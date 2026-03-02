Today marked the third day of our war with Iran. For those of us living in Tel Aviv, and across Israel, it was noticeably easier, and generally more calm. The night passed without incident. No attacks were reported and we slept through the night. The first missile strike of the day did not occur until 7 a.m.

To be honest, I was completely surprised when I opened my eyes shortly before 7:00 AM and realized nothing had disturbed me earlier. I lingered in bed, reading my email and catching up on a few messages, until the sirens suddenly sounded, and I had to move quickly.

Over the course of the day, there were long stretches without missile attacks, including the entire afternoon. The relative calm lasted until around five o’clock, when another barrage was launched. Almost all of these missiles were intercepted, with one major exception. One missile struck a residential neighborhood in Be’er Sheva. Nineteen people were injured, one moderately, and the impact caused relatively extensive damage to surrounding buildings.

HEZBOLLAH JOINS IN

Last night for the first time during this confrontation with Iran, Hezbollah fired several rockets toward Israel and also launched a series of drones. The rockets caused no damage, and the Israeli Air Force intercepted all of the drones. Hezbollah no doubt felt compelled to act in response to the assassination of Iranian Supreme leader Ali Khomeini. From the Israeli government’s perspective, however, this attack provided a pretext it had anticipated to take action against Hezbollah. Plans were already in place. Israel moved quickly and carried out targeted strikes against several senior Hezbollah figures, including its chief representative in the Lebanese parliament, and hit multiple targets across Lebanon. Israel also killed the commander of the Islamic Jihad in Lebanon.

The Lebanese government convened today and issued an unusually forceful condemnation of Hezbollah’s actions. The government declared that Hezbollah has no right to bear arms and demanded that it surrender its weapons, asserting that the state alone is authorized to possess arms in Lebanon. This was the strongest statement Beirut has ever made against Hezbollah. The more difficult question is whether the government has the capacity to enforce that demand. Past experience suggests it does not.

ARMY CHIEF ADDRESSES TROOPS

IDF Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir met today with the commanders deployed along the Lebanese border, where he said:

Our central effort is Iran. We are operating with force and striking the terror regime, in unprecedented cooperation with the United States military. After Hezbollah opened fire, I instructed that we act forcefully against Hezbollah as well. The IDF has planned and is prepared to operate on multiple fronts simultaneously. The Lebanese government and the Lebanese Armed Forces have been warned repeatedly in recent times to disarm Hezbollah they did not act. Therefore, we will know how to defend ourselves by our own means. We will conclude this campaign not only with Iran harmed, but with Hezbollah suffering a very severe blow as well. We will continue to insist that Hezbollah be disarmed. This is a demand we will not relinquish. The IDF will not end the campaign until the threat from Lebanon is removed. The plans have been ready for a long time, and we will seize the opportunity. I trust the commander of Northern Command and the division and brigade commanders, our defense in Lebanon and Syria is strong. All the forces required for defense and offense are at your disposal. Make full use of the time and the many capabilities available to you: ground forces, firepower, air and naval capabilities, alongside the many fighters deployed along the borders. The IDF defends at the front lines of the communities and attacks to remove threats. The protection of civilians is foremost in our minds. There will be no further evacuation of communities in the Land of Israel. The security of residents is our top priority. To the residents of the north, I say here: the IDF controls the skies over Lebanon and is on the front line. Any threat that is identified will be destroyed. Our message is clear and resonates throughout the Middle East: we will strike all arms and leaders of the terror organizations that seek to harm us. We have proven this, and we will continue to prove it.

BACK TO IRAN…

Iran today continued to take actions that, ultimately, may prove strategically counterproductive. It has persisted in striking its neighboring states, as well as targeting British forces in Cyprus. The apparent logic behind attacks on regional actors seems to be that such pressure might prompt President Trump to press for an end to the war. Yet the opposite outcome was always a distinct possibility—meaning, that these strikes would anger those neighboring governments and push Washington to see the conflict through to its conclusion.

Developments today point increasingly toward that latter scenario. The Arab states that were targeted have issued direct warnings to Teheran, signaling that they are prepared to respond. It appears the neighbors’ statements suggest a calculation that national honor and deterrence outweigh short-term economic considerations. At the same time, there seems to be a growing regional consensus that the Iranian regime may not be a dependable long-term actor.

In effect, these regional powers have conveyed a clear message to Tehran: they sought to avert a military confrontation, but once Iran chose to strike them directly, neutrality was no longer tenable. From this point on, they indicate they are prepared to align themselves with the coalition conducting operations against Iran.

Even less strategic logic was evident in Iran’s strike on British bases in Cyprus. Until now, London had reportedly been hesitant to allow the United States to use certain facilities for operations against Iran, in part because of domestic political pressures and opposition voices within Britain, including voices such as the Green Party (a separate and complex domestic debate.) The strike on the British base, however, altered that calculus. Today, the British government announced that it would permit U.S. forces to use its bases and that the United Kingdom itself would take part the military effort, at least in a defensive capacity.

Other countries now appear to be moving in the same direction as Britain. France is dispatching its aircraft carrier, currently in the Baltic, to the Eastern Mediterranean. Several additional European governments have expressed their support as well.

The United States announced tonight that it had sunk all 11 Iranian naval vessels operating in the Gulf of Oman. It also confirmed that American forces carried out strikes last night on Iran’s Irans nuclear facility at Natanz.

TRUMP REJECTS QUICK EXIT, PROMISES LONG-HAUL VICTORY

President Trump, Defense Secretary Hegseth, and the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs Caine have all spoken publicly in recent hours. Each of the three signaled that the campaign is unlikely to be brief, i.e., not a one-or two-day operation. Trump also addressed criticism that he lacks the attention span or patience for a prolonged conflict, and would eventually lose interest. Trump insisted he does not intend to disengage.

The President said the campaign could last three to four weeks, which officials now describe as the working estimate. Although he noted that operations are advancing more quickly than initially anticipated, Trump stressed that even if the timeline stretches beyond that window, he is committed for the long haul. Moreover, Trump vowed that the United States will prevail and that the strategic balance in the region will be fundamentally altered.

RISING COSTS OF WAR

The United States suffered the loss of three more soldiers today, raising the total of American service members killed in the war to six. In addition, three advanced U.S. F-15 fighter jets were shot down—not over Iran, but over Kuwait—in what officials have described as a friendly-fire incident. Thankfully, all of the pilots ejected safely and were recovered. Nevertheless, the downing of three aircraft is an expensive loss.

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UNCERTAIN FINISH, RISING CONFIDENCE

No doubt, debate will continue day by day over how this war might conclude, and even over what, precisely, “the end” would entail. Both President Trump and Prime Minister Netanyahu have spoken of regime change, while emphasizing that such an outcome must ultimately come from the Iranian people themselves. There have also been reports of Mossad activity inside Iran aimed at fostering an internal alternative, though the exact nature of those efforts remains unclear. For now, their scope and impact are unknown; one can only hope they prove effective.

A glance at today’s performance on the Israeli stock market offers a clear measure of investor confidence in how events may unfold. The market surged 5.1%, its strongest single-day gain in five years. Investors appear to be signaling a belief that the war will end relatively quickly and on terms favorable to Israel.

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