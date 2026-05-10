After delaying its response for two days, Iran finally replied to the American proposal for ending the war. According to reports, Tehran’s detailed offer centered on slowly opening the Straits of Hormuz after the US lifts its blockade. Iranian officials stated that they were prepared to negotiate an end to the fighting, but only afterward would they be willing to discuss the broader issues raised by the United States such as the their nuclear program. That position stands in direct contradiction to the framework put forward by President Trump.

The Iranians appear convinced that President Trump has no desire, under any circumstances, to return to war, and they seem to believe they can simply outlast him. Trump’s immediate comment was to note that the Israeli and American strikes had hit only about 70% of the targets originally identified in Iran, and that the remaining 30% could still be attacked at any time. He then issued a long post blaming Obama and Biden for giving in to Iran, and then saying that Iran would no longer laugh at the US.

Later tonight (Israel time) Trump posted:

I have just read the response from Iran’s so-called “Representatives.” I don’t like it — TOTALLY UNACCEPTABLE! Thank you for your attention to this matter. President DONALD J. TRUMP

Whether that statement signals a return to war is unclear. It may have been intended as a warning. It may also reflect a decision to wait and continue applying economic pressure without immediately resuming military action.

Does President Trump actually possess the ability to wait out the Iranians? Most analysts appear skeptical. I am less certain. As I have written before, while rising gasoline prices have hurt both the American economy and Trump politically, the United States is still far less exposed to the current turmoil than many other economies around the world. Europe and parts of Asia have far more to lose from prolonged instability in the region. For that reason, I think Trump may believe he can sustain the pressure considerably longer than Tehran expects. Whether Trump is right remains an open question.

What is increasingly clear is that the current regime in Iran has little intention of making meaningful concessions. In some respects, the leadership that has emerged from this confrontation may prove even more rigid and confrontational than before. Unless the regime itself weakens or ultimately collapses, Israel may find that its strategic position is worse than it was before the war began.

The chances of such a collapse remain limited. There are clearly those in both Washington and Jerusalem who believe that prolonged economic pressure and isolation could eventually destabilize the regime over time. Of course, in the current Middle East, everything written tonight may look different again by tomorrow morning.

The cumulative psychological strain of such prolonged uncertainty has taken on Israelis is difficult to fully measure. For weeks now, Israelis have lived with the constant possibility that the war could resume at any moment. Every new flare-up near the Straits of Hormuz immediately raises fears that the region could once again slide into full-scale war.

The IDF is eager to return to full-scale war. Yet it remains unclear what such a campaign would actually accomplish. Could it ultimately bring about the collapse of the current regime in Iran? Perhaps. My own suspicion is that prolonged economic pressure is more likely to achieve that outcome than additional bombing. But at this point, no one can say with confidence which approach, if either, would actually succeed. President Donald Trump has confirmed that he will travel to China on Wednesday, so if any major decision or escalation is coming, it will most likely wait until he returns to the United States.

For now, we continue living one day at a time. I honestly do not know whether we are headed back to war. I still leave my computer by the door before going to sleep, because these days anything can happen in the middle of the night.

LEBANON

There is officially supposed to be a ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon. Yet despite headlines, including in The New York Times, suggesting that Israeli operations are destabilizing the truce, the reality on the ground is that Hezbollah has continued striking nearly nonstop, Most of those attacks have involved drones targeting Israeli troops operating in southern Lebanon, as well as sites inside northern Israel.

Regrettably, Israel still does not possess an effective answer to drones guided by fiber-optic cables, and these attacks continue to inflict casualties. Some argue that Israel’s hands are tied by President Donald Trump, particularly after his repeated statements opposing Israeli strikes in certain areas. The problem with that argument is that it is not at all clear that additional bombing, by itself, would actually stop the drone attacks.

The only clear military solution would be the complete conquest of Lebanon, something Israel cannot realistically undertake. Today, the IDF Chief of Staff told the Knesset that the reserve system is buckling under the weight of the war and that the burden on reservists has become unsustainable. In practical terms, that means Israel no longer has an army capable of conquering all of Lebanon, even if it wanted to attempt such an operation, and even if the international community were somehow prepared to tolerate it.

THE MURDER OF YEMANU ZELKA

Today, 18 teenagers were indicted in connection with the stabbing death of Yemanu Binyamin Zelka (21), the young Ethiopian man who worked at Pizza Hut. The killing, captured on video, clearly showed a large group attacking Zelka while one assailant moved to the front and stabbed him repeatedly. Also deeply disturbing was the apparent indifference of those surrounding the attack. No one in the group appeared to make any effort to stop the killing.

This senseless, brutal murder has stunned Israel. The young people involved were not viewed as hardened criminals or ideological extremists, but as seemingly ordinary teenagers who descended into lethal violence with terrifying speed, and apparently for no good reason. This was not a nationalist attack, nor was it a dispute over money. From all that is currently known, the confrontation seems to have emerged from anger, wounded pride, or perhaps nothing substantial at all, and it ended with a young man dead.

In the aftermath of the killing, there have been growing reports of youth gangs intimidating and attacking people. This is a new phenomenon in Israel. It is still far too early for serious academic research to draw firm conclusions, and public figures across the political spectrum have predictably condemned the murder and expressed outrage. Yet it is difficult to believe that five years of upheaval, first the isolation and disruption of COVID, followed almost immediately by three years of continuous war, have not left a deep mark on a generation of young Israelis. What we are now seeing may be one manifestation of that damage.

It should be noted that the lead suspect is effectively facing a charge equivalent to first-degree manslaughter rather than murder, a decision that has deeply angered the victim’s family. All eighteen suspects have been remanded in custody pending trial. In general, Israeli courts grant bail far less frequently than courts in the United States.

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REWRITING OCTOBER 7

Sports and Culture Minister Miki Zohar joined a growing number of Likud ministers in claiming that the Likud party is not responsible for the events of October 7th. Instead, Zohar placed the blame on the previous “government of change,” which governed for roughly a year and a half before Netanyahu returned to power. According to Zohar, that government projected weak, and and Hamas therefore concluded that Israel could be attacked. The fact that the attack itself occurred after Likud had already returned to office for 8 months was, in his telling, largely incidental.

In other words, under this line of argument, responsibility rests with the government that was in office for a year and a half, not with the government that was actually in power on October 7th, and certainly not with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who has governed Israel for most of the past seventeen years.

Ironically, in response to a Supreme Court of Israel petition seeking to block his nominees for the next head of the Mossad, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared that he, and he alone, is responsible for the defense of Israel. That statement is problematic in its own right. It also clashes rather directly with the increasingly common argument among his political allies that Netanyahu somehow bears no responsibility for the events of October 7th.

HERZOG IN CENTRAL AMERICA

President Isaac Herzog concluded his visit to Central America by attending the inauguration of the president of Costa Rica. During the visit, Herzog stated:

I had the pleasure of meeting with King Felipe VI of Spain, the president @JoseAntonioKast of Chile, the president @TitoAsfura of Honduras, the president @BArevalodeLeon of Guatemala, the president @luisabinader of the Dominican Republic, the president @JoseRaulMulino of Panama, the vice president of Ecuador @veroniabad, the vice president of El Salvador, Félix Ulloa @fulloa51, and the Minister of State of the United Arab Emirates, @NouraAlKaabi.

A CRISIS OF POLICING

Concerns over police conduct in Israel continue to grow, particularly in cases involving Arab Israeli citizens. A most troubling incident occurred at the end of last week, when a group of police officers entered the apartment of an Arab Israeli resident in Be’er Sheva who also serves as a prosecutor for the State of Israel.

The officers reportedly arrived in response to a noise complaint filed by another resident in the building, who himself is a police officer. According to the allegations, they forced their way into the apartment and severely beat the man. As has happened in a number of other controversial cases, the officers later claimed that the man had attacked them.

This was not an isolated incident. Over the weekend, an unarmed Bedouin man was shot and killed in Rahat, with the police again stating that the officers feared for their lives. This victim was also reportedly unarmed. Taken together, these incidents reinforce the sense that something has gone profoundly wrong in parts of Israel’s policing culture.

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UNIVERSITY CAMPUSES, FROM ANTI-ISRAEL TO ANTI-AMERICAN

One of the more thoughtful long-running Israeli podcasts is The Promised Podcast, hosted primarily by Noah Efron. This past week, the program aired a particularly troubling segment examining the current atmosphere on university campuses, especially as it relates to Jewish students and attitudes toward Israel.

There was little in the discussion that I had not already heard from other sources, but the segment brought together many strands of the issue with striking clarity. One of the most disturbing observations was something that has been visible for some time, but that Noah Efron articulated particularly sharply. Looking through academic papers published over the past two years dealing with Israel, he found that they were remarkably uniform in tone and framework. Israel was repeatedly described as a colonial empire, or colonialist project, or with only minor variations in language. Increasingly, that appears to be the dominant intellectual framework through which many younger academics now approach the subject.

This trend has been developing for years. However, over the past two years it appears to have intensified dramatically. Students studying any subject related to the Middle East at many mainstream American universities are now likely to encounter intellectual environments in which these views dominate discussion, almost by default.

This new reality raises increasingly serious questions about how Jewish students should be prepared for what they are likely to face on campus, both academically and socially. We are not simply dealing with a matter of hostile slogans or political propaganda. What is emerging in many cases is a deeper ideological framework, one that has become not only intensely anti-Israel, but also, in certain important respects, increasingly hostile to the broader foundations of the American liberal tradition and, ultimately, fundamentally anti-American.

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SHARRE ZEDEK RECEIVES A RECORD DONATION

A record-setting philanthropic donation is set to reshape one of Jerusalem’s largest hospitals. The family foundation of Jan Koum, the co-founder of WhatsApp, will contribute $200 million to Jerusalem’s Shaare Zedek Medical Center, in what is being described as the largest donation ever made to Israel’s healthcare system. The contribution, made through the Koum Family Foundation, is expected to finance a major expansion of the hospital, including the construction of a new inpatient tower and residential facilities for medical staff. Following the donation, the hospital will officially be renamed the Koum Shaare Zedek Medical Center.

The expansion is expected to dramatically increase the scale of the Jerusalem hospital, which currently operates approximately 1,000 beds. According to reports, planning approval for the new tower is already moving through Jerusalem’s planning institutions. The project reflects the growing role of large-scale private philanthropy in Israel’s healthcare sector, particularly in funding infrastructure projects that the state has struggled to finance at a comparable level. Shaare Zedek, which operates independently and is not owned by one of Israel’s major health funds, has historically relied heavily on philanthropic support for expansion and modernization efforts.

The donation surpasses the previous record set in 2025, when Anat and Shmuel Harlap donated $180 million to Rabin Medical Center’s Beilinson Hospital. Together, the two donations highlight a growing trend in which wealthy Jewish-American donors are increasingly shaping the future of Israeli medical infrastructure. The trend also underscores widening disparities within the healthcare system, as institutions capable of attracting substantial international philanthropy are able to expand more rapidly than hospitals dependent primarily on government funding.

Personally, watching Shaare Zedek transform over the years has been more than interesting. When I first moved to Jerusalem in 1975 — and even before that, when I visited — the main Shaare Zedek hospital was on Jaffa Street, in an old building, and it was considered an old hospital. The modern hospital was Hadassah.

The director of Shaare Zedek was a next-door neighbor of mine, and I was good friends with his daughter. During those years, he was fighting over the fact that he had been appointed director general of the hospital despite being a pathologist, and he was caught up in battles with the ultra-Orthodox over autopsies.

Since then, Shaare Zedek has built a brand-new campus in Beit Hakerem, toward Mount Herzl. Now, with this donation, it is about to become the largest hospital in Jerusalem and one of the most modern. What a transition.

BUSINESS

Arava Power

Israeli renewable energy company Arava Power is preparing for an initial public offering on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange, seeking a valuation of between NIS 1 billion and NIS 1.2 billion and aiming to raise approximately NIS 300 million. The planned IPO reflects the strong recent performance of renewable energy stocks, and marks a sharp increase from the company’s valuation just six months ago, when it raised NIS 115 million from institutional and other investors at a post-money valuation of roughly NIS 500 million. The company had previously explored entering the market through a merger with Micronet in September 2023 at a valuation estimated between NIS 150 million and NIS 200 million. According to reports, the prospectus is being prepared on the basis of first-quarter 2026 financial results, with underwriting expected to be led by Giza Singer Even, which is itself an investor in the company.

Control of Arava Power is currently held by Kibbutz Ketura and private investors with approximately 38%, together with the infrastructure fund of Giza Singer Even, which holds roughly 35%. Phoenix Holdings owns 20% after reducing its position during the company’s October fundraising round, a move designed to comply with regulations preventing institutional investors from holding more than 20% of a public company. Other shareholders include KKL-JNF and additional investors, while Siemens previously held a 40% stake before selling it to Phoenix. The October financing round, the company’s first since 2012, also included investments from Kibbutz Hatzerim and Kibbutz Bari. Giza Singer Even’s infrastructure fund, launched last year and managed by former Bank Hapoalim executive Tzachi Cohen, has raised approximately NIS 1 billion and focuses on infrastructure, renewable energy, and public service investments.

Founded in 2007 by Kibbutz Ketura, Ed Hofland, and David Rosenblatt, Arava Power was among the pioneers of Israel’s solar energy industry, connecting Israel’s first commercial 5-megawatt solar field to the national grid in 2011. In recent years the company has accelerated its international expansion, particularly in the United States. Its Sunray project in Texas, developed with Paz Group and Menora Mivtachim, became operational in 2024 with a generating capacity of 270 megawatts and a total investment of $350 million. The company is also developing the larger SunRoper project in Wharton County, Texas, together with OCI Energy, with an expected capacity of 347 megawatts and investment estimated at NIS 1.2 billion. In Israel, Arava Power operates and develops projects across the Negev and Arava regions, including partnerships with Bedouin communities. The company currently operates solar fields producing 120 megawatts, has 570 megawatts under construction, and maintains a future project pipeline of approximately 2 gigawatts, while also expanding into energy storage projects domestically.

ZoomInfo

American business intelligence company ZoomInfo is expected to close its Israeli development center by the end of the year, a move that will reportedly lead to the dismissal of approximately 300 employees. Workers were informed of the decision Sunday morning during a surprise meeting led by the company’s Chief Human Resources Officer, Chad Herring, who arrived in Israel specifically for the announcement. The decision came as a shock to many employees at the Ra’anana-based center, which has been considered one of the company’s major global development hubs. The shutdown is expected to take place gradually, and employees are expected to receive severance packages.

The closure marks one of the largest development center shutdowns in Israel’s technology sector in recent years. While the company has not announced a broader global restructuring program, the timing of the move comes as ZoomInfo continues to struggle with slowing growth and a steep decline in its stock price. The company is expected to release quarterly earnings tomorrow and may provide additional details regarding the closure. According to sources familiar with the situation, the standing of the Israeli development center weakened following the departure in 2023 of Israeli executive Nir Keren, the company’s former Chief Technology Officer.

ZoomInfo’s core platform provides sales and business intelligence tools that help companies identify potential customers and gather information about organizations, including key decision makers, hiring trends, fundraising activity, and corporate growth patterns. In 2021, the company expanded its Israeli presence through the acquisition of Israeli startup Chorus.ai for $575 million in cash. The Israeli center subsequently became involved in the development of multiple ZoomInfo products and employed engineers, developers, product managers, and data specialists.

The company has faced mounting challenges in recent years as the business intelligence and sales software markets have become increasingly competitive, particularly with the rapid rise of AI-driven tools. ZoomInfo’s stock has fallen approximately 38% over the past year, leaving the company with a market capitalization of roughly $2 billion. Despite being headquartered in the United States, ZoomInfo maintains strong Israeli roots. The company emerged from the merger of DiscoverOrg, founded by Henry Schuck, and the original ZoomInfo platform established by Israeli entrepreneur Jonathan Stern. DiscoverOrg acquired ZoomInfo in 2019 for $800 million and adopted the ZoomInfo brand name for marketing purposes.

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TODAY IN JEWISH HISTORY

Nazi Book Burning

The events of May 10, 1933, represent one of the most chilling public displays of ideological censorship in modern history. Far from being a spontaneous riot, the book burnings were a highly coordinated campaign that targeted the very foundation of free thought, literature, and science in Germany.

Perhaps the most disturbing aspect of the book burnings is that they were not primarily organized by Nazi party officials, but by university students. In early April 1933, shortly after Adolf Hitler became Chancellor, the Main Office for Press and Propaganda of the German Student Union (Deutsche Studentenschaft) proclaimed a nationwide “Action against the Un-German Spirit.” This campaign peaked with the drafting of the “Twelve Theses,” a manifesto demanding the purification of the German language and literature, explicitly calling for the eradication of “Jewish intellectualism.”

Students systematically pillaged university and public libraries, independent bookstores, and private collections to gather the condemned material. On the evening of May 10, 1933, in 34 university towns across Germany, students marched in torchlight parades. They were joined by professors, university rectors, and SA (Stormtrooper) members.

The Epicenter: The largest and most infamous rally took place in Berlin at the Opernplatz (now Bebelplatz), right next to the University of Berlin. An estimated 40,000 people gathered to watch.

The “Fire Oaths”: As the books were hurled into the massive bonfires, students chanted highly choreographed “Fire Oaths” (Feuersprüche). For example, before throwing the works of Sigmund Freud into the flames, a student would declare: “Against the soul-destroying overvaluation of the sexual life... I consign to the flames the writings of Sigmund Freud.”

Goebbels’ Endorsement: Joseph Goebbels, the Nazi Minister of Public Enlightenment and Propaganda, arrived at the Berlin bonfire at midnight to deliver a fiery speech, declaring: “The era of extreme Jewish intellectualism is now at an end... the future German man will not just be a man of books, but a man of character.”

The Nazi blacklist was extensive, comprising over 4,000 titles. The targeted authors fell into several overlapping categories:

Jewish Intellectuals & Writers: Albert Einstein (physics), Sigmund Freud (psychoanalysis), Franz Kafka, Stefan Zweig, Felix Mendelssohn (musical scores), and Heinrich Heine.

Political Leftists & Communists: Karl Marx, Friedrich Engels, Rosa Luxemburg, and Leon Trotsky.

Pacifists & Anti-War Authors: Erich Maria Remarque (author of All Quiet on the Western Front, despised by the Nazis for its unglamorous depiction of war), and Bertha von Suttner.

Foreign “Degenerates”: The purge was not limited to German speakers. American authors like Helen Keller (a champion of socialist and disability causes), Jack London, Ernest Hemingway, and H.G. Wells also saw their life’s work reduced to ash.

(Note: When Helen Keller learned her books were being burned, she famously published an open letter to the German student body, writing: “Tyranny cannot defeat the power of ideas... You can burn my books and the books of the best minds in Europe, but the ideas in them have seeped through a million channels and will continue to quicken other minds.”).

The immediate result of the May 10th burnings was a massive intellectual exodus. Germany experienced a devastating “brain drain” as thousands of writers, scientists, artists, and philosophers, both Jewish and non-Jewish, fled the country to escape persecution, deeply enriching the cultural and scientific landscapes of the United States, Britain, and other allied nations.

However, the most haunting legacy of the event is tied to the 19th-century German-Jewish poet Heinrich Heine. In his 1821 play Almansor, which details the burning of the Quran by the Spanish Inquisition, Heine wrote:

“Dort, wo man Bücher verbrennt, verbrennt man am Ende auch Menschen.” > (“Where they burn books, they will ultimately burn people as well.”)

Exactly eight years after the book burnings, the Nazis would begin the systematic mass murder of Europe’s Jews. The destruction of Jewish intellectual property was the necessary first step in dehumanizing the Jewish people, proving Heine’s 112-year-old warning to be tragically prophetic.

Today, if you visit Bebelplatz in Berlin, you will find a subterranean memorial created by Israeli artist Micha Ullman titled “The Empty Library.” Set into the cobblestones is a glass plate through which you can look down into a stark, white underground room lined with empty bookshelves. The shelves have enough space to hold approximately 20,000 books—the exact number burned in that very square on May 10, 1933. Engraved on a bronze plaque nearby is Heine’s haunting quote.