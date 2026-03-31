Our publication schedule over Chag- There will be a short podcast tomorrow afternoon. We plan to have a short update Thursday and Saturday night as well

Today got off to a rough start, and it has not improved. First, we were woken up at 5:00 a,m., when a missile pre-warning alert sounded for Tel Aviv. In the end, the missiles did not reach the city, and there was no need to head down to the shelter. But once awake, we were confronted with far worse news. We learned that overnight, four soldiers from the Nahal reconnaissance unit were killed in Lebanon. Four more families whose lives have been shattered. Four young men whose futures have been cut short.

Once again, the question must be asked: why? In an interview today, a reserve field officer, speaking from home and therefore able to speak freely as a civilian for the moment, offered a perspective. He pointed to two key differences between the fighting in Lebanon and in Gaza. First, the lack of immediate air support. In Gaza, air support was often available within minutes. But now, much of the Air Force is focused on operations against Iran. Second, the weather in Lebanon, with its mountainous terrain, is very problematic this time of year.

So once again, we must ask: Why open a front in Lebanon while already engaged in a direct confrontation with Iran—particularly at a time when operational conditions are far from ideal? The strain on resources is evident, air support is divided, and the terrain and seasonal conditions in Lebanon complicate ground operations. Under these circumstances, the timing of this escalation raises difficult and unavoidable questions.

FOUR SOLDIERS KILLED IN CLOSE COMBAT IN SOUTHERN LEBANON

The latest IDF soldiers to fall in Lebanon were: Cpt. Noam Madmoni (22), from Sderot; Staff Sgt. Ben Cohen (21), from Lehavim; Staff Sgt. Maxsim Entis (21), from Bat Yam; and Staff Sgt. Gilad Harel (21), from Modiin. They were killed in a direct close combat with Hezbollah in the southern Lebanese village of Beit Lif. Three additional soldiers were wounded in the clash.

IN THE NORTH

The north remained under sustained fire from Hezbollah rockets and drones all day today. Between 7:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. alone, more than 40 rockets were launched toward northern Israel.

A WAR WITHOUT A CLEAR END

Israel has now reached the 906th day since October 7, 2023. What was, for a time, seen as a series of separate, limited conflicts is increasingly understood as a single, prolonged war with no clear end in sight.

What is clear to many observers is that there is no coherent diplomatic strategy for ending the war in Lebanon. At the same time, the course of the war with Iran appears increasingly tied to decisions made in Washington. President Trump’s shifting timelines and objectives have only reinforced the sense that its end will come when he chooses to bring it to a close, rather than as a result of developments on the ground.

I wish I could offer a clearer update on the ongoing conflict with Iran, but there is little new information. From here in Tel Aviv, what we do know is limited. Aside from the 5:00 a.m. alert, two missiles were launched toward the Tel Aviv area this morning. One carried a cluster warhead that dispersed over multiple locations across greater Tel Aviv, including Bnei Brak, where eight people were wounded, among them an infant.

The United States and Israel continue to carry out strikes in Iran. Yesterday, the focus was on Isfahan. According to Israeli sources, the Israeli Air Force has now hit approximately 90% of its designated targets. What follows remains completely unclear.

Listening to President Trump today could be disorienting. He suggested the war could end without reopening the Strait of Hormuz, downplayed concerns about Iran’s uranium stockpiles by arguing they are buried too deep to access, and reiterated that the war could conclude very soon. At the same time, he warned that if Iran does not relinquish control of the strait, the United States would target its energy infrastructure.

Trump’s actual policy remains unclear, not that it has ever been clearly defined. However, it is evident that he is intent on bringing this war to a close. What that conclusion will look like, however, remains deeply uncertain, and may ultimately point to an unavoidable victory for Iran. At this stage, there is no clear sense of how this will end; it could be within days, or it could drag on for weeks.

DEATH PENALTY BILL DRAWS CONDEMNATION, FACES REVERSAL

Last night, I briefly mentioned the passage of the death penalty bill for terrorists. The move has since drawn widespread international condemnation.

Several points require clarification. First, what does the law actually stipulate? And second, it is important to note at the outset that, by most assessments, the law is unlikely to lead to any executions of any terrorists. The reason is that the bill was passed in a manner that appears to violate Knesset procedures, making it highly vulnerable to being struck down by the Supreme Court.

More fundamentally, the law raises serious legal concerns. Its provisions apply only to those who carry out killings “with the intent of severing the Jewish people’s connection to the land of Israel.” In other words, the law targets Arab perpetrators alone. On that basis, too, it is unlikely to withstand Supreme Court scrutiny.

We can set aside, for the moment, the broader debate over capital punishment. I oppose the death penalty in principle, particularly when carried out by the state. I understand the argument that prisoners are often released in exchanges, and that executions would eliminate that possibility. But that rationale does not justify abandoning our moral standards. Those standards matter, especially in times like these.

ANTISEMITISM

The Year Hate Went Mainstream

There is a phrase in the FOA’s (Fighting Online AntiSemitism) Annual Report that stopped me cold. The organization that tracks and fights online antisemitism titled its CEO’s letter “The Year Antisemitism Became Normal.” Not “the year antisemitism spiked.” Not “the year antisemitism surged.” Normal. As in, woven into the background noise of digital life, as routine as a weather forecast.

Living in Israel, you develop a particular sensitivity to this kind of language. We have watched, since October 7, 2023, as the boundaries of acceptable discourse shifted. First in small ways, then in ways that were impossible to ignore. The FOA report, covering the full year of 2025, puts hard data and documented cases behind what many of us felt viscerally.

The numbers alone are striking. FOA reported 35,700 antisemitic items across the five major social media platforms in 2025, achieving a 67% removal rate through its professional escalation channels, up from 53% the year before. That improvement is real and meaningful. But what those numbers also tell you is the sheer volume of hatred that exists out there, and that even with a best-in-class NGO fighting to remove it, a third of what they flag stays up. Individual users reporting the same content get it removed only 35% of the time. On X, that number drops to 18%.

The qualitative shift is, if anything, more alarming than the quantity. In 2024, content that explicitly incited violence represented 13% of all monitored antisemitic material. In 2025, it climbed to over 17%. That is nearly a one-third increase in a single year in the most dangerous category of hate speech, the kind that doesn’t just insult or demean but actively calls for harm.

What drove those numbers? The report documents ten major trigger events, and reading through them is a grim exercise. The June 12-Day War between Israel and Iran produced a wave of AI-generated deepfakes so realistic and so fast-moving that fact-checkers couldn’t keep up. Videos falsely showing Israeli cities and airports destroyed went viral within hours. The effect, the report notes, was not just to spread lies but to erode trust in authentic footage altogether—allowing antisemitic narratives to flourish under the claim that everything is fabricated. This is the sophisticated new frontier: not just volume-based hate, but the deliberate manipulation of what people believe is real.

The Washington murders of May 21 hit especially hard for those of us who knew that the two victims—Yaron Lischinsky and Sarah Milgrim, Israeli Embassy staffers—were real people with families, not abstractions. Within hours of their deaths outside the Capital Jewish Museum, social media lit up with posts praising their killer as a hero. The report documents that content, now removed. But it existed. It was shared. Thousands saw it.

Then there is the Bondi Beach attack on December 14, when two gunmen opened fire on a Hanukkah menorah lighting ceremony in Sydney, killing 16 people including children. It was the deadliest antisemitic attack in Australian history. Within hours, conspiracy theories claimed it was a Jewish false flag operation. Antisemitic misinformation on the monitored platforms jumped from 3% of tracked content in November to 7% in December. The massacre happened; the lies followed immediately, and the lies spread faster.

The Manchester synagogue attack on Yom Kippur, the holiest day of the Jewish year, followed the same terrible pattern. An ISIS-pledging attacker drove into worshippers and stabbed them, killing two. Online, within minutes, posts claimed the Jews had staged it themselves.

I have been covering Israeli affairs long enough to remember when this kind of conspiracy thinking was confined to the fringes. What the FOA data shows is that it is no longer fringe. It is mainstream. It arrives within minutes of any event involving Jews or Israel, it spreads across platforms built for mass engagement, and it reaches audiences in the millions before any fact-check can catch up.

The “Nova Now” plot, which FOA helped disrupt, is the most chilling case in the report. From late December 2025 through January 2026, FOA’s analysts monitoring X identified a white nationalist accelerationist cell explicitly planning a mass-casualty attack on Jewish families on April 1, 2026, the first night of Passover. They called it their blueprint. They discussed knives for close-range attacks. FOA compiled the evidence and handed it to the FBI’s Detroit Field Office, and the plot was disrupted 84 days before the planned execution. The Nova massacre, the one carried out at the music festival on October 7, 2023, was to be their model and their inspiration.

The fact that it was stopped matters enormously. So does the fact that it existed. FOA’s 500 volunteers, nearly half of them aged 18 to 30 and drawn from 27 countries, represent something genuinely important: a generation that grew up online and is now fighting back on that terrain with real skill. The organization’s partnerships with Israeli universities, from the Hebrew University and the Technion to Bar Ilan and Ben Gurion, reflect a recognition here that this is not a peripheral concern but a central one.

Looking toward 2026, FOA intends to expand its volunteer network to 600 and focus specifically on OSINT-based early warning, detecting incitement before it becomes violence. That is the right direction. Because the lesson of 2025, reading through this report, is that the line between online hate and real-world bloodshed is shorter than anyone comfortable with democratic norms would like to believe.

That is what makes “the year antisemitism became normal” such a devastating phrase. Normal means expected. Normal means absorbed. Normal means we have stopped being shocked.

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A WORTHWHILE READ

“The Scissors in Peter Beinart’s Hand: The Israel litmus test will tear the Democratic Party apart. Peter Beinart is cutting along the dotted line”, by Rabbi Steven Abraham.

TRANSPORTATION NEWS

Capacity Cut on Jerusalem Rail Line Raises Safety and Planning Questions

Israel’s heavily used high-speed rail line to Jerusalem is facing a new capacity cap that could reshape travel on one of the country’s most important public transport links. After eight years of operating without a formal passenger ceiling, police have decided to limit ridership on each train serving the Yitzhak Navon station to 1,200 passengers, down from roughly 2,000. The move, first reported by TheMarker, is being justified on safety grounds, with officials citing concerns that in the event of a fire inside the tunnels, emergency teams may not be able to evacuate passengers quickly enough.

The decision lands at a particularly sensitive moment for public transport. The Jerusalem line, which opened in 2018 and was fully connected to Tel Aviv in 2020, became a major success story, drawing travelers away from Highway 1 with fast service between the country’s two largest cities. Before the current war, trains during peak demand could approach full capacity on holidays, during major demonstrations, and around large sports and cultural events. Even in ordinary peak hours earlier this year, trains were carrying about 1,000 passengers. Under the new rules, riders may now need to reserve a place in advance through the rail app, by phone, or at the station, raising the risk that some travelers will simply return to private cars, worsening congestion rather than easing it.

Behind the immediate restriction lies a broader story of infrastructure, planning, and institutional failure. The Jerusalem station is one of the deepest rail stations in the world, built 80 meters underground as part of a NIS 7 billion project that included 11 kilometers of tunnels and 56 kilometers of double track. Emergency drills had been conducted over the years without triggering such a strict limit, but a March 2025 exercise simulating a tunnel fire was halted after what police described as unsatisfactory performance. Since then, emergency officials have pressed the issue more aggressively, especially over the danger of smoke inhalation if ventilation systems fail. Firefighting equipment has since been added in the tunnels, and a new fire station at Sha’ar HaGai is due to open this year.

Critics argue that the restriction addresses the symptom rather than the real problem. Instead of cutting capacity, they say Israel should increase frequency on the Jerusalem-Tel Aviv line, which still runs only twice an hour in each direction. That solution, however, has been constrained by the long-running bottleneck on the Ayalon corridor, where a fourth track has been repeatedly delayed and is now expected only in 2031. The dispute is already drawing political and public backlash, with Jerusalem Deputy Mayor Adir Schwartz and transit advocacy groups demanding that the cap be scrapped and service increased. For now, the limit is expected to apply during the Passover holiday period, with officials discussing whether it can be raised to around 1,400 passengers. But the episode has opened a much larger question: if Israel is struggling to manage safety and capacity on one deep rail line, what does that mean for the much larger underground transit projects still ahead?

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ISRAELTECH INTERVIEW

As part of our partnership with IsraelTech, here is this week’s interview: “The Shift from SaaS to Deep Tech in Israel Explained,” featuring Guy Navon of Discount Tech.

The Israeli tech ecosystem is evolving. In this conversation, Guy Navon, CEO of Discount-Tech, shares a detailed view of how the ecosystem is changing, from investment trends to the impact of AI on startups.

After years of growth driven by SaaS and cybersecurity, the focus is shifting toward deep tech, climate tech, food tech, and agritech. At the same time, more foreign investors are entering Israel, bringing larger rounds and new opportunities.

But there are also challenges. More startups are incorporating in the US, and the economics of building a company have changed. Speed alone is no longer enough. Founders now need to build sustainable business models from day one.

Guy also explains how banking, venture debt, and access to global investors play a role in helping startups grow and scale.

You can watch the entire interview here, or check out an excerpt below.

BUSINESS NEWS

Qodo

Qodo, an Israeli startup focused on AI-powered code testing and governance, has raised $70 million in a Series B round, bringing total funding since its founding to $120 million. The round was led by Qumra Capital, with participation from Maor Ventures, Phoenix Venture Partners, S Ventures, Square Peg, Susa Ventures, TLV Partners, Vine Ventures, and individual investors including Peter Welinder of OpenAI and Clara Shih of Meta. The company said the new funding follows a period of rapid growth as enterprises wrestle with how to maintain software quality while AI tools generate ever larger volumes of code.

Qodo’s platform is designed to help development teams review and validate code produced in the age of generative AI, where speed has increased sharply but confidence in reliability has not always kept pace. Its latest platform version uses advanced contextual understanding and multiple AI agents that draw on code history and prior pull-request decisions to provide developers with more precise, explainable feedback while reducing unnecessary noise. The company argues that as AI pushes billions of lines of code toward production each month, the bottleneck has shifted from writing software to making sure it meets organizational standards, architectural requirements, and acceptable risk thresholds.

Chief executive and co-founder Itamar Friedman said Qodo has moved beyond its initial base of startups and is now signing major enterprise customers, including NVIDIA, Walmart, and Box, while growing revenue tenfold over the past year. Founded in 2018 by Friedman and chief product officer Dedi Cardo, the company now employs 115 people across Israel, the United States, and Europe, and serves hundreds of customers including Red Hat, Intuit, Ford, and monday.com. Qodo said it plans to use the fresh capital to expand sales, continue building a strong Israeli development center, and further invest in its platform as demand rises for tools that can bring more control and trust to AI-assisted software development.

Linx Security

Linx Security, an Israeli cybersecurity startup focused on identity governance and administration, said it has raised $50 million in a Series B round led by Insight Partners, with participation from existing investors CyberStarts and Index Ventures. The financing brings total funding in the company to $83 million. Founded in 2023 by chief executive Israel Doanis and chief product officer Niv Goldenberg, both veterans of Israeli technology units with experience at companies such as Check Point and Microsoft, Linx is targeting one of the more complex corners of enterprise security: managing not only employee identities, but also the growing number of non-human identities created by services, scripts, bots, and AI agents.

The company argues that older identity-management systems were built for a much simpler era, when computing was more centralized and access reviews were largely manual. Today, organizations must track a far more dynamic web of permissions across SaaS applications and automated systems. Linx says its platform was designed for that newer environment, linking every identity — whether human or machine — to a clear organizational context and monitoring permissions continuously rather than through periodic checks. A central element of the offering is its “Autopilot” system, an autonomous AI agent that maps relationships between users and access rights and can take corrective action in real time. According to the company, that approach can reduce by as much as 90% the time security teams spend on identity management.

Linx is also making a broader bet on where cybersecurity risk is moving. While AI has improved tasks such as code scanning and vulnerability detection, the company contends that many cyber incidents begin not in code but in mismanaged identities, excessive permissions, and uncontrolled access. That argument appears to be resonating with customers. Linx says it now serves more than 60 organizations, employs about 100 people, and has increased revenue tenfold over the past year. The new funding is likely to give the company more room to expand as enterprises look for tools that can keep pace with the growing sprawl of both human and machine identities.

Voltify

Voltify, an Israeli startup founded by Dafna Loger and Alon Kessel, said it has raised $30 million in seed funding to develop a system for converting diesel locomotives to electric power, alongside charging and energy-storage infrastructure to support them. The round was led by venture capital firm Aleph and mining company Fortescue, with participation from Menomadin, Jimpact, The Dock, and additional investors including Yasmin Lukatz and Chemi Peres. The company said the funding will be used to launch a rail pilot program and establish a research and development center at a former rail operations site in Florida.

Voltify is targeting a stubborn problem in the freight rail market, where diesel locomotives still dominate in both the United States and Israel. Fully electrifying freight rail through overhead power lines would require enormous capital spending, while alternatives such as hydrogen remain expensive and not yet mature at scale. Voltify’s answer is a battery-based locomotive system paired with dedicated microgrids that can store and generate electricity, including through solar power, and then supply the high-output charging needed for rail operations. The company says these microgrids can draw power from the grid during cheaper off-peak hours, integrate local generation and storage, and even allow locomotives themselves to discharge electricity back into the system when economically attractive.

The company argues that the economics could be compelling. According to Voltify, electricity generated through its microgrid system could cost about $70 per megawatt hour, compared with roughly $180 to $230 per megawatt hour from burning diesel on the locomotive, leaving room both to recoup conversion and infrastructure costs and still offer customers energy savings of about 20%. Charging would take place through dedicated 3-megawatt stations or via pantograph systems that allow charging during slow movement, a feature aimed at freight operations such as bulk commodity loading and unloading. Voltify is also competing for a California grant that, if awarded, would support an additional pilot in battery-electric freight rail conversion.

Dimer Health

Dimer Health, an AI healthcare startup focused on managing patient care after hospital discharge, said it has raised $13.5 million in a Series A round as it looks to expand in the U.S. market. The round was led by Team8 and Bill Ackman’s Table Management, with participation from Silver Circle and TechAviv. The company had previously raised $6.5 million led by TechAviv, bringing total funding to $20 million. Dimer said the new capital will be used to grow its U.S. operations, hire staff, deepen its technology capabilities, and expand the clinical services it provides to patients after discharge.

The company is targeting one of the most costly gaps in the American healthcare system: the period immediately after a patient leaves the hospital. Dimer says many patients receive insufficient follow-up care during that critical window, contributing to high readmission rates and billions of dollars in avoidable annual costs. Its platform combines clinical teams with a dedicated AI system, called AiME, that analyzes medical history, medications, and underlying conditions in real time. Patients can ask questions and receive immediate personalized guidance, while the system flags early warning signs and escalates cases to human medical staff when needed. The company said its model begins working as soon as a patient is discharged, with a tailored care plan built within 24 to 48 hours.

Founded in 2023 by chief executive Caroline Hodge together with Israeli entrepreneurs Gideon Kazin and Sharig Reichert, Dimer now employs about 80 people and operates in 28 medical facilities across eight U.S. states, including hospitals, health systems, and insurers such as Emblem Health, Atlantic Health, Bergen New Bridge, and Morristown Medical Center. Hodge brings nearly 18 years of emergency medicine experience and has also faced post-discharge care challenges personally during her own battle with stage 3 cancer. Dimer said it has already supported thousands of patients and logged more than 11,000 clinical interactions, while reporting reductions in readmissions of up to 67% and an NPS above 90, suggesting strong early traction for its blend of AI automation and human clinical oversight.