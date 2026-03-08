Today brought the painful return of the phrase “hutar le’pirsum” (“authorized for publication”) to our daily lives. Two Israeli soldiers were killed in fighting in southern Lebanon. Sgt. First Class Maher Khatar (38), and a second soldier, whose identity remains withheld at the time of this writing, came under fire by an anti-tank missile while operating a D9 bulldozer used to tow a disabled vehicle.

These deaths followed the earlier wounding of 11 Israeli soldiers in southern Lebanon. The overall objective of Israel’s operations there remains unclear. Part of the cabinet opposes becoming deeply involved in Lebanon now, arguing that Israel should concentrate its efforts on Iran, which they view as the primary threat. Their reasoning is that once the “head of the snake” is removed, the rest of the terror network will eventually weaken or collapse.

How the situation in Lebanon will ultimately resolve remains uncertain. In the meantime, northern Israel continues to face almost constant attacks. Rocket and drone fire from Lebanon has been occurring nearly every hour. Hezbollah still possesses a substantial arsenal of short-range rockets capable of reaching as far as Haifa and, today, even the Carmel area in the central Galilee. During the last conflict, Israel asserted that the Hezbollah threat had been largely neutralized. Recent events suggest that assessment was overly optimistic.

The decision to expand operations against Hezbollah while simultaneously targeting Iran appears to have been a political choice as much as a military one. To be clear, Hezbollah initiated the current confrontation by firing missiles at Israel, largely as a gesture of support for Iran and, perhaps, with the hope of avoiding a full-scale war. Israel, however, chose to respond decisively to that opening. Whether Israel’s decision ultimately proves sound remains an open question.

Whether a diplomatic solution with Lebanon is possible remains unclear. At the heart of the problem lies the weakness of the Lebanese government. It may possess the will to confront Hezbollah, but whether the government has the authority or the capacity to do so is another matter. Unless some mechanism can be found to draw Hezbollah back into the political arena and away from armed confrontation, it is difficult to see how the situation will be resolved any time soon.

Three weeks ago, just as the first meeting between representatives of President Trump and the Iranians was taking place, I visited Metula and Kiryat Shmona with my son. We were sitting in a small café in Metula, having coffee one table away from the owner of the pleasant shop where we had stopped.

As news arrived about the meeting that had just concluded, we began discussing it with the owner and several other locals who had gathered nearby. We spoke about the irony that those of us living two blocks from the Israel Defense Forces headquarters in Tel Aviv might soon be facing a more dangerous period than what residents of Metula were experiencing.

The locals of Metula noted that during the Israel–Iran war in June, they had watched from a distance as missiles struck central Israel. For a few days that observation held true. Regrettably, however, Metula, surrounded on nearly all sides by Lebanon, is now coming under near-constant pressure, with rockets landing nearby and drones frequently reported overhead.

BACK TO TEL AVIV TODAY …

Today was a long day in Tel Aviv, and across Israel more broadly. The morning began with my usual walk with Milo, at around 7:00 AM. For the first time in several days, we had slept through the night, which felt like a welcome change. I decided to venture a little farther from the house than I had been recently. Just as Milo was finishing his business, a notification appeared on my phone warning that incoming missiles had been detected. Fortunately, we managed to hurry back to our apartment building’s shelter within the few minutes available before the incoming missile alarm sounded.

Soon afterward the sirens began to wail, as missiles were either intercepted or fell in open areas across Israel. Since the morning, three additional missile attacks have taken place today. The first attack in the early afternoon, involved a cluster munition that dispersed at least a dozen smaller bomblets over a wide area of the Tel Aviv metropolitan region.

One person was seriously wounded by one of the bomblets, and five others sustained lighter injuries. The explosions also damaged a number of cars and caused some harm to nearby buildings. Nothing catastrophic occurred, but the incident served as a stark reminder that the danger in Tel Aviv has not passed, despite the exceptional effectiveness of the Arrow missile defense systems.

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MILITARY PRESSURE CONTINUES, AS QUESTIONS GROW ABOUT THE WAR’S END

The United States and Israel continue to strike targets across Iran, hitting one site after another. This morning, the oil storage tanks bombed overnight were still burning. Reports indicate that Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff are expected to arrive in Israel on Tuesday. Their visit may suggest that some effort is underway to bring the war to an end, though at this stage it is impossible to know.

Abraham Lincoln Yesterday

A debate continues over whether to begin returning the country to normal routines. The Ministry of Finance is pressing to send people back to work in order to limit the war’s economic impact. The difficulty, however, lies with the schools. Few parents are prepared to send their children back to classrooms, and many schools themselves are not ready to reopen while the threat remains that a missile from Iran could arrive at any moment.

Municipal leaders have come out firmly against the push to reopen schools. Because the mayors are responsible for the operation of local schools, they are unwilling to assume responsibility for children traveling to and from school if a missile attack were to occur. They also question whether it is realistic to expect teachers to move classrooms of 35 students quickly into shelters during an alert. While most schools do have protected spaces, some do not, which only heightens the concern.

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LIMITED FLIGHTS RESUME, PRIMARILY TO BRING ISRAELIS HOME

The first flights returning Israelis to the country have now begun. They started on Thursday and are gradually increasing in frequency, moving from one flight per hour, to either two smaller planes or one wide-body aircraft each hour. Departures from Israel have also resumed, though they remain limited to 70 passengers per flight. Travelers are not permitted to check luggage and, naturally, there are no stops at duty free. Passengers arrive at the airport, move quickly through an abbreviated check-in process, board the aircraft, and depart as soon as possible.

The flights are still considered relatively risky, and for the moment only Israeli airlines are operating them. The primary goal of the operation is to bring home the many Israelis who have been stranded abroad since the outbreak of the conflict.

Concurrently, an arrangement has been reached with an Emirati airline to assist in returning Israelis stranded in Dubai. Several thousand Israelis remain there, and with the city experiencing repeated attacks, many have felt increasingly vulnerable and without a way to return home. Under the agreement, Dubai-based aircraft will begin flying Israelis back to Israel during overnight hours, at no cost to the passengers, with the expenses covered by the United Arab Emirates.

WEST BANK

Right-wing extremist settler gangs continue to carry out attacks against Palestinians in the West Bank. Reports today indicate that at least two Palestinians were killed in one such incident. The Army has stated that an investigation will be opened. One cannot help but wonder how many similar investigations have been announced in the past, and how few have ultimately led to arrests.

INSIDE GAZA

Gaza has also not been entirely quiet. Two Palestinians were killed there today. Israeli officials claims the two were Hamas members who were preparing to attack Israeli soldiers in northern Gaza. The pair was killed in an airstrike carried out by the Israeli Air Force.

BUSINESS

ZyG, a new Israeli startup founded by several of the entrepreneurs behind ironSource, has raised $58 million in funding, the company revealed more than a year after its initial formation. The company is led by Omer Kaplan and aims to help promising e-commerce brands scale rapidly using a technology-driven growth platform. ZyG’s system identifies e-commerce products with strong potential and then automatically launches and manages their online presence, building stores on the infrastructure of Shopify without requiring founders to develop their own technology stack.

Once a brand is selected, the platform begins running marketing campaigns, building brand identity, working with influencers, acquiring and retaining customers, and optimizing logistics and analytics. The goal is to allow product founders to focus on developing the physical product while ZyG handles the operational side of growth—branding, advertising, customer support, data analysis, and customer retention.

Before onboarding a brand, the company’s system evaluates its market potential through a proprietary predictive modeTo train this model, ZyG launched two brands internally, a dog food company called Mills and a cosmetics brand named OKOA, using them as test cases to refine its technology.

Kaplan outlined the company’s strategy publicly last year, arguing that building a single billion-dollar brand often depends heavily on luck, whereas building a platform capable of launching dozens of brands generating $50–$100 million annually is “a machine.” ZyG operates on a revenue-sharing model, taking a fixed percentage of sales while allowing founders to retain full ownership of their intellectual property. The company also plans to provide financing to entrepreneurs using the platform, reducing the financial risks of launching new consumer products. ZyG was founded by Kaplan together with Asaf Ben Ami, Nadav Ashkenazi, Tomer Bar-Zeev, and Daniel Shenar, along with AI and cybersecurity experts from Israel’s elite Unit 81 intelligence technology unit. Investors include the venture funds Bessmer, Viola Ventures, Lightspeed, Stardom, Klal-Tech, Jibe Ventures, Emerge, and Disruptive AI.

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TODAY IN JEWISH HISTORY

Nathaniel Rothchild Born

The Life and Legacy of Nathaniel Meyer Rothschild: A Titan of Finance and Faith ….. The history of the nineteenth century is often told through the lens of empires and monarchs, yet few individuals wielded as much quiet, structural power as Nathaniel “Natty” Meyer Rothschild. Born on March 8, 1840, into the legendary Rothschild banking dynasty, Nathaniel was not merely an heir to a fortune; he was a transformative figure who bridged the gap between the insular world of high finance and the public sphere of British governance. His life stands as a testament to the possibility of maintaining a dual identity: a fierce British patriot and a devout, practicing Jew.

Roots of a Dynasty ….. Nathaniel was the eldest son of Baron Lionel de Rothschild and Charlotte von Rothschild. His upbringing was defined by the rigorous expectations of the “House of Rothschild,” an international banking network that functioned almost as a stateless superpower. He was educated at King’s College School and later attended Trinity College, Cambridge. It was during his university years that he cultivated a friendship with the Prince of Wales, the future King Edward VII—a relationship that would later grant the Rothschild family unprecedented social standing within the British elite.

Despite his proximity to the aristocracy, Nathaniel’s early life was shadowed by the legal disabilities facing Jewish citizens in Britain. He watched his father, Lionel, struggle for over a decade to take his seat in the House of Commons, repeatedly refused because he would not swear a Christian oath “on the true faith of a Christian.” This battle for civil emancipation formed the bedrock of Nathaniel’s political consciousness.

Breaking the “Gilded” Ceiling ….. In 1865, Nathaniel followed his father into politics, serving as a Liberal Member of Parliament for Aylesbury. However, his true historical breakthrough occurred in 1885. Recommended for a peerage by Prime Minister William Gladstone, Nathaniel was created the 1st Baron Rothschild.

His induction into the House of Lords was a watershed moment in Jewish history. While other individuals of Jewish descent had entered the Lords previously, they had done so only after converting to Christianity. Nathaniel refused to compromise. He was the first person to enter the upper house of Parliament while remaining a practicing Jew, taking his oath on a Hebrew Bible with his head covered. In doing so, he transitioned the Jewish community from a tolerated minority to a participant in the highest levels of constitutional authority.

The Master of New Court ….. Upon his father’s death in 1879, Nathaniel took the helm of N M Rothschild & Sons at New Court. His tenure was marked by a transition from traditional government lending to the financing of global industrial expansion. He was a master of “quiet diplomacy,” often acting as an unofficial financial advisor to the British government.

Under his leadership, the bank provided the crucial capital for the development of Brazilian railways and the exploration of minerals in South Africa. He became a primary backer of Cecil Rhodes and the De Beers diamond company. Perhaps most importantly, he solidified the firm’s role as the primary gold broker for the Bank of England, ensuring that the Rothschild name remained synonymous with the stability of the global gold standard during the height of the British Empire.

Philanthropy and the Jewish Cause ….. Nathaniel’s influence extended far beyond the ledgers of New Court. He viewed his wealth as a tool for communal preservation. He served as the president of the United Synagogue and was a tireless benefactor of the Jewish Free School (JFS). At a time when thousands of Jewish refugees were fleeing pogroms in Eastern Europe and arriving in London’s East End, “Lord Natty” acted as their unofficial protector, advocating for their welfare while simultaneously pushing for their integration into British society.

His relationship with early Zionism was complex. While he was wary of the political risks associated with Theodor Herzl’s vision for a Jewish state, he was deeply committed to the practical safety of Jews worldwide. Over time, he became a critical supporter of Jewish agricultural settlements in Palestine, favoring a model of self-sufficiency over political agitation.