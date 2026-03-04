BREAKING NEWS [JUST IN] … Tonight, multiple reports indicate that thousands of Kurdish fighters have crossed from Iraq into Iran. Over the past several days, there have been growing suggestions that such a move was part of a broader plan aimed at undermining the Iranian government. In an interview I heard last week, the leader of one Kurdish faction said that her forces were prepared to enter Iran and assist in freeing the country from the rule of the Ayatollahs. Reports also suggest that the Kurdish operation may be receiving assistance from both the CIA and the Mossad.

Today marked the fifth day of the U.S.–Israeli war against Iran. The night was interrupted by a missile attack shortly after 1 a.m. We were able to return to sleep, but at 6 a.m. a pre-alert warning of another possible strike in our area sounded. We hurried out of bed and went downstairs to the lobby to remain close to the building’s bomb shelter.

In the end, the missiles did not reach our area, leaving many of us simply awake far earlier than planned. The rest of the family returned to bed. Milo, however, had other ideas. Within minutes I found myself walking him in the pale light of dawn, joined by a handful of other brave souls, early risers navigating the same uneasy morning.

Overall, the morning remained relatively quiet. It was not until early afternoon that repeated missile alerts began to sound. One warning, similar to the 6 a.m. alert, was eventually canceled for our area. A few minutes afterward, however, a missile attack did occur. In that instance, both Iran and Lebanon launched missiles simultaneously. Hezbollah fired rockets while Iran also launched a barrage, apparently in an effort to confuse Israel’s air-defense systems. The attempt did not succeed.

All of the rockets and missiles launched from Lebanon today were intercepted, as were those fired from Iran. In one incident, a missile carrying multiple warheads dispersed a number of explosive fragments that landed in the middle of a major highway. The fragments detonated, but fortunately no vehicles were present at the time, and no damage was reported.

The most notable shift today was Hezbollah’s apparent decision to commit fully to supporting Iran. The terror group fired twice toward central Israel and continued to target northern communities throughout the day with drones and short-range rockets. They also launched missiles toward the Haifa area. On my screens, I can see that Metula, the quiet town I visited just three weeks ago, though it now feels far longer, is coming under attack nearly every hour.

As I was writing this Tel Aviv Diary entry, earlier tonight, the warning sirens sounded once again, and we all headed back toward the shelter. Within minutes we were inside. One hopes it will be the last alert of the day, though that seems unlikely.

U.S. CENTCOM BRIEFING

U.S. Central Command announced in today’s briefing that 87% of Iran’s missile force has been destroyed. That figure may well be an exaggeration. However, there is no doubt that the volume of missiles launched toward Israel has declined sharply. Compared with the first day of the war, the number of missiles fired since Saturday has fallen by roughly 80%.

The Iranians are now launching considerably smaller barrages, typically one or two missiles at a time. While these attacks continue to disrupt daily life and trigger shelter warnings across wide areas, they rarely penetrate Israel’s air defense systems.

The contrast with last June’s war is striking. During the conflict last June, Iran launched massive barrages, sometimes approaching one hundred missiles at a time, in an effort to overwhelm Israel’s air defenses. The current pattern is very different.

HEZBOLLAH AND LEBANON

The question of how to deal with Hezbollah has now become a serious concern. Israel appears to have miscalculated in assuming that Hezbollah would avoid becoming fully involved in the conflict. That assessment has clearly proven incorrect.

Hezbollah is now actively engaged. In response, Israel has instructed residents of southern Lebanon south of the Litani River to evacuate. Plans are reportedly being prepared for at least a temporary occupation of that entire area. The objective would be to create a buffer that protects Israeli towns and villages along the border from ground infiltration, short-range rocket fire, and, perhaps most dangerously, anti-tank missiles, which can inflict significant damage and casualties.

Another open question is whether Israeli troops should return to the Beqaa Valley in eastern Lebanon, the heartland of Hezbollah and the area where much of its missile arsenal is believed to be concentrated. It remains unclear whether those capabilities can be fully neutralized through air operations alone, or whether a ground campaign would ultimately be required.

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Beyond the military dimension lies a broader political question: what, if anything, can be done to compel the Lebanese government to finally disarm Hezbollah. For now, these questions remain unresolved.

Today, two Israeli soldiers were wounded in southern Lebanon by an anti-tank missile. Unfortunately, as Israeli forces move deeper into Lebanese territory, it is likely that such casualties will increase. Israel has a long history of fighting in Lebanon, and regardless of how successful such an operation may prove to be, it will almost certainly come at a cost. I am confident that that effective military options exist. I am far less certain, however, that workable political solutions are available. Military action alone rarely resolves conflicts of this kind.

BACK TO IRAN

Meanwhile, both Israel and the United States have continued their strikes inside Iran. Israel has targeted symbols of the Iranian regime, along with military bases and, reportedly, police stations and other institutions used to maintain internal control. The United States, which appears to be flying at least as many sorties as Israel, has concentrated its attacks on air-defense systems, ballistic missile facilities, nuclear-related sites, and elements of the Iranian navy.

According to U.S. Central Command, Iran’s navy has been effectively neutralized. Centcom reported that 13 Iranian vessels have been sunk, including a frigate that had sailed into the Indian Ocean off the coast of Sri Lanka. That ship was reportedly destroyed by an American submarine using a torpedo, the first time the United States has used a torpedo to sink a vessel since the Second World War.

ISRAEL SHOOTS DOWN IRANIAN PLANE IN THE AIR

There was another first today as well: the first time since the 1980s that an Israeli aircraft shot down an enemy plane in aerial combat. The aircraft involved was an F-35, marking the first recorded instance of an F-35 downing another aircraft. The target was an older Iranian training jet that appears to have been heading on a bombing mission toward one of the nearby Arab states. For any Iranian pilot to take to the air while the skies are dominated by American and Israeli aircraft, whose technology and training far exceed their own, suggests a willingness to undertake what is effectively a suicide mission.

THE NEXT PHASE OF THE IRAN WAR

The Israeli Air Force is now entering a new phase of the campaign in Iran. During the first 100 hours, the IAF’s mission was to eliminate the essential targets identified at the outset of the operation, a goal the military says it has largely achieved. The focus is now shifting to the systematic dismantling of Iran’s industrial base tied to missile production, nuclear development, and other military capabilities. If Israel continues to operate at its current pace, much of the infrastructure supporting those programs could be severely degraded within a matter of weeks.

U.S. Central Command also announced that, with air superiority now firmly established over Iran, the tempo of operations is expected to increase. With control of the skies, American aircraft will be able to rely more heavily on conventional air-dropped bombs rather than the limited supply of long-range stand-off weapons used earlier in the campaign.

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In addition, the United States has received British approval to use the base at Diego Garcia for operations. This would allow the deployment of heavy bombers to the island, significantly expanding the scale and intensity of U.S. bombing operations against targets inside Iran.

THE NARRATIVE GAP IN AMERICAN COVERAGE OF IRAN

In my view, the American press remains problematic. Much of the reporting once again emphasizes the suffering of Iranians killed in the bombing, with far less attention given to the many Iranians who may quietly support strikes against the regime. NPR, for example, currently has a correspondent reporting from Tehran, though it is difficult to know how freely any journalist can speak under such conditions. In his recent reports, he suggested that only small groups of Iranians welcomed the death of Khamenei.

What often seems absent from much of the coverage is the broader context of how this situation began. Many people in the United States are either appear to have forgotten, or perhaps never fully understood, the sequence of events that brought matters to this point. In part, the chain of events leading to the current war began with President Trump’s tweet directed at the Iranian public, declaring, “Help is on the way,” a message framed as support for the Iranian people in their struggle against the regime.

UNCERTAIN WINDS IN U.S.–ISRAEL RELATIONS

Looking ahead, the future of Israel’s relationship with the United States appears increasingly uncertain. I was shocked and surprised to hear comments from Gavin Newsom, widely regarded as a moderate Democrat and a potential contender for the 2028 presidential election, describing Israel as a semi-apartheid state, arguing that it exercises excessive influence in the United States, and suggesting that American aid to Israel should be stopped.

If views of this kind are now emerging from figures considered part of the political center, it raises troubling questions about the direction of the debate in the years ahead. It may leave voters like me facing an uncomfortable choice between deeply unsatisfying alternatives.

SO, HOW LONG WILL THIS WAR LAST?

The question on everyone’s mind is how long this war will last. The current best assessment among individuals close to the Israeli government and military is that the war will continue for at least another ten days. Of course, with President Trump involved, circumstances can shift rapidly. For the moment, however, the prevailing expectation is that the fighting will continue for at least that period.

ECONOMY

Bank Leumi

Bank Leumi reported record financial results for 2025, becoming the second Israeli bank to publish its annual results and signaling what may be a strong year for the country’s banking sector. The bank posted a net profit of 10.3 billion shekels for 2025,