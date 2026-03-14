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Our Next ZOOM BRIEFING will take place tomorrow, Sunday, March 15th

6 PM Israel Time • 4PM GB • 12 Noon EST • 9AM PST

Invitations will go out on Sunday morning

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Today marks exactly two weeks since our war began. It opened with the announcement that the United States and Israel had begun bombing Iran. Within minutes, Iran’s top leadership had been killed. In the first few days, the reaction was one of enthusiasm, almost euphoria, at scale of the initial successes. As the days passed, however, the mood faded, giving way to something far more subdued.

The shift in mood was reflected in today’s weather in Tel Aviv. The sky turned an unusual gray as a sandstorm swept over the city, darkening the air. Instead of the bright, clear weather to which we are accustomed, the day felt heavy and foreboding. The streets remain largely empty. Even the coffee shops in Tel Aviv stood deserted, as the thick sand and dust in the air made it nearly impossible, and almost unsafe, to remain outdoors.

The past two nights have been relatively quiet. Last night passed without interruption, allowing for a full night of sleep that extended well into the afternoon. There was not a single missile alert in the center of the country until shortly after 2:30 p.m., just as I was settling in for my Shabbat afternoon nap.

Approximately one hour later, another volley of missiles was fired at the Tel Aviv area. The missiles were intercepted, but one carried cluster warheads. One cluster bomblet fell in Nes Tziona, a town in the metropolitan Tel Aviv, destroying a house. Fortunately, the home was empty at the time.

Yesterday afternoon, a barrage caused damage in several locations. In one incident in the town of Shoham, not far from Ben Gurion Airport, a house caught fire after an explosive fragment from an intercepted missile detonated nearby.

While the Tel Aviv region has so far received only two missiles from Iran today, additional launches were reported elsewhere. Missiles were fired twice toward Eilat, with further launches reported in the south and at least twice in the north. There is a sense that more missiles have been fired today than in recent days, though this remains only an impression, as the army has not released precise figures.

Currently, Iran’s missiles have been launched in small numbers, usually one or two at a time. Fortunately, under those conditions, Israel’s air defense systems have had little difficulty intercepting them. The scale of the attacks is also far from what Israel faced in the previous round with Iran, when there were concerns that interceptor stocks might be depleted.

Again, the exact number of interceptors remains undisclosed, but the prevailing assumption is that current stocks are more than sufficient to meet the present pace of launches. At the same time, Israel Aerospace Industries and other manufacturers are working around the clock to produce additional interceptors.

While life in Tel Aviv remains far from normal, conditions are far more severe in the north. Along the Lebanese border, daily life is repeatedly disrupted by Hezbollah attacks. Last night, sirens sounded somewhere along the northern border roughly every 34 minutes. Today, those assaults reached communities just north of Haifa.

IRAN, TRUMP, AND THE CLOSING OF THE STRAIT

The biggest question concerns President Trump and the fate of the Strait of Hormuz. Today, Trump signaled determination to continue the fight. Closure of the strait was always an obvious risk in a war of this kind.

It is perhaps not surprising that Trump believed a closing of the strait might be avoided. More surprising is that the military appears not to have fully prepared for it. Forces are now being rushed to address the situation, but the U.S. Navy’s mine-clearing ships are based on the East Coast. There are also too few cruisers and destroyers currently in the region to both protect carrier strike groups and escort commercial vessels through the strait, a task that will be dangerous in its own right. All of this will take time, and time is something the global economy may not have.

What remains striking is that the Iranians, who might be expected to seek a way out, are acting otherwise. Instead, they continue to threaten President Trump personally and insist that the Strait of Hormuz will remain closed until they receive reparations, along with a series of other demands that are unlikely ever to be met. In doing so, they leave Trump little room to bring the war to a close, even if he wished to.

The pattern is similar to their posture before the war began, when Iranian leaders declared they would never agree to abandon their uranium enrichment program. Whether this reflects political calculation or simply ingrained habit is difficult to say. Either way, it is unlikely to hasten an end to the conflict, for better or worse.

CHANNEL 13 SALE SIGNALS A WIN FOR PRESS FREEDOM

There was some encouraging news yesterday for those who care about democracy, and freedom of the press in Israel. I have written before about the attempt by Patrick Drahi, the owner of i24News, to acquire Channel 13.

That effort has now been blocked by the regulatory authorities, which ruled that he cannot own both Channel 13 and i24News simultaneously and raised additional concerns about the proposed arrangement. Regulators made clear that attempts to circumvent those restrictions would not be permitted.

Drahi’s exclusive option to purchase the channel has now expired, and Channel 13’s owners have chosen not to extend it. Instead, they have signed an agreement with a group of high-tech investors who have been seeking to acquire the channel for some time. While the government is unlikely to welcome the development, blocking the deal will be far more difficult. The investors present no clear conflict of interest, and there is no doubt about their ability to finance the purchase.

Asaf Rappaport, founder of Wiz, who reportedly realized roughly $4 billion this week, is leading the group of investors. Financing the acquisition, therefore, should not be an issue. Other members of the consortium include the founder of Wix and several additional high-tech entrepreneurs.

The consortium has pledged not only to safeguard the journalistic independence of Channel 13, but also to invest at least $100 million to strengthen its reporting, upgrade the channel’s operations, and accelerate its transition to the digital era, as quickly as possible. Taken together, the development is genuinely good news. It is also a welcome development for my friends at i24News. With the Channel 13 deal now off the table, they are unlikely to face the mass layoffs that many had feared. i24 will remain a separate organization, a positive outcome for them, and perhaps, occasionally, for me as well, though that is another story

Two of the Wiz Founders at the demonstrations in 2023

.AL JAZEERA’S ENGLISH COVERAGE STRONGLY CRITICAL OF U.S. WAR WITH IRAN

A new report released by the Jewish People Policy Institute (JPPI) argues that English-language coverage by Al Jazeera has been overwhelmingly critical of the U.S.-led war against Iran and sharply hostile toward the Trump administration. The analysis examined dozens of opinion articles, columns, and videos published between January 28 and March 8, 2026, including content from Al Jazeera’s digital platform AJ+, which reaches millions of viewers worldwide. Researchers say the findings reveal a consistent pattern of strongly negative coverage of the war, even though Qatar hosts the largest U.S. military base in the region at Al-Udeid Air Base.

Using artificial intelligence tools and sentiment analysis, the study compared coverage before and after the outbreak of the conflict. In the month preceding the war, 77.8% of publications were classified as very negative and another 5.6% as negative, meaning that nearly 89% of the coverage opposed the war. After the conflict began, the trend intensified: 85.3% of the content was classified as very negative and 5.9% as negative, bringing total negative sentiment to more than 91%.

The tone was even more pronounced on AJ+, where 95.2% of the analyzed content was categorized as very negative, including direct personal criticism of President Donald Trump and the U.S. administration. According to the report, almost none of the coverage addressed Iran’s attacks on Gulf states.

The report’s authors—including analysts Yaakov Katz, Shlomi Breznik, and Eli Kannai from JPPI’s Glazer Information and Consulting Center—argue that the findings illustrate Qatar’s often contradictory regional strategy. While Qatar publicly cooperates with the United States and hosts major American military operations, its influential media ecosystem frequently promotes narratives sharply critical of U.S. policy.

Lt. Col. (res.) Or Hurwitz, a senior fellow at JPPI and a former Israeli military intelligence officer, said the current war may nevertheless create an opportunity for a shift in Qatari policy. According to Hurwitz, Iran’s actions during the conflict have demonstrated the limits of Qatar’s long-standing approach of balancing ties with multiple regional actors, potentially opening the door to a tougher stance toward Iran and a reassessment of Al Jazeera’s editorial direction.

Examples from Al Jazeera:

“Why did Cyprus join the war? The answer is colonialism.”

Video criticizing Trump and asking: “What does a president of peace look like?”

Video claiming Israel aims to bring the region to its knees:

Video claiming the Iranian nuclear threat was “invented” by Trump and his allies in Israel:

Full AJ+ playlist

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TODAY IN JEWISH HISTORY

Birth of Albert Einstein

Albert Einstein was born on March 14, 1879, in Ulm, in the Kingdom of Württemberg in the German Empire. Growing up in a secular Jewish family, Einstein showed an early interest in music and mathematics, though he famously clashed with the rigid, rote-learning style of the German school system. His fascination with the physical world was sparked at age five when his father showed him a pocket compass; the mysterious force guiding the needle convinced the young Albert that there had to be something “deeply hidden” behind the nature of reality. After moving to Switzerland to finish his education, Einstein graduated from the Zurich Polytechnic in 1900, though his unconventional attitude and penchant for questioning authority initially made it difficult for him to secure an academic post.

By 1905, often referred to as his annus mirabilis or “miracle year,” Einstein was working as a clerk in a Swiss patent office while pursuing his own groundbreaking research in his spare time. During that single year, he published four papers that fundamentally altered the course of modern physics. These works explained the photoelectric effect (for which he would later win the Nobel Prize), clarified Brownian motion, and introduced the special theory of relativity. It was also during this period that he derived the world’s most famous equation, E = mc², establishing the equivalence of mass and energy. A decade later, he expanded these ideas into the General Theory of Relativity, which reimagined gravity as the curvature of space and time—a theory spectacularly confirmed by a solar eclipse in 1919.

As his scientific fame grew, Einstein became increasingly engaged with his Jewish identity and the burgeoning Zionist movement. While he was a staunch internationalist and pacifist who initially favored a “binational” state where Jews and Arabs could coexist, the rise of virulent anti-Semitism in Germany strengthened his conviction that the Jewish people needed a safe haven.

Einstein became an active fundraiser and advocate, touring the United States in 1921 with Chaim Weizmann to raise money for the establishment of the Hebrew University of Jerusalem. To Einstein, Zionism was as much about cultural and intellectual renewal as it was about political safety; he envisioned a homeland that would serve as a spiritual center for Jewish values and scientific achievement.

With the rise of the Nazi party in 1933, Einstein emigrated to the United States, taking a position at the Institute for Advanced Study in Princeton, New Jersey. His commitment to the Jewish cause remained a central pillar of his life in exile. Following the death of Israel’s first president, Chaim Weizmann, in 1952, Einstein was formally offered the presidency of the State of Israel. Though deeply moved, he declined, citing his lack of experience in “dealing with people and official functions.” He wrote that his bond with the Jewish people had become his “strongest human bond” in the face of their precarious situation in the world. He spent his final years in Princeton, advocating for nuclear disarmament and civil rights until his death on April 18, 1955.