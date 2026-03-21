MARCH 21, 2026: War Enters Fourth Week, as Iranian Missiles Strike Negev Towns with Damage and Casualties Reported; Missile Parts Hit Jerusalem’s Old City

The war between Iran, Israel, and the United States has entered its fourth week, and it has clearly taken on the character of a war of attrition. Last week, in one of his rare public addresses, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the war would last “as long as it needs to last.” The phrase, “it will last as long as it needs to last,” highlights the prevailing uncertainty: no one has a clear sense of how long this war will continue.

Part of the lack of clarity, of course, lies with President Trump and the difficulty of interpreting his statements. Last night, all eyes focused on a series of conflicting remarks made by the President: on the one hand, he signaled a desire to end the war; on the other hand, he insisted there should be no ceasefire, only a surrender by the opposing side.

It is possible President Trump believes Iran is nearing that point of raising a white flag. For now, however, it is not even clear who is fully in control in Tehran. As of tonight, the prevailing view is that Trump remains committed to pursuing the war’s stated objectives to their conclusion.

After a relatively quiet Thursday night—one in which we were able to sleep through—the following day brought a series of missile alert pre-warnings. Those of us in Tel Aviv received as many as seven warnings over the course of the day, though only three resulted in actual alerts and potential missile impacts in the Tel Aviv area. Most of the attacks on Friday were directed toward Jerusalem and areas to the south.

Yesterday’s strike on Jerusalem was particularly surprising. Part of a missile fell in the Old City, in the Jewish Quarter, close to the Kotel and not far from the Al-Aqsa Mosque. Before this war, I did not believe Iran—or any other terror actor—would fire directly at Jerusalem. That assessment has clearly proven incorrect.

Over the past few days, Jerusalem has come under repeated attack, with missile fragments landing at multiple locations across the city. A new subscriber wrote to me that Jerusalem residents are now experiencing what those of us in Tel Aviv have long felt. For years, Jerusalem lay largely outside the primary target zone; it now appears firmly within it.

The past day or two have been marked by rain and heavy cloud cover across much of the Middle East, including Tel Aviv. There is a prevailing sense that such weather conditions in Iran provide missile crews with greater confidence to move into position and launch attacks. That appeared to be the case yesterday.

Today has been somewhat quieter by comparison in Tel Aviv, with only one strike reaching the Tel Aviv area. That missile, however, carried a cluster munition that landed in Rishon LeZion. One of the bomblets struck the roof of a kindergarten, penetrated it, and detonated inside. No children were present at the time, but the incident underscored the potential consequences had schools been in session during the war.

Even so, as I began writing this evening’s Tel Aviv Diary entry, three attempted attacks were reported in the south. The primary target appears to be what is commonly referred to as the “textile factory” in Dimona. Since last night, there have been seven or eight attacks directed at the southern region.

In the most recent strike, at around 7:00 PM this evening, a missile hit a building in Dimona, wounding 47 people, including a ten-year-old who was seriously injured. Tonight, after 10 PM, an Iranian missile directly hit Arad, wounding over 65 people, and causing serious damage. The attack resulted in Magen David Adom declaring a mass casualty event, and the air force sent helicopters to evacuate the wounded.

The broader strategic picture remains unsettled. President Trump now faces a decision: whether to disengage, i.e., effectively declare victory and step back, or press ahead in efforts to address the wider challenge, including Iran’s threat to the Strait of Hormuz. Some have suggested Trump choose declaring success and leaving the problem to others, a departure from the traditional “you break it, you fix it” doctrine. The implications of such a move would extend far beyond the immediate conflict.

At the same time, U.S. policy appears to be navigating competing priorities. In an effort to contain rising oil prices, Washington has reportedly allowed Teheran to continue exporting oil to global market—revenues that inevitably flow to the Iranian regime. Similarly, Russian oil continues to reach international markets, providing Moscow with resources amid its ongoing war in Ukraine. These policy decisions highlight the tension between economic stability and strategic objectives during a period of overlapping conflicts.

Iran also demonstrated a notable escalation last night, launching two missiles toward Diego Garcia, a British base in the Indian Ocean located 4,000 kilometers from Iran. Neither missile reached its target, but the demonstrated ability to project force over such distances carries broader strategic implications. It suggests that large parts of Europe could, in theory, fall within range of Iranian missiles, serving both as a warning and as a factor that may prompt European governments to reassess the scope of the threat Teheran presents.

Israel and the United States continue their operations against Iran. The United States again struck the nuclear facility at Natanz. Israel reportedly targeted key scientists involved in efforts to develop an electromagnetic pulse (EMP) capability and also struck a nuclear facility in Tehran. Defense Minister Katz has indicated that the pace of the strikes in Iran could increase further in the coming week.

In practice, however, the intensity of operations is unlikely to match the opening phase of the war, when Israeli pilots flew continuous sorties under extreme conditions. The tempo remains high, but more measured, as forces return to sustainable cycles. With many of the highest-priority targets already struck, questions are emerging about what meaningful targets remain going forward.

There is currently a growing sense of pessimism in Israel, driven in part by the absence of visible public unrest inside Iran during the recent holiday period. There had been some expectation that the Iranian public might take to the streets, particularly given the internal pressures created by the war, but no such demonstrations materialized.

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This absence of public response has been especially notable in light of calls from figures such as Reza Pahlavi, the Shah’s son, who urged Iranians to take to the streets in protest against the regime. The continued quiet, despite such appeals, has led many observers to reassess earlier assumptions about the likelihood of internal upheaval.

Against this backdrop, there is increasing doubt about the prospects for regime change in Iran in the near term. While external pressure on the regime has intensified, the absence of a visible domestic challenge suggests that the conditions for such a transformation may be more limited than previously hoped.

IDF CHIEF OF STAFF ADDRESSES THE NATION

Tonight, IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir addressed the Israeli public:

Citizens of Israel, We are nearing the end of the third week of Operation “Roaring Lion.” I, together with all the commanders of the IDF, feel every day the weight of responsibility on our shoulders, and the price that you on the home front are paying with courage and patience. Sadly, we are also experiencing painful civilian losses from missile attacks. Our hearts are with those who were killed, the wounded, and their families. The resilience you are demonstrating is a critical component of our national strength. Without your steadfast support, our fighters would not be able to operate with power and determination. Many have already detailed our tactical achievements over the past week; my counterparts across the region are sending messages of appreciation and astonishment at our defensive, offensive, and unique intelligence capabilities. They understand well the magnitude of the threat and are urging us to persist in removing it. The extensive damage we have inflicted on the Iranian regime over the past three weeks is beginning to accumulate into a systemic, strategic achievement—military, economic, and governmental. As a result, the regime of evil is weaker, Iran is more exposed, and its defensive capabilities are significantly diminished. The leaders of the regime, who developed capabilities with the aim of destroying us, are now struck and disoriented. I would like to once again thank our partners in the United States military. I am in close and daily contact with them as part of the conduct of the war. The trust between us is high; we share a common target bank, and our military plans are synchronized and coordinated. The strategic partnership with our ally is a tremendous and unprecedented source of strength in this campaign. There is a shared interest here—a commitment to removing an existential threat, not only from Israel and the United States, but from the entire region. Just yesterday, Iran launched a two-stage intercontinental ballistic missile with a range of 4,000 kilometers toward an American target on Diego Garcia. These missiles are not intended to strike Israel. Their range reaches the capitals of Europe—Berlin, Paris, and Rome are all within direct threat range. We have learned from both world and Jewish history that denying a threat or appeasing it does not eliminate it—on the contrary, it projects weakness and encourages extremist regimes. Those who fail to confront a threat at its outset will, in time, become hostage to it. The possession of lethal strategic capabilities by radical dictatorial regimes poses a danger not only to Israel, but to the entire world. The United States, through its leadership and powerful military, defends the entire free world. Alongside the intense campaign we are conducting in Iran, we are also leading determined operations along our northern border. I visited Metula and Kiryat Shmona this morning, met with local leaders, and listened to the challenges they face. Today, I approved the Northern Command’s plans for the continuation of operations. I met with division and brigade commanders. We are all determined to fundamentally change the security reality along the northern border. No more containment! There is initiative! There is offensive action! Our forces will stand as a barrier between the enemy and the communities, and any target that poses a threat will be removed. Our actions in Iran are weakening Hezbollah. In service of Iran, Hezbollah has devastated Lebanon and dragged it into war. The current campaign will advance our strategic objective of disarming Hezbollah. Dear citizens of Israel, we are in the middle of the journey, but the direction is clear. In about a week, during Passover, the Festival of Freedom, we will continue to fight for our freedom and our future. I met one of the squadron commanders this week as he returned from a mission over Iran. He told me that his mother said she was worried and wished for the war to end. He replied that if she truly cares for him and his children, it is better that the campaign continue until we complete the mission—for the sake of our future and the future of the next generations. That same spirit lives in countless homes of those who serve—the families of those on the front lines, defending the country while carrying deep concern. You too are the heroes of “Roaring Lion.” The IDF continues its extensive operational activity. With determination and responsibility, we will lead to victory.

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TODAY IN JEWISH HISTORY

Birth of Yigal Yadin

Born Yigael Sukenik on March 20, 1917, in Jerusalem, Yadin was the son of the pioneering archaeologist Eleazar Sukenik. His upbringing was steeped in the history of the Land of Israel, but the political realities of the British Mandate soon pulled him toward more immediate concerns. At the age of 15, he joined the Haganah, the underground Jewish defense force. It was here that he adopted the nom de guerre “Yadin” (meaning “He shall judge”), a name that would eventually become his permanent surname and a symbol of his authority.

By the time the 1948 Arab-Israeli War broke out, Yadin was the Chief of Operations for the newly formed Israel Defense Forces (IDF). Because the first Chief of Staff, Yaakov Dori, was frequently ill, the tactical burden of the war fell largely on Yadin’s shoulders. He was the architect of the reserve system, a brilliant logistical feat that allowed a small nation to mobilize its entire civilian population in times of crisis. In 1949, at just 32 years old, he became the second Chief of Staff of the IDF, a position he held until 1952 when he resigned over a matter of principle regarding defense budget cuts.

The Spade and the Scroll … Retiring from the military in his mid-thirties, Yadin pivoted back to his academic roots. He earned his doctorate from the Hebrew University of Jerusalem and embarked on a career that would make him the world’s most famous archaeologist.He led the epic excavations of Hazor, the Cave of Letters, and most famously, Masada.

Yadin didn’t just dig for artifacts; he told a story. He understood that a young nation needed a shared heritage, and his discoveries—from the Bar Kokhba letters to the dramatic last stand at Masada—provided a tangible link between the modern Israeli soldier and the ancient Jewish warrior.

The Final Act: A Return to Politics … While Yadin had spent decades away from the political fray, the aftermath of the Yom Kippur War (1973) and a growing sense of public disillusionment with the long-ruling Labor Party drew him back into the spotlight. In 1976, he founded the Democratic Movement for Change, commonly known by its Hebrew acronym, Dash.

Yadin’s return to politics was driven by a desire for “clean” government and electoral reform. He was a centrist who appealed to those tired of political cronyism. In the 1977 “upheaval” elections, Dash won a surprising 15 seats, making it a kingmaker in the Knesset. Yadin chose to join the coalition of Menachem Begin, serving as Deputy Prime Ministerfrom 1977 to 1981.

His tenure in government was marked by significant historical moments, most notably the peace negotiations with Egypt.Yadin played a quiet but vital role in the process that led to the Camp David Accords. However, his political career was ultimately viewed as a mixed success; Dash eventually fractured under internal pressure and the complexities of coalition politics. Yadin retired from public life in 1981, returning to his studies until his death in 1984. He left behind a legacy of a man who served his country with both the sword and the pen, always seeking to bridge the gap between Israel’s ancient past and its complex future

Yadin on the left Ben Gurion in the center, and Dori on the left

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