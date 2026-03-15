Tel Aviv Diary

Tel Aviv Diary

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kieran Howton's avatar
Kieran Howton
Mar 17

Ah the Israeli polices favorite past time indiscriminately murdering innocent women and children with no consequences because they are arab

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Marc Schulman · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture