Today marked the 29th day of the war. Much of the attention has focused on the question of what will come of Trump’s new ceasefire plan. Ask 10 people, including so-called experts, and you are likely to get 11 different opinions.

A few points are evident. President Trump appears to be seeking an exit strategy, wary of an open-ended war without a clear path to a conclusion. He had expected a short campaign; that has not materialized.

At the same time, any off-ramp must allow him to present the outcome as a victory. Trump needs to show that he won because he always wins wars. President Trump offered Iran a set of 15 terms, broadly similar to those in place before the war, terms the Iranians had previously rejected.

Logically, a country that has been so heavily battered and lacks the ability to respond in any meaningful capacity might be expected to accept even stringent terms to bring the conflict to an end. Yet Iran’s leadership does not appear to see the situation that way. Its leadership seems to believe it now holds the upper hand, pointing to developments such as the closure of the Strait of Hormuz and the resulting spike in oil prices.

In an interesting recent column, Bret Stephens argues that, despite widespread criticism, the situation may be less dire than it appears, particularly with respect to energy markets, and that the war has been more successful than many have acknowledged.

The problem for Trump is that Iran shows little inclination to cooperate. While Iranian leaders seems to recognize the President’s urgency to bring the conflict to a close, they believe Iran is negotiating from a position of strength. From that perspective, survival alone may be sufficient, and so far, it has managed to do so.

Iran is launching, on average, about 10 missiles a day at Israel. The damage has been relatively limited, and casualties, fortunately, have been few. Even so, the impact has been significant: the country’s main airport has been largely shut down, schools remain closed, and daily life has been fundamentally disrupted.

Most here hope for a resolution, but there is also concern that President Trump may be too eager to secure one. While he has laid out clear conditions, they appear to serve more as an opening position than a fixed set of demands. What he may ultimately be willing to accept remains uncertain.

The decision to send JD Vance as a lead negotiator has only added to that uncertainty. Vance has little experience in international diplomacy or in conducting complex negotiations at a national level. If talks proceed, there is strong skepticism that they will yield a deal that is favorable for Israel.

Previously, I maintained that the only strategic justification for a full-fledged attack against Iran would be if it leads to regime change. That outcome remains possible, but if it does not materialize, the decision may come to be seen as one of the most significant strategic miscalculations in recent memory—perhaps ever. They have further reinforced Iran’s incentive to retaliate against Israel and possibly race to build the bomb. Furthermore, after more than two years of fighting in Gaza, American public opinion has shifted markedly away from Israel. A plan was needed to rebuild that support, but this war is further straining relations between Israel and the American people.

There is growing concern in Israel that the United States and Iran might agree to a one-month ceasefire. A potential one-month ceasefire would likely result in an end to the war, on terms less favorable to Israel. It’s difficult to envision Trump resuming the war once a ceasefire is in place.

At this time, both the Americans and Israelis have intensified their operations, increasing the pace of strikes inside Iran. Israel, which had been conducting two waves of attacks per day over the past week or two, is now carrying out three, pushing pilots to their limits. The objective is to strike every remaining high-value target. According to Israeli assessments, the number of targets hit has already reached roughly three times the level destroyed during the 12-day campaign last June.

J STREET, THE WAR, AND THE LIMITS OF CRITICISM

A war-related issue emerged over a public dispute involving Professor Chuck Freilich, a former deputy national security adviser in Israel, who appeared on the Tel Aviv Diary podcast about three months ago. In a recent op-ed, Freilich criticized J Street for opposing the war with Iran.

Today, Nadav Tamir, J Street Israel’s new executive director, and Ilan Goldenberg, the organization’s senior vice president and chief policy officer, responded with an op-ed piece in Haaretz, arguing that American Jews have the right to hold independent views and that it is possible to support Israel while criticizing specific policies of the Israeli government. I definitely agree with that position.

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While I do not believe it was J Street’s responsibility to vocally support Israel in this war; it could simply have remained silent. This was not a moral question of the kind raised by issues such as Palestinian rights or other controversial topics, which I believe are important. This is a war against the IRGC, a tyrannical regime that seeks Israel’s destruction.

Whether the decision to take action against Iran was wise, or well timed, remains a matter of serious debate. As many of you know, I often have my own criticisms as an Israeli of our government’s actions. But these are not necessarily the kinds of issues that require an organization like J Street to take a position. The stakes are not the same. Those weighing in from abroad are not the ones who would face the direct consequences of a missile strike on Tel Aviv.

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I believe American Jews and American Jewish organizations have the right to speak out when they view the actions of the Israeli government as immoral, or criticize U.S. or Israeli policy in the context of this war. However, I do not believe it is the role of an organization that defines itself as Zionist to take an institutional position on policy matters such as this war.

JEWISH TERROR IN THE WEST BACK: FUNDING WITHOUT ENFORCEMENT

There are indications that the Trump administration has urged Netanyahu to take action against Jewish extremism in the West Bank. In response, reports suggest that 60 million shekels have been allocated for a program aimed at addressing the issue among youth.

However, there is no lack of programs. Those engaged in violence should be arrested and prosecuted. The issue is straightforward, yet the government has shown little willingness to act decisively. Instead, Netanyahu can point to the allocation of funds as evidence of action, without addressing the underlying problem.

There is now finally a noticeable increase in discussion on Israeli news channels and in the broader press about how to address the issue. There is also, at last, a growing recognition of the damage it is causing to Israel’s international standing, particularly in the United States.

BACK IN TEL AVIV

Today brought additional rounds of missile fire. In the morning, two successive barrages were directed at the Tel Aviv area. The city had a relatively quiet night, aside from a single pre-warning alert that did not correspond to an actual launch. The rest of the day was calm in Tel Aviv, but not in the north. There, communities have faced near-hourly rocket fire, with more than 150 rockets launched so far today.

IN THE NORTH

There can be little doubt that no meaningful preparations were made to protect the civilian population in the north ahead of the war. Many residents have been pleading for governmental allocations to relocate temporarily to safer areas elsewhere in the country. To date, the government has not designated funding for such measures.

In the absence of state support, some local authorities have secured limited resources to send their residents for brief periods of respite in quieter areas of the country, such as Jerusalem. Prime Minister Netanyahu met today with municipal leaders via Zoom, urging them to ensure their residents remain in place. Netanyahu instructed his assistant chief of staff, to examine ways to address the challenges facing these border communities. For now, however, that has been the extent of the government’s response.

Keep in mind, that the decision to open a front in the north was ours. Yet no comprehensive plan was put in place for the civilian population living there. Of course, the consequences extend beyond security concerns to the broader economic impact of the war. Business owners throughout the country are deeply feeling the strain.

In conversations across my neighborhood, shopkeepers and restaurateurs describe the same reality: sharply reduced activity and growing uncertainty. Today, I spoke to the owner of my favorite falafel stand, a very successful, long-time establishment, usually crowded with customers. When I asked how things were going, his answer was blunt: “Shit, Not good.” That was his view.

Typically, there is a long line when I go there. Today, there was none; I was served immediately. No clear plan has been presented for how he will receive compensation. While a framework exists that may eventually provide relief (likely in four to six months) his bills are due now.