Tel Aviv Diary

Tel Aviv Diary

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Poul's avatar
Poul
Mar 12

The israel need to have a plan for a peacefull goverment in Iran rueld by democrats and you have to respekt they dont like the dictatorship of your present goverment. Im my historic wieu and you can ask any european killing a lot of innocent children and whomen will only keep the feeling of revenge going ond and one. The German people learned there homework and made internel peace with there naibirs like Denmark. We have such a great relation with eachother today and live in harmony with eachother

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Kieran Howton's avatar
Kieran Howton
Mar 10

Those soldiers are murdering unarmed Palestinian women and children in heaven now

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