This was the eighth day of the Israel–U.S. war against Iran. It was also Shabbat, and for those of us in Tel Aviv, and much of central Israel, who had hoped to catch up on some sleep, that was clearly not going to happen. (Details on the Hezbollah and developments in the North appear below).

At 12:30 AM, the first missile alert of the night arrived. Eventually, a little after 1:00 AM, most of us managed to fall back asleep, or at least tried to. Then, at 5:00 AM, another attack came. Barely an hour later, at 6:20 AM, there was yet another. For me, that was the end of the night.

With the 6:20 a.m. missile attack behind us, I took out Milo for our usual Saturday morning walk. Of course, all our walks during this war, it consisted mostly of small circles close to home, ensuring that we were never more than a few minutes from the house and the bomb shelter should the sirens sound again. The rest of the morning passed quietly, but that did not last. My attempt at a Saturday afternoon nap was interrupted twice by missile alerts.

Yesterday saw relentless attacks on targets across Iran by both Israel and the United States. One of the most significant operations was a major attack on an underground bunker complex in downtown Tehran. The facility was believed to have served as a command center for senior regime officials. The operation appears to have been very successful in eliminating additional members of Iran’s leadership and further degrading Iran’s leadership structure and command capabilities.

Israeli pilots have been flying an average of three sorties a day to Iran. Keep in mind that each sortie involves a flight of two and a half to three hours in each direction, mostly spent in the cramped cockpits of small fighter jets. The skies are now so firmly controlled by the Israeli Air Force, together with the U.S. Air Force, that today the commander of the Israeli Air Force himself flew one of the combat missions to Iran, piloting an F-15.

It is difficult to fully assess how successful all the strikes have been. However, given the use of precision munitions, the apparent reliability of the intelligence guiding the attacks, and the absence of significant Iranian air defenses, the campaign must be considered highly effective. Of course, determining the true impact on the regime will be much harder to assess in the days and weeks ahead. Tonight the Israeli Air Force struck oil storage facilities near Teheran, turning the night sky over the Iranian capital with an orange glow. This marked the first time oil facilities have been targeted in this war.

There is a growing sense in Israel that the Iranian leadership may be beginning to lose some degree of control. At the same time, visible differences appear to be emerging within what remains of the regime. Earlier today, Iran’s president issued an apology to neighboring countries, stating that Teheran had not intended to strike the 12 countries it had targeted and that further attacks would not occur if those governments refrained from taking action against Iran.

However, since that statement, a number of additional unprovoked Iranian attacks have been reported against both Dubai and Qatar. Moreover, both the head of Iran’s judiciary and a senior figure in the Iranian parliament have publicly contradicted the president, declaring that Iran will continue striking these targets and warning that no country will remain beyond the reach of its attacks.

It is a strange, somewhat paradoxical situation. Iran’s ability to launch missiles toward Israel appears increasingly limited. Over the past 48 hours, most launches have consisted of a single missile at a time. Yet the danger remains real. Some of these missiles carry cluster warheads, and even when only one or two are fired and intercepted, the possibility that one will get through cannot be eliminated. As the strike in Beit Shemesh earlier this week demonstrated, a single missile can still cause extensive damage and tragic loss of life.

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One can feel the sense of uncertainty is visible on the streets of Tel Aviv. Close to home, a few cafés are open, but the city is largely empty. There are almost no cars on the road, and the city has the feel of a deserted town. In truth, Tel Aviv is partly deserted. Many of the young people who normally live here have left for the suburbs, staying with their parents for the time being.

HEZBOLLAH AND THE NORTH

A second front has been unfolding in the north. Hezbollah has directed almost constant fire from Lebanon at towns and villages along the border, along with frequent drone attacks against targets inside Israel. At times the attacks strike simultaneously from Iran and Lebanon, as is happening even now while I write this.

Hezbollah’s initial attack on Israel was very unpopular in Lebanon, even among some of its Shia supporters. Israel’s response, which many critics of Hezbollah anticipated, has further increased anger toward the group among the Lebanese public. It is now a delicate balance. On one hand, Israel must continue to strike Hezbollah as it attacks Israeli territory. On the other hand, Israel must preserve the divide between Hezbollah’s base and the broader Lebanese consensus. Creating conditions that allow the Lebanese government to free itself from Hezbollah’s influence will require a level of diplomatic finesse one hopes exists but cannot be certain of.

THE ONGOING SEARCH FOR RON ARAD

Early in the morning, after being woken up by a missile alert, online rumors circulated of a potentially failed commando operation in Lebanon. As the day progressed, it became clear that an Israeli commando raid had taken place in a village in Lebanon’s Bekaa Valley. The objective had been to recover the body of Ron Arad, an Israeli navigator who vanished in Lebanon during the 1980s and was believed to have died in captivity after being held by Hezbollah or related groups.

Unfortunately, Arad’s body was not recovered. As the commandos retreated, they were reportedly discovered and came under fire from local Hezbollah fighters and armed villagers. To secure their safe extraction, the Air Force established a protective ring of fire to suppress the attackers. Several Lebanese were killed during the exchange. None of the Israeli troops were injured, and the force was able to reach its helicopters and return safely to Israel.

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A WAR ABROAD, A FAMILIAR DEBATE IN WASHINGTON

Debate in the United States over the U.S.-Israel war against Iran, and the commentary appearing in newspapers (and what were once newspapers but are now largely websites and other outlets) often seems disconnected from events on the ground. Some critics complain that the people of Iran have not taken to the streets despite the bombing, overlooking the fact that both President Trump and Prime Minister Netanyahu have urged them not to do so until the moment is right. Others argue that a war cannot be won with air power alone, disregarding the possibility that the strategy may ultimately depend on the Iranian people themselves rising up and seizing power in one form or another.

The most intense controversy, of course, centers on the president’s decision to act without explicit authorization from Congress. As someone who has spent much of his life studying the American presidency and its relationship with Congress, I can say that this is hardly a new argument. It dates back at least to the Vietnam War, and in some respects even earlier.

The United States has not formally declared war through Congress since 1942, and in the modern era such a declaration is unlikely. Since then, the question of how much authority the president holds as commander in chief, and how that power intersects with Congress’s constitutional role in declaring war, has remained the subject of continuous debate.

After the Vietnam War, Congress passed the War Powers Act, which limits how long a president can conduct military operations without congressional approval. Every president since then has argued that the law is unconstitutional, yet most have largely followed its provisions, including President Trump. The Act requires notifying Congress and begins a 60-day countdown. Therefore, the current dispute is hardly unprecedented. Yes, Trump may have challenged congressional authority, but in doing so, he is acting much like many presidents before him when it comes to questions of war powers.

Meanwhile, all of that debate feels distant from the reality here. We continue to live from day to day. The Air Force is striking targets in Iran as if each day might be the last of the campaign, because no one can be entirely sure what President Trump may decide to do next. At the same time, there are indications that plans exist to continue the attacks for another three or four weeks. For now, all we can do is wait and continue to hope for the best.