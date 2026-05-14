President Donald Trump is currently in China, and will return to Washington late tomorrow. Speaking during the visit, Trump said the Chinese leadership has been helpful regarding efforts to limit arms supplies to Iran, and may also play a constructive role in discussions surrounding the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.

The big question now is what President Trump will decide once he returns from China. Will he choose to resume military action, or will he continue trying to avoid a broader war? At this point, no one really knows.

I had a disagreement today with a friend who is neither a supporter of Prime Minister Netanyahu, nor particularly fond of Trump. His argument was that there must be some larger strategic design behind Trump’s handling of this crisis, some coherent master plan connecting the Iran crisis, China, and the broader geopolitical picture.

He insisted it could not simply be a series of decisions made from one minute to the next. I tried to explain to him that I think the opposite may well be true. There is no grand strategy, no hidden logic behind events, only leaders trying to keep pace with a situation that keeps changing beneath their feet.

HEZBOLLAH DRONE THREAT REACHES ISRAELI CIVILIANS

Over the past two weeks, Israeli troops operating along the border inside Lebanon have come under repeated attack from Hezbollah drones, many of which Israeli defenses have been unable to intercept. The growing concern has been that if drones are capable of successfully targeting soldiers, they can just as easily be used against civilian populations.

Today, regrettably, those fears became reality near Rosh HaNikra, located directly along the border. Three people were wounded in the attack, one of them in critical condition, after two drones struck the area without warning. According to initial reports, there was no advance alert, leaving those in the area with virtually no time to reach shelter before the drones hit.

The sad, troubling part is that none of this should have come as a surprise. The transformation of drone warfare has been visible for years to anyone paying attention to the war in Ukraine. Only now, after the threat has fully arrived here, are enormous sums of money being poured into efforts to counter these drones. So far, however, the results have been minimal.

Another round of talks between Israel and Lebanon took place today under American auspices. At the moment, there is little reason to expect any major breakthrough from the negotiations, but under the current circumstances there is really no alternative except to continue trying.

DISCIPLINE, EXHAUSTION, AND THE STRAINS OF A LONG WAR

IDF Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir was conducting an inspection tour in parts of the West Bank, Yehuda and Shomron, when he arrived at a military base and noticed that the soldier guarding the entrance was wearing a “Mashiach” patch on his uniform.

Such patches have become increasingly visible on army personnel, among some military personnel in recent years and are generally associated with a particular religious and political worldview. Under military regulations, however, soldiers are prohibited from wearing unauthorized insignia on their uniforms beyond officially approved unit patches.

Following the incident, Zamir raised the matter with the base commander. The soldier was subsequently court-martialed and sentenced to 30 days in military prison. His immediate commander was also disciplined and received a prison sentence, although only provisionally, meaning he is not expected to serve actual jail time. In addition, two more senior officers in the chain of command received formal warnings over the matter.

The disciplinary measures have sparked a minor uproar in Israel, with the soldier’s parents, together with other parents from the unit, circulating a letter demanding that the punishments be revoked. On one level, a thirty-day prison sentence does appear severe when compared to penalties imposed in other cases involving far more significant violations. At the same time, however, the episode reflects a broader problem that has been increasingly evident for some time: the gradual erosion of mishma’at, military discipline, within the Israeli army.

The Israeli army was never known for the kind of rigid discipline associated with some other militaries, where enormous emphasis is placed on polished boots, perfectly pressed uniforms, and other forms of parade-ground order. However, the current erosion of discipline has gone far beyond informality or flexibility.

Increasingly, soldiers have been seen wearing unauthorized symbols and slogans, making overt political statements while in uniform, and at times entering areas where they were never authorized to be. The breakdown has also carried a far more serious cost. Roughly 150 Israeli soldiers have reportedly been killed during the war in accidents or incidents of friendly fire, an extraordinarily high figure that reflects, at least in part, the broader decline in operational discipline within the army.

Commanders have often been reluctant to impose any kind of disciplinary measures on their soldiers, and in many cases the hesitation is understandable. Since October 7th and the war that followed, many troops who would normally have completed their mandatory service months ago have instead remained in continuous service, an unprecedented situation in Israel.

After asking so much of these soldiers for such an extended period, there has been a broad reluctance within the army to punish them harshly, even when discipline has clearly deteriorated. Yet an army that loses its discipline ultimately risks losing one of the essential qualities that makes it an army in the first place.

YOM YERUSHALAYIM, FROM NATIONAL CELEBRATION TO POLITICAL DEMONSTRATION

Today in the Hebrew calendar is Jerusalem Day, or Yom Yerushalayim. This year, somewhat oddly, the date coincides on the Gregorian calendar with May 14, the anniversary of Israel’s Declaration of Independence.

When I was young, in the years following the Six-Day War, Yom Yerushalayim was a growing national holiday. It was celebrated in mainstream Jewish day schools and was widely experienced as a joyful occasion marking the reunification of Jerusalem.

Now, however, the holiday feels considerably more complicated. The most enthusiastic celebrations these days come largely from the religious nationalist right, for whom the day has taken on an increasingly ideological and political character. Jerusalem today was filled with large groups of religious young men and women marching through the Old City as part of the annual celebrations.

The Kotel in 1968

The route of the flag parade passes directly through the Arab market in the Old City, forcing many Palestinian merchants to shut their shops during a holiday that, for them, often feels less like a celebration than a deliberate provocation. According to an activist in “Tag Meir,” (Tag of light), a Jewish grassroots organization, with sufficient goodwill, an alternative route could easily be arranged. But that has never really been the intention.

This year there appeared to be somewhat greater restraint, with fewer chants of “Death to the Arabs” than in some previous years. Even so, the atmosphere remains deeply uncomfortable to many Israelis, myself included, and it is not an event in which I would particularly want to participate.

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THE COSTS OF WEAKLY SOURCED JOURNALISM:

THE DEBATE OVER EVIDENCE AND ACCOUNTABILITY

After writing about the Nicholas Kristof article on Tuesday, I came across a post by Moshe Emilio Lavi, an Israeli living in New York, that I thought should be shared:

Much has been written about @NickKristof’s latest NYT opinion column over the past 24 hours, most of it focusing on the specific claims and their sourcing, but what I think deserves most attention is something broader: how this kind of journalism, whatever its intentions, ultimately makes accountability harder to achieve rather than easier, and harms the very people it claims to champion. The principle that Israeli abuses should be investigated and condemned is not in dispute, and nobody serious is arguing otherwise. Israel is not above scrutiny, and in fact it operates under more intense international scrutiny than almost any country on earth, routinely held to standards applied nowhere else. The problem here is something different entirely: the complete collapse of evidentiary standards the moment Israel is the subject. This piece reads less like rigorous reporting and more like a catalogue of hearsay, unverifiable allegations, and activist claims stitched together into a sweeping moral indictment. Its sourcing leans heavily on Euro Med Human Rights Monitor, an organization repeatedly criticized over extremist ties, disinformation, and deeply questionable methodology, yet treated throughout as a credible authority while its leadership openly engages in pro Hamas propaganda on X. Worse, the same ecosystem of activists and self appointed “experts” that amplifies Euro Med’s claims online increasingly feeds narratives into more established organizations and media outlets, laundering deeply contested allegations into the appearance of institutional credibility. The most severe claims are anonymous, uncorroborated, and presented in the emotional register of established fact rather than allegation, despite lacking meaningful evidentiary backing. Yet Kristof largely adopts them without serious scrutiny, publishing the piece in the Opinion section because even the already diminished evidentiary standards often applied to reporting on the Israeli Palestinian conflict would likely not suffice for it to pass as straight news reporting. This approach doesn’t strengthen accountability, it actively destroys it. When every allegation is immediately inflated into systematic rape and “standard operating procedure” before any serious verification, genuine investigation becomes harder rather than easier. Real abuses, if they occurred, get buried beneath maximalist narratives so extreme that large portions of the public simply stop trusting any of it, and the people who actually suffered pay that price. It also alienates the vast majority of Israelis and Jews worldwide, including the many who are perfectly capable of criticizing Israeli policy and supporting investigations into misconduct, but who understandably recoil when accusations begin resembling modernized blood libels dressed up as human rights reporting. The framing matters enormously, and so does proportionality, and so does evidence. Nor does any of this serve Palestinians. Atrocity inflation entrenches both sides deeper into defensive tribalism, and every dubious claim amplified by a prestigious outlet makes legitimate criticism easier to dismiss when it actually matters. The timing compounds everything. On a day when documented reporting on Hamas sexual violence was again circulating, the NYT chose to run an opinion column built substantially on unverifiable anonymous testimony asserting that Israelis are conducting systemic rape campaigns, not as a rigorously evidenced investigative report but as an opinion piece with the imprimatur of the paper of record. Kristof is not a naive bystander in any of this. In 2014 he used the full credibility of the NYT to repeatedly platform Somaly Mam, a Cambodian anti-trafficking activist whose harrowing personal story he championed across multiple columns, until it emerged that her backstory was substantially fabricated and he was forced to issue a public correction. When challenged this time around on his sourcing, corroboration, and methodology, he defaulted to bad faith engagement on social media rather than addressing the underlying concerns seriously. It is the same pattern, playing out again in a different context. Real journalism requires skepticism, corroboration, and restraint applied consistently regardless of the subject, and when those standards disappear the moment Israel is involved, what remains is not human rights reporting but narrative activism wearing a journalist’s costume that does far more harm than good to everyone it claims to serve.

— Moshe Emilio Lavi

ECONOMY

Israel’s High-Tech Sector Shows Signs of Stagnation After Years of Rapid Growth

Israel’s high-tech sector, long regarded as the country’s primary economic growth engine, appears to have entered a period of stagnation after more than a decade of rapid expansion. According to the latest Israeli Tech Review for April 2026, the number of filled high-tech positions has remained largely unchanged since 2023, fluctuating between 380,000 and 388,000 jobs. The sector’s share of total national employment, which peaked at 9.5% in 2023, has now edged down to 9.4%, suggesting that the industry is no longer increasing its footprint within the broader labor market. Wage growth in high-tech has also slowed, now largely mirroring the pace of the wider Israeli economy rather than significantly outperforming it as it had in previous years.

The report points to a growing divide between Israel’s software sector and its manufacturing-oriented technology industries, including defense, pharmaceuticals, and hardware. Job vacancies in High-Tech Services rose sharply in late 2024, reaching more than 15,400 openings in the opening months of 2026, while demand in High-Tech Manufacturing remained comparatively stable. Yet despite the increase in software-related vacancies, overall employment growth has remained muted. Analysts say this reflects prolonged hiring cycles and caution among employers rather than the beginning of a new hiring boom. In earlier periods of rapid expansion, sharp increases in vacancies were typically accompanied by surging wages and aggressive recruitment competition, trends that are currently absent.

The broader environment facing Israeli technology companies remains dominated by uncertainty. High global interest rates, particularly the policy stance of the U.S. Federal Reserve, continue to reduce investor appetite for risk, while the ongoing regional confrontation with Iran has added an additional layer of instability. The report also notes that the “funding buffer” created by the record venture capital inflows of 2021 and 2022 has now largely been exhausted. At the same time, a stronger shekel, sharply rising salaries, and increased spending on Generative AI infrastructure and cloud computing have reduced the employment impact of new investment capital. As a result, Israel’s tech ecosystem appears to be entering what analysts describe as a “new normal” — one in which growth is more restrained and increasingly dependent on improvements in global financial conditions and regional security stability.

BUSINESS

Defense Ministry Signs Deal to Extend Operational Range of F-35 Adir

The Defense Procurement Directorate (DPD) of the Israel Ministry of Defense (IMOD) has signed a contract with Cyclone, a wholly owned subsidiary of Elbit Systems, for the development of an extended-range capability for the F-35 “Adir” fighter jet, manufactured by Lockheed Martin.

The deal, valued at over $34 million (over NIS 100 million), covers the development and integration of external fuel tanks based on an existing Cyclone design originally developed for the F-16. The new capability is expected to extend the aircraft’s operational range, reduce reliance on aerial refueling, and enhance operational flexibility across long-range missions

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This contract is part of the IMOD’s broader force buildup strategy, led by Defense Minister Israel Katz and Director General Maj. Gen. (Res.) Amir Baram, to strengthen Israel’s readiness for an intense security decade ahead and maintain the country’s aerial and strategic superiority in the region.

Bank Hapoalim

Lower Rates, Banking Tax Cut Into Bank Hapoalim Profits

Bank Hapoalim reported first-quarter 2026 net profit of 2.1 billion shekels, marking a 13% decline compared to the 2.4 billion shekels earned during the same period last year. The bank attributed the weaker results primarily to a lower interest-rate and inflation environment, as well as the special tax imposed by Israel’s Finance Ministry on the country’s five largest banks. The quarterly results were released only hours after a surprise labor dispute, in which the bank’s workers committee briefly announced strike measures overnight. Return on equity fell to 13%, down from 16.4% a year earlier, though the bank noted that without the special tax the figure would have reached approximately 14%.

Despite the earnings decline, the report contained several indicators pointing to continued resilience in both the bank and the broader Israeli economy. One of the most closely watched figures — credit loss expenses — improved dramatically. Credit loss provisions totaled only 35 million shekels during the quarter, compared to 262 million shekels in the same quarter last year. The bank said the improvement stemmed partly from recoveries on previously written-off debts and lower group provisioning requirements, reflecting stability and even improvement in several credit-risk indicators despite the prolonged regional conflict and ongoing tensions involving Iran. At the same time, Bank Hapoalim continued expanding its lending activity, with its net credit portfolio growing 3.3% to 519.3 billion shekels, while its non-performing loan ratio remained low at 0.44%.

The bank also announced a dividend distribution equal to half of its quarterly net profit, amounting to 1.1 billion shekels. However, management warned that the new banking tax will cost the institution approximately 950 million shekels this year alone, reducing annual return on equity by an estimated 1.3% to 1.4%. Operational efficiency also weakened slightly, with the efficiency ratio rising to 36.6% from 35% a year earlier, largely due to pressure on revenues from lower inflation and interest rates. Investors have become increasingly cautious toward Israeli banking shares in recent weeks amid expectations that the Bank of Israel could begin lowering interest rates. Shares of Bank Hapoalim have declined roughly 2% over the past month, though they remain up about 7% since the beginning of the year, giving the bank a market value of approximately 104 billion shekels.

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TODAY IN JEWISH HISTORY

Declaration of Independence of the State of Israel

On May 14, 1948, Seventy-eight years ago today, at four o’clock on a Friday afternoon in the Tel Aviv Museum on Rothschild Boulevard, Jewish Agency Chairman David Ben-Gurion proclaimed the State of Israel, establishing the first Jewish state in 2,000 years. That morning, Ben-Gurion, uncertain about the coming war with Arab states, had his secretary secure a safe-deposit box at a bank so that the Declaration could be immediately placed there for safekeeping.

The ceremony was held in haste. The British Mandate was expiring at midnight, and the Arab armies were already massing on the borders. Only 250 guests could fit into the small museum hall. Ben-Gurion, wearing a dark suit and tie, his white hair flying, stood beneath a portrait of Theodor Herzl and read the Declaration in a clear, solemn voice:

The Land of Israel was the birthplace of the Jewish people. Here their spiritual, religious, and national identity was formed. Here they achieved independence and created a culture of national and universal significance. Here they wrote and gave the Bible to the world.

The Declaration invoked the Holocaust, the right of the Jewish people to national self-determination, and the UN General Assembly’s partition resolution of November 29, 1947. It promised equality of social and political rights to all inhabitants regardless of religion, race, or sex, and extended the hand of peace to all neighboring states.

ACCORDINGLY WE, MEMBERS OF THE PEOPLE’S COUNCIL ... HEREBY DECLARE THE ESTABLISHMENT OF A JEWISH STATE IN ERETZ-ISRAEL, TO BE KNOWN AS THE STATE OF ISRAEL.

When Ben-Gurion finished reading, the assembled guests rose and sang “Hatikvah,” “The Hope,” which became the national anthem. Rabbi Yehuda Leib Fishman recited the Sheheheyanu blessing, thanking God “for keeping us alive, sustaining us, and bringing us to this season.” The entire ceremony lasted thirty-two minutes. Outside, crowds danced in the streets of Tel Aviv. In the distance, the rumble of guns could be heard from fighting that broke out between Jews and Arabs immediately following the British army withdrawal earlier that day.

Eleven minutes after the Declaration was read, President Harry S. Truman recognized the new state — the United States recognized the provisional Jewish government as de facto authority of the Jewish state. The U.S. delegates to the UN and top-ranking State Department officials were angered that Truman released his recognition statement to the press without notifying them first.

The Soviet Union followed with de jure recognition three days later. At midnight, as the Mandate officially expired and the last British High Commissioner, Sir Alan Cunningham, sailed from Haifa harbor aboard HMS Euryalus, five Arab armies, including Egypt, Transjordan, Syria, Iraq, and Lebanon, along with contingents from Saudi Arabia and Yemen, invaded the newborn state.

The War of Independence, which had been raging as a civil war since November 1947, now became a full-scale international conflict. Egypt launched an air assault against Israel that evening. Despite a blackout in Tel Aviv, and the expected Arab invasion, Jews celebrated the birth of their new nation.

The Declaration was signed by thirty-seven members of the People’s Council (one had been killed, and twelve others in besieged Jerusalem could not reach Tel Aviv). Nine of the twenty-five signatories were born in Ukraine. This fact underscored the deep roots of the Zionist movement in the Russian Empire and the extraordinary journey that had brought a generation of Eastern European Jews from the shtetls and pogroms of the Pale of Settlement to the founding of a sovereign Jewish state on the eastern shore of the Mediterranean.

The Declaration of Independence of May 14, 1948, marked the culmination of fifty-one years of political Zionism. The process began with Theodor Herzl’s First Zionist Congress in Basel in 1897 and continued through the Balfour Declaration of 1917, the years of the British Mandate, the struggle against the White Paper restrictions on Jewish immigration, the Holocaust that destroyed one-third of the Jewish people, and finally the postwar battle for statehood.

For the surviving remnant of European Jewry, especially the displaced persons still living in camps in Germany, Austria, and Italy three years after liberation, the establishment of Israel meant that, for the first time since the Roman destruction of Jerusalem in 70 CE, a sovereign Jewish state existed that would accept them not as an act of charity, but as a matter of right.

For Jews throughout the world, May 14, 1948 — 5 Iyar 5708 on the Hebrew calendar — marked the end of two thousand years of exile and the beginning of a new chapter in Jewish history, one whose story is still being written.