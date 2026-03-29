The day began, once again, with the terrible news that no one wants to hear: hutar le’pirsum. This time, it was an American immigrant, a young man who had arrived in Israel only a year ago and had already chosen to serve on the front lines.

Sgt. Moshe Yitzchak Katz (22) grew up in New Haven, Connecticut. He was part of the local Chabad community and joined the Paratroopers Brigade’s 890th Battalion almost immediately after arriving in Israel. Katz followed in the footsteps of his older sister, who moved to Israel in 2020 after graduating from high school and also served as a combat soldier.

A significant number of troops were wounded over Shabbat in Lebanon. Once Israeli forces enter southern Lebanon, they become exposed targets, a reality well known from the years maintaining the security zone there.

Hezbollah has been firing roughly 200 rockets and drones a day. Only about a quarter cross into Israel; the majority are directed at Israeli forces operating inside southern Lebanon. At this point, it is not clear what we can accomplish. Israeli troops have advanced to near the Litani across multiple sectors—and now what?

BACK IN TEL AVIV

On a more positive note, at least for those of us in Tel Aviv, there have been no incoming missile alert sirens since yesterday afternoon. There were two advance missile pre-warnings of possible attacks, but no actual missiles were launched toward the city after 2:00 p.m. yesterday. That has not been the case in the south, where communities continue to face ongoing attacks.

IN THE NEGEV

In the Negev, there were two strikes that caused some damage. One hit a fertilizer plant outside Be’er Sheva—Adama, the company featured in Tel Aviv Diary about a year ago. The impact triggered secondary explosions and a fire that released toxic smoke across the area for several hours before it was contained. In a second attack, a soccer stadium in Be’er Sheva was damaged, along with several nearby buildings.

As I was writing this update entry, another missile was launched toward the south. Once a target proves vulnerable, Iran appears to continue to fire at it repeatedly, and that has been the pattern in the Negev. Throughout the day, missiles have been directed there again and again.

The overall pace remains roughly unchanged, averaging about ten missiles a day—sometimes fewer (8), sometimes more (12). That appears to be the number they are able to launch daily. Whether this reflects a limitation in capacity or a deliberate effort to conserve stockpiles for a prolonged campaign remains unclear.

IRANIAN STRIKE DESTROYS U.S. AWACS AIRCRAFT AT SAUDI AIRBASE

The Iranians also successfully struck an American airbase in Saudi Arabia, reportedly destroying an E-3 AWACS, an asset which costs roughly half a billion dollars to replace. American tanker aircrafts have also been reportedly damaged in course of this ongoing war.

ANOTHER SELF-INFLICTED CRISIS IN JERUSALEM

Israel continues to damage its own standing not only in terms of public perception, but also through its official conduct. Following the widely reported incident involving CNN I discussed yesterday, another episode has drawn international criticism.

Today, Police prevented the senior Catholic representative, Latin Patriarch Cardinal Pizzaballa, from reaching the Church of the Holy Sepulchre on Palm Sunday. The move was widely condemned around the world. It is difficult to understand how such a decision was made, and it raises serious questions about judgment at a sensitive moment.

Today’s Briefing

ANTI-WAR PROTEST DISPERSED UNDER QUESTIONABLE GROUNDS

Last night, police also violently dispersed an anti-war demonstration at Habima Theatre, citing Home Front Command restrictions on public gatherings. The justification, however, has been questioned. One of the country’s largest bomb shelters is located directly beneath the square, raising doubts about whether the restrictions were applied in this case with appropriate judgment.

U.S. FORCES BUILD UP AMID STRATEGIC UNCERTAINTY

The USS Tripoli, carrying approximately 3,500 Marines, has now arrived in the Middle East, joining additional U.S. forces already deployed in the region. Additional American paratroopers are reportedly en route. Whether these forces will ultimately be used remains unclear.

As usual, the medium term outlook remains utterly uncertain. It is completely unclear what Trump will decide, or whether the Iranians will engage on terms that lead to an agreement.

I am not optimistic, and I am not even sure what outcome to hope for. There is a real concern that this may come to be seen as one of the most consequential strategic miscalculations Israel has ever made. There remains a measure of hope, but the longer-term outlook is not encouraging.

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SURVIVAL THROUGH POLITICAL MASTERY

Tonight, the government is expected to pass its budget, securing Netanyahu’s position in office and removing any immediate threat to his completing his full four and a half year tenure in office. In the aftermath of October 7, few predicted that Netanyahu would manage to still remain in power. Yet he has, in part by ignoring every attempt to investigate the events surrounding that day.

Netanyahu continues to rely on a loyal political base that has stood by him throughout. There is little doubt that Netanyahu is one of the most skilled politicians of our time. Whether he can be regarded as a national leader of the same caliber remains a far more contested question.

BUSINESS

Sett

Israeli startup Sett, which builds an AI agent-based marketing platform for the gaming industry, has raised $30 million in a Series-B round led by Greenfield Partners, with participation from existing investors F2 and Bessemer. The new financing brings the company’s total funding to $57 million. The round also drew support from gaming industry heavyweight Ben Feder of Tirta Fund, the former CEO of Take-Two Interactive and a former president of Tencent’s gaming division.

Founded in 2023, Sett has already reached revenue in the tens of millions of dollars and is said to be growing rapidly. Its customer list includes major gaming companies such as Zynga, Playtika, and Papaya. The company began by using AI agents to help mobile game makers create data-driven marketing content and interactive advertisements, tackling one of the industry’s biggest cost centers: user acquisition. Marketing teams often need to produce hundreds of playable ads and thousands of video ads each month, a process that can take weeks when done manually.

Sett now says it is expanding beyond ad creation toward a broader end-to-end user acquisition platform designed to automate the entire player growth process faster and more efficiently than traditional teams. The company says its system can cut production times from weeks to hours while saving customers millions to tens of millions of dollars a year, depending on scale. Founded by CEO Amit Carmi and CTO Yoni Blumenfeld, both veterans of Unit 8200, Sett employs about 50 people and plans to use the new funding to speed product development and support global expansion, with an eye toward eventually moving into fintech, apps, and e-commerce by the end of 2026.

Conntour

Israeli AI startup Conntour has raised $7 million in Seed funding to develop its platform for real-time video intelligence analysis, in a round led by General Catalyst with participation from Y Combinator, SV Angel, Liquid 2 Ventures, and other investors. The Tel Aviv-based company is trying to change how security teams use surveillance systems by allowing operators to search video feeds in natural language rather than relying on preset categories or pre-programmed rules.

Founded in 2024 by computer vision specialists Matan Goldner and Tomer Kola, Conntour says its system can identify people, objects, and situations from open-ended queries such as a person passing a bag to another person or a suspect wearing a specific shirt. The company, which employs 14 people, emerged in part from the founders’ reserve service after October 7, when they worked with IDF field observers and saw the limits of conventional surveillance tools. Conntour also took part in the first cycle of Palantir’s Startup Fellowship program.

The company says its platform can operate both in real time, flagging potential threats as they happen, and retrospectively, allowing investigators to sift through large archives of footage far more quickly than manual review allows. Conntour says the technology is already being used in homeland security operations in Singapore, underscoring its ambitions in markets such as border control, critical infrastructure, and major public venues. If its claims hold up in practice, the platform could significantly reduce the manpower, time, and cost required to monitor large camera networks while cutting down on false alarms and missed incidents.

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UVision

Israeli defense company UVision, the maker of loitering attack drones, is moving toward a Nasdaq listing and, in the process, owner Aharon Frenkel is in talks to bring several major Israeli institutional investors into the company at a valuation reportedly ranging from $2.5 billion to $3.5 billion. According to the report, the discussions are with Clal Insurance, Migdal Insurance, Meitav, and Mor Pension and Provident Funds, with the goal of selling roughly 5% of the company ahead of an IPO. To make the deal more attractive, Frenkel is said to be offering a protection mechanism under which investors would receive options if the eventual Nasdaq offering comes in at a lower valuation than the one agreed now.

The effort appears designed to establish a benchmark value before the public offering, which Frenkel reportedly hopes can take place within about a year and at a higher price. Some institutions are said to be pushing for an entry valuation closer to $2.5 billion, while others appear willing to go higher, helped in part by UVision’s growing profile and by comparisons to other Israeli defense technology firms. A major factor is the company’s October 2025 agreement, signed with U.S. firm Mistral for the U.S. Army, worth $982 million over five years. UVision has also hosted meetings and site visits for institutional representatives at its headquarters and plant in Emek Hefer as it tries to build support for the transaction.

UVision has grown over the past decade into a significant global player in loitering munitions, centered on its HERO family of systems, which combine elements of drones and guided missiles. These platforms can remain over a target area, gather visual intelligence in real time, and then strike precisely once a target is identified, while in some cases retaining the ability to abort the mission and recover the aircraft for reuse.

The wars that have unfolded since 2022, including in Ukraine, and more recently involving Iran, Lebanon, and Gaza, have sharply increased global demand for attack drones and counter-drone systems alike. In that environment, it is not hard to see why investors are taking a close look at a company whose products sit squarely in one of the fastest-growing segments of the defense market.

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TODAY IN JEWISH HISTORY

Birth of Isaac Mayer Wise

Isaac Mayer Wise was born on March 29, 1819, in Steingrub in Bohemia, in what is today the Czech Republic. He was the son of Löbl Doktor and Regina Weiss. He attended various traditional Jewish schools in Bohemia, studied at the Universities of Prague and Vienna, and was ordained a rabbi in 1842. After receiving ordination, Wise accepted his first rabbinical position in Radnitz, Bohemia. In May 1844 he married Theresa Bloch, a former student, with whom he would have ten children.

Attending a rabbinical conference in Frankfurt in 1845, Wise encountered Abraham Geiger, Samuel Adler, Zacharias Frankel, and David Einhorn, all of whom questioned many aspects of traditional Judaism and laid the intellectual basis for the Reform movement. Believing the United States offered an environment where Jews would be receptive to a modernized faith, Wise decided to emigrate to America. With his wife and young daughters, he began a sixty-three-day voyage in May 1846, arriving in New York on July 23.

Albany and Early Reforms … In October 1846, Wise was appointed rabbi of Congregation Beth-El of Albany, New York. His congregation became the first American synagogue to introduce several significant changes: counting women in the minyan, allowing men and women to sit together in family pews, eliminating the bar mitzvah and replacing it with a confirmation ceremony open to both boys and girls, and establishing a mixed-sex choir. In 1850, Wise made a public declaration that he did not believe in the coming of the Messiah. His eight years in Albany were marked by ongoing conflict between reformers and more traditionally minded congregants, and he later described this period as the crucible in which he conceived many of his later projects.

Cincinnati and National Institution-Building … In 1854, Wise accepted the pulpit of Bene Yeshurun in Cincinnati, a post he retained for the rest of his life. From Cincinnati, he launched an ambitious program to build national institutions for American Reform Judaism. That same year he founded a weekly newspaper, The Israelite, later renamed The American Israelite, which he used to advocate for religious modernization and through which he published novels, plays, and theological writings over several decades. He also published a revised prayer book, Minhag America, intended to serve as a unified liturgy for American congregations.

In 1873, Wise founded the Union of American Hebrew Congregations, convening delegates from 34 Reform congregations in Cincinnati to create a national coordinating body for synagogues and standardized practices. He was elected its first president. Two years later, on October 3, 1875, the Hebrew Union College opened its doors in Cincinnati as the first permanent rabbinical seminary in America. Wise served as its inaugural president until his death in 1900. The college graduated its first class of rabbis in 1883.

At the banquet celebrating that first graduating class, an event that became known as the “Trefa Banquet,” a number of non-kosher foods were served. Wise was most likely not responsible for the menu, but his refusal to condemn it, and his broader criticism of what he called “kitchen Judaism,” contributed to the schism that produced Conservative Judaism as a separate movement from Reform.

In November 1885, Wise presided at a conference in Pittsburgh that produced the Pittsburgh Platform, a formal statement of Reform principles. The platform characterized the Bible as reflecting the primitive ideas of its own age and called for the rejection of laws considered ritual rather than moral in nature, including the kosher dietary and ritual purity laws. In 1889, Wise organized the Central Conference of American Rabbis and served as its first president. In 1894, when the Union Prayer Book was published by the Central Conference, Wise voluntarily retired the Minhag America from his own congregation.

Views on Zionism … Wise was a consistent and vocal opponent of Zionism. He believed it was the mission of Jews to serve and transform the countries in which they lived rather than to establish a separate Jewish state in Palestine. He held this position throughout his career, viewing the universal mission of Judaism as incompatible with Jewish political nationalism.

Death and Legacy … Isaac Mayer Wise died on March 26, 1900, in Cincinnati, three days before what would have been his eighty-first birthday. At the time of his death, the institutions he had built had been shaped significantly by more radical reformers within the movement. Ten thousand people attended his funeral in Cincinnati. The three institutions Wise created: the Union of American Hebrew Congregations (today the Union for Reform Judaism), the Hebrew Union College, and the Central Conference of American Rabbis, remain the central organizational, educational, and rabbinical bodies of Reform Judaism in the United States to the present day.