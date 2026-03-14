Tel Aviv Diary

Tel Aviv Diary

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LIZ HIRSH NAFTALI's avatar
LIZ HIRSH NAFTALI
Mar 15

Thank you Marc for your news updates and honest reporting!

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Susan Raquel's avatar
Susan Raquel
Mar 15

Thank you for your daily updates. Hope the weather clears soon so that you can enjoy the sun's rays.

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