It has been another strange day, one of the many strangely distorted days of this war. Exhaustion is now constant. Overnight, Iran triggered a single missile alert at around 2:30 a.m.—just enough to deny a full night’s sleep. Then, earlier this afternoon, as I tried to take a nap, there was another Iranian strike. By day’s end, there had been four alerts in total.

Iran appears to be deploying an increasing number of cluster warheads, causing damage across multiple sites, though thankfully, no fatalities have been reported. Yet it is the cumulative toll of these repeated strikes, the constant disruption and strain, that is becoming hardest for people to bear.

There was also, earlier this morning, a growing sense that the conflict could stretch on indefinitely. A report that sailors aboard the air carrier USS Gerald Ford had been told to prepare to remain at sea until the end of May suggested expectations of a prolonged campaign. Few are eager to contemplate that scenario. The mood this morning reflected it, a distinct dip in spirits, with the prevailing sense that the war may continue in uneven, fluctuating cycles of ups and downs, with better days and worse ones still to come.

Then came reports of two highly successful Israeli Air Force strikes. Both the secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, Ali Larijani, and Basij commander, Gholamreza Soleimani, were said to have been assassinated overnight.

These are two significant targeted killings. Ali Larijani oversaw all elements of IRGC activity, and played a central role in Iran’s nuclear program. A fixture of the Iranian leadership for four decades, he had, following Khamenei’s death, effectively emerged as one of the country’s most powerful figures.

The Basij, a paramilitary arm of the Revolutionary Guard responsible for internal security, has been at the forefront of the regime’s repression, reportedly involved in the killing of protesters in early January, as well as in subsequent detentions, abuses, and executions. Additional reports indicated that more than 300 Basij members were killed in the same wave of strikes.

In a separate incident, an Israeli drone was reported to have flown at low altitude over Palestine Square in Tehran, opening fire on police officers below. It is worth noting that Palestine Square is home to the Iranian regime’s so-called “doomsday clock,” which counts down to former Supreme Leader Ruhollah Khomeini’s prediction that Israel would be destroyed by 2040.

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Last night, a video circulated online showing an Iranian civilian recording the sound of a drone overhead on a street where secret police officers were present, capturing the moment as they scattered for cover. The episode underscored a growing perception that we are successfully undermining Iran’s internal security apparatus. Opposition sources indicate that a significant percentage of personnel are no longer reporting for duty, choosing instead to remain at home.

Israel has a long history of targeting leaders of organizations that seek its destruction. I do not know how many Hamas leaders we have eliminated over the years, often with the expectation that their successors might prove more moderate or less capable. In practice, those hopes have rarely been realized. Over time, the results have, at best, fallen well short of expectations. A similar pattern is now evident in Iran. We have successfully assassinated a significant number of senior Iranian leaders, but each has been replaced, with little indication of a meaningful shift in policy or intent.

Yet it is possible that this time will be different—a point on which I sometimes part ways with other analysts. Iran could reach a tipping point at which its internal security forces are no longer capable of containing large-scale public unrest. Unlike Hamas leaders in Gaza, which at times had strong public support, the current Iranian regime is widely believed to command the backing of only 10% of the population. A regime sustained by fear—and by the public killing of its own citizens—may be more brittle than it appears. The question is whether removing key leadership figures can begin to break that fear, or whether the system will simply reconstitute itself.

For now, we simply do not know, and unfortunately, such a moment can only be recognized once it has already arrived. That being said, there are emerging reports that Iran’s command-and-control structure may be encountering difficulties.

Late this afternoon, the army warned residents in the North that Hezbollah was planning a major nighttime rocket barrage,—and indeed it did. Dozens of rockets, along with a significant number of drones, were launched toward the Galilee. No casualties were reported.

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CRITICISM, RESIGNATION, AND QUESTIONS OF CREDIBILITY

Joe Kent, who held a counterterrorism position in the Trump administration, has resigned, accusing Israel of persuading President Trump to enter the war in ways he argues do not serve U.S. interests. The practical impact of Kent’s resignation is likely to be limited, though not entirely without consequence.

It is also important to keep in mind that Kent has previously made a number of critical statements about Israel. Kent has linked Israel to the rise of ISIS, which was responsible for his wife’s death. In addition, Kent has been associated with Nick Fuentes, a well-known antisemite.

THE FINANCIAL LIMITS OF WAR

There is growing concern in Israel over the mounting cost of the war. This is an exceptionally expensive conflict, marked by the sustained use of high-cost munitions and extensive air operations. At the same time, ongoing activity in Lebanon has required the mobilization of an estimated 100,000 additional reservists, adding another significant financial burden. The defense budget has already doubled from its prewar level, and if the fighting extends into May, its unclear how high the ultimate cost could climb.

It is easy to say that Israel, as a relatively wealthy country, can absorb these expenses. But even strong economies have limits, to what any country can sustain. At a certain point, in a prolonged war, decisions are shaped as much by economic capacity as by strategic necessity.

The hope, once again, is that some form of political arrangement can be reached with Lebanon, reducing the conflict, at the very least, to a single front.

ISRAELTECH INTERVIEW

As part of our partnership with IsraelTech, here’s this week’s interview: “How Nissim Black Learned Tech Before Becoming a Global Artist.”

What happens when a global recording artist is also a self taught technologist? In this episode of IsraelTech, Yoel Israel sits down with global artist Nissim Black to explore the intersection of music, technology, AI, media, and spirituality.

Before becoming an internationally known artist, Nissim grew up watching computers being built in his home and experimenting with music production equipment as a kid. That early exposure shaped the way he approaches creativity and technology today.

Yoel and Nissim discuss how podcasting and music production rely on many of the same tools, how AI is already transforming the music industry, and why independent creators now have more power than traditional media. The conversation also dives into deeper questions about morality, media narratives, and why technology itself is not the real risk. The real question is how people choose to use it.

This episode covers everything from AI generated music to the future of media platforms and why storytelling still matters more than ever.

You can watch the entire video here or check out an excerpt below.

BUSINESS

PathFactory

Kaltura is accelerating its strategic pivot toward artificial intelligence with the acquisition of AI startup PathFactory for approximately $22 million in cash, marking its second deal in recent months as it seeks to redefine its core business beyond video infrastructure. The New York–listed Israeli company said the transaction, expected to close in the second quarter of 2026, will expand its capabilities into what it describes as “agentic digital experiences.” The move follows its November acquisition of avatar startup eSelf.ai for $27 million, underscoring a deliberate effort by CEO Ron Yekutiel to reposition Kaltura within the fast-evolving AI-driven enterprise engagement market.

PathFactory brings with it technology focused on analyzing user behavior and dynamically assembling personalized content journeys, primarily for enterprise marketing and sales teams. Its platform, already used by more than 100 major customers including Nvidia, Cisco, Palo Alto Networks, and LG, enables organizations to tailor digital experiences in real time based on user intent. Kaltura plans to integrate these “journey orchestration” capabilities with its existing media infrastructure and conversational AI tools, including the multilingual avatars developed by eSelf.ai, to create a unified platform capable of delivering personalized multimedia interactions across marketing, training, and customer support environments.

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The acquisition comes at a pivotal moment for Kaltura. While the company has significantly improved profitability—posting ten consecutive quarters of positive adjusted EBITDA and sharply narrowing annual losses—revenue growth has remained largely flat, with just 1% year-over-year expansion in 2025. Its market capitalization has fallen to below $200 million, far from its $1.2 billion valuation at its 2021 IPO. Against this backdrop, Kaltura is betting that AI-driven, adaptive digital experiences will unlock a new growth engine. By combining behavioral analytics, video infrastructure, and conversational interfaces, the company aims to move from a provider of enterprise video tools to a broader platform for real-time, AI-powered engagement at scale.

Native

Israeli cybersecurity startup Native, founded by veterans of Amazon Web Services and the broader cloud security ecosystem, has raised $31 million in a Series A round led by Ballistic Ventures, bringing total funding to $42 million. The round included participation from existing investors General Catalyst, YL Ventures, and Merlin Ventures, which had invested $11 million at the company’s inception. In a further signal of industry backing, Phil Venables, former CISO of Google Cloud and now a partner at Ballistic, has joined the company’s board. Native, founded in 2024, currently employs 41 people across Israel, the United Kingdom, and the United States, and plans to more than double its workforce to around 90 by the end of 2026.

The company was established by CEO Amit Megiddo, formerly a product lead for Amazon GuardDuty at AWS, alongside Chief Product Officer Gal Ordo and CTO Eyal Faingold, a former VP of Cloud Security at Check Point. Their premise reflects a growing challenge in enterprise IT: while major cloud providers such as AWS, Google Cloud, Azure, and Oracle offer increasingly sophisticated native security tools, most organizations struggle to deploy and manage them effectively, particularly in complex multi-cloud environments. According to Megiddo, the gap is not a lack of security capability, but rather the difficulty of translating organizational intent into consistent, enforceable configurations across different platforms

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Native’s platform is designed to bridge that gap by acting as a centralized control and enforcement layer that leverages each cloud provider’s native security mechanisms rather than adding yet another monitoring tool. Security teams define policies once, and the system automatically translates them into provider-specific configurations, with built-in simulation and phased rollout capabilities to minimize operational risk. The approach allows enterprises to standardize security across multiple cloud environments without significantly expanding their security teams, a critical advantage as infrastructure grows more complex and threats increasingly leverage AI. The company says it is already working with Fortune 100 customers in finance, technology, and media, positioning itself squarely in one of the fastest-growing segments of the cybersecurity market.

Elbit Systems

Elbit Systems reported sharply stronger fourth-quarter and full-year 2025 results, as rising global defense demand pushed its order backlog to a record $28.1 billion. The Haifa-based defense company posted 2025 revenue of $7.94 billion, up 16.3% from 2024, while GAAP net income rose to $534.3 million from $321.1 million a year earlier. On a non-GAAP basis, net income reached $598 million. Diluted GAAP earnings per share climbed to $11.39, up from $7.18 in 2024. In the fourth quarter alone, revenue increased 11.3% to $2.15 billion, while quarterly GAAP net income nearly doubled to $168.2 million

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Chief executive Bezhalel “Butzi” Machlis described the results as excellent, pointing to higher revenue, wider profit margins, record free cash flow of more than $550 million, and backlog growth of $5.5 billion during the year. He said Elbit continued to expand its position in Europe, the United States, and Asia while investing more than $500 million in research and development, including AI enhancements across multiple platforms. Among the company’s major milestones in 2025 were contracts from Israel’s Defense Ministry for airborne and helicopter-based high-power laser systems, part of a broader push to deepen its role in next-generation defense technologies.

Growth was led by several of Elbit’s major operating segments. Full-year Land revenues jumped 38%, driven mainly by ammunition and munitions sales in Israel and Europe, while ISTAR and EW and C4I and Cyber each grew 16%. Revenue at Elbit Systems of America rose 7%, supported by stronger sales of night-vision and maritime systems, while Aerospace edged up 2% for the year, helped by precision-guided munition sales in Asia-Pacific and Israel. Profitability also improved across much of the business. GAAP operating income for 2025 rose to $671.4 million, or 8.5% of revenue, up from $489.1 million and 7.2% a year earlier. The strongest operating improvement came in the Land segment, where operating income surged to $263.7 million from $150.7 million.

Elbit also highlighted a stronger balance sheet and cash position. Net cash from operating activities rose to $778.4 million in 2025 from $534.6 million in 2024, while cash and cash equivalents increased to $635.1 million at year-end from $265.4 million. The company said about 72% of its current backlog comes from orders outside Israel, with roughly 54% scheduled for delivery in 2026 and 2027. Since the October 2023 war and the broader regional escalation, Elbit said it has seen materially increased demand from Israel’s Ministry of Defense, though it also warned that supply-chain disruptions, reserve-duty call-ups, shipping delays, and attacks on some of its overseas facilities have created operational pressures. Elbit’s board declared a dividend of $1.00 per share, payable on April 27, 2026.

Surf AI

Israeli cybersecurity startup Surf AI emerged from stealth today after roughly eighteen months of quiet operations, revealing that it has raised $57 million across seed and Series A funding rounds. The seed round was led by Cyberstarts, while the Series A was led by Accel with participation from Cyberstarts and Boldstart Ventures. In an unusual move, CEO Yair Grindlinger declined to break down how much capital was raised in each round, disclosing only the total amount. The company, founded in mid-2024, has already grown to approximately 65 employees across Israel and international locations.

Surf AI was established by a team of five founders, including Grindlinger, a serial entrepreneur best known for selling FireLayers to Proofpoint in 2016 for $55 million. Following that acquisition, Grindlinger worked at Proofpoint, where he met co-founders Elad Horn and Roi Cohen Dwick, who now serve as chief product officer and chief technology officer, respectively. The broader founding team also includes Avner Gidon as VP of engineering and Brenton Gomosio as VP of customer success. The company’s rapid fundraising and early scaling reflect continued investor appetite for Israeli cybersecurity ventures, particularly those leveraging artificial intelligence.

The startup is developing AI-driven agents designed to automate and improve “cyber hygiene” within large organizations—a category referring to routine but critical maintenance tasks such as removing unused permissions, updating security software, and correcting misconfigurations. Grindlinger argues that while each individual lapse may seem minor, the cumulative effect of millions of small vulnerabilities significantly increases organizational risk, especially in an era where attackers are increasingly powered by AI. Surf AI’s platform both identifies such issues independently and integrates with existing security tools to surface additional risks, with its AI agents capable of understanding broader business context—such as whether a permission is actively in use—before recommending or executing remediation.

ARIEL HURWITZ, z”l

A close friend, whom I have known since I was 17 and who had a profound impact on my life, passed away this week after a long illness. His children and grandchildren shared the following obituary: