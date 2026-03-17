Tel Aviv Diary

Tel Aviv Diary

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Sanjay Khanna's avatar
Sanjay Khanna
Mar 18

Glad to learn that another demon, Larijani has been eliminated. Israel has demonstrated conclusively that they are gaining ground . The Hindus of India and worldwide stand with Israel. Both our nations have suffered for centuries under the Islamic invasion and occupation. Long live Indo -Israel detente. WE SHALL PREVAIL!

Reply
Share
Nancy F Kaplan's avatar
Nancy F Kaplan
Mar 17

hi, Marc, I was not able to attend yesterday's zoom briefing but watched the recording today. One area that hasn't gotten a lot of attention over here (in the US) is how Netanyahu and his coalition partners have been using the current fog of war to advance elements of their original judicial coup and other anti-democratic maneuvers, such as trying to influence the selection of the new head of the Central Elections Board. Since so much of what Netanyahu says and does seems very tied up with the upcoming election and his prospects therein, maybe in future posts you might include this as a regular category of news?

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Marc Schulman · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture