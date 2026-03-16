MARCH 16, 2026: Day Seventeen of the War; As the Conflict Settles Into a War of Attrition, Trump Expresses Frustration Over Allies’ Refusal to Help Reopen the Strait of Hormuz

Days have begun to blur together. What counts as a good day versus a bad one is measured by how often we see our neighbors in the bomb shelter beneath our building. Last night was a relatively good night; we only had to rush down to the shelter once, around 2:30 a.m.

Today remained quiet until later in the morning, when the first Iranian missile was launched toward Tel Aviv. Numerous missile barrages were fired toward both the north and the south, but only one targeted the Tel Aviv area. Tonight, as we were producing this publication, we were forced to stop twice and go down to the bomb shelter due to missile attacks.

Recent missiles, many carrying cluster warheads, continue to cause damage even after interception, as the smaller bomblets disperse and fall to the ground. In several cases, large fragments of the missiles themselves have also landed, causing additional damage.

.There are photographs circulating, including the one below, show a large section of a missile that landed in East Jerusalem. Another fragment fell near the Knesset. Jerusalem was once considered off-limits in such exchanges, but that distinction no longer appears to matter to the Iranians.

Israel continues to attack Iran, but the highest-value targets have already been destroyed.

National Iranian Plane Destroyed

It’s become increasingly clear that this is turning into a war of attrition between Israel and Iran. Tehran appears prepared to continue launching missiles, sometimes in small numbers, sometimes in larger waves, sufficient to keep millions of Israelis repeatedly heading to shelters and to disrupt daily life for the foreseeable future.

So far, the constant pace of launches has kept Ben Gurion Airport operating at very limited capacity. A friend of mine has been stranded in Paris for more than two weeks and is finally expected to return home later this week. He made the mistake not booking his ticket on El Al, a decision that, in the current situation, has proven costly.

SEEKING HELP WITH THE STRAIT OF HORMUZ

President Trump is seeking to assemble a coalition to help keep the Strait of Hormuz open to shipping. So far, none of America’s allies appear eager to participate. That hesitation may reflect lingering tensions—from Trump’s past remarks about capturing Greenland or his reluctance to help Ukraine. For the moment, the United States appears largely on its own, though Trump has said that other countries are willing to assist, even if he has declined to name them.

If reopening the Strait of Hormuz ultimately requires military action, which is difficult but not impossible, it will take at least two weeks for the United States to assemble the necessary forces. That means the current war of attrition could continue for some time, though wars have a way of changing course unexpectedly.

There still remains the question of the Iranian people. Some Israeli Iranians interviewed this week say they believe many Iranians are ready to take to the streets. They’re just waiting for the order to do so. As has been noted repeatedly, both Trump and Netanyahu have previously suggested that such a moment would come, urging Iranians to wait for the right signal before protesting. Whether that signal will be given, or whether leaders are willing to risk that it might fail, remains unclear. Much depends on how firmly the Iranian government still controls the streets, something that is difficult to assess.

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At this stage, anyone claiming to know when the war might end is simply speculating.

Separately, Israeli reports tonight indicate that Iran may be seriously seeking an agreement with the United States.

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THE NORTH AND HEZBOLLAH

Rocket fire from Lebanon continues on the north, particularly in the towns along the border. Several rockets have landed, one of them sparking a serious fire, though injuries so far remain very limited.

This morning, the mayor of Shlomi said the town would likely demand that residents evacuate, noting that due to almost constant missile and suicide drone attacks many cannot leave their shelters. If people cannot leave their shelters, they cannot work—and the question becomes how they are supposed to make a living? By the afternoon, however, he was no longer repeating the call for evacuation. He is a good, capable mayor, and it seems likely someone spoke with him to address his earlier remarks. Still, the underlying reality has not changed.

If this war had been a surprise, something imposed upon us rather than initiated by us, then the lack of preparedness on the civilian front might at least be understandable, even if still difficult to excuse. But in this case, the decision to act was ours. Therefore there can be no justification for failing to prepare the civilian front, beyond repeatedly invoking the supposed “resilience” of our population.

When the government chose a full-scale attack on Lebanon, it was obligated to also ensure that the home front is prepared for the consequences. Yet this government appears far less focused on national preparedness. The one institution that remains fully engaged is the military, an organization whose tools are, by definition, limited to attacking and defending through force.

The Army is reportedly advancing further into southern Lebanon. What the ultimate objective is remains unclear. The stated aim is to better secure the northern border, though there appears to be little likelihood of a Hezbollah ground incursion. Currently, only small Hezbollah units are believed to be operating in the area, enough to harass Israeli forces but not to mount a significant offensive.

Israel has a long history of advancing into southern Lebanon, and those experiences have rarely ended well. Nevertheless, Defense Minister Yisrael Katz said today that the Army intends to turn southern Lebanon into what Khan Younis and Rafah became during the fighting in Gaza, suggesting the campaign would flatten much of the area.

In reality, many of the villages in southern Lebanon were already heavily damaged during the latter stages of the previous war, and most have yet to be rebuilt. This may sound like a decisive strategy, but it is difficult to see what it would accomplish—given that none of the missile fire is coming from southern Lebanon.

A DISTURBING LACK OF ACCOUNTABILITY

We are living in a deeply troubling moment. The Defense Minister welcomed to his office soldiers accused of abusing prisoners in Sde Teiman and whose charges were dropped on procedural grounds—not because they were found innocent. On the Israeli right, actions taken against Palestinians are too often celebrated rather than questioned.

I should also mention the incident I referred to yesterday, in which a Palestinian family was killed by Israeli police. So far, there has been no indication that the officers involved have been investigated for their actions.

URICH’S RETURN RAISES NEW QUESTIONS

Finally, in a development that has raised further questions, Yonatan Urich, a close aide to Netanyahu has been permitted, for legal reasons, to return to his position. Urich has admitted to working for Qatar and faces allegations related to that work. Prime Minister Netanyahu even posted a video showing himself taking Urich’s hand in a gesture of support as he and Urich headed toward the Prime Minister’s Office.

By posting a video publicly welcoming Urich back to the Prime Minister’s Office, Netanyahu can no longer claim he was unaware that people in his office were working for Qatar. That fact is now indisputable. The more troubling question is what else might now be considered acceptable.

THE CHANGING AMERICAN MOOD ON IMMIGRATION

We have all seen the images of demonstrators protesting in support of the Iranian regime and against the United States, carrying Iranian flags. Most of the protesters appear to be immigrants from a variety of backgrounds—though not Iranian immigrants—as most Iranian expatriates strongly oppose the regime.

What we are seeing is one example of a broader trend that has helped turn the United States—historically a nation of immigrants, increasingly against immigration. The issue, of course, is far more complex, but episodes like this have become one of the visible signs of that shift. Much of this change has taken place over roughly the past decade, and it has accelerated even more sharply in the last three or four years.

Palestinian-American activist Ahmed Fouad Alkhatib addressed this issue directly. Here is what he wrote:

We’re not all Americans! When a group of supposed “Americans” marches through the streets of New York and chants “we support Hezbollah here” and “we support Hamas here,” not to mention their overt, clear, and unequivocal support of the fascistic Islamic Republic of Iran’s regime, we’ve reached a point where it is critical, however uncomfortable and controversial, to make explicit declarations and take clear stances. Clueless Americans, including “paper Americans” who are Americans in