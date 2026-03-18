It has been another long stretch, or more accurately, a long night followed by an equally long day. As I was finalizing and posting last night’s Tel Aviv Diary entry, sirens sounded, warning of an imminent missile attack. I waited to post one final update, then the rest of the family and I made our way to the lobby beside the shelter. A minute later, the full alert was triggered, and we all rushed down to the shelter. From inside, we could hear distant explosions—close enough to register, but far from our immediate area.

When we emerged, we learned that the missile had carried multiple warheads. One of those warheads struck a home in Ramat Gan. The two occupants, an elderly couple, had not managed to reach the protected space in time and were killed when the bomblet exploded inside their home. Another bomblet hit Tel Aviv’s Savidor train station, causing damage. Thankfully, all the passengers on the train present at the time had already fully evacuated and were unharmed.

These bomblets continue to cause damage and, inevitably, send millions of people into safe rooms and shelters. However, the pattern is clear: those in protected spaces are largely shielded from harm. There is, in effect, a trade-off. Cluster munitions disperse damage over a wider area, but they are generally less lethal to those under protection and rarely bring down entire buildings. By contrast, a single large warhead can inflict far more concentrated and devastating destruction.

After the midnight attack, we were awakened again at around 4:00 AM by another round of missile alerts. A further warning followed later in the morning while I was out walking Milo. We hurried back home, though it ultimately became clear that the threat was not directed at our immediate area.

The next alert did not sound until approximately 3:30 PM, just as I was trying to recover some of the sleep lost the night before. The rhythm has become familiar: periods of uneasy quiet punctuated by sudden sirens that disrupt any attempt at routine.

In the north, there were overnight warnings of a significant Hezbollah attack. As noted earlier, an attack did occur, but unlike previous barrages—when nearly 200 rockets were launched—the scale this time was far more limited, amounting to only several dozen.

Tonight, Hezbollah fired two missile barrages toward Israel. The first sent residents of the Sharon Plain and suburbs of Tel Aviv, including Kfar Saba, into shelters. A short time later, a second barrage targeted communities along the Gaza border, including Sderot and Kibbutz Be’eri, again forcing residents to seek shelter. In both instances, the rockets were either intercepted or fell in open areas. However, tragedy struck when part of a missile from Iran hit a beauty parlor in a Palestinian village near Hebron, where four women were reportedly killed and several others wounded.

At approximately 11:30, Iran fired another cluster munition toward central Israel. One of the bomblets struck near Hod Hasharon, seriously injuring one person. Another landed in the Arab Israeli town of Jaljulia, causing damage and injuries. Another bomblet hit a building in Tel Aviv.

MISSILE FRAGMENTS HIT BEN GURION

Today’s rocket impacts caused damage at several sites across the Tel Aviv metropolitan area, though no casualties were reported. In the afternoon, the military censor approved the release of images from Ben Gurion Airport, showing that three private aircraft on the tarmac had been struck by rocket fragments. One of the planes caught fire and was completely destroyed, underscoring the vulnerability even of critical civilian infrastructure.

The incident has already raised questions about the viability of current outbound flight arrangements. Until now, Israel had coordinated with EL AL to operate a substantial number of flights to the United States, primarily for American citizens seeking to depart, while also accommodating Israelis with urgent travel needs. These flights have been operating at full capacity, reflecting both strong demand and a broader effort to preserve a semblance of normalcy in air travel despite the ongoing conflict.

Following the strike at Ben Gurion Airport, that policy has been revised. Authorities have decided that outbound flights will now depart at only half capacity, a precaution likely driven by both operational constraints and security concerns. The impact is immediate and tangible: many who had planned to travel to the United States in the coming week are now unable to do so, adding yet another layer of disruption to daily life during this period.

THE DUAL IMPACT OF TARGETED ELIMINATIONS IN IRAN

This morning, Israel eliminated the head of Iranian intelligence, a position broadly comparable to that of the heads of the Mossad or Shin Bet. Once again, Israeli intelligence succeeded in locating a senior figure in what was presumed to be a secure environment, successfully carrying out a targeted strike. This is the latest in a series of targeted eliminations conducted since the start of the war, with a notable concentration over the past two days.

These targeted operations appear to have two primary effects. The first is immediate disruption within the ranks, as questions of succession, experience, and continuity emerge when less seasoned figures step into critical roles. Iranian officials have sought to project stability, with the foreign minister insisting that replacements are readily available and that their system remains intact. In that sense, the longer-term strategic impact of such strikes remains uncertain.

The second effect is psychological. It is difficult to imagine the mindset of an Iranian intelligence officer leaving home each morning knowing he may be a target. The apparent reach of Israeli intelligence, its ability to identify locations and movements, creates an atmosphere of constant suspicion. Whether the intelligence is derived from human sources or advanced surveillance, the outcome is the same: a pervasive sense of vulnerability. Under such conditions, sustaining operational control and confidence becomes increasingly difficult.

This morning, Israel struck what is reported to be the largest gas processing plant in Iran, a move likely to further strain the country’s domestic economy and potentially lead to shortages of natural gas and, in turn, electricity. The operation was carried out with U.S. approval, following earlier American opposition to an Israeli strike on Iranian oil facilities. It remains unclear what the broader strategic objective is, particularly as Iran has responded by targeting nearby Arab energy infrastructure.

Tonight, Israel reportedly attacked and destroyed Iranian vessels on the Caspian Sea. The northern portion of the Caspian, which might explain the reason for the attack.

A GAP IN PROTECTION, A QUESTION OF PRIORITIES AND A MORAL RECKONING

As the war drags on, a growing controversy has emerged over the allocation of government funds, exposing deep tensions within Israeli society. Reports that billions of shekels in coalition funds are being directed toward sectoral interests—particularly to ultra-Orthodox institutions—have sparked sharp criticism, especially as frontline communities remain inadequately protected. At the heart of the criticism is the Druze sector, whose towns in northern Israel continue to face daily rocket fire with insufficient shelter and protection.

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Koftan Halabi, founder of the organization dedicated to the welfare of discharged Druze soldiers, has issued an urgent appeal to the State Comptroller, warning that the lack of adequate fortification in Druze communities poses a clear and immediate danger to life. State Comptroller reports, including one published in January 2026, have already documented severe and longstanding gaps in protective infrastructure in non-Jewish communities, particularly in the north. In many Druze towns, residents