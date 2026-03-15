For a day or two, the number of missiles fired from Iran appeared to decline. Last night, however, the pattern shifted again. Three missiles were launched from Iran and another from Hezbollah in Lebanon toward the Tel Aviv area.

Today, many people walking the streets of the city look red-eyed and exhausted. Two missile alerts sounded during the day—one around 11:30 a.m. and another shortly after 1:30 p.m.—both targeting the Tel Aviv area. Additional attacks were reported in the north and south from Iran, alongside constant assaults by Hezbollah in the northern part of the country.

One of today’s attacks involved a missile carrying a cluster warhead that released multiple smaller warheads. Although the missile itself was intercepted, the laws of physics ensured that the warheads continued on their downward paths toward their targets.

One of the cluster bomblets struck a house in B’nei Brak, penetrating the roof and two floors before exploding and damaging an apartment on the second floor. Thankfully, no one was inside. The incident nonetheless highlights the danger posed by these small munitions, which descend at high speed and carry enough explosive force to cause serious damage.

THE STRAIT OF HORMUZ AND THE WAR’S UNCERTAIN END

There is a growing sense of pessimism about what can realistically be achieved with Iran. Currently, the United States appears to lack the ability to quickly open the Straits of Hormuz. If the war were to end with the waterway still closed, it would amount to a serious setback for Washington, one with potentially disastrous consequences.

We appear to have entered a war of attrition. For Iran’s leadership, simple survival may be enough to claim victory.

THE CURIOUS CASE OF ISRAEL’S SUPPOSED INTERCEPTOR SHORTAGE

A rumor circulating widely in recent days claims that Israel is close to running out of missile interceptors. The report originated with Semafor, a second-tier news site generally well respected, which reported Israel had sent an urgent message to the White House warning that its interceptor supplies were running low.

From the start, the claim sounded highly questionable. The White House knew how many interceptors Israel possessed when the war began. The U.S. military certainly tracks such figures and knows how many have been used. If Israel were truly nearing the end of its interceptor supply, there would be little need for an urgent message—the Americans would already be aware.

I also find the claim difficult to believe because the number of missiles fired at Israel during this war has been relatively limited. According to several Israeli military correspondents, there is no sign that interceptor supplies are nearing exhaustion. At the current rate of missile launches, Israel likely has enough to sustain its defenses for some time—though perhaps not indefinitely.

The question then becomes: who wanted to such a story to circulate? My suspicion is that it may have originated with someone in the White House seeking to hasten the end of the war and using the claim as a form of pressure. Whenever a report like this appears, it is worth asking whose interests it serves—and whether it reflects reality at all. Israel has denied the report, and no other news organization has been able to confirm it.

CAN ISRAEL REACH AN AGREEMENT WITH LEBANON?

One potentially positive development is the outside chance of reaching some form of agreement with Lebanon. Saudi Arabia is said to support the effort. It remains unclear how Israel will approach the interim negotiations now under discussion.

According to reports, the French have suggested that Lebanon formally recognize the State of Israel for the first time, and the Lebanese government appears at least open to considering the idea.

The central question is whether Hezbollah can be disarmed—an issue that lies at the heart of any agreement. There is also an important political consideration: whether Netanyahu can reach a deal without what he could credibly present as a “victory.” Whether such a compromise is politically possible remains an open question.

Today’s Zoom Briefing

ISRAELI POLICE ACTION IN WEST BANK LEAVES FAMILY OF FOUR DEAD

Another tragic event occurred in the West Bank. An undercover Israeli police unit shot and killed a Palestinian family—a father, mother, and two of their four children—after claiming that the vehicle accelerated toward them and that they believed they were facing a possible attack.

According to reports, the officers were not traveling in marked military vehicles but in civilian cars bearing Palestinian license plates. The family would therefore have had no reason to believe they were encountering Israeli security forces, and no reason to ram them—raising serious questions about how the incident unfolded.

The Army has acknowledged that the incident is a grave one. However, because the officers were part of the police force, the investigation will be handled internally.

In past few days, several other incidents have also resulted in the deaths of Palestinians, and so far there is little indication that any meaningful action has been taken against those responsible.

BUSINESS

Bold Security

Israeli cybersecurity startup Bold Security has raised $28 million in a Series-A funding round, bringing the company’s total funding to $40 million. The round included participation from Bessemer Venture Partners, Picture Capital, and Red Dot Capital Partners. Bold previously raised $12 million in a seed round in 2024 led by Bessemer Venture Partners and Picture Capital, with additional backing from Cerca and several angel investors, including Wiz founders Assaf Rappaport and Roy Reznik.

The company was founded in 2024 by CEO Nati Hazut, CPO Hadar Krasner, and CTO Omri Mallis and is headquartered in Tel Aviv. Bold currently employs 24 people and plans to double its workforce by the end of 2026 following the new investment. Hazut previously founded SAM Seamless Network and later Polyrize, a cloud data security and authorization company that was acquired by Varonis. Krasner served as chief product officer at Polyrize, while Mallis worked with Hazut at SAM as the company’s first employee.

Bold’s platform takes a different approach to enterprise cybersecurity by running artificial intelligence models directly on endpoints rather than relying primarily on cloud-based analysis. Each device performs real-time security analysis locally, learning how users and AI tools behave and responding immediately to actions that could threaten the organization. The company says this approach allows for faster protection, reduces reliance on costly cloud infrastructure, and improves privacy by keeping sensitive data on the device itself. In effect, the platform turns the endpoint from a passive security layer into an active, intelligent system capable of identifying threats as they occur rather than after the fact.

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Carefam

Israeli startup Carefam has emerged from stealth with a total of $14.5 million in funding, the company announced this week. The latest round was led by Pitango HealthTech, with participation from SemperVirens and existing investors Emerge and Exor. Carefam has developed what it describes as the first AI platform designed to automate recruitment and hiring processes specifically for healthcare organizations.

The company builds specialized AI agents for human-resources departments, focusing on hospitals, long-term care facilities, and home-care providers. Healthcare systems are facing a deepening workforce crisis, with more than half of employees reporting that they intend to change jobs within the coming year. Human-resources departments are struggling with labor shortages, high turnover, and cumbersome manual processes. Carefam’s platform seeks to address those challenges by automating the full hiring pipeline—from initial outreach and license verification to interview coordination and onboarding—while escalating sensitive or complex decisions to human managers.

Founded by CEO Matan Hoffman and CTO Eyal Shulman, Carefam operated in stealth mode for two years before revealing the platform publicly. The company says demand from healthcare providers has driven 900% growth over the past year. According to Pitango HealthTech managing partner Hila Karach, the investment reflects a broader effort to modernize inefficient workflows in healthcare. She noted that healthcare represents the largest employment sector in the United States and that the rapid adoption of Carefam’s platform suggests strong product-market fit in an industry urgently seeking operational efficiencies.

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TODAY IN JEWISH HISTORY

Nazis Take Prague

When German troops marched into Prague on the snowy morning of March 15, 1939, they didn’t just occupy a city; they trapped one of the most intellectually and culturally significant Jewish populations in Europe. Before this date, Prague had been a beacon of democracy and a primary refuge for Jews fleeing the Reich. Overnight, the approximately 118,000 Jews living in the Protectorate of Bohemia and Moravia went from being protected citizens of a sovereign republic to “subjects” under the Nuremberg Laws. The sense of shock was profound, as many had believed the Sudetenland concessions of the previous year would satisfy Hitler’s expansionist hunger.

The “Jewish aspects” of the occupation were felt almost instantly through a wave of systematic disenfranchisement. Within hours of the occupation, Jewish civil servants were dismissed, and the “Aryanization” of Jewish businesses began. However, the psychological blow was perhaps even heavier; the Gestapo immediately targeted the leadership of the Jewish community and shuttered many communal organizations. The vibrant Jewish life of Prague—the city of the Maharal and Franz Kafka—was effectively forced underground or into the narrow confines of forced administrative cooperation as the Nazis began using the Jewish community’s own meticulous records to plan future deportations

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March 15 serves as the grim “prologue” to the establishment of the Theresienstadt (Terezín) Ghetto. By seizing Prague, the Nazis gained control over a population they would later use for one of their most cynical propaganda efforts. They eventually transformed the nearby garrison town of Terezín into a “model” ghetto to deceive the International Red Cross, while simultaneously using it as a transit station for the death camps in the East. For the Jewish families watching the Wehrmacht roll past the Old-New Synagogue that afternoon, March 15 was the day the gates of their “Golden City” effectively became the walls of a prison.