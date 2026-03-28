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Our Next ZOOM BRIEFING will take place on Sunday, March 29th

6 PM Israel Time • 4 PM GB • 11AM EST • 8 AM PST

Invitations will go out on Sunday morning

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Here’s a brief Saturday night update. It has been another 48 hours of war here in Israel. While much remains unchanged, there have been some variations in the pattern of attacks.

On Thursday night, we had a missile attack that began at 1:45 a.m. By the time the “all clear” was issued, the clocks had already sprung forward to 3:00 a.m. Friday itself was relatively quiet. Many people slept well into the early afternoon. I was at my usual café when a missile pre-warning sounded, forcing me to leave my coffee unfinished and run home as another attack from Iran began.

The rest of the day remained calm until shortly before midnight, when two missiles carrying cluster warheads struck Tel Aviv. One of the missiles dispersed its payload over a wide area upon impact. One warhead landed roughly eight or nine blocks from our home, at the same location where a missile struck on the first night of the war.

Tragically, a 52-year-old man was killed. He had been hired by the city of Tel Aviv to help secure the damaged building from the previous attack. Cluster bomblets are particularly dangerous to anyone caught outside, while those inside buildings are generally protected.

Additional bomblets landed several blocks from the site of the fatal strike. In total, ten impact sites were recorded across the Tel Aviv area. One caused significant damage to a building, but no further casualties were reported.

We did not get much sleep this morning either. Another missile attack came at around 5:30 a.m. After that, I decided the day had effectively begun and went out with Milo.

By the afternoon, I tried to catch up on the sleep lost overnight with my usual Saturday nap. Just as I was about to fall asleep, another missile pre-warning sounded. This time, the missiles ultimately headed southward.

Moments later, just as I was drifting off again, the alarm began to wail once more. This time, two missiles were launched from Iran, one toward Tel Aviv and the other toward Jerusalem. The missile heading toward Jerusalem struck a settlement outside Beit Shemesh in one of the more serious incidents in that area, leaving twelve people wounded.

The most troubling development of the day came in the morning, when the Houthis in Yemen decided to enter the conflict. They fired a ballistic missile, which was intercepted. Shortly afterward, it was reported that a Houthi cruise missile had been fired toward Eilat; it too was brought down. Tonight they sent a drone to attack Eilat, it was intercepted. Until now, Houthi involvement has been more of a persistent nuisance, with most of their missiles intercepted. Even so, it represents the opening of yet another front.

It is also worth recalling that at the outset of their previous round of involvement (throughout the entire war), two Houthi missiles penetrated Israel’s air defenses and struck their targets. That may have reflected a lack of preparedness at the time. Today, the system is better positioned to respond. Even so, their renewed involvement will require the continued expenditure of interceptors.

LEBANON & THE NORTHERN FRONT

Israel’s northern front remains under sustained fire from Hezbollah in Lebanon. In Nahariya, another person was seriously wounded. Across the northern Galilee, attacks continued on and off all day. Several soldiers were also seriously wounded in southern Lebanon. As forces advance, they inevitably become exposed targets for Hezbollah.

At this stage, it is unclear whether there is any meaningful diplomatic movement on the Lebanese front, or how this conflict is likely to end. In Israel, there is a growing sense that the threat from Hezbollah must be resolved “once and for all.” Of course, no one has clearly defined what “finishing it once and for all” actually means. Hamas has not been eliminated, and at this point, there is little reason to believe Hezbollah will be.

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IRAN AND WHERE WE STAND

Israel continues its strikes inside Iran, targeting a range of industrial facilities. Yesterday, a major steel plant was hit. Iranian officials have argued that such attacks violate understandings reached with President Trump not to target energy infrastructure. It is not entirely clear, however, how a steel facility fits within that category.

On the broader question of President Trump’s intentions, much remains a matter of speculation.

One of the evening news programs tonight captured the situation succinctly: “Today, four weeks after the war began with a tremendous tactical success, Israel is struggling to translate that into any sort of strategic outcome that would end the war.” That is the reflects the reality of our lives at the moment.

CRISIS IGNORED; WARNINGS MOUNT

The issue of violent settlers continues to be featured in the news, but it has yet to prompt the level of reflection, or the policy changes, that the situation demands. My friend and frequent Tel Aviv Diary podcast guest, Dan Perry, wrote an excellent article regarding this deeply disturbing topic in The Forward, titled: “The moral degradation of Israel’s far-right is even worse than you think.”

A report widely covered online by CNN underscores the depth of the problem. In it, Israeli soldiers echo settler ideology, talk of revenge after targeting Palestinians and detaining CNN crew in the West Bank.

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TODAY IN JEWISH HISTORY

Birth of Dov Frohman, Inventor of the EPROM and Founder of Intel Israel

Dov Frohman was born on March 28, 1939, in Amsterdam, five months before the outbreak of World War II. His parents, Abraham and Feijga Frohman, were Polish Jews who had emigrated to the Netherlands in the early 1930s to escape rising antisemitism in Poland. In 1942, after the German invasion of the Low Countries and as the Nazi grip on Holland’s Jewish community tightened, his parents gave their child to acquaintances in the Dutch resistance, who placed him with the Van Tilborghs, an orthodox Christian farming family in the village of Sprang-Capelle in the north of Brabant. His parents did not survive the war.

Located by relatives in Israel after the war, Frohman spent several years in orphanages for Jewish children whose parents had perished before emigrating to Israel in 1949, following the founding of the Jewish state. Adopted by relatives, Frohman grew up in Tel Aviv, served in the Israeli army, and in 1959 enrolled at the Technion, Israel’s Institute of Technology, to study electrical engineering.

After graduating from the Technion in 1963, Frohman traveled to the United States to pursue graduate studies at the University of California, Berkeley. After receiving his master’s degree in 1965, he took a position in the R&D laboratories of Fairchild Semiconductor. In 1969, after completing his Ph.D., he followed former Fairchild managers Gordon Moore, Robert Noyce, and Andrew Grove to Intel Corporation, which they had founded the previous year.

The Invention of the EPROM … In the fall of 1969, Intel was experiencing reliability problems with its 1101 static random-access memory, the first mass-produced chip to use metal-oxide semiconductor technology. Frohman was asked to investigate. Frohman discovered that in certain circumstances the silicon dioxide insulators in the 1101 were absorbing electrons from the metal components and holding an electrical charge, which was interfering with the device’s function. He determined that if he could induce and control the silicon dioxide’s ability to hold an electrical charge, he could create a chip that could be programmed electrically, retain its information without a continuous power supply, and be erased through exposure to ultraviolet light.

Before Frohman’s invention, memory chips were either “volatile,” meaning they would lose their contents when power was cut, or “read only,” meaning they were stable without power but could only be encoded at the factory in an expensive and time-consuming process. Frohman’s EPROM combined both concepts, providing nonvolatile erasable memory.

Frohman debuted his prototype EPROM in February 1971 at the Solid-State Circuits Conference in Philadelphia, where his paper was voted the best at the conference. EPROM’s combination of programmability and stability reduced design time for new chip prototypes from days or weeks to hours. Intel cofounder Gordon Moore called the invention “as important in the development of the microcomputer industry as the microprocessor itself.” Today’s electronic devices, including cell phones, digital cameras, and computers, all rely on forms of nonvolatile memory that descend from Frohman’s invention.

Ghana and Return to Israel … In 1972, Frohman spent a year as a visiting professor at the University of Science and Technology in Kumasi, Ghana. He returned to Intel in 1973 with a long-term vision to return to Israel and create a center of high-technology research there. In 1974, he helped Intel establish a small chip design center in Haifa. This was Intel’s first facility outside the United States. He simultaneously joined the School of Applied Science and Technology at Hebrew University of Jerusalem as an associate professor of applied physics, serving as director of the school from 1975 to 1980.

Building Intel Israel … In 1985, after negotiations with the Israeli government, Intel opened its first semiconductor fabrication plant outside the United States in Jerusalem, and Frohman left Hebrew University to become general manager of Intel Israel.

In 1991, during the First Gulf War, when Iraq attacked Israel with Scud missiles, Frohman kept Intel Israel open despite recommendations from the Israeli Civil Defense authority that all non-essential businesses should close. As a result, Intel Israel was one of the few businesses, and the only manufacturing business, in the country to remain open throughout the war. Frohman subsequently wrote about the experience in the Harvard Business Review.

In 1995, he led Intel’s effort to establish a second semiconductor fabrication plant in Kiryat Gat in the south of Israel on the edge of the Negev Desert. Intel Israel developed the company’s Centrino mobile computing technology, became headquarters for Intel’s global R&D in wireless technology, and grew into a major center for chip manufacturing.

A second Kiryat Gat fab opened in 2008, representing a $3.5 billion investment and employing seven thousand people. In 2007, Intel Israel’s exports totaled $1.4 billion, representing roughly 8.5 percent of the total exports of Israel’s electronics and information industry. Frohman retired from Intel in 2001.

Awards and Recognition … In 1982, Frohman received the IEEE Jack Morton Award for meritorious achievement in solid-state devices. In 1991, the Israeli government awarded him the Israel Prize for exact sciences in engineering. In 2008, he received the IEEE’s Edison Medal. In 2009, he was inducted into the National Inventors Hall of Fame, and in 2018 he was named a Fellow of the Computer History Museum. In 2008, he published Leadership the Hard Way (co-written with Robert Howard, Jossey-Bass).