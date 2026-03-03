Happy Purim to all those celebrating!

Today was the fourth day of the Iran–Israel–U.S. war, and it unfolded much like the third day. Iran again appeared unable to mount large-scale missile attacks. One barrage was launched around 12:30 a.m. last night, followed by another at approximately 10:00 a.m. this morning. Over the course of the day, two additional salvos were fired from Iran later in the day. In each instance, the launches were limited, consisting of one to three missiles.

Even so, each launch has been sufficient to send millions of Israelis into shelters across wide areas of the country. When interceptions occur high in the atmosphere, debris can fall over large swaths of territory, prompting precautionary alerts far beyond the intended target zone. As a result, even a small salvo can send large regions into shelters.

The prevailing assessment is that Iran is running short of operational missile launchers. President Trump said as much this afternoon. Israeli aircraft have repeatedly tracked and destroyed launch platforms shortly after they are used, in many cases rendering them effectively single-use assets.

The relative calm shifted abruptly at around 8:00 p.m. As we were finishing dinner, Channel 13’s military correspondent reported that Hezbollah had apparently launched rockets toward central Israel. We immediately jumped up from the table. Seconds later the sirens began to sound and Rockets fired from Lebanon allow for only about ninety seconds of warning before they strike. We hurried down the stairs and made it to the shelter. Moments later, a sharp boom echoed overhead, likely the sound of an interceptor being launched from a nearby battery.

CAUTIOUS STEPS TOWARD AIR TRAVEL RESUMPTION

Israel’s “rescue flights” bringing home Israelis stranded abroad were originally scheduled to begin next Sunday. Citing improved security conditions, authorities have moved the timetable up to tomorrow night. Under the revised plan, aircraft will be allowed to land at Ben Gurion, rapidly disembark passengers, and depart again without delay, minimizing the time planes remain on the ground.

For the time being, the flights will carry only inbound passengers. Outbound travel remains suspended, as boarding departing passengers and preparing an aircraft for takeoff requires significantly more time. It would also necessitate reopening the full departure process at Ben-Gurion Airport, including security screening and check-in procedures, which are far more complex and time-consuming than the streamlined arrangements for arriving passengers.

Of course, it only takes one missile to penetrate the defenses and strike a populated area, as happened in Beit Shemesh two days ago, with devastating consequences. Alternatively, a single missile hitting a strategic site could just as easily shift the entire equation.

Still, the general sense, based on the factors outlined above, including the depletion of launchers and Iran’s need to divide its fire across multiple fronts, is that the overall missile threat is diminishing. It has not disappeared, and it will not fully recede until the war ends or Iran exhausts its remaining launch capacity.

HEZBOLLAH REMAINS IN THE FRAY

What has shifted somewhat today is the pattern of activity from Hezbollah, who has been launching drones into Israel on a fairly constant basis. Most appear to have been intercepted, in the far north, although one reportedly reached as close as Haifa. There has also been sporadic rocket fire. In response, Israel has pushed somewhat deeper into Lebanon, establishing more forward offensive and defensive positions along the border area.

IRANIAN MISSILE ATTACKS ON ARAB NEIGHBORS

Iran has continued its strikes against neighboring Arab states. The objective appears to be to pressure those governments into urging Washington to bring the conflict to an end. Alternatively, it may reflect something less calculated; the actions of a wounded actor lashing out in multiple directions, hoping that sheer disruption will alter the strategic balance.

As of this evening, Israel time, Iranian forces have launched the following:

I believe this strategy of striking neighboring states in an effort to widen the conflict is already backfiring on Tehran. Many regional governments have been embarrassed by their inability to shield their own territory from Iranian attacks, and some are weighing responses of their own.

For now, however, most appear content to allow the United States and Israel to carry the primary military burden. Even if the Iranian regime ultimately endures, its relationships with many of these countries are unlikely to return to their previous footing.

IRAN’S ENERGY GAMBLE

Alongside their military actions, Iranian officials are seeking to exert pressure through global energy markets. They have threatened to close the Strait of Hormuz, though they have not followed through. The Iranians have also targeted oil terminals, contributing to a rise in oil prices, and have reportedly pressed Qatar to restrict natural gas exports. These actions have contributed to an uptick in energy prices.

Despite these moves, oil prices have risen by only about 25%, far below the surge many analysts initially anticipated. The relatively muted reaction reflects current market conditions. There is currently a surplus of oil on the global market, softening the immediate impact of disruptions. In addition, large quantities of oil are already at sea awaiting delivery, which further cushions the immediate effect.

Market expectations are that within two or three weeks the situation will begin to stabilize and supply flows will normalize. For now, while volatility remains elevated, the prevailing view is that the global energy system will adjust and that prices will gradually return to more customary levels.

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ISRAEL’S MULTI-PHASE WAR PLAN MOVES TO THE NEXT STAGE

There is growing discussion of efforts to organize an opposition movement inside Iran. How much of that activity is substantive and how much amounts to rhetoric is impossible to gauge at this stage. The answer will become clearer only as events unfold. The broader trajectory of the conflict remains uncertain, and the narrative continues to evolve each day.

From Israel’s perspective, however, operations have proceeded according to a structured plan: a multi-phase aerial campaign. The first phase, scheduled to last one hundred hours, concludes tomorrow morning. During that period, the Israeli Air Force was tasked with a specific mission set, targeting missile production facilities, related infrastructure, and those components of the nuclear program deemed operationally viable. The plan was closely coordinated with the United States.

If the war continues beyond the initial one hundred hours, preparations are already in place for the next phase. Further contingency plans extend beyond that. How far the conflict ultimately expands remains an open question.

Today, Israel reportedly targeted a clandestine meeting of Iran’s Council of Elders, said to have convened to consider a successor to Khamenei. Details remain limited, and the number of casualties has not been confirmed.

In addition, the Israeli military announced that it had destroyed a covert underground nuclear facility reportedly involved in developing a key component of an atomic weapon. According to the official statement, the site was completely destroyed.

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Israel Will Be Blamed

One of the central questions of this war will be how it began. Much of the American media has been dominated by headlines suggesting that Prime Minister Netanyahu pushed President Trump into launching the campaign, maneuvering him into a conflict he did not wish to enter. That narrative gained traction after remarks by Secretary of State Marco Rubio were circulated online in truncated form and, in many cases, stripped of context.

The widely shared excerpt featured Rubio stating that Washington knew Israel was preparing to strike and that Iran would likely retaliate against American targets, making it necessary for the United States to act preemptively. However, absent from most of those reports was Rubio’s broader explanation: that timing was critical because Iran’s accelerating missile production could soon render any effective strike impossible, thereby foreclosing the option of halting its nuclear program. From Rubio’s framing, Israel’s role centered on timing rather than pressure.

Truncating Rubio’s remarks strengthened the perception that Israel had orchestrated all the events that followed. However, at a White House press briefing this afternoon, President Trump explicitly rejected that narrative. “No, Israel did not push me,” Trump said. “If anything, I pushed them.”

Trump explained that his negotiating team had concluded Iran was not acting in good faith and was instead seeking to mislead the United States while preparing for a future confrontation. On that assessment, he determined that the time to act had arrived. Israel, Trump added, was prepared and joined the operation once he made the decision to proceed.

Those inclined to distrust Trump will dismiss his account. Those inclined to believe him will accept it. Regardless, Trump’s statement served two clear purposes. While it clearly protected his own ego, reinforcing his own authority over the decision to act, it also provided Israel with political cover by framing the move as his initiative rather than the product of Israeli pressure.

That said, if the war ends poorly, Israel is likely to bear a substantial share of the blame in American public discourse. If, however, the campaign achieves its stated objectives, whether through a government in Tehran that accepts American terms or through a more profound political shift, the narrative will shift accordingly. As the saying goes, “victory has a hundred fathers, but defeat is an orphan.” For Israel, much now depends on which outcome ultimately defines this moment.

ISRAELTECH INTERVIEW

As part of our ongoing partnership with IsraelTech, here’s this week’s featured interview:

“Why Most Security Teams Are Fighting the Wrong Battles,” with Sharon Isaaci, Tonic Security

Security teams are drowning in alerts. What if the real breach happens while you are busy fixing the wrong one? In this episode of IsraelTech, Yoel sits down with Sharon Isaaci, Co-Founder and CEO of Tonic Security, to discuss the growing gap between cyber detection and real risk reduction.

Sharon previously served as Chief Intelligence Officer and CISO of the IDF Home Front Command, where he was responsible for intelligence and information security during national emergencies. After transitioning to the private sector, he saw a recurring pattern: breaches often stemmed from vulnerabilities that were already detected but never addressed in time. Tonic Security was built to tackle that exact problem.

In this interview, Yoel and Sharon discuss:

Why most security findings are false positives

The challenge of prioritization in modern cybersecurity

How AI is changing exposure management

The tension between responsibility and authority inside security teams

Building a startup during wartime

Why resilience is essential for founders

You can watch the entire video here, or view an excerpt below.

BUSINESS

Sticklight

Israeli website-building company Elementor has officially launched Sticklight, a new AI-based generator for apps and websites, after opening the product to limited early access earlier this year. The move positions Elementor in the rapidly expanding “vibe coding” market, where users create digital products using natural language instructions, competing with tools such as Sweden’s Lovable and Israel’s BASE44, which was acquired by Wix for $80 million. CEO Yoni Luksenberg acknowledged that Elementor is entering the space later than some rivals but argued that the delay offers strategic advantages. “Others did the heavy lifting in educating the market,” he said, adding that Elementor has studied the shortcomings of existing products—particularly users’ desire to combine AI automation with manual design control rather than fine-tuning every visual detail through prompts alone.

Founded in 2015 by Luksenberg and CTO Ariel Klikstein, both self-taught and graduates of yeshivot in Bnei Brak, Elementor built its business on dissatisfaction with existing web-design tools. The company developed open-source, WordPress-based website builders with paid extensions and now competes with Webflow, Wix and Framer. Elementor has operated profitably in recent years and has not raised external capital since 2021. According to Luksenberg, the company is nearing an annual revenue run rate of $100 million and expects to surpass that threshold this year. Elementor employs approximately 340 people.

Sticklight was developed over more than six months within the company’s internal innovation unit, Elementor Labs, and will operate as a separate brand with its own dedicated team. Built from scratch and powered by large language models, the tool routes user commands to the most appropriate model to optimize costs. Luksenberg said the product is being financed entirely from company profits and leverages the technological assets accumulated over the past decade. He framed the launch as a strategic pivot from the “creator economy” that fueled Elementor’s early growth toward a broader software-creation economy, in which small businesses and independent professionals increasingly want to build custom applications rather than rely solely on spreadsheets or presentation tools. In response to the ongoing war, Elementor has opened Sticklight for free use by Israeli users.

Traceloop

Amid the ongoing war with Iran, U.S. enterprise software giant ServiceNow is pressing ahead with another acquisition in Israel, purchasing AI infrastructure startup Traceloop in a deal estimated at $60–80 million. The price range was disclosed in a blog post by Traceloop CEO Nir Gazit. The Israeli company, which has raised $6.1 million to date from Sorenson Capital, Ibex Investors, Samsung NEXT, Y Combinator and Grand Ventures, developed an advanced monitoring and evaluation layer designed specifically for products built on large language models. The deal marks ServiceNow’s third acquisition in recent months, following its $7.7 billion purchase of Armis Security and its acquisition of Pyramid Analytics for an undisclosed sum.

Founded by Gazit, formerly chief architect at Fiverr and a leader of ML engineering teams at Google, and CTO Gal Kleinman, who previously led data development teams at Fiverr, Traceloop emerged from the prestigious Y Combinator accelerator. The company’s platform provides developers with full visibility into how AI models operate in real-world conditions, allowing them to assess performance based on live usage rather than arbitrary benchmarks. In practice, Traceloop offers what executives describe as an “insurance policy” for AI builders—helping detect errors before they reach end users, reducing churn, and stabilizing production systems that might otherwise behave unpredictably.

Until recently, improving large-model performance relied heavily on iterative prompt engineering—often a trial-and-error process lacking the structured monitoring and validation tools common in traditional software development. That opacity has posed growing risks as AI systems move from experimentation into production environments. According to Aharon Rinberg, partner at Ibex Investors, ServiceNow’s acquisition reflects a strategic recognition of this inflection point. “The company reinvented the way teams monitor and validate AI-based systems,” he said, describing the deal as a classic case of a global technology leader identifying a turning point ahead of the broader market.

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Note: TODAY IN JEWISH HISTORY will return tomorrow.