The past two days have brought both encouraging and painful developments. The bad news, unfortunately, comes first. Two Israeli soldiers were killed in Southern Lebanon since I last published Tel Aviv Diary.

These deaths raise to eight the number of Israeli soldiers killed during what has officially been designated as a ceasefire period. Staff Sergeant Negev Dagan (20), from Dekel, was killed on Thursday, and Captain Maoz Israel Recanati (24), from Itamar, was killed on Saturday.

Israel still has no truly effective defense against this new generation of drones. Ironically, the Trump administration announced on Friday that the ceasefire in Lebanon had been extended for an additional 45 days. Someone, however, appears to have neglected to inform Hezbollah, or the Israeli troops continuing to come under attack in southern Lebanon.

What I find increasingly frustrating are the repeated claims that Israel’s hands are tied by the United States and President Trump. When officials were asked how Israel might respond, the answer was that the Air Force would resume strikes on the Dahiya district and other targets in Lebanon. The problem is that Israel has followed this pattern repeatedly over the years, and it has yet to produce any lasting strategic outcome.

Overnight, four additional soldiers were wounded by a roadside bomb in southern Lebanon. The incident again raises the increasingly difficult question of why Israeli forces remain deployed there at all. It was Israel’s decision to reopen this front of the war, and the continued presence of troops inside southern Lebanon has created additional opportunities for Hezbollah to carry out attacks against them.

Alongside the difficult news, there were also several positive developments. Most notably, the IDF announced that it had successfully killed Izz al-Din al-Haddad, the head of the Military Wing of Hamas in Gaza, and reportedly the last remaining senior Hamas figure directly tied to the October 7 attacks still believed to be alive.

During the war, al-Haddad was said to have surrounded himself with hostages and had a reputation, even within Hamas circles, for exceptional brutality and extremism. Whether al-Haddad’s death carries any broader strategic significance is far less clear.

Perhaps it does, though experience suggests caution. Over the years, Israel has eliminated numerous Hamas leaders, yet the long-term result has usually amounted to little more than a temporary tactical achievement rather than a fundamental change in the organization or the conflict itself.

American-Palestinian journalist and activist Ahmed Fouad Alkhatib offered an interesting perspective on al-Haddad’s death and what it may suggest:

Al-Haddad’s Pathetic Funeral: Unlike its usual quiet burials for slain commanders in Gaza, Hamas rushed to acknowledge the killing of its top military leader, Izz al‑Din al‑Haddad, and paraded his body through areas packed with displaced civilians. The group was desperate to manufacture a show of mass support. Instead, barely 700–800 people joined the procession, mostly children, teenagers, and a few elderly participants and onlookers. No crowds, no banners, no vehicles, no “resistance” theatrics. It was a humiliating display that underscores a reality long visible to anyone actually connected to Gaza: Hamas is overwhelmingly loathed, feared, and rejected by most of the Strip’s population. In fact, more online “activists,” “commentators,” and self‑styled “pro‑Palestine” personalities mourned al‑Haddad’s death than Palestinians inside Gaza. Dozens of contacts, friends, and social media posts from inside the Strip showed the opposite reaction: relief, celebration, even open joy at his elimination. This is yet another data point in a long pattern: Gazans are done with Hamas, and Hamas knows it.

Even now, there are still still figures within the Israeli military establishment arguing for a renewed large-scale campaign in the Gaza Strip, something I find incredibly difficult to understand. The Israeli army is already deeply overstretched after nearly two years of continuous war on multiple fronts. The last thing Israel needs at the moment is to become drawn into another prolonged phase of intense guerrilla warfare inside Gaza.

The army today remains fully capable of defending the country and carrying out essential military operations when necessary. But it also urgently needs time to rebuild, retrain, and recover. What it does not have, at least at present, is the manpower or reserve capacity for yet another open-ended campaign of attrition.

What exactly is being proposed instead? Another hundred days of reserve duty this year? Another two hundred? Is endlessly expanding the burden on reservists truly going to produce a stronger Israel?

I increasingly believe the central problem lies in Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s repeated invocation of the phrase “total victory.” Over time, the slogan has taken on a life of its own, becoming not merely a political message but an objective that many within the system have come to internalize almost unquestioningly.

But the reality is that there has never been such a thing as “total victory” in Israel’s history. Israel has won wars before, sometimes decisively, but it has never defeated its enemies so thoroughly that they abandoned the struggle altogether and surrendered their ambitions. In that sense, one of the greatest mistakes Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu made during this war was the creation of expectations that something called “total victory” was actually attainable.

Of course, the main question still hanging over everything is what will happen with Iran. Currently, virtually all attention remains focused on President Donald Trump and whether he will ultimately decide to launch an attack or step back from the brink.

Trump appears increasingly boxed in politically and strategically. The Iranians have given him very little room for de-escalation without appearing to retreat, and that may eventually push him toward military action. Yet despite all the speculation surrounding a possible strike, relatively few people in Israel seem convinced that such an attack would fundamentally alter the broader strategic reality.

Let’s assume, for the sake of argument, that either Israel or the United States succeeds in destroying much of Iran’s electrical infrastructure and large parts of the country are plunged into darkness. Does anyone seriously believe that the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps would then simply accept the terms being demanded by President Donald Trump and Israel?

The uncomfortable reality is that the only course likely to produce a truly decisive outcome is precisely the one the United States has no willingness to undertake: a major ground invasion. Anything short of that is unlikely to fundamentally change the regime’s behavior or strategic calculations.

Of course, history always leaves room for the unexpected. Wars sometimes produce sudden collapses or unforeseen political consequences. But the more likely scenario is far less dramatic: prolonged bombing campaigns against Iran, continued Iranian attacks on Gulf energy infrastructure, ongoing missile fire against Israel, and mounting economic strain across the region, including here at home. Economic figures released today showed that the latest round of fighting reduced Israel’s GDP by 3.3% on an annualized basis during the quarter.

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WHAT THE POLLS MAY BE MISSING: THE EISENKOT FACTOR

On Friday, I participated in retail politics for the first time. A group of us accompanied Gadi Eisenkot as he entered the Carmel Market, generally considered a Likud stronghold. It was a fascinating experience. For part of the time, I walked slightly ahead of him, handing out bumper stickers and leaflets, and overall the reaction was extremely favorable. Many people who declined to take a bumper sticker still said things like, “I’m voting for him,” or “I’m with him.”

Gadi Eisenkot in Shuk Hacarmel

I did encounter a number of Netanyahu supporters, but even some of them said they liked Gadi Eisenkot; they simply preferred Benjamin Netanyahu. An interesting poll was released yesterday. While people on the center-left believe Naftali Bennett has the best chance of drawing votes from the right, many on the right appear to view Eisenkot as the greater threat. I agree. Eisenkot emerged from Golani Brigade, one of Israel’s most storied combat units. He lost a son who was killed in combat during the current war and is widely regarded as a straightforward and deeply honorable person.

Gadi Eisenkot is the kind of leader people can genuinely love. Bennett, by contrast, does not seem to inspire the same instinctive loyalty. Whether that translates into electoral success for Eisenkot remains impossible to know. It is equally unclear whether he will ultimately emerge as the leader of the opposition. It is still too early to tell. But judging from what I witnessed on the streets, the depth of support for him may not yet be fully reflected in the polling, which currently projects him at roughly 15 seats.

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A EUROVISION VICTORY WITHOUT WINNING

Another piece of welcome news came from the Eurovision Song Contest. The annual competition, which brings together countries from across Europe along with a handful of invited participants such as Israel and Australia, has long occupied a special place in Israeli culture. Israel has won the contest several times before, but this year the atmosphere surrounding its participation was especially charged. There were calls to bar Israel from the competition, and a few countries declined to participate altogether because of Israel’s presence.

Many Israelis feared that the political climate would overshadow the performance and suppress the voting. In the end, however, both the national juries from the participating countries and the viewing public awarded Israel enough support to secure second place. The strong jury support was especially notable, since Israel has rarely received it in recent years.

Quite honestly, the result was well deserved. The song, “Michelle,” was superb, and French-Israeli vocalist Noam Bettan delivered an extraordinary performance. Combined with the remarkable choreography, stunning dancers, and polished staging, the entire production was arguably one of the most impressive performance of the night.

For Israel, it was probably the ideal outcome. A first-place finish would have meant hosting Eurovision next year, a prospect that under current circumstances would bring enormous logistical, political, and security complications. I remember fondly the last time Tel Aviv hosted the competition, back in 2018. As a reporter, I had extensive access, and the atmosphere throughout the city was electric. But today the situation is very different. Hosting the contest now would almost certainly trigger boycott campaigns, diplomatic disputes, and countless other challenges. Under the circumstances, second place may well have been the perfect result.

THE EDUCATION CRISIS ISRAEL CAN NO LONGER IGNORE

Newly leaked results from Israel’s 2025 Meitzav standardized exams show sharp declines in student performance across multiple subjects, with particularly alarming results in science. According to figures reported by Channel 12, only 3% of ninth-grade students who took the science exam met the Education Ministry’s expected standard, while 54% failed outright. Among sixth graders, only 37% met the ministry benchmark in mathematics, and just 36% reached the expected level in English.

Education Minister Yoav Kisch reportedly decided to block the public release of the results after reviewing the data, arguing that the exams suffered from methodological flaws. The ministry’s benchmark measures whether students have mastered the curriculum expected for their grade level. The leaked figures represent only partial findings from Israel’s National Authority for Measurement and Evaluation in Education (RAMA). More comprehensive sector-by-sector data, including results from the ultra-Orthodox school system, have yet to be officially released.

Kisch rejected the leaked figures as “unreliable and inaccurate,” claiming that students were tested on material that may not actually have been taught during the school year, particularly given the disruptions caused by the war. He accused officials within RAMA of leaking incomplete data to the media instead of addressing professional concerns internally. The revelations come only weeks after similarly poor ninth-grade English exam results showed that just 20% of students met the ministry’s standards. For many Israelis, the results were not entirely surprising. There is a widespread sense that the country’s education system has severely deteriorated.

THE STRATEGIC THREAT TO ISRAELI RESEARCH: FROM INDIVIDUAL BOYCOTTS TO INSTITUTIONAL ISOLATION

Israel’s leading research universities are warning that the international academic boycott campaign against Israel has evolved into a strategic threat with potentially long-term consequences for the country’s scientific standing and economy. In its fourth semiannual report, covering the period from October 2025 through April 2026, the task force established by Va’ad Roshei HaUniversitaot (VERA) said expectations that a ceasefire in Gaza would ease boycott pressure had proven unfounded. Instead, boycott groups quickly shifted their focus to Israel’s conflict with Iran and its military operations in Lebanon, while moving beyond targeting individual academics to efforts aimed at isolating Israeli institutions altogether.

According to the report, 1,120 boycott-related incidents were recorded during the six-month period, representing a 66% increase in complaints compared to the first year of the war. Particularly alarming to university leaders was a reported 150% surge in initiatives aimed at excluding Israel from Horizon Europe, the European Union’s €95 billion flagship research funding framework. The report stated that 41% of the incidents involved explicit suspensions of cooperation with Israeli academics or institutions, while 29% involved disruptions of lectures and conferences. Another roughly 10% included antisemitic remarks or efforts to undermine Israeli research grants and funding.

The report found that while most boycott incidents in 2024 and early 2025 targeted individual Israeli researchers, the current trend has shifted toward the structural exclusion of universities and professional associations. Belgium, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Spain, and Italy were identified as the countries with the highest levels of boycott activity, with Italy experiencing a particularly sharp increase tied to domestic political debates surrounding the war. VERA argued that the increasingly hostile climate in Europe has been fueled not only by regional tensions involving Lebanon and Iran, but also by European unease over the foreign policy of President Donald Trump and criticism of Israeli domestic legislation and political rhetoric.

VERA said it is continuing legal action against European institutions involved in boycott efforts while also monitoring boycott networks in real time in cooperation with Brussels-based law firms. The organization warned, however, that bilateral scientific agreements cannot replace participation in large-scale international frameworks such as Horizon Europe. Prof. Daniel Chamovitz, president of Ben-Gurion University of the Negev and chair of VERA, said the report demonstrates that the academic boycott “is not a passing phenomenon, but a long-term campaign threatening the core of Israeli research.” He warned that excluding Israeli institutions from international scientific platforms because of their national identity would harm not only Israel, but global science as a whole.

BUSINESS NEWS

Novella

Israeli insurtech startup Novella has raised $16 million in a Series A funding round as it seeks to modernize one of the insurance industry’s most complex areas: underwriting and brokering coverage for large-scale and high-risk assets. The company develops AI agents designed to assist insurance brokers working on difficult policies involving assets such as skyscrapers, infrastructure projects, hurricane-prone properties and even space-related missions. The funding round was led by Brewer Lane Ventures with participation from several other venture firms including Box Group and SV Angel.

According to Novella CEO and co-founder Max Kane, brokers in the specialty insurance market currently spend roughly half their time manually reviewing hundreds of pages of documents and handling operational tasks instead of focusing on sales and client relationships. The company says its AI-driven platform automates many of these processes while continuously learning from each interaction, including rejected proposals from insurers, allowing the system to refine future recommendations. Kane said the company’s goal is not to replace brokers, but to turn top brokers into “super-producers” capable of significantly increasing productivity and profitability.

Novella was founded in 2024 by Kane, formerly of Lemonade, alongside former Microsoft engineer Michael Tsaibelman and insurance executive Alex Brom. The company currently employs about 20 workers, half of them in Tel Aviv, and says it already holds licenses to operate in all 50 U.S. states with direct agreements involving roughly 100 specialty insurers. Novella says it reached annualized revenue in the millions of dollars within five months of launching its product.

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TODAY IN JEWISH HISTORY

The Kosher Meat Riots in New York

On May 17, 1902, the kosher meat riots that had begun earlier in the week in Manhattan spread to the Williamsburg section of Brooklyn, resulting in several butchers’ shops being attacked. The riots, one of the most dramatic episodes of Jewish immigrant activism in American history, were sparked when the Chicago-based “Beef Trust” consolidated control of the kosher supply chain, driving wholesale prices up. Local retail butchers initially attempted to fight the hike by closing their shops in early May, but their strike failed. When they reopened, they passed the exorbitant costs onto consumers, causing the price of kosher beef to suddenly spike from twelve to eighteen cents a pound.

Realizing they had to attack the problem from the consumer side, Jewish immigrant women on the Lower East Side took action. What began as a crowd of more than two dozen women stopping others on their way to buy meat quickly grew. The women, dressed in white waists and black skirts, attracted massive crowds and organized a strict boycott. To institutionalize their grassroots movement, they formally established the Ladies’ Anti-Beef Trust Association. Key leaders like Sarah Edelson, Fanny Levy, and Carolyn Berger emerged, using their neighborhood networks, built through tenement living and local mutual aid societies, to mobilize thousands seemingly overnight.

Amplified by the Yiddish press, particularly the socialist daily Forverts (The Forward), which published updates and calls to action, the movement rapidly expanded. Within days, the boycott spread across the entire Jewish immigrant community of New York, involving an estimated 20,000 women and inspiring similar boycotts in cities like Boston and Philadelphia. Butcher shops that refused to close were ransacked, and meat was seized and doused with kerosene to prevent it from being sold or eaten.

Though the New York City police arrested dozens of women, the boycott held firm. Within weeks, the collective action forced the Beef Trust to compromise, and the price of kosher meat was reduced from eighteen cents to fourteen cents a pound—a massive victory for working-class immigrant families.

The kosher meat riots were a landmark in the history of American Jewish women’s activism, demonstrating that immigrant women, who had no vote and no formal political power, could organize highly effective collective action. The successful tactics developed during the meat boycott established a lasting blueprint for future activism. Not only did these events prefigure the great garment workers’ strikes of 1909–1911 (likewise led predominantly by young Jewish women), but they also directly inspired the successful New York Rent Strikes of 1904 and 1907, where immigrant women successfully fought against landlord price-gouging.

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