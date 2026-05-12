The central question hanging over everything remains the same: Are we heading toward another war? For most people, that is the story that matters above all others. Yet today there is absolutely nothing new to report. Aside from a handful of somewhat contradictory statements from President Donald Trump, there have been no notable developments. So, for the moment, everyone continues to waits. The expectation is that nothing will happen until President Trump returns from China.

POLITICS

The timing of Israel’s next elections has remained one of the central political questions in recent months. Under Israeli law, elections must be held no later than the end of October. Today, however, the political equation shifted. Rabbi Dov Lando, the senior spiritual authority of Degel HaTorah (the Ashkenazi ultra-Orthodox party), informed party representatives that he no longer has confidence in Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and instructed the party’s members of Knesset to support efforts to bring down the government. According to reports from the meetings with other rabbis, Lando described Netanyahu as a habitual liar and said that even if Netanyahu told him one plus one equals two, he would still not trust him.

Rabbi Lando

The coalition crisis came after Netanyahu made clear that he currently lacks the votes needed to pass the legislation exempting large numbers of ultra-Orthodox from military service. If the Knesset is dispersed within the next week, elections would most likely need to be held in early September, though the timing is complicated by the approaching High Holidays.

The immediate political consequences of dissolving the Knesset would extend beyond simply moving up the election date. The moment parliament is dispersed, it loses the ability to pass ordinary legislation, and the government automatically becomes a caretaker or transitional government with significantly reduced authority. It would halt the current coalition’s ability to advance controversial initiatives, including some of the contentious judicial and political measures opponents argue would further undermine Israeli democratic institutions.

It remains unclear how this political crisis will ultimately end. Prime Minister Netanyahu is eager to preserve his coalition through the end of its term and, in the process, achieve something rare in Israeli politics: becoming the first Knesset since the 1980s to serve out its full term. For now, Netanyahu has roughly a week to work out some formula that would postpone or prevent a vote to dissolve the Knesset.

THE KNESSET ACTS ON POLICE CONDUCT AND OCTOBER 7 PROSECUTIONS

The Knesset passed two notable pieces of legislation yesterday, including one aimed at placing new limits on police crowd-control tactics. Under the new law, police will be permitted to use water cannons only with regular water and will no longer be allowed to spray demonstrators with the foul-smelling chemical mixture commonly known as “skunk water.” The foul substance has been used repeatedly against protesters in recent years, among them members of several ultra-Orthodox communities, helping secure support for the bill from ultra-Orthodox parties.

Members of The Democrats party were at the forefront of pushing the legislation, which in a relatively rare move passed its second and third readings on the same day and has now officially become part of Israeli law. The measure also requires police officers involved in such operations to wear body cameras. Supporters hope the combination of these reforms will impose greater accountability and bring at least some measure of restraint and civility to police conduct.

The second law passed Monday night establishes a special military tribunal to prosecute Hamas terrorists involved in the brutal, barbarous October 7, 2023, attack on southern Israel. The legislation passed overwhelmingly, with 93 members of Knesset voting in favor and no votes cast against the bill. The tribunal is expected to handle the cases of more than 250 detained members of Hamas’s elite Nukhba Force and will operate through military court panels based in Jerusalem.

Defendants may face charges including murder, aiding the enemy during wartime, violations of Israeli sovereignty, terrorism offenses, genocide-related crimes, and offenses under Israel’s Counter-Terrorism Law. The law also grants the tribunal unusually broad procedural flexibility, permitting judges to depart from standard evidentiary and judicial procedures when deemed necessary to establish the facts and ensure justice. Among the forms of evidence expected to be admissible are written testimony, digital material seized in Gaza Strip, geolocation records, interrogation transcripts, and other intelligence gathered during the war.

The legislation emerged after months of internal debate over how Israel should prosecute those captured during the October 7 attacks, particularly given the unprecedented scale and profound brutality of the crimes. Justice Minister Yariv Levin described the vote as one of the most significant moments of the current Knesset, noting that the legal framework allows for the possibility of capital punishment. Additional provisions established a dedicated security unit for the tribunal and created a separate legal framework governing the implementation of any future death sentences, should they be imposed.

Many families of victims, along with former hostages, welcomed the legislation while emphasizing the importance of protecting bereaved families, survivors and relatives throughout the legal proceedings. Human rights organizations, including the Public Committee Against Torture in Israel, sharply criticized the law, warning that the tribunal risks becoming a form of “show trial.” Critics also expressed concern over the potential use of capital punishment and the admissibility of evidence that may have been obtained through coercive interrogations.

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HEZBOLLAH

Hezbollah has intensified its attacks over the last 24 hours, launching a growing number of drones at Israeli troops, while continuing intermittent rocket fire into northern Israel. Hezbollah officials have made clear that they intend to continue fighting and do not consider themselves bound by any ceasefire framework.

In response, Israeli commando forces reportedly conducted a raid north of the Littani River, establishing a temporary base there, and disrupting several Hezbollah operations in the area. So far, however, the operation does not appear to have reduced the pace of attacks

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At the same time, Israel continues searching for an effective solution to the growing drone threat. A number of different systems and tactics are reportedly being tested. Some appear more promising than others, but none has yet emerged as anything close to a comprehensive solution.

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STATE COMPTROLLER’S REPORT

The State Comptroller’s report published today paints a damning portrait of nearly two decades of strategic neglect. For years, warning after warning made clear that Israel was steadily losing its independent capacity to manufacture the weapons it would need in a prolonged war. Yet the prime ministers, defense ministers, National Security Council, IDF General Staff, and Defense Ministry all, in the comptroller’s blunt formulation, fell asleep on watch and awoke only to the sirens of October 7. By then, it was too late. The IDF entered the longest war in its history facing an acute shortage of basic munitions, a gap that slowed battlefield operations and, the report concludes, placed soldiers’ lives at risk.

The specifics are striking. For roughly six and a half years, from December 2016 until June 2023, the Defense Ministry placed no orders for a particular class of munitions, and 70% of the orders that should have been placed during that period were made only after the war began. Industry sources identify the items as tank and artillery shells once produced by Israel Military Industries, the state-owned company privatized at the end of the last decade and sold to Elbit Systems. Without steady orders, the supplier base withered, eventually forcing Elbit to qualify new vendors at considerable cost.

A similar pattern emerged with Israel Aerospace Industries’ Arrow 3 interceptors, whose inadequate stockpile became painfully evident during the second Iran war this past spring. Israel was ultimately reduced to using David’s Sling, produced by Rafael Advanced Defense Systems, against incoming ballistic missiles despite the fact that the system was never designed for exo-atmospheric interceptions. The result was debris and unexploded submunitions falling across the country.

The chain of responsibility runs through almost every senior Israeli leadership figure of the past decade. Prime Ministers Benjamin Netanyahu, Naftali Bennett, and Yair Lapid were all aware of the deterioration, yet no serious strategic discussion of the issue ever took place at the cabinet level before the war. Defense Ministers Benny Gantz and Yoav Gallant did issue directives intended to address the problem, including a 2021 order by Gantz to double production lines for a critical munition. But neither minister attached funding to those decisions, and both postponed implementation to future multiyear defense plans that never materialized.

The current IDF Chief of Staff, Eyal Zamir, who previously served as Director General of the Defense Ministry and Deputy Chief of Staff during the relevant period, participated in many of the discussions, as did former Chiefs of Staff Aviv Kochavi and Herzi Halevi, along with successive National Security Advisers Eyal Hulata and Tzachi Hanegbi. According to the report, the Defense Ministry mapped Israel’s critical production capabilities without sharing the findings with the IDF; the IDF failed to define which weapons systems had to remain domestically produced; and the National Security Council, which was supposed to elevate such strategic questions to the cabinet, simply failed to do so. When confronted with the findings, each institution largely blamed the others, citing billions of shekels in budget cuts over the past decade, five election cycles, and prolonged periods during which Israel lacked any multiyear defense budget at all.

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The corrective effort began only after the catastrophe. Once an emergency budget was allocated in October 2023, the Defense Ministry rushed to local defense industries with requests to expand production infrastructure, an effort that has since cost hundreds of millions of shekels and is now folded into the Magen Yisrael force-buildup program, a 350 billion shekel plan for the coming decade approved by the prime minister and defense minister.

The Defense Ministry says it has established new production lines and expanded capacity across roughly twenty critical sectors, accelerating output by hundreds of percent. The IDF, for its part, insists that combat capability was never compromised and that no soldier was endangered by ammunition shortages. The comptroller’s report tells a different story, as do earlier reports from 2007, 2014, and 2021 warning of precisely this outcome.

The pattern that emerges here, as in so many other areas of Israeli public life exposed since October 7, is of a state that understood what needed to be done, ignored years of mounting warnings, and acted only once war was already underway.

COMPREHENSIVE COMMISSION REPORT DOCUMENTS SYSTEMATIC SEXUAL VIOLENCE DURING OCTOBER 7 MASSACRE

The Civil Commission on October 7 Crimes Against Women and Children released what it described as the most comprehensive report to date documenting sexual and gender-based violence committed during the October 7 attacks and the subsequent captivity of hostages. The report, Sexual Terror Unveiled: The Untold Atrocities of October 7 and Against Hostages in Captivity, concludes, following a two-year independent investigation, that Hamas and affiliated attackers used sexual violence systematically and deliberately as part of the assault.

According to the Commission, the investigation drew on more than 10,000 photographs and video clips, 1,800 hours of visual documentation, and over 430 testimonies and interviews with survivors, released hostages, witnesses, experts, and family members. The Commission stated that victims represented 52 nationalities in addition to Israeli citizens.

The report identified thirteen recurring patterns of abuse across multiple locations and phases of the attacks, including rape, gang rape, sexual torture, forced nudity, postmortem sexual abuse, and assaults carried out in front of family members. Investigators said some victims were abused in the presence of relatives, while in at least one documented case, family members were coerced into sexually abusing one another.

The Commission introduced the term “kinocidal sexual violence” to describe violence intended to destroy family structures through the exploitation of familial bonds. The report further concluded that sexual violence continued during captivity in Gaza, citing testimonies from released hostages describing prolonged sexual assault, humiliation, and sexualized torture inflicted on both women and men over extended periods.

A central finding of the investigation was the deliberate use of digital media as part of the violence itself. According to the report, perpetrators recorded, livestreamed, and distributed footage of attacks, including acts of sexual violence, in an effort to terrorize victims, humiliate families, and amplify psychological trauma. The Commission stated that much of the evidence was preserved immediately after the attacks, including material later removed from online platforms, creating what it described as a unique archive of war crimes evidence.

Based on its findings, the report concludes that the documented acts constitute war crimes, crimes against humanity, and genocidal acts under international law. Dr. Cochav Elkayam-Levy, founder of the Civil Commission, said the evidence demonstrates that sexual violence was used as “a deliberate strategy, carried out with exceptional cruelty,” and called for international recognition, legal accountability, and long-term preservation of the historical record.

KRISTOF ARTICLE, TRYING TO SEPARATE FACT FROM FANTASY

The article published yesterday by Nicholas Kristof in The New York Times, alleging widespread sexual assaults involving Palestinians in Israeli prisons and other detention settings, has generated enormous attention and intense reaction. A number of readers wrote asking me to comment on whether I believed the allegations were true or not.

I discussed the article over lunch with one of my closest friends, and both of us were, to some extent, at a loss for words as we tried to distinguish fact from fantasy. The subject is emotionally charged, politically explosive, and extraordinarily difficult to evaluate from the outside with confidence.

The truth, as is so often the case in Israel today, is probably far more complicated than either side wishes to admit. By “complicated,” I mean that some of the allegations described in the article appear, at least on their face, extremely difficult to believe. Claims involving the deliberate training of dogs to commit sexual assaults strike me as absurd, bordering on the fantastical. I am not even certain such a thing is realistically possible, and I find it highly implausible that personnel working in Israeli prisons possess either the capability or organizational sophistication to carry out something of that nature, even if it were theoretically possible.

That said, I think most Israelis understand that conditions inside the prison system are not always conducted according to the highest standards, particularly in the aftermath of October 7. I have little doubt that serious abuses and mistreatment can and do occur, especially under the administration of MK Itamar Ben-Gvir, who made worsening prison conditions part of his political agenda. I also have little doubt that what Israelis call ruach hamefaked, “spirit of the commander,” or the tone set by leadership, inevitably filters downward through the system and influences behavior at lower ranks.

So in the end, I cannot offer a definitive answer. My instinct is that, at a minimum, the article is heavily exaggerated in some of its claims and presentation. The prominence given to stories of this kind, and the degree to which similar coverage has become a central focus for outlets such as The New York Times, NPR, and others, is more than a little problematic.

What makes this particular case even more troubling is that The New York Times was willing to publish the piece, even as an opinion essay, without what appears to have been the newspaper’s usual level of rigorous factual scrutiny. One is left wondering whether that was, to some extent, the point: publish the allegations as opinion, give them major visibility, and thereby avoid the stricter standards of newsroom professionalism.

I must admit that this strikes me personally as odd. My editor at Newsweek, a publication not generally regarded as operating under standards as exacting as those traditionally associated with The New York Times, would still routinely ask, even regarding opinion pieces: What are your sources? How do you know this is true?

There are unquestionably serious underlying issues inside Israeli society and within parts of the system that need to be confronted honestly, including the growth of hatred and dehumanization after years of conflict and trauma. But coverage framed in this manner is unlikely to encourage serious introspection or reform. More often, it pushes people into a defensive posture, compelling them to defend actions and institutions they might otherwise be far more willing to criticize openly.

ISRAELTECH INTERVIEW

As part of our ongoing partnership with IsraelTech, here’s this week’s interview: “Founder Branding is Not an Option,” featuring Omri Hurwitz, of Omri Hurwitz Media.

AI is not replacing humans. It’s replacing those who don’t know how to use AI. Yoel Israel sat down with Omri Hurwitz, founder of Omri Hurwitz Media. Omri grew his firm to 60 active clients by owning the media outlets his competitors were still pitching. He joins the show to talk execution, VC incentives, PR, AI, media ownership, founder branding, and why most marketers move too slowly.

Omri breaks down why founders fail by trying to please investors, why great operators are rare, and why the future of PR belongs to companies that own both the asset and the distribution.

You can watch the entire interview here, or check out an excerpt below.

BUSINESS NEWS

Elbit Systems

Elbit Systems announced today that its U.S. subsidiary, Elbit Systems of America – Night Vision LLC received a delivery order valued at approximately $212 million, for the continued production of the Enhanced Night Vision Goggle—Binocular (ENVG-B) systems for the U.S. Army. Deliveries under the award will take place through 2028.

The Army has historically split production for ENVG-B systems among multiple vendors, however Elbit Systems of America was the only prime supplier selected for this delivery order.

The ENVG-B provides U.S. soldiers with advanced visual and situational capabilities designed for the demands of the modern battlefield. By combining high-resolution image intensification with thermal imaging, the ENVG-B enables soldiers to clearly detect, recognize, and engage threats in low-light or no-light environments. The system also supports augmented reality overlays and passive targeting, enhancing survivability, mobility, and operational effectiveness in a wide range of weather and visibility conditions.

LayerX

Israeli browser security startup LayerX is reportedly in advanced negotiations to be acquired by Akamai Technologies in a deal estimated at between $150 million and $200 million. According to multiple market sources, the talks are progressing, although there is no certainty that a final agreement will be signed and the valuation could still change. Founded in 2021 by CEO Or Eshed and CTO David Weisbrod, LayerX has raised approximately $45 million across two funding rounds from investors including Israeli venture capital firm Glilot Capital and U.S.-based funds Dell Capital and Jump Capital.

LayerX developed a browser-based security extension designed to protect enterprise users as web browsers increasingly become the primary gateway to cloud applications and AI tools. The company’s software is installed directly on employee browsers and is designed to prevent data leakage, malicious extensions, unauthorized software use, and unsafe interactions with artificial intelligence platforms. Unlike Israeli cybersecurity firms such as Island and Talon Cyber Security, which developed full secure enterprise browsers, LayerX focused on a lighter browser-extension approach that does not require employees to replace their existing browser environment.

The browser security sector has become one of the more active areas of Israeli cybersecurity M&A activity in recent years. In 2023, Talon Cyber Security was acquired by Palo Alto Networks for approximately $550 million, while earlier this year CrowdStrike acquired Israeli startup Seraphic Security for a reported $340 million. Market observers believe Akamai’s interest in LayerX is partly connected to its previous partnership with Seraphic, which became strategically less relevant after Seraphic’s acquisition by CrowdStrike. Akamai, currently valued at roughly $22 billion, has steadily expanded its Israeli presence through acquisitions including Guardicore in 2021 for about $600 million, Neosec in 2023 for $87 million, and Noname Security in 2024 for approximately $450 million.

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TODAY IN JEWISH HISTORY

The Vote for Israeli Independence

On May 12, 1948 a critical meeting took place under conditions that would have rattled any cabinet, let alone one that did not yet govern a state. In the preceding weeks the Yishuv’s forces had taken Tiberias, Haifa, Safed, and Jaffa, and the Galilee had largely fallen to the Haganah, but the road to Jerusalem was still cut, the Jewish Quarter of the Old City was about to fall, and the settlements of Gush Etzion were in their final hours; Kfar Etzion would be overrun the next day. Five Arab armies were massing on the borders, and Yigael Yadin, the Haganah’s chief of operations, had given the political leadership a candid assessment of the odds: roughly even.

Pressing in from Washington was the implacable opposition of Secretary of State George Marshall, who only days earlier had told Foreign Minister Moshe Sharett to his face that if the Jews declared a state and ran into trouble, they should not come running to America for help. The U.S. State Department was promoting a three-month truce and a continuation of trusteeship under the United Nations, an arrangement that would have suspended the question of statehood indefinitely and almost certainly killed it.

It was against this backdrop that the Minhelet HaAm, the thirteen-member People’s Administration that served as the proto-cabinet of the Yishuv, convened in Tel Aviv to decide whether to declare independence two days hence or accept the American proposal. Three members were absent: Yehuda Leib Maimon and Yitzhak Gruenbaum were trapped in besieged Jerusalem, and Yitzhak-Meir Levin of Agudat Israel was in the United States. The session began at 1:45 in the afternoon and ran past midnight, with Ben-Gurion’s own Mapai party divided.

Eliezer Kaplan, the treasurer, had returned shaken from a recent trip to Washington and warned that without American backing the financial and diplomatic ground would give way; Sharett himself had wavered after his conversation with Marshall and only just come round. Ben-Gurion countered that the moment would never come again, that the Mandate was ending whether they acted or not, and that a state postponed was a state lost. After hours of argument, the question was put to a vote.

Six of the ten members present voted in favor of declaring independence: David Ben-Gurion, Moshe Sharett, and Mordechai Bentov of Mapai, Peretz Bernstein of the General Zionists, Haim-Moshe Shapira of Hapoel HaMizrachi, and Aharon Zisling of Mapam. Four voted against: Eliezer Kaplan and David Remez of Mapai, Pinchas Rosen of the New Aliyah Party, and Bechor-Shalom Sheetrit of the Sephardim and Oriental Communities.

A second and lesser-remembered vote that same evening, narrower at five to four, decided that the forthcoming declaration would make no mention of the state’s borders, leaving open the territorial question that would shape Israeli politics for the next seventy-five years. Two days later, on the afternoon of Friday, May 14, Ben-Gurion stood beneath a portrait of Theodor Herzl at the Tel Aviv Museum on Rothschild Boulevard and read the Declaration of the Establishment of the State of Israel. The decision taken on May 12 had made the proclamation possible; the war that began the following morning would test whether it could be sustained.