News in Israel was dominated by a post President Trump made on Truth Social around 7 a.m. (EST), 1 p.m. in Israel. In the message, Trump stated that the United States had been negotiating with Iran for the past two days and, as a result he was delaying a planned attack on Iranian energy facilities. Trump also expressed hope that a comprehensive agreement could be reached with Iran within the next five days.

During subsequent press appearances, Trump said that the key issues had all been addressed, including missiles, uranium enrichment, a prohibition on nuclear weapons, and more. The tone was cautiously optimistic, though Trump acknowledged that it remained uncertain whether a deal would ultimately be finalized.

Iran initially denied that any negotiations were underway but later acknowledged the existence of indirect talks. Current reports point to the possibility of a direct meeting in Islamabad, Pakistan, later this week. A number of regional and international actors appear to be involved in efforts to facilitate dialogue between the United States and Iran. These include Pakistan, and possibly Egypt, Turkey, Qatar, and even Russia, as part of a broader push to bring the war to an end.

Trump’s announcement of negotiations with Iran caught Israelis completely off guard. There had been reports of mounting pressure to reach some form of agreement, and concern that negotiations might already be underway. Even so, Trump’s sudden announcement this morning came as a surprise to everyone, especially the military. In a later press conference, Trump said that understandings had been reached on core issues, including nuclear fuel, missiles, and other areas.

What this means in practical terms is not entirely clear. Nor is it certain how much weight can be placed on President Trump’s statements. Very few in Israel believe Iran will agree to relinquish its enriched uranium. For now, however, the outcome remains uncertain. There is also no clear picture of who currently holds control in Iran, or the extent of the pressures facing the regime. Israel, for its part, claims it has destroyed roughly 90% of the essential targets on its list.

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President Trump has a unique ability to shape an alternate narratives that, at times, take on a reality of their own. It is unclear whether that is what is happening here. The prospects for an agreement are equally uncertain; few seem to have a clear sense of where this war is heading.

What is more clear is that continuing this war offers limited advantages. Beyond the possibility of seizing Iran’s enriched uranium—which, if feasible, might already been attempted—there appear to be few high-value targets remaining. Israel can continue a war of attrition, striking additional targets over time, and there is little to suggest that such operations could not proceed.

The more fundamental question, however, is whether doing so would bring the war any closer to an end. The historical record offers reason for caution. The extensive Allied bombing campaign against Germany during World War II, for example, had only limited impact on hastening the war’s conclusion.

In the short term, Trump’s remarks have already had an immediate economic impact, lifting the stock markets and driving down oil prices. What the coming week will bring, however, remains uncertain.

NYT REPORT: MOSSAD ASSESSMENT ON THE EVE OF THE WAR

An article in The New York Times yesterday, which appeared just as I was publishing Tel Aviv Diary, echoed recent reporting in the Israeli press. It described growing disappointment that the Iranian public has not yet revolted or attempted to do so. According to the report, the Mossad had assessed before the war that an uprising might follow its outbreak.

It is, of course, easy at this stage to assign blame to the Mossad. More broadly, however, it is clear that there had been an expectation going into the war that it might quickly lead to regime change. Indeed, that expectation was central to the strategic logic, given the risks the war entails. At present, that outcome appears less likely, though the medium-term trajectory remains uncertain. Some argue that the regime cannot endure for long, financially and structurally weakened, and unlikely to recover fully from the war.

Against this backdrop, history counsels caution in making such predictions. Ideologically driven regimes, particularly those rooted in religious conviction, have often demonstrated a remarkable capacity to endure under extreme pressure. When leaders believe they are acting in the name of a higher power, their resilience can defy conventional expectations.

Increasingly, however, a different narrative is beginning to take hold in some quarters, one that shifts responsibility, placing blame on intelligence assessments rather than on political leadership. It is a familiar pattern, in which failures are attributed elsewhere, rather than to those ultimately responsible for decision-making.

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CONTINUED STRIKES ON IRAN

The Israeli Air Force continues its strikes on Iranian targets. One of the more notable operations today took place in the heart of Tehran. IDF Spokesman Effie Defrin described the strike as follows

:

In the Heart of Tehran: IDF Strikes Central IRGC Headquarters Embedded in Civilian Infrastructure As part of a wave of strikes completed shortly ago in central Tehran, the Israeli Air Force, guided by Military Intelligence, targeted the central security headquarters of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), which had been embedded within civilian infrastructure. The headquarters was used by the IRGC to coordinate regional units responsible for maintaining regime order and internal security. In addition, the Iranian regime directed Basij units from this command center. Basij forces are part of the Iranian regime’s armed apparatus and have for years been responsible for carrying out terror operations. At the same time, they have led the regime’s primary efforts to suppress internal protests in Iran—particularly in recent periods—through the use of severe violence, mass arrests, and force against demonstrators. Prior to the strike, numerous measures were taken to minimize harm to civilians, including the use of precision munitions, aerial surveillance, and additional intelligence. The strike on the headquarters is part of a broader effort to deepen the damage to the regime’s core systems and its security capabilities.

BACK IN TEL AVIV …

It has been a quiet day in Tel Aviv. As of midnight tonight, there has not been a missile strike on the city since midnight last night. It’s the longest period without an attack on our area since the start of the war. So far today, there has been only a single attack elsewhere in Israel, earlier this afternoon. The reasons for the lull are unclear, and it remains to be seen in the coming hours whether this marks the beginning of a trend or merely a temporary pause. Tonight, there was an attempted missile attack on the Negev and one on the Eilat area. Both missiles were intercepted successfully. As I was publishing at 12:15 AM, Iran fired missiles aimed at the North. A cluster warhead exploded above Haifa without causing any reported casualties.

Tel Aviv when there was traffic

THE NORTH: ONGOING FIRE AND A TRAGIC ERROR

In the north, Hezbollah has continued firing on towns and villages along the border. Today, a rocket struck a bus in Kiryat Shmona, severely wounding the driver and injuring two others.

Yesterday, a separate tragedy occurred when a well-known resident of Kibbutz Misgav Am, 60-year-old Ofer Moskovitz, was killed after Israeli artillery fire struck him in the kibbutz fields rather than its intended targets in southern Lebanon.

As someone who, for a time, served as an artillery control officer, I find it difficult to understand how an error of that magnitude could occur. The firing calculations for artillery have long been computerized. Even during my army reserve duty, when we initially learned to do these calculations manually, by 1980 these calibrations were already being performed by computer. Today, the systems are presumably far more advanced. That makes this horrible error all the more difficult to comprehend, and the loss all the more tragic.

WEST BANK VIOLENCE FORCES GOVERNMENT RESPONSE

At last night’s war cabinet meeting, Prime Minister Netanyahu demanded that the army take action to stop settlers involved in recent violent rampages in the West Bank. The timing appears to reflect mounting pressure from Washington, which has expressed growing concern over the situation.

Within Israel, the issue has received only limited coverage, often relegated to the end of news broadcasts. On the ground, however, the reality is far more troubling. As one commentator observed, the idea that a movement rooted in Zionist ideals could be associated with acts resembling persecution or pogroms against Palestinians is deeply difficult to comprehend.

SCIENCE NEWS

The Quiet Crisis: How Israel’s Roads Are Silencing Nature

There is a certain irony to life in Israel in 2026. Even as the country is preoccupied with the very visible threats of war and security, a quieter, and in some ways more insidious, danger is spreading across the landscape. It does not explode, it does not burn, and it leaves no immediate trace. Yet, according to new research out of Ben-Gurion University of the Negev, it may already be reshaping nearly half of Israel’s natural environment.

A study published this week in People and Nature offers a striking conclusion: approximately 42% of Israel’s non-urban open spaces are no longer truly suitable for bird nesting, not because of construction or agriculture, but because of noise. The steady, relentless hum of highways, long accepted as part of modern life, is now being understood as a force that reaches far beyond the road itself, altering the behavior of wildlife across vast distances.