The morning began on a somber note, with the dreaded words “Hutar L’Pirsum” (authorized for publication). The IDF announced that 47-year-old Warrant Officer (res.) Alexander Glovanyov (47) was killed by a Hezbollah suicide drone inside Israel, near the Lebanese border, close to Moshav Margaliot.

The continued fiber-optic drone attacks have once again shown how limited Israel’s defenses against this threat still remain. This comes after more than two years of watching the evolution of drone warfare in Ukraine and seeing the profound impact it has had on the battlefield there. Reports from southern Lebanon suggest that the drones are increasingly shaping the behavior of Israeli troops on the ground. Soldiers are reportedly operating more frequently at night, when the drones are somewhat less effective, and spending growing amounts of time focused on avoiding sudden drone strikes rather than carrying out their original missions.

According to reports, the drone that killed Glovanyov yesterday struck without warning, leaving him and the other soldiers nearby with no opportunity to take cover. Today, three additional Israeli soldiers were wounded in southern Lebanon, again in a drone attack.

I continue to hear the argument that Israel could better deal with the drone problem if only it was not fighting with “one hand tied behind its back.” That claim is ridiculous, and increasingly feels detached from reality. As I noted the other day, short of a full-scale conquest and occupation of Lebanon, it is not clear what dramatically different military steps Israel could realistically take that it is not already taking now.

The argument, essentially, is that if Israel were less constrained internationally, it would be striking central Beirut more aggressively and thereby restoring deterrence. That assumption is far from convincing. More likely, such attacks would further isolate Israel diplomatically and cost it whatever remaining goodwill it still retains internationally, without necessarily stopping the drone attacks themselves.

At a certain point, there is a danger of falling into the familiar belief that if force has not yet achieved the desired result, then even greater force surely will. More bombing, more escalation, more destruction, as though intensity alone can compensate for the absence of a real strategic solution. The uncomfortable reality may simply be that modern drone warfare has fundamentally changed the battlefield in ways for which Israel, like many other countries, still does not have a satisfactory solution.

TRUMP, IRAN, AND CEASEFIRE NEGOTIATIONS

This morning I expected the Israeli news programs to open with developments involving Iran. Interestingly, the story appeared only as the fourth or fifth item in most broadcasts, primarily because there had been little new following Iran’s response yesterday. By the afternoon, it still had not become the lead story. Instead, attention shifted to a series of statements by President Trump that appeared, at least implicitly, to point toward the possibility of a direct effort to physically reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

Trump also began using the nomenclature associated with what officials are now describing as a “new mission,” in contrast to the earlier sixty-day effort that effectively expired without producing an agreement. His comments further suggested that any future American operation would involve more than simply protecting commercial shipping. Whether he truly intends to act remains unclear. At the moment, however, the Iranians seem to be doing almost everything possible to push Trump toward a military response.

President Trump is scheduled to travel to China on Wednesday, which would seem to make immediate military action less likely. Then again, perhaps that is precisely the impression he wants the Iranians to have. As always in this crisis, the situation remains fluid, and the coming days are likely to be critical.

Speaking today, Trump insisted that he remains patient, and believes that the Iranians will eventually agree to his terms. Concurrently, Trump again warned that military force remains an option if Iran refuses to comply. As is often the case with Trump, it is difficult to know how much of this is negotiating posture and how much reflects actual operational planning. Trump clearly does not want to return to war, yet the Iranians appear entirely unwilling to accommodate the diplomatic framework he has proposed.

In additional remarks, Trump also stated that he had anticipated the possible closure of the Straits, a comment that contrasts with what I wrote below regarding Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. He went on to say that the Iranians think he is tired and ready to give up. He went on to say that Tehran believes he is “exhausted and prepared to back down.” According to Trump, that assessment is mistaken. Referring to what he described as Iran’s “stupid answer,” he warned that the ceasefire itself may now be at risk of collapsing.

NETANYAHU ON “60 MINUTES”

Last night, Prime Minister Netanyahu was interviewed on the CBS News magazine “60 Minutes.” During the interview, he effectively acknowledged that Israel has not decisively concluded any of the fronts on which it has been fighting. By itself, that admission amounts to a devastating indictment of the government’s conduct of the war.

By any normal political standard, that admission alone would be enough to end a prime minister’s tenure. But no. Instead, Netanyahu argued that while he bears responsibility, alongside the rest of the government, for the events of October 7, and therefore, he should also receive credit for leading Israel through the aftermath of the disaster and helping pull the country out of the crisis that followed.

The other rather strange claim Netanyahu made was that he had not anticipated the Iranians using the Strait of Hormuz as leverage in the confrontation. I find that difficult to believe. It is equally difficult to imagine that Israeli intelligence services failed to consider such a possibility. When I was a graduate student at Columbia University in the 1980s, in the aftermath of the American hostage crisis in Iran, the potential closure of the Strait of Hormuz was already regarded as one of the most obvious scenarios in any future confrontation with Iran. It is an idea that has surfaced repeatedly in strategic discussions over the past four decades.

Netanyahu was also asked how the enriched uranium would ultimately be secured. His response was blunt: “Simple, we take it.” When pressed on who exactly would carry out such an operation, he avoided giving a direct answer. Understandably so. The last thing an American television audience is likely to welcome is the prospect of American Special Forces entering Iran to seize nuclear material directly.

In his earlier years, Benjamin Netanyahu was widely regarded as one of Israel’s most effective and polished international spokesmen. Watching him today, that no longer seems to be the case.

A SMALL MEASURE OF ACCOUNTABILITY

The IDF announced today that the soldier who destroyed, or at least toppled, a statue of Jesus in Lebanon was identified, court-martialed, and sentenced to 21 days in military prison. The soldier who photographed the incident and circulated the images received a sentence of 14 days.

Similar disciplinary measures should have been enforced long ago in Gaza Strip in response to other incidents that damaged both military discipline and Israel’s international standing. In this case, however, the episode became public enough, and embarrassing enough, that some form of action was ultimately unavoidable, if only because of the damage it caused to Israel’s image abroad.

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TRANSPORTATION NEWS

American Military Presence at Ben Gurion Threatens Israeli Aviation Sector

Israel’s civil aviation chief has issued an unusually blunt warning that the growing American military presence at Ben Gurion Airport is severely damaging the country’s civilian aviation sector and could lead to significantly higher airfares this summer.

In a letter to Transportation Minister Miri Regev and ministry director-general Moshe Ben Zaken, Civil Aviation Authority Director Shmuel Zakai said the airport has effectively “become an American military airfield with limited civilian activity.” He warned that unless American aircraft are moved to military bases, Israeli airlines and returning foreign carriers will continue facing operational restrictions that threaten the stability of the sector.