Most of Israel moved through the day red-eyed and exhausted after a night with little sleep. Iranian forces launched four separate salvos toward central Israel, each time sending millions of people into shelters and safe rooms. All of the missiles were intercepted, but the repeated alerts kept many awake until nearly five in the morning, when the final barrage ended.

Some people chose not to go to work today. In many areas, Zoom classes, the only form of schooling currently operating across much of Israel, were canceled, with schools telling parents to “let the children get some sleep and we’ll resume tomorrow.” The streets were noticeably quieter than they had been over the past day or two, and most stores remained largely empty.

A number of people described last night as “terrible,” but others were quick to point out that, despite the lack of sleep, the outcome could have been far worse. No one was wounded, no one was killed, and no damage was reported. In the end, we lost a night’s rest, but the Iranians succeeded only in depriving us of sleep—not of life, limb, or even property.

It was a day of ongoing strikes on targets across Iran. According to reports, Israel has been flying more sorties than the United States. Israeli aircraft appear to be turning around more quickly, even though they must travel long distances to reach targets in Iran.

I’m keeping tonight’s Tel Aviv Diary entry brief, as I do not want to contribute to the flood of misinformation circulating everywhere. Many people are offering opinions, and many of them contradict one another. There are those who argue that the war has failed simply because the Iranian people have not overthrown their government. But that criticism overlooks an important point: they have not yet been asked to do so. Both President Trump and Prime Minister Netanyahu have publicly urged the Iranian public not to take to the streets until the moment is right.

The apparent strategy is to first weaken the regime’s instruments of repression—particularly the Revolutionary Guard and other security forces that have repeatedly suppressed demonstrations. Only if those forces are sufficiently degraded might the Iranian public feel able to protest or attempt to challenge the regime. For now, there has been no signal from Washington or Jerusalem that such a moment has arrived.

There are those who contend that the Iranian people have little or no chance of mounting a revolt. The truth is that we simply do not know. It is unclear how much damage has been inflicted on the regime’s security apparatus, or how much control those forces still exercise. Much remains uncertain, including what the situation inside Iran actually looks like and how it may evolve in the days ahead.

So I will not pretend to know more than anyone else. I can only report what can be confirmed, and at the moment there are very few clear facts. What we do know is that Israel continues to strike targets in Iran around the clock, and the United States is doing the same.

There are countless reports attempting to interpret President Trump’s statements, as though each remark were a line from the Mishnah requiring the Gemara and the Tosafot (layers of rabbinic commentary accumulated over centuries) to understand a single sentence. The reality, however, is that Trump often says different things at different times, leaving little clarity about where he truly stands.

There is a growing concern that President Trump may simply declare that enough has been achieved, claim victory, and walk away. Yet, as one Israeli reporter noted today, events may not unfold so neatly. The Iranians may not cooperate with such a conclusion. There is no way Trump can halt U.S. strikes while the Iranians continue to shoot. Trump cannot halt U.S. strikes while Iran continues firing; that would make him appear to have backed down—an outcome he has always been determined to avoid.

Share

NORTHERN FRONT CONTINUES TO ESCALATE

Tonight, Hezbollah launched extensive rocket attacks on northern Israel. The attacks continued for hours. The assault appeared to be coordinated with Iran, which fired a missile at roughly the same time as the barrage from Lebanon. Thankfully, only a small number of people were lightly wounded.

Concurrently, the IDF has begun moving the Golani Brigade from Gaza to the Lebanese front and is reportedly calling up additional ground forces. The expectation is that Israel will expand its ground operations in Lebanon in the coming days.

A WARTIME BUDGET AND ITS UNANSWERED QUESTIONS

Prime Minister Netanyahu and Finance Minister Smotrich announced that a budget would move forward and that all outstanding disputes would be resolved. The central issue had been legislation concerning the drafting of members of the ultra-Orthodox community. It was widely understood that such a law was unlikely to pass, yet the ultra-Orthodox parties had insisted they would not allow the budget to proceed without it.

In the end, however, those parties recognized that passage of the budget served their own interests, as it includes billions of shekels in funding for their sector. Under current law, ultra-Orthodox young men are required to serve in the military, but the government has largely declined to enforce that obligation. The police do not assist the army in implementing the draft, and the government has ignored a Supreme Court ruling ordering the imposition of sanctions intended to compel compliance.

Share Tel Aviv Diary

The new budget also includes a thirty-billion-dollar increase in defense spending, which the defense establishment argues is necessary in light of the current war. Yet this raises several obvious questions. If the Iranian threat is ultimately eliminated, will such a large defense budget still be required? And if the threat remains, then what exactly will this war have accomplished? Those are questions that will have to be addressed another day.