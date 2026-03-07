Tel Aviv Diary

Tel Aviv Diary

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Theodora Saal's avatar
Theodora Saal
Mar 8

Hey Marc, stay safe. The constitutional debate is writ large mostly by politicians. The vast majority of commentary is regarding the fact of Trump (and Israel) starting a massive war in the region. It is another repository of global antisemitism (as well as legitimate objection to an air war of mass destruction), and the critics find no compelling argument in the notion of imminent Iranian attack (I’m sure you’ve seen the Bibi meme) or even that Israelis are entitled to live without the constant vicious sabre-rattling of the Imams. What is the best-case scenario for an outcome?

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Herschel Bird's avatar
Herschel Bird
Mar 8

Back in 2006-7, then presidential candidate Obama came out in favor of gay rights. I can remember being somewhat surprised b/c this did not seem to be a successful political position (George Bush had used an anti-gay marriage amendment to win Ohio as recently as 2004). Well, the rest is history. This week, I was struck by the aggressive anti-Israel (or at least anti current Israeli gov't) position taken by leading Democrat Gavin Newsom. "Apartheid state" was thrown out there. Here normally moderate Newsom seems to be out front. These politicians don't operate in a vacuum, and I am quite concerned this is a sign of American attitudes to come.

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