclude we may have actually been much better off before this latest round of fighting began. Economic pressure on the Iranian regime was intensifying. Tehran had not yet seized control of the Strait of Hormuz or gained the additional leverage that came with it. Most importantly, the regime still appeared wary of provoking direct confrontation with either the United States or Israel. Back then, there was at least a sense that Iran was gradually weakening rather than regaining momentum.

The decision to launch this latest confrontation was, in many ways, a gamble. Unfortunately, as of now, it is difficult to avoid the conclusion that the gamble has not paid off. The question facing both Israel and the United States is whether they now double down, in an attempt to reverse the outcome — or whether doing so would merely deepen the costs without fundamentally changing the result.

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ITAMAR SAPIR

Tonight it was announced that Major (Res.) Itamar Sapir (27), from Eli, was killed today in southern Lebanon. According to initial reports, Sapir’s platoon had entered a village when a Hezbollah sniper opened fire from inside a church where he had been hiding.

THE NORTH

The situation along the northern border remains deeply dangerous. Today, a suicide drone crossed into Israel and exploded near two people close to Kibbutz Misgav Am, wounding both of them. Several additional attempted attacks took place over the course of the day, both inside Israel and against Israeli forces operating in southern Lebanon. Thankfully, none of those incidents resulted in further casualties. But the pattern is beginning to look alarmingly routine.

Hezbollah appears to have identified a significant vulnerability in Israel’s defenses. Until an effective answer is found to the growing drone threat, it will remain extremely difficult to live and operate safely, both in northern Israel and in southern Lebanon.

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STUDY SAYS HAMAS PLANNED OCTOBER 7 AS REGIONAL WAR

A new study based on seized Hamas documents argues that the October 7 attack was not a spontaneous eruption of anger or desperation, but rather the culmination of years of strategic planning aimed at igniting a broader regional war against Israel. The research, published in Studies in Conflict & Terrorism by Daniel Sobelman of Hebrew University of Jerusalem, contends that Hamas had come to view Israel’s destruction not merely as a long-term ideological aspiration, but as an achievable military objective.

According to the study, Israeli intelligence had long viewed Hamas as a rational, relatively war-averse actor focused primarily on governing Gaza and extracting economic concessions from Israel. The captured documents, however, suggest a very different picture. Sobelman argues that Hamas had shifted from a largely defensive posture to a far more offensive strategy. The organization increasingly aligned itself with Iran’s so-called “Axis of Resistance.” It also embraced the concept of “unity of the arenas.” That idea envisioned a coordinated regional struggle involving Gaza, Hezbollah, the West Bank, Jerusalem, and even unrest inside Israel itself.

The study argues that Hamas viewed the 2021 Operation Guardian of the Walls conflict as a rehearsal for a much larger confrontation. Internal communications reportedly show Yahya Sinwar and other Hamas leaders discussing scenarios in which a surprise assault, combined with Hezbollah intervention and internal unrest inside Israel, could overwhelm the country so rapidly that both its military and civilian home front would begin to collapse. Hamas also reportedly monitored Israel’s domestic crisis over judicial reform closely, viewing the country’s internal divisions as a major strategic opportunity.

Sobelman concludes that Hamas miscalculated by assuming Iran and Hezbollah would be drawn into a broader existential war once the attack began. Instead, the study argues, both Tehran and Beirut were surprised by the timing and scale of the assault. The broader lesson, Sobelman contends, is that Israel suffered from what he describes as a “failure of imagination.” By viewing Hamas primarily as a terrorist organization, Israeli intelligence failed to recognize that the group had evolved into a disciplined military force pursuing a long-term strategic vision.

ISRAELTECH INTERVIEW

As part of our collaboration with IsraelTech, we are pleased to share this week’s interview: “She Told Monday.com They Were Too Big For Her. Then Stayed Four Years,” featuring Alta CEO Stav Levi Neumark.

Stav Levi Neumark joined Monday.com when it was about 15 people. She told them in the interview they were already too big for her. Levi Neumark stayed anyway, built an internal tool called BigBrain that connected company data to go-to-market decisions, watched Monday scale to an IPO, and then left to build Alta.

In this episode, Stav compares the current GTM infrastructure problem to on-premise computing before AWS. Every company is building their own room full of servers, manually stitching together data sources, channels, and signals that should be connected. It’s expensive, it’s slow, and it pulls focus away from the parts that actually require a human.

Alta connects to 50+ data sources and runs three agents across outbound, inbound, upsell, and full-funnel visibility. The product ships with a services layer, because when they ran their tests, people didn’t want to self-serve. They wanted someone to tell them what to do with it.

She came in expecting customers to know what they needed. They didn’t. They knew something was off, they were leaving performance on the table, but they couldn’t name what was missing. So she built a company that does the diagnosing too. They closed their first $1M over the course of a year. Then closed another $1M in a single month.

You can watch the entire interview here, or check out an excerpt below.

BUSINESS NEWS

Tomorrow.io

Tomorrow.io, the U.S.-based weather intelligence company founded by Israelis, announced Monday that it has raised an additional $35 million from investors including Pitango Venture Capital, Harel Group, HarbourVest, and Stonecourt. The new financing brings the company’s Series F round to $210 million. Earlier this year, the company announced a $175 million financing round at a valuation exceeding $1 billion, further strengthening its position in the rapidly growing AI and climate intelligence market.

The new capital will support the deployment of Tomorrow.io’s commercial satellite constellation, DeepSky, as well as broader investments in space infrastructure. The company said the funding will also accelerate development of its AI-driven forecasting capabilities, expand its satellite observation network, and support its Agentic AI platform designed to deliver real-time operational intelligence on a global scale. As industries increasingly rely on AI systems and real-time data, weather forecasting has become a critical factor in operational planning, logistics, and resource allocation.

Tomorrow.io was founded in 2016 by CEO Shimon Elkabetz, Chief Product Officer Itay Zlotnik, and Rei Goffer, all veterans of elite Israeli military units. The founders built the company around the idea that highly accurate weather forecasting could become a key operational and economic decision-making tool. Elkabetz said weather remains “one of the most significant forces affecting the global economy,” yet its data is still not deeply integrated into many decision-making systems. With the latest financing, the company has now raised approximately $535 million and employs more than 150 people worldwide, including a smaller team in Israel.

Omnisys

Boston-based Ondas Holdings is continuing its rapid acquisition drive in Israel’s defense-tech sector, announcing Monday that it will acquire Israeli company Omnisys in an all-share deal valued at $200 million. Founded in 2000, Omnisys develops software for mission planning, optimization, and real-time operational decision-making for the IDF and other militaries. Its systems are designed to help officers improve mission effectiveness and make faster decisions in combat. The company employs about 185 people in Israel.

Ondas, which trades on Nasdaq at a market value of about $5.2 billion, has seen its share price rise sharply over the past year. The company said the Omnisys acquisition fits into its broader strategy of building a “system of systems” that links autonomous platforms, sensors, intelligence, defensive and offensive capabilities, and a central software layer for mission management and real-time battlefield decisions.

The company, led by American CEO Eric Brock and Israeli executive Oshri Lugasi, reported first-quarter 2026 revenue of $50.1 million, up 66% from the previous quarter. Ondas has raised its 2026 revenue forecast to $390 million, which would represent a steep increase from 2025, and ended March with nearly $1.5 billion in cash.

The Omnisys deal is the latest in a series of Israeli acquisitions aimed at turning Ondas into a major defense-tech player. In November, it announced the purchase of Israeli counter-drone company Sentrycs for $225 million in cash and shares. Last month, it also acquired Indo, a heavy engineering equipment company from Ma’ale Gilboa. The string of deals underscores the growing international demand for Israeli defense technologies, especially systems that combine autonomy, battlefield data, and real-time command-and-control capabilities.

Endospan

American medical device company Artivion has exercised its option to acquire Israel’s Endospan, developer of a minimally invasive stent system for complex diseases of the aortic arch. The deal includes an immediate net cash payment of about $135 million, after deducting existing loans Artivion had extended to Endospan, plus potential milestone payments of up to $200 million tied to the future performance of Endospan’s flagship product, NEXUS.

Endospan’s technology is designed to treat chronic dissection involving the aortic arch, one of the most difficult areas of the body’s main artery to repair. The system was developed for high-risk patients who are poor candidates for open surgery and who have historically had limited treatment options. According to SEC filings, the base purchase price is $175 million, and Artivion chose to pay in cash rather than in a mix of cash and shares.

The acquisition follows NEXUS receiving FDA premarket approval on April 2, 2026, the agency’s most rigorous review process for high-risk Class III medical devices. That approval triggered a 90-day window for Artivion to exercise its purchase option, which dated back to agreements between the companies signed in 2019. Artivion is preparing to launch NEXUS in the United States in January 2027.

Endospan, based in Herzliya, was founded in 2009 by Rafi Benary and Alon Shalev. The company has raised tens of millions of dollars from investors including Accelmed, Sequoia Israel, Vitalife, and China’s Haisco. Its CEO is Kevin Mayberry. The sale marks another significant Israeli medical technology exit, built around a highly specialized device for one of the most complex areas of cardiovascular care.

Iron Dome Acquisition Corp

Tom Livne, the former founder and CEO of Verbit, has raised $172 million for a new SPAC called Iron Dome Acquisition Corp., which will focus on merging with companies in the cybersecurity, defense-tech, and AI sectors. The SPAC plans to target businesses with significant revenue, strong double-digit growth, and proven business models. According to the company, its leadership team has already identified roughly 150 potential targets with annual revenue exceeding $100 million.

Livne, who serves as chairman and CEO of the SPAC, is joined by several prominent figures from Israel’s technology industry, including Eyal Waldman, Insight Partners managing partner Hagi Schwartz, and Amir Elichai, whose company Carbyne was recently sold to U.S. defense-tech firm Axon in a $625 million cash deal. Shares of Iron Dome Acquisition Corp. are trading on Nasdaq under the ticker IDACU.

Speaking after the fundraising was completed, Livne said Israeli technology companies are currently facing an unusual market environment. He argued that American public markets now demand much larger scale from IPO candidates, often requiring revenue above $500 million and annual growth rates of at least 30%, thresholds that many Israeli firms cannot yet meet despite having strong businesses. Livne said investors today are looking less for “presentations” and more for experienced leadership teams with a track record of building, selling, and taking companies public.

The launch of the SPAC comes after a difficult period for Verbit, the AI transcription and legal documentation company Livne co-founded in 2016. Verbit reached a valuation of $2 billion and raised roughly $600 million during the technology boom, but the rapid rise of generative AI sharply disrupted the automated transcription market and hurt the company’s growth. SPAC mergers were one of the hottest trends during the 2021 technology bubble, though many companies that went public through SPACs later collapsed in value, particularly Israeli autonomous vehicle and electric mobility firms such as Autonomo, REE, and Innoviz Technologies. Despite that history, SPAC activity has recently shown signs of recovery, especially in emerging sectors such as AI, defense technology, and quantum computing.

Unframe

Unframe, an Israeli-founded startup that builds customized AI applications for enterprises, announced Tuesday that it has raised $50 million in a round led by Highland Europe. The financing brings the company’s total funding to $100 million since it was founded two years ago. Existing investors, including Bessemer, TLV Partners, Third Point Ventures, Craft Ventures, Vintage, and Cerca Partners, also participated in the round

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The company was founded in 2024 by three veterans of Noname Security, the Israeli cybersecurity startup sold to Akamai for $450 million. CEO Shay Levi was Noname’s co-founder and chief technology officer; COO Larisa Schneider was director of marketing; and R&D chief Adi Azaria led a development group at the company. Unframe now employs 130 people, including 70 in Israel.

Unframe’s business reflects a broader shift in enterprise software. Instead of buying off-the-shelf products, companies increasingly want AI tools tailored to their own data, workflows, and business problems. Unframe builds those applications using ready-made algorithms, integrations, and internal building blocks, then adapts them manually to each customer’s needs. The company says it can deliver an initial solution within days to a week, after which customers sign long-term SaaS-style contracts that include support, maintenance, and new features.

Levi said Unframe has already signed contracts worth $100 million, with individual deals ranging from $75,000 to several million dollars a year. Its growth comes as major AI players are also moving into enterprise deployment: OpenAI has launched DeployCo, while Anthropic has partnered with Blackstone, Goldman Sachs, and Hellman & Friedman on an AI consulting venture. Levi argues that these moves confirm Unframe’s thesis, namely that companies cannot easily implement AI alone, but says Unframe’s advantage is offering a maintained product rather than a one-off consulting project.

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TODAY IN JEWISH HISTORY

The Palmach: The Strike Force That Built a Nation

On May 19, 1941, with Rommel’s Afrika Korps advancing across North Africa and the possibility of a German invasion of Mandatory Palestine appearing increasingly real, the Haganah established its elite full-time strike force, the Palmach. At the time, the Haganah was the principal Jewish paramilitary organization operating under British rule in Palestine.

The name Palmach was an acronym for Pelugot Hamahatz, meaning “assault companies.” The organization was unlike anything the Haganah had previously fielded. It was a permanently mobilized and professionally trained combat force. Its members generally lived communally on kibbutzim. There, they divided their time between agricultural labor, which helped finance operations, and intensive military training.

Its founding commander was Yitzhak Sadeh, a Russian-born former Red Army officer known for his exceptional tactical imagination and organizational skill. For years, he had been developing doctrines of unconventional warfare within the Haganah. Once appointed, he immediately set about transforming the Palmach into something fundamentally different from the part-time defense formations that had previously served as the primary instrument of Jewish self-defense in Palestine.

The immediate context was the growing threat from the north. A pro-Nazi coup in Iraq, together with the presence of Vichy French forces in Syria, made the summer of 1941 a period of genuine existential anxiety for the Yishuv, the Jewish community of Palestine. The creation of the Palmach reflected a determination to meet that threat with a force capable not merely of defense, but of sustained offensive action.

The Palmach’s importance to the history of Israel extends far beyond its battlefield record, significant as that was. The organization was formally dissolved in 1948 and absorbed into the Israel Defense Forces. During its years of existence, however, it developed a culture of leadership that shaped both the Israeli military and Israeli society for generations.

Palmach commanders led from the front. They shared the hardships of their fighters and operated with a degree of improvisation, initiative, and collective decision-making that stood in sharp contrast to conventional military hierarchy.

From its ranks emerged many of the most consequential figures in Israeli military and political history: Yigal Allon, who commanded Palmach forces during the 1948 war and later served as Deputy Prime Minister; Moshe Dayan, who commanded a Palmach unit before rising to national prominence; Yitzhak Rabin, who rose through the Palmach command structure to become Chief of Staff and later Prime Minister; and Yigael Yadin, who served as the Israel Defense Forces’ second Chief of Staff.

The tzabar ethos became central to the identity early Israel sought to create. It embodied the informal, egalitarian, physically resilient, and intellectually self-reliant culture of the Palmach generation. The sabra was presented as a new Jewish archetype, sharply contrasting with the image of the passive and persecuted Jew of the Diaspora. The organization that Yitzhak Sadeh built on a handful of kibbutzim in the spring of 1941 did not merely defend the Jewish community of Palestine. It helped shape the character of the future State of Israel itself.