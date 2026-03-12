Tel Aviv Diary

Tel Aviv Diary

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NJH
Mar 12

As regards the school bombing, it’s less returning to the story and more about the US administration admitting the accident. The SecDef has yet to comment, POTUS will never correct himself and yet-responsibility in war is essential.

It’s not journalism per se; it’s an administration that has yet to fully communicate with its citizens on any substantial level of (allowable) war-time candour.

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