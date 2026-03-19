It has been another day in what is increasingly taking the shape of a war of attrition with Iran, and to a lesser extent with Hezbollah in the north. I will not not recount each of the overnight missile attacks on the Tel Aviv area. Suffice it to say that we did not get a full night’s sleep and were awakened again early in the morning. A full night’s rest now feels distant, like something that exists somewhere over the rainbow. Even so, our experience pales in comparison to the reality faced by those living along the Lebanese border.

Tonight, three people were seriously injured in Kiryat Shmona following a direct rocket strike from Lebanon. Residents there have been calling for voluntary evacuation, but the government has so far declined to act. That decision might be easier to understand if adequate shelter were available in the area—where, for all practical purposes, there are no warning sirens, little or no time to reach a protected space, and where rockets and suicide drones have been striking around the clock.

And yet, despite years of promises from successive governments, adequate shelter infrastructure has not been built. As a result, residents remain exposed, facing repeated attacks without the level of protection they were promised.

Frustration and anger are steadily mounting—not over the decision to enter the war itself, but over the fact that it was undertaken without adequate preparation on the home front. The military appears to be operating with clarity and purpose. In stark contrast, the government often seems unable to function with comparable effectiveness, to put it mildly. It is a pattern has repeated for years.

Every few years, the State Comptroller issues a report detailing the government’s failure to implement policies that would ensure adequate shelters for residents in the north. Each time, the findings are formally acknowledged by the government, yet little changes. Year after year, the same shortcomings persist. Despite this track record, the government chose to enter a conflict in the north with Hezbollah, fully aware that the civilian population lacked proper protection—and at the same time opted not to evacuate them.

The result is a growing sense of abandonment. The mayor of Kiryat Shmona was heard today pleading for government funding to allow residents who wish to leave to evacuate to safer areas. Those who remain face an increasingly dangerous reality, with as little as 20 seconds’ warning before an attack, and at times no warning at all, when the alert coincides with the strike itself.

STRIKES ON ENERGY FACILITY, STRAIN ON ALLIANCES

As I wrote in yesterday’s Tel Aviv Diary entry, Israel struck a gas facility in southern Iran. Iran responded by targeting gas installations in both Qatar and Saudi Arabia, sending global energy prices sharply higher and pushing stock markets downward worldwide. The escalation underscores how rapidly a regional conflict can reverberate through the global economy.

Following the attack, and amid strong reactions from the gulf states, President Trump claimed that the strike had been carried out without consultation with the United States, a statement that was clearly not accurate. The operation had, in fact, been conducted with full American knowledge and approval. Trump later walked back the remark, saying only that such a situation would not recur. The episode serves as a reminder of how quickly political considerations can reshape public narratives—and how readily Israel could find itself distanced should events begin to turn in an unfavorable direction.

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HAIFA EXPOSED, STRIKES RENEW FOCUS ON A KNOWN VULNERABILITY

Iran has launched six waves of missiles toward northern Israel, targeting Haifa and its petrochemical facilities. In one instance early this evening, rocket debris landed in the area, sparking a small fire but reportedly no disruption to production. Even so, images from the scene were enough to send the share price of Israel’s primary oil company down by 8%, while Iranian sources claimed the Haifa petrochemical complex had been destroyed.

The incident has once again brought renewed attention to longstanding plans to relocate the petrochemical industry from densely populated Haifa to the Negev. Those plans have repeatedly stalled, largely due to opposition from industry stakeholders, despite government proposals offering financial support for the move. Concerns over potential business disruption have consistently outweighed the perceived urgency of relocation.

As a result, a highly sensitive industrial zone remains situated at the heart of Haifa Bay, surrounded by dense civilian populations and within range of both Iranian missiles and threats from Lebanon. The risks have been well understood for years, yet little has changed. The current situation underscores the consequences of that inaction, as what has long been recognized as a strategic vulnerability continues to sit in the middle of a major urban area.

ISRAEL, RUSSIA, AND THE WAR

The strike last night on Iranian naval assets in the Caspian Sea carried a broader strategic message, particularly toward Russia. It signaled that Israel does not intend to tolerate the continued maritime resupply of Iran, which has reportedly been ongoing.

Israel’s relationship with Russia has long been complex, and even more so since the invasion of Ukraine. Israel has sought to balance its position, offering limited support to Ukraine while avoiding steps that might provoke a direct confrontation with Moscow.

SHIFTING MUNITIONS, UNRELENTING TEMPO

According to the Israeli Air Force, Iran has fired a 285 missiles at Israel since the start of the conflict, with roughly 90% intercepted. Additional estimates suggest that as much as 85% of Iran’s missile stockpile has been destroyed. Yet despite these figures, the pace of launches appears largely unchanged, raising questions about the accuracy of such assessments or the depth of Iran’s remaining arsenal.

There has been a notable shift in the type of munitions being used. At the outset of the war, Iranian launches were roughly evenly divided between cluster warheads and standard warheads. Now, close to 80% are reported to be cluster munitions. As I have written previously, this shift carries both advantages and limitations: cluster warheads can spread damage over a wider area, increasing disruption, however, for those in shelters, these explosives are significantly less lethal than larger, single warheads.

A RECORD BREAKING AIR CAMPAIGN

Another striking statistic has emerged. In the 19 days of the war so far, the Air Force has reportedly conducted more missions than it would in a typical full year, with aircraft flying three or four sorties a day on a continuous basis. This is an unprecedented operational tempo, raising questions about how long such a pace can be sustained. Israel is also reported to have struck roughly twice as many targets in Iran as the United States.

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THREE WEEKS IN, NEW CHALLENGES EMERGE

Tomorrow marks the end of the war’s third week. Rather than attempt a full assessment here, I will address the broader picture in tomorrow’s podcast.

RISING VIOLENCE, LIMITED RESPONSE

Ongoing violence by groups of settlers in the West Bank against Palestinians has reached a level that has finally drawn public condemnation. The Chief of Staff has issued a statement, and even Naftali Bennett—who has often been restrained in his criticism—spoke out. The United States, typically cautious on such matters, also released an unusually strong statement denouncing the attacks.

Yet the response has largely stopped there. IDF Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir has the authority to order immediate action—to arrest those responsible, remove reservists involved from duty, and confiscate their weapons and uniforms. Nevertheless, those steps have not been taken, likely reflecting concern about the broader repercussions such measures could trigger.

Under the current government, and under the cover of the war, the situation in the West Bank appears to be drifting into a kind of alternate reality. Enforcement is limited, and the rules that are meant to apply are no longer consistently enforced.

EL AL NAVIGATES WAR LOSSES AND UNCERTAINTY

El Al on Wednesday provided its first quantitative estimate of the financial damage sustained during the ongoing war with Iran, offering a rare window into the immediate impact on Israel’s aviation sector. According to the company, days in which operations were completely suspended resulted in direct losses of approximately $4 million per day.

At the outset of the conflict, El Al halted all flights for four days before gradually resuming limited operations through rescue flights. Since then, the airline has operated a reduced and highly variable schedule, subject to ongoing directives from security and aviation authorities.

As El Al’s operations have partially resumed, losses have declined from the peak levels seen during the full shutdown. The current financial impact is tied directly to passenger numbers and cargo volumes permitted under evolving restrictions. Despite these constraints, El Al emphasized that it continues to adapt to changing conditions, maintaining a minimal but critical flow of flights to and from Israel.

The company also struck a cautiously optimistic tone regarding the post-war period, projecting a significant rebound in demand, with load factors expected to exceed pre-war forecasts as pent-up travel demand is released.

At the same time, the airline underscored the high degree of uncertainty surrounding its outlook. The security situation remains fluid, and the broader implications for global aviation, and for El Al in particular, are still difficult to quantify. The current estimates echo the company’s experience in an earlier phase of the conflict, when it assessed total damage at roughly $100 million, contributing to a 55% decline in second-quarter profit. That episode also left unresolved issues, including passenger compensation, for which El Al has already set aside funds—highlighting the longer-term financial and operational challenges that may persist even after hostilities subside.

BUSINESS

Raven

Israeli cybersecurity startup Raven has raised $20 million in early-stage funding as it seeks to address what its founders describe as one of the last major blind spots in enterprise security: protecting applications while they are actively running. The round combines a Seed investment led by Norwest Venture Partners with a post-Seed extension led by Elron Ventures, alongside a mix of Israeli and international investors including UpWest, RedSeed, SentinelOne, Jibe Ventures, and Elron’s CyberFuture microfund. The company said the capital will be used to accelerate product development, expand its go-to-market efforts in the United States, and grow its workforce.

Raven was founded by CEO Roi Abitboul, CTO Guy Franco, and Chief Research Officer Omer Yair, all of whom previously worked together at Javelin Networks, a cybersecurity firm acquired by Symantec in 2022. Their experience there informs Raven’s core thesis: while enterprise defenses have significantly improved at the endpoint and infrastructure levels, the application layer itself remains largely unprotected. As Abitboul framed it, modern security tools such as EDR and CNAPP safeguard workstations and cloud environments, but the applications that actually run business operations are still exposed.

The company’s solution focuses on what it terms “runtime protection,” monitoring applications from within and intervening in real time as attacks unfold. This represents a shift from traditional approaches that rely on identifying known vulnerabilities or signatures before execution. Instead, Raven aims to detect and stop malicious activity at the moment it occurs inside the application environment. The funding places Raven within a broader wave of Israeli cybersecurity startups attracting capital in 2026, particularly those aligned with the growing demand for securing AI-driven infrastructure and data-heavy enterprise systems, where the application layer has become an increasingly critical—and vulnerable—point of attack.

Oasis Security

Israeli cybersecurity startup Oasis Security has raised $120 million in a Series-B funding round, led by Kraft Ventures with participation from existing investors including Cyberstarts, Sequoia Capital, and Accel. The latest round brings the company’s total funding to $195 million since its founding in 2022 and, according to market estimates, values the company at approximately $700 million. The timing of the raise reflects a broader shift in enterprise technology, as organizations rapidly integrate AI agents into their core operations—creating both new efficiencies and new security vulnerabilities.

Oasis is positioning itself at the center of what it describes as a fundamental emerging challenge: managing “non-human identities.” As AI-driven systems proliferate, the number of machine identities within organizations has grown dramatically, far outpacing human users. According to industry data cited by the company, there are now dozens of non-human identities for every employee, each requiring controlled access to sensitive systems and data. This creates a new layer of risk, as traditional identity and access management frameworks were designed primarily for human users. Oasis’ platform aims to address this gap by providing unified identity management and enforcing temporary, rather than permanent, access permissions—allowing organizations to expand AI adoption without proportionally increasing their exposure to security threats.

Founded by CEO Danny Brickman and Chief Product Officer Amit Zimmerman, both alumni of Israeli military intelligence cyber units, the company has reported rapid growth, including a fivefold increase in annual recurring revenue over the past year. Its customer base already includes large enterprises, many within the Fortune 500, underscoring the urgency of the problem it seeks to solve. Investors argue that as AI reshapes enterprise infrastructure, access control is becoming a critical layer of governance. In that context, Oasis is emerging as one of a new generation of Israeli cybersecurity firms building the foundational tools required for the next phase of AI-driven enterprise computing.

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TODAY IN JEWISH HISTORY

Golda Meir Becomes Prime Minister

On March 19, 1969, Golda Meir shattered a significant glass ceiling by being sworn in as Israel’s fourth Prime Minister. Often referred to as the “Iron Lady” of Israeli politics long before the term was applied to Margaret Thatcher, Meir was 70 years old when she took the oath of office. Her ascent was not just a personal victory but a global milestone, making her one of the first women in modern history to lead a nation. Known for her grandmotherly appearance paired with a famously tough, chain-smoking persona, she offered a sense of stability and “maternal” authority to a nation still navigating its security in a volatile region.

Born Golda Mabovitch in Kyiv, Ukraine, in 1898, her early life was shaped by poverty and the constant threat of pogroms. Her family immigrated to Milwaukee, Wisconsin, in 1906, where she excelled in school and became a passionate Zionist. Despite her mother’s wishes for her to marry young and stay in America, Golda’s conviction led her and her husband, Morris Meyerson, to emigrate to Mandatory Palestine in 1921. They lived on a kibbutz, where she began her political ascent through the labor movements. Before becoming Prime Minister, she served in critical roles, including Ambassador to the Soviet Union, Minister of Labor, and a ten-year stint as Foreign Minister.

Golda’s path to the premiership was actually triggered by a sudden tragedy: the death of the sitting Prime Minister, Levi Eshkol, from a heart attack in February 1969. At the time, the Labor Party was facing internal rivalries between younger, ambitious leaders like Moshe Dayan and Yigal Allon. To prevent a fractured party, the party leadership turned to Meir—who had actually retired from politics due to ill health—as a “consensus candidate.” They believed she was the only figure with enough gravitas and respect to hold the various factions together until the next general election.

Though she was initially viewed as a temporary placeholder, Golda Meir quickly proved to be a formidable and decisive leader. She led the Labor Party to a landslide victory later that same year and commanded the nation through some of its most difficult moments, including the aftermath of the Munich Olympics massacre and the 1973 Yom Kippur War. While Golda’s legacy remains a subject of intense debate in Israel due to the intelligence failures preceding that war, her rise to power remains a definitive chapter in the history of female leadership and Jewish statehood.