President Trump has arrived in Beijing for two days of meetings with the Chinese leadership. Accompanying him is a delegation of senior executives from some of America’s largest companies, among them Apple, Nvidia, (which was reportedly added at the last moment), BlackRock, and several other major corporate leaders.

In Israel, there is considerable speculation over whether Trump might use the trip to China to increase pressure on Iran. Asked about the possibility before boarding his plane, Trump dismissed the idea, saying he did not need Chinese assistance.

My sense is that Trump has little interest in complicating his broader relationship with Beijing by tying the Iran crisis directly to these meetings. Trump’s primary objectives appear to be economic and strategic: securing favorable trade agreements and, at least to some extent, lowering tensions surrounding Taiwan.

China finds itself in a somewhat complicated position at the moment. Its economic growth engine has slowed noticeably compared to the extraordinary pace of previous decades, and Xi Jinping has carried out repeated purges and removals within the senior military leadership. At the same time, however, China’s military continues to expand rapidly, especially its Navy, which has been growing at an extraordinary rate.

Numerically, the Chinese Navy is close to surpassing the size of the United States Navy, although it still lacks the global operational reach, combat experience, and blue-water capabilities of its American counterpart. Nevertheless, if current trends continue for another decade, the strategic balance in the Pacific could begin to look altogether different.

In short, I would place very little expectation on meaningful pressure emerging from Beijing regarding Iran. President Donald Trump is scheduled to return to Washington on Friday following his meetings with Xi Jinping. Until then, it seems unlikely that any major decisions regarding Iran will be made.

Many Israelis are viewing the situation in starkly binary terms: either Trump will choose to return to war, or he will back down. Reality, however, is far more complicated. In practice, he has a wide spectrum of possible responses available to him. Those options range from tightening the economic blockade, and taking limited military measures around the Strait of Hormuz to protect commercial shipping, to directly striking Iranian blockade assets, to resuming full-scale kinetic warfare, along with numerous intermediate steps in between.

We simply have no idea which course Trump will choose. Nor is it obvious that any of the available options offers a particularly promising path forward. A direct strike on Iran’s energy infrastructure, for example, would almost certainly invite retaliation against the energy facilities of other Gulf states, dramatically widening the regional confrontation. It would also make a renewed round of warfare involving Israel all but inevitable.

As I have written before, much of the Israeli military establishment appears prepared, and in some cases eager, for a renewed confrontation with Iran. I am far less certain that the Israeli public shares that view.

There is a growing sense among many Israelis that another round of fighting may simply reproduce the same strategic stalemate at an even greater cost. That, ultimately, is the central problem. If the objectives Israel sought were not achieved in previous rounds of warfare, it is increasingly unclear why many assume they would suddenly be achieved through yet another escalation.

A growing number of Israelis are beginning to recognize how much the country’s strategic position has deteriorated in recent weeks. In important ways, Israel now stands in a weaker position than it did before this latest round of fighting, which, unfortunately, it initiated.

In the last few days, an increasing number of reports have pointed to unusually close cooperation between the United Arab Emirates and Israel during the war. The first indications came with reports that Israel had transferred an Iron Dome battery, and possibly a laser-based interception system as well, to assist the UAE in defending against Iranian attacks, reportedly along with Israeli personnel to help operate the systems.

Additional reports followed suggesting that both the head of the Mossad and the head of the Shin Bet made multiple visits to the UAE during the fighting. Perhaps the clearest indication yet of the depth of the coordination came tonight, when the Prime Minister’s Office confirmed that Netanyahu had secretly traveled to the UAE for meetings with President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, widely known as MBZ. Tonight, the UAE denied that the meeting took place, and there are reports that they are furious that Netanyahu released the information. Like most things he does, I have no doubt Netanyahu released the information assuming it will aid his political campaign, national security be dammed.

LEBANON

It was another day marked by multiple drone attacks targeting Israeli troops in southern Lebanon as well as positions along the confrontation line separating Israel and Lebanon. Fortunately, no injuries were reported today, but the underlying problem remains unresolved.

Yesterday, the current leader of Hezbollah issued a statement declaring that he intended to turn Lebanon into “hell” for Israel.

POLITICS

Today, the governing coalition pulled all legislation that had been scheduled for votes in the Knesset after it became clear that it no longer commanded a reliable parliamentary majority. The move followed the effective withdrawal of Degel HaTorah from the coalition, further deepening the government’s political crisis. Tonight the chairman of coalition introduced a bill to disperse the Knesset. Netanyahu I imagine did not want to have to admit his coalition was ousted rather he decided to end it.

A preliminary vote to dissolve the Knesset is not expected until next Wednesday, and even then it remains unclear how quickly the process would actually move forward, given that Likud still controls much of the parliamentary agenda. In the meantime, the coalition appears increasingly unlikely to succeed in advancing many of the controversial laws it had hoped to push through before the end of the session.

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There remains a slight possibility that the ultra-Orthodox parties could still support one or two of the coalition’s proposed measures, particularly those they themselves favor, although even that now appears uncertain. Disagreements are already emerging within the coalition over the timing of possible elections, with different factions reportedly pushing for dates ranging from early September to mid-September, while others prefer waiting until the legally mandated deadline at the end of October.

Interestingly, I had a political conversation today with a local merchant whose shop is near our apartment, someone with whom I speak fairly regularly about Israeli politics. Until recently, he and his entire family had been strong supporters of Likud. Lately, however, both he and those around him have begun turning away from the party.

Today, he told me bluntly that, in his view, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is finished politically. He said he now intends to vote for Gadi Eisenkot and has been actively trying to persuade friends and acquaintances, many of them longtime Likud voters, to do the same. His reasoning was simple. He believes Eisenkot is someone Israelis can trust and someone capable of helping reunify the country after years of division.

Gadi Eisenkot has been climbing steadily in recent polls, a trend that reflects a broader search among many Israelis for an alternative political figure capable of restoring a sense of stability and national cohesion. Whether that momentum will continue remains unclear, We will see what happens in the next few weeks.

POST TRAUMA

I have written several times about the extent to which Israel is living through a kind of collective post-trauma. I was reminded of that again today during a conversation with a friend.

She did not lose family members in the war, nor did her children serve in combat. Yet she told me that last night she attended a performance of Salome, whose final scene ends on an extraordinarily dark note. An execution takes place offstage, a severed head is brought onto the stage and presented before the audience, and the opera concludes with a woman in a white dress covered in blood as she herself is killed.

My friend confided that she could not stop crying, not during the performance, not later that night, and not even the following morning. The imagery of the opera had been enough to reopen, almost instantly, the trauma of October 7.

And that, I think, is something many people outside Israel still do not fully grasp. This country is nowhere near recovering from that trauma. It exists just beneath the surface of everyday life, waiting to be triggered by an image, a sound, a conversation, or even a scene from an opera.

That is not meant to justify actions that cannot and should not be justified. But it is necessary to understand the psychological reality in which Israelis are now living, and to recognize that it may take many years, if it ever happens at all, before the country truly returns to what once felt normal.

ANTISEMITISM IN THE UK & THE US

I have neglected over the past few days to write about developments in both the United Kingdom and the United States.

In Britain, there appears to be a continuing pattern of anti-Jewish incidents and attacks, sporadic in form but relentless in their cumulative effect. In the United States, meanwhile, there have been demonstrations by supporters of Hamas and Hezbollah moving through some of the most heavily Jewish neighborhoods of New York City. The choice of location is clearly intentional, just davka. The marches are taking place specifically in those neighborhoods, accompanied by chants calling for all of Israel to become “Palestine” and other slogans plainly designed to provoke and intimidate.

In the case of the march in Brooklyn two days ago, there was not even a direct connection to Israel or to any specific political event. There was no controversial conference, no real-estate fair, no immediate trigger of that kind. It was simply a