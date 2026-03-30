MARCH 30, 2026: Budget Passed with Additional Ultra-Orthodox Funding; Soldier Killed in Lebanon; Missiles Strike Negev, Tel Aviv Area, and Haifa; Hezbollah Rocket Fire Continues in the North

The lead news story in Israel today was not the war with Iran, the fighting in Lebanon, or even the tragic death of another IDF soldier, all of which we will address shortly. Instead, the headline focused on the government’s overnight passage of the state budget, an expected outcome.

What made the budget’s passage a major news story was a last minute maneuver. Using a parliamentary gambit, the government added 800 million shekels in funding for the ultra-Orthodox schools, most of which do not teach core subjects such as math, English, or basic literacy.

Today’s conversations were framed by a stark contrast. While soldiers were fighting in Lebanon, and rockets continued to strike both the north and the south, the Knesset and the government were focused on directing additional funds to constituencies that do not share in the broader burden of service.

Critics argue that this reflects a deeper imbalance. Groups that reject the central role of the military are nonetheless receiving increased support, while the Prime Minister remains willing to accommodate their every request in order to preserve the coalition. A photograph of Shas party head Aryeh Deri, visibly satisfied by the coalition’s success, says it all.

DEATH PENALTY BILL RAISES LEGAL AND POLITICAL CONCERNS

Tonight, Netanyahu voted in favor of legislation mandating the death penalty for terrorists. The proposal raises a number of concerns beyond the broader debate over capital punishment itself. Opponents point to the limited avenues for appeal and to the law’s apparent selective application, as it reportedly applies only to Arabs, not to Jews, which is likely to invite legal challenges and potential intervention by the Supreme Court.

Even so, the measure carries clear political appeal. It reflects a central plank of Itamar Ben-Gvir’s platform, which has emphasized harsher punitive measures against Arab perpetrators—and this law is one of the ways he claims he will do it.

LIRON BEN TZION

Now, back to our current reality. Overnight, Sergeant Liron Ben Tzion (19) was killed when his tank was struck by anti-tank fire launched from a considerable distance in southern Lebanon. Hezbollah terrorists fired three anti-tank missiles at the tank. Two of the missiles were intercepted by the tank’s defensive systems, the third got through, penetrated the armor, killing Ben Tzion and seriously wounding the tank commander. Ben Tzion was the 931st soldier killed since October 7.

There were also reports that no government representative attended his funeral, nor that of Sgt. Moshe Yitzchak Katz (22) the night before. As I wrote last night, Israeli forces operating in southern Lebanon remain exposed to sustained rocket and missile fire. Under these conditions, further casualties are sadly likely.

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BACK IN TEL AVIV

For those of us living in the Tel Aviv area, the past couple of days have been unusual. Last night marked the second consecutive night without interruptions from Iranian missile fire—the first time this has happened since the war began. Since 2 p.m. on Saturday, there had been no missile attack on the city itself.

That lull did not hold. As this update was being edited, missiles were launched toward our area, sending us into the shelter for about 20 minutes. Thankfully, once again, no damage or injuries were reported. One missile was intercepted, and one missile landed in an open area.

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IN THE NORTH

The current operation of Israeli forces operating in Lebanon will not be able to stop the rocket fire, which has remained constant over the past two days across the northern front.

In one incident today, the Haifa area was targeted in a combined attack involving an Iranian missile and Hezbollah rockets. The Iranian missile was also intercepted, but debris fell near the oil refinery, sparking a fire. The blaze was brought under control and did not disrupt refinery operations.

IN THE SOUTH

The Iranians launched five missile strikes this morning and another in the afternoon, all directed toward the Negev. Following yesterday’s strike on a petrochemical facility, the apparent aim was to replicate that success. Today’s attacks, however, caused no damage and resulted in no casualties. As before, the future remains very uncertain.

PRESIDENT TRUMP’S LATEST REMARKS ON IRAN

President Trump opened the day with the following statement:

The United States of America is in serious discussions with A NEW, AND MORE REASONABLE, REGIME to end our Military Operations in Iran. Great progress has been made but, if for any reason a deal is not shortly reached, which it probably will be, and if the Hormuz Strait is not immediately “Open for Business,” we will conclude our lovely “stay” in Iran by blowing up and completely obliterating all of their Electric Generating Plants, Oil Wells and Kharg Island (and possibly all desalinization plants!), which we have purposefully not yet “touched.” This will be in retribution for our many soldiers, and others, that Iran has butchered and killed over the old Regime’s 47 year “Reign of Terror.” Thank you for your attention to this matter.

Later in the day, Trump told the New York Post to “wait and see” how the United States would respond to the Iranian strike on petroleum facilities in Haifa. What this signals remains unclear.

IRAN PROFITS AS WAR CONTINUES

I think it is important to recognize that Iran is also deriving significant financial benefit from the war. Yes, you heard me right, a lot of money, as oil exports have continued largely uninterrupted. By some estimates, shipments loaded yesterday alone were worth approximately $850 million, a pace that has been sustained in recent days. The United States has not moved to halt the flow. As a result, when the war ends, Iran is likely to have substantial resources available for rapid recovery and reconstruction. Under these conditions, it is difficult to see how the outcome will prove strategically favorable.

A DISCIPLINARY MOVE, A BROADER PROBLEM

IDF Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir has taken disciplinary action against the soldiers and the unit involved in the widely reported confrontation with CNN. The entire battalion has been temporarily removed from combat duty and returned to base for retraining focused on proper conduct. This incident is part of a broader pattern of concern within the army, though this particular unit has been linked to several such episodes in recent weeks.

The unit involved, Netzach Yehudah, is composed largely of soldiers from the national-religious and semi–ultra-Orthodox communities. They are not strictly ultra-Orthodox, and many of them live in Yehuda and Shomron (the West Bank).

The Chief of Staff’s decision drew criticism from the Israeli right-wing for his actions, where some argued that the soldiers had acted appropriately. Without delving into the details of soldiers’ conduct, which I believe were reprehensible, one thing is clear: by behaving and speaking this way toward CNN, they inflicted serious damage on Israel’s standing in the world.

ECONOMY

Bank of Israel

The Bank of Israel left its benchmark interest rate unchanged at 4% on Monday, a decision that underscored how deeply the war is now shaping economic policy. In its