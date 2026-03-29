Tel Aviv Diary

Tel Aviv Diary

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Jaroslav Skřivánek's avatar
Jaroslav Skřivánek
1d

Steingrub (now Lomnička) is a village, part of the town of Plesná in the Cheb District of the Karlovy Vary Region in Czech Republik.

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John
2d

The war will only be over when Iran agrees to end it - yes, very likely but still an option for Iran.

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