Last night was somewhat easier than the one before. We were woken up only twice by missile alerts—first shortly after 1 a.m., just as I was going to sleep, and again around 4 a.m. The next attack did not occur until mid morning. However, the main story of the past day has not been the strikes from Iran, but the rapidly evolving situation in the north.

Last night, rumors circulated through various online groups that a major attack was imminent. Israeli intelligence was already aware of the threat. The Israeli press had also learned about it, but the military censor prevented the information from being reported publicly. News of that nature rarely remains secret for long, and word quickly spread through WhatsApp and Telegram groups.

As anticipated, Hezbollah, coordinating with Iran, launched a large barrage of rockets at the Galilee, targeting areas from Hadera to Rosh Hanikra, including Kiryat Shmona and Metula. In total, Hezbollah fired roughly 200 rockets during the evening, while Iran launched a missile toward the region. According to the IDF, Hezbollah had intended to fire an additional 600 rockets, but those launchers were destroyed before they could be used.

Several questions arose today. First and foremost, why did the army block the information from being shared with the public? People need accurate, reliable data in order to make decisions about where they are going, what they are doing, and where their children are, rather than being told that these are merely rumors and that nothing has changed. Today the army acknowledged that it had made a mistake by withholding the information. Honestly, it is difficult to understand what reasoning led to that decision.

HEZBOLLAH’S ROCKETS AND THE REALITY OF THE NORTHERN FRONT

The main issue today has been the widespread surprise that Hezbollah still possesses the capability to launch such large numbers of rockets and has managed to maintain a degree of command and control that caught many people off guard. Israelis had been told that Hezbollah had been defeated in the previous war and sufficiently deterred, and therefore that it no longer posed a serious threat. I was always skeptical of that assessment.

In recent months, the army had discussed the possibility of a broader campaign against Hezbollah. According to various reports, however, those plans were postponed as other developments took priority, including the growing likelihood of a confrontation with Iran.

The fact that this situation has caught so many people unprepared inevitably raises the question of what the solution might be. Many voices are now saying that Hezbollah must be dismantled once and for all. I only wish someone could present a clear plan for how that might actually be accomplished.

Israel has been attempting to eliminate Hezbollah since it first emerged in the early 1990s. It might become possible if a future government in Iran were to stop providing Hezbollah with funding and support. For the moment, however, that remains a very large “if.”

There are also plans, though it remains unclear whether they will be carried out, for a broader attack inside Lebanon—including strikes deeper into the country aimed at Hezbollah’s medium- and long-range missile capabilities. In practice, the Israeli Air Force today is far more effective than it was two decades ago at locating and destroying missile launchers. In earlier conflicts the Israeli Air Force was already able to target long-range systems, but today virtually all Israeli munitions are precision-guided, a change that significantly increases the effectiveness of such operations.

A few years ago, the prevailing view was that the only reliable way to stop rocket fire was to send ground troops to the launch sites. That is somewhat less necessary today, particularly given the exceptional effectiveness of Israel’s missile defense systems. Those defenses are performing especially well in the north, and the military says it is not close to exhausting its supply of interceptors. Many of the interceptors that once protected the Gaza border have now been redeployed to the north.

For residents of the northern communities, however, where people often have only twenty seconds to reach a shelter or safe room, such conditions are extremely difficult to sustain. The real question is how long the government can reasonably ask them to live this way.

One can reasonably ask whether this was the right moment to open a new front in the north while Israel is already focused on Iran. Hezbollah appears to have decided that it needed to demonstrate solidarity with Teheran and began firing rockets into Israel, effectively violating the ceasefire. It is doubtful, however, that Hezbollah expected the escalation to lead to a full-scale war. Israel seized the opportunity to respond forcefully, and that is how we arrived at the current situation.

IRAN

Israel-U.S. attacks on Iran continue. At the same time, rumors about the health status of the new supreme leader have not subsided. For the first time today, a message attributed to Khamenei appeared in the form of a written statement calling for the Strait of Hormuz to remain closed. It was not delivered in a recorded address or a video message, but merely as a text that could have been produced by anyone and therefore proves very little. It is hardly the sort of communication that would inspire confidence among his supporters within the regime.

We are therefore left with the same fundamental questions about Iran’s new supreme leader, Mojtaba Khamenei. Is he alive, and if so, in what condition? If he was injured, how serious are those injuries? At this point, there are no clear answers, and the situation remains a mystery.

DRONES OVER TEHERAN?

Last night, reports began circulating on various online networks that Israeli drones were flying low over the streets of Tehran, targeting roadblocks created by the Basij militia and the police. These checkpoints had reportedly been established to prevent demonstrators from gathering in the streets. At first the reports were difficult to verify, but it soon became clear that the information was accurate. IDF Spokesman Effie Defrin released the following statement:

Special footage from the skies over Tehran: The Air Force struck roadblocks and soldiers of the Basij unit recently established in Tehran. Following the extensive damage inflicted on key assets of Iran’s internal security forces and the Basij, the IDF identified in recent days that Basij soldiers had set up roadblocks in several areas of Tehran. After detecting this deployment, the Israeli Air Force, under the direction of Military Intelligence, carried out strikes over the past 24 hours against Basij roadblocks and soldiers. These armed forces are part of the Iranian regime’s security apparatus and have for years been responsible for carrying out terror operations. At the same time, they play a central role in suppressing internal protests, particularly in recent periods, using severe violence, mass arrests, and force against civilian demonstrators. The IDF will continue to target the systems and operatives of the Iranian regime wherever they operate. cvThese completed strikes are part of a broader phase aimed at deepening the damage to the core structures and foundations of the Iranian regime’s terror apparatus.

THE GULF TURNS TO UKRAINE FOR DRONE DEFENSE

Iran continues its efforts to impose costs on America’s allies in the Gulf, targeting oil facilities, airports, and other infrastructure in an attempt to disrupt daily life and economic activity. The Gulf states have all publicly condemned Iran’s actions. At the same time, they have been reluctant to take direct military action of their own, in part because there is little they could add beyond the operations already being carried out by Israel and the United States.

One of the more interesting side developments is that several Gulf nations have reportedly turned to Ukraine for assistance in identifying low-cost methods to shoot down Iranian drones— something Ukrainian forces have been confronting for more than three and a half years. Over the course of their war with Russia, Ukraine has developed practical approaches for dealing with large numbers of relatively inexpensive drones, making its experience particularly relevant to the current situation.

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The irony is that at the beginning of President Trump’s term, President Volodymyr Zelensky offered to share the technology Ukraine had developed to counter drones. Zelensky even proposed a joint effort to build systems capable of stopping Russian drones. Many of those drones are based on Iranian designs, and such systems could also help protect American interests in the Gulf. Trump reportedly described the idea as “interesting,” but the administration did not pursue it at the time. Today, however, the threat posed by Iranian drones is being treated with far greater urgency.

QUESTIONS ABOUT THE COVERAGE OF THE SCHOOL STRIKE IN IRAN

Several aspects of the media coverage surrounding the alleged U.S. missile strike on the school continue to trouble me. The deaths of children, if the reports are accurate, are heartbreaking and deserve serious attention. Yet the coverage has increasingly taken the form of a prolonged reconstruction of the alleged mistake itself. Two weeks later, newspapers are still publishing full-page articles attempting to reconstruct how the alleged mistake occurred, examining every detail of the incident. Today’s episode of The Daily, the podcast produced by The New York Times, returned to the story once again.

The difficulty with this narrative is that it begins with the assumption that 175 schoolchildren were killed—an assertion for which no clear evidence has been presented. But the question remains: why the sustained focus on this single incident? Tragic events occur in every war, and this appears to have been one of them. Yet the story has been revisited day after day for nearly two weeks. One has to wonder whether this level of attention reflects the normal priorities of journalism or whether it risks amplifying narratives promoted by Iranian propaganda. I find it difficult to understand the persistence of the coverage.

PATIENCE AND THE PROSPECT OF REGIME CHANGE IN IRAN

Another matter that stands out to me in recent coverage is the constant stream of articles arguing that the Iranian people will not revolt, that they have not done so thus far, and that the prospect of regime change has therefore already failed. I have seen this argument repeated in countless articles and echoed by many commentators.

The flaw in that argument is fairly straightforward. The people of Iran were explicitly urged not to revolt until the time was right. The expectation, at least according to statements from Washington and Jerusalem, is that when that moment arrives they will be encouraged to take to the streets with some degree of external support. Whether such an approach could actually succeed is another matter entirely.

At this point, it is difficult to imagine exactly how such a scenario would unfold. It is equally unreasonable to declare the idea a failure simply because it has not happened yet—especially when it was never expected to happen at this stage. Patience is not a quality for which the media is particularly known, but patience is precisely what this situation requires. Only time will tell whether it is possible to remove the current regime, something many believe would offer the only durable long-term solution.

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THE CHALLENGE OF AMERICAN PUBLIC OPINION

Last week Rabbi Joshua Hammerman published an article arguing that Israel’s real existential threat is not Iran. It’s American public opinion, including the views of American Jews. In support of that claim, he cited a recent Associated Press poll indicating that, for the first time, more Americans sympathize with the Palestinians than with Israelis. As might be expected, support for the Palestinians is strongest among Democrats and younger Americans. Perhaps most troubling is that the poll appears to reflect not a temporary shift, but a broader trend.

ANTISEMITISM AND THE CHANGING REPUBLICAN COALITION

A new survey by the Manhattan Institute, examining the makeup of the modern Republican coalition, reveals a complex picture of antisemitism within the party. This is another troubling development. The study shows that while most Republican voters remain strongly pro-Israel and reject antisemitism, a significant minority—mainly among newer and younger party members—hold troubling views about Jews, Israel, and even the Holocaust. The survey, which sampled about 2,300 voters affiliated with the Republican coalition, also looked at how attitudes differ across groups within today’s GOP.

Researchers divided Republican voters into two broad categories: “core Republicans” and “new entrants.” Core Republicans, about 65% of the party, are long-time GOP voters who have consistently supported Republican candidates since at least 2016. According to the study, this group generally holds traditional conservative views on economics and foreign policy and remains strongly supportive of Israel. The second group, about 29% of the coalition, consists of “new entrant Republicans”—voters who joined the party more recently, including former Democrats and younger voters who only recently became politically active. The survey found that this group tends to be more ideologically mixed and more likely to embrace conspiratorial views.

Within the overall Republican coalition, the survey identified roughly 17% of respondents as holding what it described as clearly anti-Jewish views. About 12% of respondents openly said they hold prejudice against Jews, while 19% said antisemites could be tolerated within the party as long as they did not hold positions of power. Nearly half of the respondents said such views should not be welcome in the party at all.

One of the most striking findings involved attitudes toward the Holocaust: according to the poll, 37% of Republican respondents said they believe the Holocaust was either exaggerated or did not occur as historians describe. These views appeared most frequently among younger voters and among the newer entrants to the party.

The authors emphasize that these attitudes are far from dominant within the Republican electorate. The party’s traditional core voters remain overwhelmingly supportive of Israel and largely reject antisemitic ideas. Still, the survey suggests that the Republican coalition is becoming broader but less ideologically cohesive than in previous decades. As new voters continue to reshape the party’s base, the question for Republican leadership will be whether the party’s traditional pro-Israel stance continues to define its identity or whether these newer currents within the coalition grow stronger.

GENERATIONAL POLITICS AND ISRAEL’S FUTURE

An opinion column published in The New York Times by Michelle Goldberg titled, “I Went to Florida to See the 31-Year-Old Candidate Thrilling Gen Z. We’re in Trouble,” is cause to be worried.

KUDOS TO THE UAE! FLIGHTS REMAIN LIMITED AS ISRAELIS RETURN HOME

The UAE has played a central role in helping Israelis stranded there to return home, even covering many of the associated costs. Additional flights are scheduled for Friday and Saturday, and officials expect that by Sunday nearly all the Israelis who are stuck in the country will have been brought back.

Nearly all of the Israelis stranded in Europe—and, to a lesser extent, in the United States—have already returned as well. A more complicated situation remains in the Far East, where roughly 40,000 Israelis are still located. Many of them originally traveled through the UAE, particularly Dubai, and cannot now return by that route.

Beginning next week, El Al and Arkia plan to launch special flights to the Far East to bring back at least the 8,000 individuals who have already indicated that they wish to return immediately. The flights are expected to operate from Bangkok, Tokyo, and an additional destination in India.

A decision was made today not to increase the number of planes allowed to arrive at and depart from Ben Gurion Airport. The number of passengers permitted on each flight has been capped at a maximum of 100 people per plane. Regular commercial flights remain suspended, so even though I had a ticket to fly to the United States tonight, it would not have mattered. My flight was canceled along with all the rest.

NEW IDF CHEIF LEGAL OFFICER DISMISSES PALESTINIAN PRISONER ABUSE CASE

The IDF’s new chief military legal officer announced today that the case against soldiers accused of abusing a Palestinian detainee at the Sde Teiman facility has been dismissed. He replaced the officer accused with the leaking of the video that revealed the alleged abuse. According to the military prosecution, several legal considerations led to the decision, including the fact that the central complainant is no longer in Israel and has returned to Gaza. The controversy surrounding the arrest of the army’s previous chief legal officer also complicated the possibility of continuing the prosecution.

In the end, despite everything that occurred during the Gaza war, only a single case was formally brought forward. In every war there are instances of looting and other misconduct, yet the single case that reached court ultimately ended with a plea deal. No additional charges were filed in connection with actions that allegedly took place during the two-year conflict.

Unfortunately, this outcome does little to strengthen confidence in the perceived independence of Israel’s military justice system and raises broader questions about its ability to effectively police itself.

BUSINESS

BIRD Aerosystems

Ondas Holdings announced it has acquired Israeli defense technology company BIRD Aerosystems, expanding its capabilities in aircraft protection and airborne intelligence systems. The acquisition brings Ondas into two important areas of the defense market: protection of aircraft and helicopters from shoulder-fired missiles and airborne intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) technologies. BIRD develops systems that detect incoming missile launches and deploy countermeasures to divert them away from aircraft. Its solutions are currently installed on roughly 700 aircraft worldwide and are used by a range of military and security organizations, including the U.S. military and NATO countries.

The deal significantly broadens Ondas’s defense portfolio, which in recent years has focused primarily on autonomous drones, sensors, and communications systems for unmanned platforms. BIRD’s technologies add new capabilities in airborne intelligence gathering, combining sensors, cameras, and mission-management systems to collect real-time operational data. These systems are widely used for border security, surveillance missions, and monitoring activity in sensitive operational areas. Demand for such technologies has been rising in recent years amid growing missile threats and the expanding role of airborne intelligence in modern warfare.

Ondas said BIRD’s management and employees will remain with the company and will be integrated into the group’s defense technology platform. Company executives said the acquisition will allow Ondas to combine BIRD’s airborne protection and ISR technologies with its own autonomous aircraft, counter-drone systems, and robotics platforms to create integrated security solutions. CEO Eric Brock said BIRD adds “significant and differentiated capabilities” to Ondas’s defense technology ecosystem, strengthening the company’s ability to deliver multi-domain mission systems to military and homeland security customers around the world.

Wonderful

Israeli startup Wonderful has raised $150 million in new funding at a valuation of $2 billion, according to a report by Bloomberg. The company, founded just 13 months ago, develops artificial-intelligence agents designed to handle customer service interactions. The funding round was led by Insight Partners, with participation from existing investors including Index Ventures, IVP, Bessemer Venture Partners, and Vine Ventures. The company said the new capital will be used to accelerate deployment of its technology and expand its global operations.

Wonderful was founded in early 2025 by CEO Bar Winkler and CTO Roi Lellzer. Winkler previously founded Approve.com, an automated payments platform acquired by Tipalti in 2021, while Lellzer earlier established the AI-based localization platform Kaps. The company’s technology enables organizations to deploy AI customer service agents that communicate with clients via phone, chat, and email in multiple languages while complying with local regulations. These AI agents integrate with companies’ internal systems and handle complex customer interactions—from billing disputes and account updates to troubleshooting and scheduling—with more than 80% of requests resolved automatically without human intervention.

Onyx

Israeli cybersecurity startup Onyx is developing a platform designed to secure and control the growing use of artificial-intelligence agents inside large organizations. Founded in 2024 by Maxim Bar Kogan and Gil Elbaz, the company focuses on managing the risks created as AI agents become integrated into core business operations. Bar Kogan is a cybersecurity executive and former member of the IDF’s Unit 8200, while Elbaz is an AI researcher who previously reported to the CTO of Nvidia and served in one of the Israeli military’s AI research units. The company currently employs more than 70 people across Israel, the United States, and Canada.

Onyx is building a system that allows companies to control what AI agents are permitted to do inside their networks while monitoring their activity in real time. As organizations increasingly deploy AI tools in areas such as software development, IT automation, and customer service, these systems can make autonomous decisions based on external data, creating a new layer of security risk. The company’s platform continuously identifies AI systems operating within an organization, sets usage policies, and enforces them. At the center of the system is a tool known as the Onyx Guardian Agent, which detects unusual activity and can block actions, restrict permissions, or require human approval before certain tasks are executed.

Bar Kogan said the goal is to help companies maintain control over increasingly autonomous AI systems while also demonstrating measurable returns from their investments in artificial intelligence. “Most companies focus only on security,” he said, “but we also define what AI is allowed to do and what it is not.” Investors believe the rapid spread of AI agents is creating a new category of cybersecurity risk. Hila Zigman, a partner at Cyberstarts, said the shift toward AI-driven operational systems is creating an entirely new attack surface, making platforms designed specifically for AI security likely to become a key component of enterprise infrastructure.

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TODAY IN JEWISH HISTORY

Formation of the Zion Mule Corps

The formation of the Zion Mule Corps on March 12, 1915, represents a fundamental shift in the Jewish psyche—a transition from centuries of passive endurance to active self-defense. At the onset of World War I, thousands of Jews were expelled from Palestine by the Ottoman Turks and fled to Alexandria, Egypt. It was there that Ze’ev Jabotinsky, a visionary journalist, and Joseph Trumpeldor, a decorated veteran of the Russo-Japanese War, saw a strategic opportunity. They proposed that the British military allow Jewish volunteers to fight as a distinct unit to help liberate their ancestral homeland. While the British were initially hesitant to put Jewish soldiers on the front lines, they compromised by creating a transport unit: the Zion Mule Corps.

Though some volunteers were disappointed that their primary weapon was a pack animal rather than a rifle, Trumpeldor famously argued that any work toward the liberation of Israel was sacred. Under the command of Lieutenant Colonel John Henry Patterson, the 650-man corps proved their mettle during the harrowing Gallipoli Campaign. They delivered vital supplies, water, and ammunition to the front lines under constant heavy fire, demonstrating a level of bravery that surprised British high command. This performance on the battlefield shattered the prevailing stereotype that Jews were unsuited for military service and laid the diplomatic groundwork for the British to eventually authorize the full-combat Jewish Legion (the 38th through 42nd Battalions of the Royal Fusiliers).

Looking back from today’s perspective, March 12 marks the birth of modern Jewish military tradition. The Zion Mule Corps was the first organized Jewish fighting force since the Bar Kokhba revolt against Rome nearly 1,800 years prior. By successfully integrating Jewish identity with military discipline, Jabotinsky and Trumpeldor created a blueprint for national sovereignty. This legacy directly influenced the formation of the Haganah and, ultimately, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), making this date a cornerstone in the story of the Jewish return to the global political and military stage.