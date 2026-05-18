The dominant story today is the question of whether the US is going return to war with Iran. The Iranians have been making de-escalation increasingly difficult for President Donald Trump.

Tehran has shown little willingness to offer the kind of concessions or diplomatic off-ramp that would allow Trump to step back without appearing to retreat under pressure. As a result, the Iranians may ultimately succeed in pushing him toward military action almost against his own instincts.

Opinion within Israel appears increasingly divided. Political figures such as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu have shown clear readiness to resume military operations against Iran. At the same time, reports suggest that some within the Israeli security establishment believe the current blockade and pressure campaign may be the more effective course, gradually weakening Iran without immediately plunging the region back into open war.

There is also growing recognition that a return to full-scale kinetic conflict may achieve relatively little strategically while imposing very real costs on Israel itself. Another round of warfare would likely send much of the country back into shelters, inflict additional economic and physical damage, disrupt daily life yet again, and almost certainly force renewed closures and restrictions at Ben Gurion Airport.

We are now entering a third, perhaps even fourth, week in which every forty-eight hours seems to bring renewed speculation over whether the region is about to slide back into war. Before I traveled to the United States three weeks ago, I worried that leaving might be a mistake. In the end, I returned, and the ceasefire has somehow continued to hold, at least for now.

But the deeper problem is the uncertainty itself. No one knows whether the ceasefire will survive another month, another week, or even another night. It could collapse this evening. It could unravel tomorrow. Or it could continue indefinitely. The result is a kind of national paralysis in which ordinary people increasingly find it impossible to plan even the most basic aspects of their lives.

A friend of mine who owns a coffee shop summed it up perfectly today. “Do I order cakes and inventory for Shavuot or not? she asked. “What happens if war breaks out tonight and I’m left with all of it?”

Tonight, she, and the entire country, appeared to receive at least a partial answer when President Trump posted the following message on Truth Social:

I have been asked by the Emir of Qatar, Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud, and the President of the United Arab Emirates, Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, to hold off on our planned Military attack of the Islamic Republic of Iran, which was scheduled for tomorrow, in that serious negotiations are now taking place, and that, in their opinion, as Great Leaders and Allies, a Deal will be made, which will be very acceptable to the United States of America, as well as all Countries in the Middle East, and beyond. This Deal will include, importantly, NO NUCLEAR WEAPONS FOR IRAN! Based on my respect for the above mentioned Leaders, I have instructed Secretary of War, Pete Hegseth, The Chairman of The Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Daniel Caine, and The United States Military, that we will NOT be doing the scheduled attack of Iran tomorrow, but have further instructed them to be prepared to go forward with a full, large scale assault of Iran, on a moment’s notice, in the event that an acceptable Deal is not reached. Thank you for your attention to this matter! President DONALD J. TRUMP

So, in a sense, both sides of the argument turned out to be correct. Those who believed an attack was imminent were not wrong, but neither were those who argued that President Trump is deeply reluctant to launch one. Increasingly, it appears that Trump has little genuine desire for a military confrontation and will seize upon almost any plausible opening to postpone or avoid direct conflict if he can.

THE GAZA FLOTILLA AND THE QUESTION ISRAELIS ARE BEGINNING TO ASK

This morning, it was announced that Prime Minister Netanyahu had once again requested to be excused from testifying in his ongoing trial, citing urgent security considerations. The immediate assumption in Israel was that the request was connected to the mounting tensions vis-à-vis Iran and the possibility of renewed military escalation. It later became clear, however, that this was apparently not the case.

Instead, Netanyahu traveled to military headquarters. In this case, he headed to the Israeli Navy command center, to observe operations against the flotilla of vessels attempting to sail from Turkey toward Gaza. In total, Israeli forces are reportedly intercepting 59 boats involved in the convoy.

My broader view of the situation can be seen in my appearance this afternoon on i24NEWS, which took place while only part of the flotilla had been intercepted.

Increasingly, some Israelis are beginning to ask a more basic question: why does Israel care so much about these flotillas at all? The argument being raised is that Gaza, while still under a blockade intended primarily to prevent the transfer of weapons, is not lacking in food or basic civilian supplies. From that perspective, some wonder what would be so catastrophic if these largely symbolic flotillas were simply allowed to reach Gaza after undergoing security inspections to ensure they were not carrying arms.

HEZBOLLAH

Hezbollah continues to launch drones at Israeli troops operating in southern Lebanon and along the border. Overnight, Israeli forces carried out a strike in northern Lebanon that killed Wael Mahmoud Abd al-Halim, identified as a commander in Palestinian Islamic Jihad

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Musk and the Mobility Summit

This morning, I attended the Samson International Smart Mobility Summit 2026, a conference and exhibition sponsored by several organizations, including the Ministry of Transportation. The summit has been taking place for a number of years, and I believe I attended several of them before COVID.

I have been to quite a few exhibitions over the past two or three years, but this was the first one where I felt genuine excitement and optimism. The atmosphere was noticeably more energetic than at the cyber conference I attended not long ago.

Part of the difference may stem from the structure of the industries themselves. In the cyber world, a handful of very large players increasingly dominate the field, while many smaller firms have either disappeared or been absorbed through acquisitions, even if new startups continue to emerge. The mobility sector, by contrast, still feels unusually open and experimental, with a large ecosystem of small and medium-sized companies developing an extraordinary range of products and technologies.

The innovations on display ranged from electric refrigeration systems for transport trucks, to robotic dogs for the blind, to autonomous drone systems capable of tracking people and locations. The list was long: dozens, perhaps well over a hundred, smaller companies working on highly specialized and often remarkably creative technologies.

Elon Musk had originally been scheduled to attend the conference in person when it was first planned for March, before the war forced its postponement. Although he ultimately did not travel to Israel, he addressed the conference live via video link from SpaceX headquarters in Texas.

Musk made a number of noteworthy comments during the conversation. One observation that particularly stood out to me was his shift in terminology from “universal basic income” to what he called “universal high income,” which he believes will emerge as artificial intelligence and robotics transform the global economy. In his view, the future will be defined less by scarcity than by abundance; an abundance of goods, services, and productive capacity generated by increasingly autonomous systems.

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Moreover, Musk predicted that the world may soon contain more robots than human beings, a statement that, in the context of the conference, no longer sounded quite as far-fetched as it might have only a few years ago.

Musk acknowledged that he does harbor concerns about the possibility of humanity eventually losing control over advanced artificial intelligence and robotics, though he emphasized that he does not view such an outcome as the most likely scenario. He predicted that within roughly a decade, autonomous vehicles would account for 90% of driving, a forecast that no longer seems particularly implausible given the current pace of technological development.

He also spoke about what he described as the “Jesus-level projects” in which he is personally involved. The two examples he highlighted were SpaceX’s next-generation rocket systems, which he said could make interplanetary travel genuinely practical, and Neuralink’s brain-implant technology.

According to Musk, Neuralink’s implants will eventually allow blind individuals to regain sight. Initially, he said, that vision would likely be limited and monochromatic, but over time the technology could evolve far beyond normal human visual capacity, potentially giving users what he referred to as “supervision.”

When asked about the future and the question of human meaning in an age increasingly shaped by artificial intelligence, Elon Musk said he believed people would continue to find meaning in their lives and activities. He returned repeatedly to the idea that the coming technological era could produce widespread abundance for all, rather than scarcity.

One of the Israeli moderators then asked him about peace and love. Musk responded that love was profoundly important. Peace, he said, would obviously be desirable as well, though he added a more complicated observation: that complete peace can sometimes come at the price of suppressing human freedom, because truly stable peace is difficult to maintain without some degree of coercion or control.

Musk concluded with a remark about Israel itself, saying that the country consistently “punches far above its weight” in technological innovation and is probably the world leader in innovation on a per-capita basis.

Today’s Radio Show

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INSS INTERIM REPORT ON THE ISRAEL/US WAR WITH IRAN

The Institute for National Security Studies (INSS) has now issued what it describes as an interim assessment of the recent Israeli-American war with Iran. The very fact that the report is labeled “interim” says something important in itself: nobody truly knows whether the fighting is over or merely paused before another round of escalation.

What follows is a summary of the report and its principal conclusions: