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Our Next ZOOM BRIEFING will take place on Sunday, March 29th

6 PM Israel Time • 4 PM GB • 11AM EST • 8 AM PST

Invitations will go out on Sunday morning

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Today was a difficult day in Israel. It began with the horrible announcement no one wanted to hear: “Hutar l’pirsum,” meaning, “it is now permitted to publish,” the formal notice used to release the name of a fallen soldier after the family has been informed. The soldier was Staff Sergeant Ori Greenberg (21), from Petah Tikva, was killed in southern Lebanon during a firefight with Hezbollah.

Tragically, Ori Greenberg is was not the last. Tonight, it was announced that Sergeant Aviaad Elchanan Volansky (21), of Jerusalem, was killed this afternoon in southern Lebanon by an anti-tank missile. Four other soldiers were wounded.

REVISITING A COSTLY POLICY

We appear to be moving toward a re-creation of the security zone Israel maintained in southern Lebanon until 2000—a policy that ultimately proved to be a disastrous, costly policy, claiming many lives, without delivering lasting security to northern Israel.

Yet there is little indication that any of these lessons have been fully absorbed. The idea may sound straightforward: advance to the Litani River, push Hezbollah back, and establish control. But Israel has pursued this approach before—been there, done that—and it did not work. Moreover, there is little evidence to suggest it would yield a different outcome now.

AN ARMY NEAR ITS LIMITS, AND A GOVERNMENT THAT IGNORES THEM

At last night’s security cabinet meeting, IDF Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir reportedly warned that the army is stretched beyond its limits, on the verge of collapse. It is facing a growing manpower shortage and is struggling to meet its operational demands. The current trajectory, he indicated, is not sustainable.

After two and a half years of continued combat, there is broad agreement among both reservists and mandatory service soldiers that change is a must. IDF Service terms may need to be extended, and additional measures considered to expand the pool of available personnel. Of course, this would necessarily include bringing the ultra-Orthodox into the draft.

The response of the political establishment was swift, but its focus was narrow. Much of the attention centered on the issue of drafting the ultra-Orthodox, which is indeed a significant matter—and one I support. However, it is not the real core issue.

The more fundamental problem is a deeper understanding of limits. Israel is a small country with finite resources—financial, human, and institutional. Yet for the past three years, the government has acted as though those constraints simply do not exist. The coalition has operated as if the country can sustain any effort, at any scale, indefinitely. Netanyahu has spoken of Israel as a regional, even global, power. But a nation of ten million cannot realistically sustain that posture.

When a population of 10 million confronts an adversary of 90 million—even with American assistance, time becomes a critical factor. A prolonged conflict only magnifies the imbalance. At some point, the arithmetic becomes unavoidable.

Furthermore, none of the opposition leaders have addressed this broader issue. They have also largely remained focused on the question of drafting the ultra-Orthodox. Few have been willing to challenge the current military operations, in part because they continue to enjoy broad public support. Doing so would also require confronting difficult realities, including the strain on Israel’s international standing, its relationship with the United States, and its economic capacity to sustain a prolonged effort.

The public is largely unaware of these underlying, strategic issues. While many feel the impact personally, in their daily lives, 59% of the population supports continuing the war, and only 29% believe it should be brought to an end. Over the past 20 years, the Israeli public has been conditioned to view Iran as an existential threat. That perception has only deepened since October 7, when Israel failed to anticipate the enemy onslaught.

As a result, many Israelis now believe the threat posed by Iran and its proxies must be confronted before it grows great enough to destroy us. That reasoning is understandable. The question, however, is whether current strategies can succeed. Serious doubts remain about that—and about what the future may hold.

HEZBOLLAH AND THE NORTH

This has been a particularly intense day of rocket and missile fire. Over the past 24 hours, Hezbollah has launched more than 400 rockets and drones at Israel, the highest daily total recorded to date.

One of the rockets struck the coastal town of Nahariya, where warning times are often no more than 20 seconds. One person, Uri Peretz, was killed after failing to reach shelter in time, and another person was critically wounded. Several others had less critical injuries.

BACK IN TEL AVIV

Hezbollah also fired six heavy rockets at the Tel Aviv metropolitan area in the middle of the night, at 1:00 a.m . Our area was not hit, but we could hear the sirens in the distance, followed by the interceptions that brought down all six rockets before they could cause any damage. Thankfully, the rest of the night was quiet, but that certainly has not been the case during today.

We received the first missile pre-warning of the day at 6:54 a.m. this morning. By 7:00 p.m., there had been seven alerts in total, five of which involved actual incoming attacks in our area. In only one instance were there injuries, with a few people lightly wounded in the suburbs of Tel Aviv.

At times, the intervals between attacks were minimal, to say the least. We would return to the apartment, barely sit down, and another warning would sound minutes later. At this rate, any notion of a return to normal life—whether children going back to school or the airport resuming regular operations—feels increasingly out of reach.

HOLDING THE LINE, WITHOUT ADEQUATE SHELTER

Netanyahu’s statement last night that every effort should be made to keep residents in their towns has been met with considerable criticism. In principle, the idea is understandable. In practice, it is untenable without providing the level of protection these communities require and deserve. After more than a decade of insufficient investment in civilian defenses, it is unrealistic to expect residents to remain in place while under sustained fire in areas where adequate protective spaces are lacking.

For many, leaving is not a viable option. Most do not have the financial means to relocate, even temporarily, to safer, quieter areas elsewhere in the country. Yet the government has so far declined to allocate the funds that would make such relocation possible. The consequences are particularly disconcerting in cases involving the elderly and for residents with disabilities.

NO RELIEF IN SIGHT FOR BUSINESSES

There is also, once again, growing outcry from private-sector businesses that are receiving no immediate government support. While compensation may arrive at the end of April or in May, that does nothing to meet current obligations today.

The government has yet to pass legislation that would provide timely assistance. Instead, its attention has been directed elsewhere, including to politically significant measures such as legislation introducing the death penalty for terrorists.

THE WAR’S UNCERTAIN TRAJECTORY

The central question of the day is whether the war may soon come to an end—that is, whether Trump will secure a ceasefire or some form of agreement with Iran. At this stage, there is no clear answer. Trump’s statements have been consistently inconsistent, often shifting within minutes, leaving the situation up in the air.

No one is prepared to make a confident assessment of where the war is heading. As I have written before, a ceasefire could emerge as early as this weekend, or the conflict could continue for weeks. This evening we received a hint that Trump is certainly looking to make a deal. He issued the following statement on Truth Social:

As per Iranian Government request, please let this statement serve to represent that I am pausing the period of Energy Plant destruction by 10 Days to Monday, April 6, 2026, at 8 P.M., Eastern Time. Talks are ongoing and, despite erroneous statements to the contrary by the Fake News Media, and others, they are going very well. Thank you for your attention to this matter! President DONALD J. TRUMP

If I had to bet, I would bet that Trump will reach an agreement in the next few days that brings the war to an end. He will declare victory, and Netanyahu will declare victory as well. Their supporters will believe them; the rest of us, less so.

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SCIENCE NEWS

New Research Uncovers a Hidden Prehistoric Landscape in the Golan

For years, Rujm el-Hiri in the Golan Heights stood in the public imagination as a solitary mystery, a basalt monument so unusual that it was often called “Israel’s Stonehenge.” Now new research led by Ben-Gurion University of the Negev suggests that image was incomplete. According to a study published last week in PLOS One, the famous stone circles are not an isolated oddity at all, but the most prominent example of a much broader prehistoric landscape that has remained largely hidden until now.

Using high-resolution satellite imagery, remote sensing, and environmental analysis, the research team identified at least 28 additional large stone circles in the surrounding region. Many of them had gone undocumented for thousands of years, obscured by terrain, vegetation, and the sheer difficulty of surveying such a wide area by conventional means. The result is a major shift in how archaeologists may need to understand one of the country’s best-known ancient sites. Instead of viewing Rujm el-Hiri as a singular monument, the new findings place it within a regional architectural tradition tied to the social and economic life of the proto-historic Levant.

The newly identified sites share notable similarities. They are large circular structures, often more than 50 meters in diameter, built from local basalt fieldstones and frequently incorporating inner walls or partitions. Just as important is where they are located: many sit near seasonal water sources and within what appear to have been ancient agricultural and pastoral networks. That has led researchers to suggest these circles may have served multiple roles, including ritual gathering places, territorial markers, or seasonal assembly sites for herding communities moving across the Golan Heights.

Dr. Michal Birkenfeld of Ben-Gurion University said the combination of satellite imagery and geophysical context reveals Rujm el-Hiri as “the most impressive and magnificent example of a regional phenomenon,” rather than a structure standing apart from its surroundings. In that sense, the discovery is not only about adding 28 more sites to the archaeological map. It is about changing the map itself—showing that the monumental landscape of the ancient Golan was denser, more organized, and more interconnected than previously understood.

The study also points to the growing role of technology in Israeli archaeology. Remote sensing, surface geophysics, and landscape analysis are allowing researchers to detect patterns that earlier generations could easily miss, especially in places where access is limited or where features blend into the natural terrain. As Prof. Lev Appelbaum noted, the land still holds many archaeological secrets, and new tools are making it possible to uncover them without turning every discovery into a traditional excavation first.

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BUSINESS NEWS

Notch

Israeli startup Notch has raised $30 million in a Series-A round as it pushes deeper into the fast-growing market for AI agents in heavily regulated industries. The round was led by Headline, with participation from Illuminate, Jibe Ventures, Lightspeed Venture Partners, and the investment arm of The Phoenix. The financing brings the company’s total funding to $45 million and marks another sign of investor appetite for enterprise AI platforms aimed at sectors such as insurance, financial services, telecom, and healthcare.

Notch was founded in 2021 by CEO Rafael Broshi, CPO Elul Yaakobi, and CTO Yuval Peled, but the company did not begin in its current form. It was originally launched as an insurance startup in the United States focused on digital products such as social media accounts. According to Broshi, the turning point came when the founders realized that the internal customer-service product they had built for their own operation represented a much larger opportunity than the insurance business itself. They shut down the original insurance activity, repurposed that internal tool, and turned it into the basis for a new company. Today, Notch employs 50 people across development centers in Israel and the United States.

The company’s platform uses AI agents to automate end-to-end workflows for organizations that operate under heavy regulation, handling both customer-facing and internal processes. It supports interactions across phone calls, WhatsApp, text messages, email, and chatbots, while helping companies manage service requests, collect documents, process claims and underwriting submissions, and answer complex questions about long case files and policies in natural language. Broshi said the new funding will be used primarily to expand in the American market, where Notch already has several major financial-sector customers. The bet is that large financial institutions, long slow to change, are now beginning to adopt AI-driven customer experience systems at scale, creating an opening for companies that combine technical capabilities with deep industry expertise.

Stark Power

Stark Power, the energy company founded by former senior executives from Nofar Energy and Enlight, has raised NIS 430 million from institutional investors, just two days after announcing its first major acquisition in the United States. The company raised NIS 140 million through the issuance of 18.6 million shares at NIS 7.5 per share, and also granted 10 million options at no cost, exercisable at the same price through early October. In addition, investors received 21.5 million options exercisable at NIS 10 per share through October 1, 2029, which could generate another NIS 215 million for the company if fully exercised.

The capital raise appears aimed primarily at financing the acquisition disclosed earlier this week: the purchase of a U.S. company involved in developing land for data centers, in a deal valued at $50 million. Among the institutions participating in the offering were Alpha Fund, Harel, Phoenix, Mor Gemel, Noked Fund, and Arkin Capital. Alpha is expected to hold 9% of the company’s shares, with the investment led on its behalf by Eric Halevy. The deal gives Stark Power fresh financial backing as it moves quickly to establish itself in the fast-growing intersection of energy infrastructure and digital demand.

Stark Power entered the public market through a merger into the stock exchange shell A.A.A.M.A.S.H. and was founded by a group of well-known figures from Israel’s renewable energy sector. The team includes former Nofar Energy CEOs Nadav Tene and Shachar Gershon, along with Tzafrir Yoeli, one of Enlight’s founders, Michael Avidan, former CEO of Enlight USA, and Yosef Levkovitz, who previously served as vice president for corporate finance, mergers, and acquisitions at Enlight. With experienced leadership, institutional support, and an early push into the U.S. data center market, the company is signaling ambitions well beyond a standard local energy play.

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TODAY IN JEWISH HISTORY

Israel Signs Peace Treaty with Egypt

The road to a peace agreement between Israel and Egypt was long. It started with the visit of Sadat to Jerusalem in 1977. But reaching a full peace agreement took time and effort. Most of the major issues between the two countries were resolved at a conference at Camp David that lasted 13 days between September 5th and 17th, 1978. Attending the conference were President Carter, Sadat, and Prime Minister Begin, along with their top advisors.

The conference was contentious, and if not for the perseverance of President Carter would no doubt have failed. One of the major sticking points was the unwillingness of Prime Minister Begin to remove Israeli settlements from Sinai and his fear of tying the agreement to the Palestinian issue. In the course of the conference, President Carter had taken the participants on a tour of the Gettysburg battlefield. Finally, on the last day of the conference agreement was reached. It was not a complete peace agreement but a framework agreement. That agreement had four main elements:

Complete Israeli withdrawal from Sinai.

Demilitarization of most of Sinai.

UN peacekeepers to ensure freedom of navigation.

Full normalization of relations between Israel and Egypt.

As a condition for removal of the settlements, Begin had stipulated that the Knesset would have to approve, which it did.

Turning the agreement in principle into an actual peace agreement proved more challenging than expected. It took five months of negotiations to reach a final deal. Those negotiations were handled on the Israeli side by Defense Minister Ezer Weizmann and Foreign Minister Moshe Dayan. The final agreement was only reached after President Carter visited both Jerusalem and Cairo to work out the final details. The peace agreement included a separate memorandum between the United States and Israel.

The signing ceremony took place on the North Lawn of the White House on March 26, 1979, before a crowd of some 2,000 dignitaries. It was a moment of extraordinary historic weight — two nations that had fought four wars in thirty years now sat together under a clear spring sky in Washington to formalize their peace.

Carter spoke first, capturing the scale of the moment. “During the past 30 years, Israel and Egypt have waged war. But for the past 16 months, these same two great nations have waged peace,” he declared, calling Begin and Sadat leaders who would “loom large in the history of nations.”

Sadat, visibly moved, praised Carter as “the man who performed the miracle.” Begin, ever the orator, closed with words that seemed to carry the weight of Jewish history behind them: “No more wars, no more bloodshed. Peace unto you. Shalom, Salaam, forever.”

After the documents were signed, Carter, Sadat, and Begin clasped hands together on the White House lawn, an image that flashed around the world. The only discordant note came from Begin, who expressed his hope for the “reunification” of Jerusalem, a remark that briefly cast a shadow over an otherwise jubilant occasion. Carter himself tempered the euphoria with a note of realism: “We must not minimize the obstacles which still lie ahead.”

Carter was right to do so. The Arab world reacted with fury. Egypt was suspended from the Arab League, and Sadat paid the ultimate price. He was assassinated by Egyptian Islamic extremists on October 6, 1981. Yet the peace held, and holds to this day.