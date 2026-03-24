Yesterday felt almost too good to be true. As the evening went on, it was hard to believe that more than 12 hours had passed in Tel Aviv without a single siren or warning. That changed at 1 a.m., when the first pre-warning of an incoming missile attack was issued. The strike ultimately came close to Tel Aviv, though there were no sirens in our part of the city.

A few hours later, at 4:30 a.m., we were awakened by another round of missile alerts. We headed to the bomb shelter, exchanged weary greetings with our sleepy neighbors, and waited until the danger passed before returning to sleep.

I woke again shortly after 7:00 a.m., still in bed, when another warning sounded. We rushed down to the bomb shelter, once again. This time, as we closed the heavy steel door, we could hear a series of explosions in the distance.

Multiple warheads landed in various locations in Tel Aviv. The largest struck to the north of us, near the Yarkon River. It hit a street in front of a house, exploding with enough force to demolish the front of the building and destroy a car nearby. Fortunately, residents were all in shelters, and no injuries were reported in the attack.

There were repeated attacks across different parts of the country throughout the day. Many missile launches from Iran appear to have failed early in the launch process, with the rockets never coming close to reaching Israel. Even so, there were missile attacks in both the south and the north, with multiple launches directed toward the south.

Tonight at 8:30 p.m., another missile attack struck the Tel Aviv area. As a result, nine people in Bnei Brak were wounded.

BEDUOIN COMMUNITY, UNPROTECTED AND UNDER FIRE

In one incident, fragments from a missile landed in a Bedouin village south of Be’er Sheva, seriously injuring a man who is a doctor at Soroka Medical Center. He is currently receiving treatment for his injuries. Two others were less seriously wounded.

A central issue for these Bedouin communities, many of whose villages are not formally recognized by the state, is the lack of adequate protection against missile attacks. Residents have been pleading for permission to build their own protective structures. When they attempt to do so, they are often told the structures are illegal. This situation many find difficult to understand.

IN THE NORTH

More concerning than today’s missile launches from Iran is the near-continuous shelling from Lebanon. The attacks have targeted both the Haifa area and communities along the front line in the eastern and western Galilee.

Late this afternoon, a young woman, Nuriel Dubin (27), was killed by a Hezbollah rocket at an intersection near Rosh Pina. She had exited her car and lay on the ground, in accordance with Home Front Command guidance, but was nonetheless struck and killed. Two others were wounded in the same attack. The shelling in the north continues at a relentless pace.

IN LEBANON

It’s not at all clear what our strategy is. The defense minister and others have spoken of advancing to the Litani River and holding the territory until a satisfactory agreement is reached. The difficulty with this approach is that rocket fire is originating from areas north of the Litani.

Securing territory up to the river will not, in itself, stop the launches, which remain the primary threat at present. The earlier concern about a ground incursion by Hezbollah fighters into Israel, exceedingly prominent before October 7, 2023, has, for now, largely receded.

The Lebanese government today declared the Iranian ambassador persona non grata and ordered him to leave the country immediately. Iran’s response was swift: a missile was fired toward Beirut.

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IN WASHINGTON

The central question in Israel throughout the day has been the status of President Trump’s negotiations with Iran. The Pakistani government confirmed today that talks are expected to take place there at the end of the week. The Israeli government was caught off guard, and Prime Minister Netanyahu held a series of meetings to consider the implications.

Of course, there is a longstanding dynamic in such negotiations: when one side appears overly eager to reach an agreement, the other tends to harden its terms. At the moment, Iranian officials are speaking as though they hold the upper hand and can determine the outcome of the deal, an approach that President Trump is unlikely to accept.

At the same time, there is little doubt that Trump wants an agreement. He may be prepared to accept terms that fall short of fully addressing Israel’s concerns, provided they allow him to step back from the conflict and present the outcome as a success, claiming he’s a winner. Numerous open questions remain, and the coming days are likely to be decisive.

A CONTROVERSIAL LAW PASSES, UNDER COVER OF DARKNESS

While all of this was happening, the Knesset met in the middle of the night—not to take up legislation to assist businesses or others harmed by the war. Instead, under cover of darkness, it passed a law expanding the authority of rabbinic courts to adjudicate certain civil matters.

The move is both controversial and problematic, particularly for women, who in some cases may now be compelled to conduct divorce-related financial proceedings within the rabbinic system. These courts are composed entirely of male judges and have long been criticized for rulings that disadvantage women.

The timing has raised broader political questions. The legislation is widely seen as a concession by Netanyahu to ultra-Orthodox parties, following the government’s inability, at least for now, to pass a law exempting their constituents from military service. Critics argue that such measures reflect Netanyahu’s prioritization of his own political survival over the country’s needs at a time of war.

DAY 25: THE WAR IN NUMBERS

Midday update:

So far, approximately 460 missiles have been fired at Israel from Iran. Most of them (around 80%, according to the IDF) crossed into Israeli territory. Some fell in open areas, while at least 42 penetrated the air defenses and struck populated locations:

8 unitary-warhead missiles carrying 100–500 kilograms, struck Tel Aviv, Beit Shemesh, Jerusalem, Beersheba, Zarzir, Dimona, and Arad.

An additional 34 cluster-munition missiles impacted across approximately 180 sites.

ECONOMY

Bank of Israel Annual Report 2025

A Summary: The Economy and Economic Policy in 2025

The Israeli economy in 2025 operated under the continued shadow of the war that erupted on October 7, 2023, though its intensity declined notably toward year’s end. The report, signed by Governor Prof. Amir Yaron and submitted to the government and Knesset Finance Committee on March 23, 2026, notes that despite the prolonged conflict, the economy demonstrated resilience and improved performance relative to 2024. GDP grew by 2.9%, accelerating sharply from just 1% the previous year. Business sector GDP, which had contracted in 2024, expanded by 3.2%. Inflation came in at 2.6%, falling within the Bank’s 1–3% target range and below the prior year’s rate. The unemployment rate remained very low, the risk premium declined to near pre-war levels, and capital markets posted particularly strong returns.

The primary constraint on faster growth was a labor supply shortage, driven mainly by the extensive reserve duty call-ups and the absence of Palestinian workers. This tight labor market, combined with high fiscal spending, pushed wages in the business sector up rapidly and contributed to robust import growth. Residential construction investment grew quickly, with housing starts at especially high levels, though construction activity had not yet fully returned to pre-war levels. Exports grew after contracting in 2024, though it remains unclear whether goods exports have achieved a broad-based recovery. On the financial side, credit to the business sector expanded substantially, including large corporate bond issuances, and rising equity prices reflected improving confidence in the economy.

Monetary policy was held steady for most of the year at 4.5%, as the Monetary Committee navigated inflation that ran above the upper bound of the target for much of the period, alongside significant geopolitical uncertainty and supply-side constraints. The Committee judged that faster rate cuts in these conditions would have done little to boost growth while meaningfully worsening inflation.

In November, following the ceasefire agreement and a moderation of inflation expectations, the rate was cut to 4.25%, and a further cut to 4.0% followed in January 2026 amid shekel appreciation and signs of easing labor market tightness. Shekel strength was itself supported by the declining risk premium, driven by military developments and fiscal restraint, and by global dollar weakness.

On the fiscal side, the 2025 budget deficit came in at 4.7% of GDP, lower than in 2024, despite similar defense spending levels. The improvement reflected some NIS 1.5% of GDP in tax measures enacted in the 2025 budget, along with spending restraints including a temporary public sector wage freeze. These steps strengthened market confidence in Israel’s fiscal credibility, particularly given that they were taken under ongoing uncertainty. The public debt-to-GDP ratio rose modestly to 68.5%, far above pre-war levels, and the structural deficit remains above what is needed to reduce that ratio. The decision to expand the defense budget following the later outbreak of “Operation Lion’s Roar” in late February 2026 (which began after the period covered by the report) with only minimal offsetting fiscal measures will likely push debt higher again in 2026, the fourth consecutive year of increase.

Looking ahead, the Governor emphasizes that while pre-war macroeconomic assets low debt, high foreign exchange reserves, a current account surplus, and a sound financial system—have underpinned resilience, these alone are insufficient for the challenges ahead. The war’s prolonged fiscal costs, sustained high defense spending, and the rising burden of military service compound deeper structural challenges: low labor productivity, insufficient investment in human capital and physical infrastructure, and low labor force participation among Arab women and ultra-Orthodox men.

The rapid development of artificial intelligence demands strategic national preparation, including major investment in infrastructure and human capital adaptation. The Governor calls on the government to develop a comprehensive strategic plan to address these challenges, restore transparent and orderly budget processes, set credible fiscal targets, and consider whether additional revenue increases will be needed to fund the necessary public investments.

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ISRAELTECH INTERVIEW

As part of our partnership with IsraelTech, here’s this week interview: “From No Network to VC Partner: How Ariel Sterman of Bessemer Venture Partners Thinks About Startups.”

Most people think venture capital is about spotting big ideas. It’s not. In this conversation with Ariel Sterman, Partner at Bessemer Venture Partners, the focus shifts to something much more practical. How founders actually think, how quickly they can adapt when things don’t work, and why the ability to iterate matters more than having a perfect vision from day one.

Ariel and Yoel also get into a bigger question: Is Israel actually behind in AI, or is it just playing a different role in the ecosystem? From mentorship and early-stage decision making to vertical AI and where things are heading next, this is a grounded look at how top investors evaluate companies before anyone else is paying attention.

You can watch the entire interview here or check out the excerpt below.

BUSINESS

ProteanTecs

Haifa-based ProteanTecs, which develops monitoring technology for the health and performance of advanced chips, said on March 4 that it has received a strategic investment from TGVP, the U.S. venture capital arm of Japan’s TOPPAN Group. The company said the new financing brings its total funding to more than $250 million and is expected to support its continued global expansion across artificial intelligence, cloud infrastructure, automotive, communications, and consumer electronics.

The investment comes as ProteanTecs deepens its presence in Japan, a market it has been steadily building out through the opening of a local office and the appointment of Noritaka Kojima to lead its operations in the country. The company said the relationship with TOPPAN is not limited to capital alone. The two sides are also exploring future collaboration opportunities around solutions for the advanced semiconductor market, an area of growing importance as chipmakers face mounting pressure to improve performance, reliability, and efficiency.

For ProteanTecs, the deal strengthens its foothold in Asia at a moment when the semiconductor industry is looking for better tools to provide visibility into increasingly complex systems. The company’s focus on monitoring and predictive insights positions it in a part of the market that has become more important as AI workloads, advanced packaging, and next-generation chip architectures place greater demands on performance optimization.

The TOPPAN-backed investment also gives ProteanTecs added industrial support as it seeks to scale internationally from its base in Haifa. For Israel’s technology sector, the move is another sign that despite a difficult period, global strategic investors continue to look to local semiconductor and deep-tech companies for technologies tied to the next generation of computing infrastructure.

Solorum Holdings

Solorum Holdings, a rising player in Israel’s defense industry, said it has signed a non-binding memorandum of understanding to acquire 100% of a defense company in what would be its first strategic acquisition since completing its merger in September 2024. The move marks an important step in the company’s effort to broaden its capabilities and accelerate growth in a market increasingly focused on integrated, next-generation defense systems.

The target company develops, manufactures, and integrates combined hardware and software solutions for air, land, and naval platforms. Solorum said those capabilities are expected to complement its existing expertise in electro-mechanical systems and electro-optical products built around QCL, or quantum cascade laser, technology. Management believes the acquisition could create operational synergies that would significantly speed development of its next generation of laser-based systems. Chief Executive Matan Rabin said the deal fits squarely within the company’s growth and profitability strategy, strengthening both development and manufacturing while expanding the range of solutions it can offer defense customers.

The structure of the transaction combines cash and shares, a sign that the sellers are being asked to participate in the future upside of the merged business. Under the memorandum, Solorum would pay NIS 3.2 million upfront, including NIS 2.1 million in cash and NIS 1.1 million in Solorum shares, with an additional earn-out payment of roughly NIS 2 million tied to performance targets over 24 months. While the company being acquired generated about NIS 6 million in revenue over the past two years, the more notable figure may be its order backlog, which stood at about NIS 15 million as of March 19, 2026, for delivery over the next 18 months. The acquired business is also projected to grow by about 50% annually in both 2026 and 2027.

For Solorum, which is controlled by M&M Capital and already operates four manufacturing plants in Israel with roughly 150 employees, the acquisition would deepen its position as a supplier of critical systems to major Israeli defense programs across the sea, land, and air domains. If completed after due diligence and a binding agreement, the deal would move the company closer to offering end-to-end solutions, from prototype development through complex mission-system software integration. At a time when the battlefield is becoming more digital, software-defined, and increasingly shaped by directed-energy technologies, Solorum is positioning itself as a broader national defense technology platform rather than only a component manufacturer.

Stark Power

Stark Power, the new U.S. infrastructure venture founded by former senior executives from Nofar Energy and Enlight, has signed a non-binding memorandum of understanding to acquire a data center development company for about $50 million. The market responded quickly: shares of A.A.A.M.A., the Tel Aviv-listed shell company into which Stark Power is currently merging, jumped roughly 25% on the news. Founded by former Nofar co-CEOs Shahar Gershon and Nadav Tenne, together with Enlight co-founder Zafrir Yoeli, former Enlight USA CEO Michael Avidan, and former Enlight corporate finance and M&A executive Yosef Lebkovitz, Stark Power is positioning itself around one of the hottest corners of the U.S. infrastructure market: power generation and energy storage for data centers.

The target company specializes in land development for data centers and power plants, with a portfolio of projects at various stages of development totaling about 4.3 gigawatts of IT capacity. At the same time, it is advancing roughly 1.75 gigawatts of natural gas-fired power generation intended to be built alongside some of those data center sites and supply them with electricity. Its business focuses on taking land through the “powered land” stage, meaning sites are advanced to the point where they have key approvals such as grid connection and building permits, often the most valuable point in the development chain before eventual sale to developers. The current portfolio is centered on hyperscaler-oriented sites in the U.S. Midwest, targeting the needs of giant cloud players such as Microsoft, Amazon, and Google. One of the projects is already in negotiations for a sale worth up to $110 million, including $45 million over 18 months tied to milestones and as much as $65 million in project profits.

For Stark Power, the transaction is a clear statement of strategy: the company is betting that electricity availability, rather than land alone, will increasingly determine who wins in the race to build the next generation of U.S. data center infrastructure. The acquisition is expected to be financed through a mix of equity and debt, and the company says project development across the target portfolio is scheduled for completion between 2027 and 2029. Michael Avidan, Stark Power’s chief executive, said the deal reflects the company’s view that power availability and expertise in energy project development are central to value creation in the data center market. In effect, Stark Power is trying to build a business at the intersection of two surging demands: hyperscale computing capacity and the energy systems needed to keep it running.

NoTraffic

NoTraffic, the Israeli traffic technology company developing an AI-based platform for real-time intersection and traffic management, has raised $90 million in a Series C round led by PSG Equity. The round also included M&G Investments, Grove Ventures LifeX, Next Gear Ventures, and Meitav Investment House, bringing the company’s total funding since its founding in 2017 to $165 million. The company says the new capital will be used to accelerate growth in the United States and Canada, where it has already established a significant foothold in one of the world’s largest transportation infrastructure markets.

Founded by Tal Kreisler, Uriel Katz, and Or Selev, NoTraffic has built a software-defined traffic management platform designed to replace fixed-timing traffic signal systems with a cloud-connected, real-time operating layer. The company employs 180 people, including about 100 in Israel, and is active across more than 40 U.S. states and in Canada. Its system has been tested and approved by major U.S. transportation departments and is already installed in hundreds of cities, including major metropolitan areas such as Houston, Phoenix, and Oklahoma City. Chief executive Tal Kreisler said the company has reached a notable milestone in less than three years, with one in every ten U.S. cities now a customer. He said the business is already generating many tens of millions of dollars in sales and has been doubling activity each year, both in usage and in customer count.

What NoTraffic is selling, in effect, is an operating system for urban traffic management at a time when cities are under growing pressure to do more with less. Municipal transportation departments are grappling with staff shortages, more complex road use patterns involving cars, scooters, cyclists, and pedestrians, and rising public demand for faster, safer, and more efficient movement through cities. Kreisler said that in 90% of the cities where NoTraffic operates, the company is asked to help address manpower shortages, while many customers also seek to reduce congestion; in those deployments, he said, the company has seen traffic jams cut by as much as 70%. For Israel’s technology sector, NoTraffic’s funding round stands out not only for its size, but for the scale of the ambition behind it: to become, in Kreisler’s words, the “Uber” of traffic management in a field that is rapidly becoming more digital, cloud-based, and AI-driven.

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TODAY IN JEWISH HISTORY

Rabbi Zvi Hirsch Kalischer (1795–1874)

Rabbi Zvi Hirsch Kalischer was born on 24 March 1795 (8 Nisan 5555) on the Hebrew calendar, in the town of Lissa (present-day Leszno) in the Prussian Province of Posen, the son of Rabbi Shlomo Kalischer. Destined from an early age for the rabbinate, he received his Talmudic education under two of the towering scholars of the era: Rabbi Yaakov of Lissa, the celebrated author of the Chavot Da’at, and Rabbi Akiva Eiger of Posen, regarded by many as the greatest halachic authority of the early nineteenth century.

The young Kalischer was recognized from childhood for his exceptional gifts and prodigious diligence; a Talmudic legend holds that when he injured his head as a boy and his parents wept in distress, he reassured them with a smile: “Why are you so downcast? From now on I can hope to become great in Torah — for my head is open.” After his marriage he settled in Thorn (Toruń), a city on the Vistula River in Prussian Poland, where his father’s family had moved in 1807, and there he remained for the rest of his life.

For more than forty years he held the post of Rabbinatsverweser (acting rabbi) of the Thorn community, a role he performed without accepting a single coin in remuneration. His wife supported the family through the modest earnings of a small business, and Kalischer, indifferent to personal comfort, devoted every available hour to Torah scholarship, philosophy, and the idea that would consume his life. His early exposure to the Enlightenment currents flowing from Berlin, combined with the deep Eastern European Jewish longing for Zion that permeated his Talmudic world, fused in him into something entirely new: a religiously grounded, rationally argued case for the active, practical return of the Jewish people to the Land of Israel.

Kalischer was a prolific and wide-ranging scholar whose published works spanned Jewish law, philosophy, and biblical commentary. In his youth he produced Even Bochan, a commentary on sections of the Shulchan Aruch’s Choshen Mishpat, followed by the monumental Sefer Moznayim la-Mishpat, a three-volume commentary on the entire Choshen Mishpat that established his reputation as a leading halachic authority in Germany. His work on Jewish philosophy, Sefer Emunah Yesharah (1843), displayed a command of both medieval and modern Jewish and Christian philosophical systems.

He also wrote extensively in the Hebrew press, particularly in the Ha-Levanon monthly. But increasingly, even in the midst of this wide intellectual life, one idea came to dominate all others: the necessity of organized Jewish settlement in the Land of Israel — not as a messianic fantasy to be awaited passively, but as a practical, halakhically sanctioned imperative to be pursued immediately through human effort.

As early as 1836, Kalischer wrote a remarkable letter to Amschel Mayer Rothschild, head of the Frankfurt banking dynasty, proposing that Rothschild use his financial resources to purchase land in Palestine from Muhammad Ali Pasha, who then controlled the region, in order to establish Jewish agricultural colonies. The letter went unanswered, but Kalischer was undeterred. He spent the following decades writing, corresponding with rabbinical authorities and wealthy philanthropists, and attempting to build practical frameworks for settlement, including organizing a proto-Zionist conference in Thorn in 1860 and helping inspire the formation of a Jewish colonization society in Frankfurt the following year.

The culmination of Kalischer’s life’s work came with the publication in 1862 of Derishat Zion (”Seeking Zion”), a landmark text in Jewish intellectual history and one of the foundational documents of what would become Zionism. Written in the rabbinic Hebrew idiom of the beit midrash and grounded in the full weight of traditional Jewish sources, the book made a revolutionary argument: that the prophetically promised redemption of the Jewish people would not arrive through miraculous divine intervention alone, but would be initiated by the Jews themselves through practical action, through land purchase, agriculture, and communal self-sufficiency in the Land of Israel.

Kalischer argued that human effort and divine salvation were not opposites but partners, and that Jewish settlement was itself a mitzvah that would hasten the messianic era. The book was translated into German and went through multiple Hebrew editions, making a profound impression especially in Eastern Europe. Its influence reached Moses Hess, who quoted it extensively in his own seminal proto-Zionist work Rome and Jerusalem.

Kalischer’s agitation directly prompted the Alliance Israélite Universelle to establish the Mikveh Israel agricultural school near Jaffa in 1870, the first modern Jewish agricultural institution in the Land of Israel, though he was by then too old to accept the rabbinical post offered him there. He died on 16 October 1874 in Thorn, at the age of 79, and was buried with great honor. Despite facing fierce opposition from Orthodox traditionalists who believed his activism was impious and premature, Kalischer is today recognized as one of the most important precursors of Zionism — a man who, a full generation before Theodor Herzl, articulated in the language of Torah and tradition the idea that the Jewish return to Zion would begin not with miracles, but with plows

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