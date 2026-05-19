MAY 19, 2026: Startup Nation Under Pressure — Yaniv Rivlin on Israeli Entrepreneurship, War, Tel Aviv, and the Future of the Periphery

In today’s episode of Tel Aviv Diary, Marc sits down with Israeli entrepreneur, investor, and author Yaniv Rivlin for a wide-ranging conversation on the state of Israel’s economy, society, and startup culture after years of political turmoil, war, and uncertainty.
Rivlin recounts his journey from growing up in Katzrin in the Golan Heights to studying at Harvard, working in philanthropy and social impact, launching Bird’s shared scooter operations in Tel Aviv during the height of the mobility revolution, and later founding an investment company focused on small and medium-sized businesses in Israel’s geographic periphery. Along the way, he reflects on why Israeli entrepreneurship continues to thrive under pressure, the role of the military and close-knit social networks in building the country’s tech ecosystem, and the “chutzpah” that continues to define Israeli business culture.
The discussion then turns to the deeper strains facing Israeli society after years of COVID, political division, and the post–October 7 reality. Marc and Rivlin examine the widening gap between Israel’s highly successful private sector and what they describe as a struggling and often paralyzed public sector. They discuss the challenges facing small businesses, the collapse of tourism in parts of the country, delayed government compensation, demographic and economic shifts toward Tel Aviv, and whether Israel’s north and south can truly emerge as new centers of growth. The episode closes with a candid exchange about Israeli politics, resilience, and cautious optimism about where the country may stand five years from now.