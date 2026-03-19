Tel Aviv Diary

Tel Aviv Diary

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Rebecca Lesses's avatar
Rebecca Lesses
Mar 19

Could you say more about the relationship with Russia? Was it a Russian helicopter that was destroyed, or an Iranian one? (I saw that it was called a מסוק מ-17). What does that indicate about Russia supplying Iran?

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Marc Schulman · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture